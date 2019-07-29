Bipartisan group of Maryland lawmakers looks at ways to help small businesses

A bipartisan group of Maryland state senators are exploring ways to help small businesses thrive after the General Assembly passed…

A bipartisan group of Maryland state senators are exploring ways to help small businesses thrive after the General Assembly passed a law earlier this year raising the minimum wage to $15.

Led by Sen. Katie Fry Hester, the “Small Business Working Group” has been meeting this summer with a goal of suggesting possible bills to propose during the next legislative session in January. Among the things they are looking at include possible tax credits or incentives, reducing the cost of health care for small businesses and implementing certain recommendations of a commission set up years ago looking at ways to improve Maryland’s business climate.

“We are looking at impactful but not overreaching legislation,” Hester said.

Hester, a Democrat representing Carroll and Howard counties, supported the minimum wage law passed by the General Assembly during the most recent legislative session, but also recognized that small businesses need some help to survive.

The law incrementally increases the…