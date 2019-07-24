Blue Delta Capital Partners adds contracting vets to advisory board

Blue Delta Capital Partners added two big executives to a deep bench of advisers Wednesday, tapping contracting veterans Donna Morea…

Blue Delta Capital Partners added two big executives to a deep bench of advisers Wednesday, tapping contracting veterans Donna Morea and Deepak Hathiramani to its advisory board.

The hires bolster the McLean venture capital firm’s deep well of industry expertise. Morea is the former North American president of CGI Inc. and current board chair of Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), while Hathiramani is former CEO of Vistronix Intelligence and Technology Solutions.

That board already includes names like former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI) board member Mike Daniels, former Camber Corp. CEO Phil Nolan, former CSRA Inc. Chief Financial Officer Dave Keffer and CNSI CEO Todd Stottlemyer, among others.

The addition of Morea and Hathiramani provides Blue Capital Delta, which recently planned to open its second investment fund, a net gain on both wisdom and guidance for the investment targets the fund is eyeing,…