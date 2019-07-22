Bethesda hotel REIT reaches deal to be acquired

Bethesda’s Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: CDOR) has reached a deal to be acquired by Toronto-based NexPoint Hospitality Trust for $318 million.
Under terms announced Monday, NexPoint will make the transaction with a combination of cash and debt, including the assumption of certain debt. NexPoint will pay $11.10 per share for Condor, which represents a 34% premium on Condor’s Friday share price of $8.27.
NexPoint’s operating partnership has entered into agreements with Condor shareholders that own roughly 53% of the company’s outstanding common shares and 100% of the preferred shares to vote for the merger, according to an announcement.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
NexPoint will acquire Condor’s 15 select-service and extended-stay properties that account for more than 1,900 rooms across eight states. Its portfolio includes properties franchised by top brands like Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International and InterContinental Hotels Group.
