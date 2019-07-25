Best Places to Shop for Bathing Suits Online

Shopping for women’s swimwear has long been a commonly dreaded task for even the savviest of shoppers. The expansion of…

Shopping for women’s swimwear has long been a commonly dreaded task for even the savviest of shoppers. The expansion of online clothing retailers has helped make this chore somewhat easier by providing more options for a wider net of consumers.

Check out these best sites to shop online for swimwear:

— Aerie

— Swimsuits For All

— Target

— Amazon

— Old Navy

— Summersalt

— ASOS

— Adore Me

Read on to see what makes these swimwear retailers great and where they fall short.

[See: 25 Summer Budgeting Tips.]

Aerie

Price range: $13.96 to $41.96.

Like: American Eagle’s intimates brand Aerie hosts a variety of mix-and-match patterns and styles. But a large factor of Aerie’s charm is the brand’s presentation of its designs on diverse models of different sizes, races and abilities — all unretouched. Aerie’s swimwear frequently goes on sale and is refreshed throughout the season.

Dislike: Despite the focus on inclusion, Aerie currently does not have a huge size range, with styles only coming in sizes XXS to XXL. The brand’s popularity also means styles frequently sell out.

Return policy: You can return items to any Aerie or American Eagle store, or mail in your unwanted items. Aerie is currently offering free returns by mail on swimwear for a limited time.

Swimsuits For All

Price range: $13.25 to $112.

Like: Swimsuits For All offers a variety of styles — bikinis, one-pieces, swim dresses, tankinis, cover-ups — for almost every need. Whether you’re looking for an itsy-bitsy bikini or a protective rash guard, Swimsuits For All probably has something for you. Many styles come in a fairly large size range, women’s size 4 to 40.

Dislike: Though the site’s huge inventory makes it easier to find something in your price range, some pieces tend to be a bit pricier.

Return policy: Swimsuits For All accepts will refund you for swimsuits returned within 60 days of purchase that are unworn, unwashed, with tags attached and the panty protective strip intact.

[See: 12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget.]

Target

Price range: $9.99 to $69.99.

Like: What makes consumers love Target for home goods, electronics, toys and more also makes the retailer a great place to shop swimwear. Target’s swim pieces are typically affordable and ranging in styles and sizes. As with some of the other stores mentioned, Target’s online selection is bolstered by its in-store inventory, which can help you pick the right suit.

Dislike: To its fault, Target’s collection can be inconsistent, especially in stores. The inventory can seem like a grab bag of styles, making it tricky to reliably find matching separates. Shopping the online selection can help mediate this mess.

Return policy: You can bring unwanted items to a Target store within 90 days of purchase for a refund or exchange.

Amazon

Price range: Prices vary.

Like: While the bulk of the benefits of Amazon’s swimwear options are limited to Prime members, some of the advantages apply to all shoppers. Mainly, Amazon hosts a variety of retailers, making it easy to find one that fits your needs. Additionally, many suits are accompanied by hundreds of customer reviews that can help take the risk out of online shopping. Prime members reap the benefit of free two-day shipping on many swimsuits as well as the ability to try on swimsuits for free with Prime Wardrobe.

Dislike: While customer reviews and size charts can be helpful, it is often difficult to size correctly with foreign vendors, which offer many of the low-cost swimwear options.

Return policy: Varies based on the seller.

Old Navy

Price range: $4 to $30.

Like: Old Navy’s swim department is great for basics, but the selection is not limited to classics. While shoppers can depend on Old Navy for standard solid-color one pieces, they will also find numerous less-than-basic cuts, colors and accents. Many styles come in both straight sizes and plus. Old Navy also has the benefit of hosting options for the whole family.

Dislike: None.

Return policy: Unworn swimwear with original price tags and hygienic liner in place may be returned or exchanged at Old Navy stores or mailed in with the complimentary shipping label.

[See: 9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget.]

Summersalt

Price range: $45 to $95.

Like: This lesser-known retailer boasts bold and beautiful colors in various styles. If you’re looking for something unique but also practical, check out Summersalt’s offerings. Some of the brand’s designs also come in kids’ sizes if you want to match with your little ones.

Dislike: Unfortunately, standing out on the beach comes at a price, and Summersalt’s collection tends to be a bit expensive at around $50 for each piece of a two-piece suit.

Return policy: Summersalt offers free returns on swimwear returned within 30 days of purchase in “pristine” condition with the hygienic liner intact.

Asos

Price range: $5 to $316.

Like: Online retailer Asos features a little bit of everything in its collection of swimwear. From designer pieces on the more expensive side to bargain buys on the cheaper side, Asos has styles for different tastes.

Dislike: Though Asos appears to host a large inventory, much of it is limited to straight sizes. While the site has plus size, maternity, petite and tall sections, the options in these specialized ranges are limited.

Return policy: Asos accepts returned unworn swimwear with hygienic liners still in place and will offer a full refund. Returns are free in 36 countries.

Adore Me

Price range: $24.96 to $49.95.

Like: Adore Me advertises beautiful swimwear in flattering styles. With a generous size range of styles from XS to 4XL, Adore Me’s bathing suits feature supportive structures that don’t trade comfort for style.

Dislike: Adore Me is a membership-based store. Nonmembers can make one-time purchases without a commitment to a monthly charge, but they pay a higher price for the item than members who pay for monthly store credits.

Return policy: You may return swimwear to Adore Me within 30 days of delivery for a refund, but you will be subject to a $5.95 restocking fee. Swimwear must be returned with the protective adhesive strip. Exchanges are not subject to the restocking fee.

More from U.S. News

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

10 Ways to Stay in Shape on a Budget

Best Places to Shop for Bathing Suits Online originally appeared on usnews.com