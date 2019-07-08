Best Tip Calculator Apps to Download Now

In theory, tipping should be simple. If you receive excellent service, it's easy to reach into your wallet and offer a tip. But in recent years, as people carry less cash and increasingly depend on credit cards and digital wallets, there's been a growing demand for using tech-savvy tools, like a tip calculator. With the right tools, in a few quick swipes on your smartphone, you don't have to spend extra time and money agonizing over how much to tip a restaurant server or a taxi driver.

"Tipping has changed radically in the last decade," says Stacy Waite, founder of TipSure.com, a website that advises people on what to tip in the United States and abroad. Some point of sale systems will include tips automatically and usually at the high end, she adds. "Restaurants have people order at counters, get their own drinks and utensils, but still expect tips. These become meal surcharges since there is little personal service."

The reality is, with a proliferation of tip calculator apps, tipping etiquette has evolved and consumers are expected to provide gratuity for a variety of professionals in the service industry, including hairdressers, movers, parking attendants, hotel bellhops and more.

If you don't want to do mental math and you'd rather use a tip calculator, here are must-download tip calculator apps:

-- Tip N Split Tip Calculator

-- Gratuity

-- Global Tipping

-- Plates by Splitwise

-- Tip Me

Tip N Split Tip Calculator

With this tip calculator app, it's easy to determine gratuity quickly and easily split the bill among fellow diners. If you want to round up or round down on the tip, you can determine the appropriate amount to leave: 20% gratuity, 15% gratuity and so on. What's more, you can also explore tipping guides for other countries, including Canada, China and Australia. With the paid Tip N Split Pro version (available for $1.99), you can take advantage of other features, like calculating the tip before sales tax is added to the bill.



Gratuity

Like all tip calculators, this handy app will allow you to figure out the tip for yourself -- and others -- if you're splitting the bill. You simply type in the bill amount on a keypad, and the math is done for you. Plus, there are some enticing extras, like being able to rate the service of a place by tapping the icon on the screen. If you go somewhere terrible or terrific, your review can alert others. The app also has recommendations for what to tip, depending on the type of service, such as a suggested amount for a barber or concierge.

Global Tipping

Global Tipping is more of a tipping app than a tipping calculator app, but it does offer user-friendly features. The app can be particularly useful for patrons at a bar. This app offers tipping intel for 30 countries and helps you and your pals split the bill. Not only does it have a tipping calculator, it allows you to address other factors, such as whether you're a "nondrinker" or a "drinker," since drinkers typically add more to the bill. You can also carve up the tab with a "food bill" and " drink bill," and separate the taxes from food and drinks, if you prefer to tip based on your bill before tax.



Plates by Splitwise

This free tipping calculator app appeals to restaurant-goers who want to split the check among many diners. You can split a check among up to 10 people evenly or, if you prefer, you can divide the bill in several different ways. For instance, if only some patrons ordered appetizers, you can split appetizer costs among those select patrons -- and divide the rest of the food among everyone else.



Tip Me

This tipping calculator app also allows you to calculate the tip before and after the sales tax. What's more, if you use a coupon to pay for a meal, you can use the app to figure out what the appropriate gratuity would be without the coupon.

Of course, you don't have to use a tipping calculator app. You can use your calculator on your smartphone by multiplying the pre-tax bill by 20% or whatever amount you feel is fair. Alternatively, you can type "calculateme.com/tip-calculator" into your browser and use an online tip calculator to figure out how to split a tip easily. However, these resourceful apps make splitting the bill and calculating an appropriate amount to tip a cinch.

Update 07/09/19: This story was previously published on Dec. 20, 2018, and has been updated with new information.