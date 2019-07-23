Best Debit Card Rewards Programs

Choosing debit instead of credit is easy for some people. With a debit card tied to your checking account, you’re…

Choosing debit instead of credit is easy for some people. With a debit card tied to your checking account, you’re using your own money, so you pay no interest or risk carrying a balance that could grow into debt. But one key feature many debit card users miss out on is the chance to earn rewards.

Now some banks offer debit cards that earn rewards, making debit cards even more appealing to consumers who want to avoid using credit cards. Top rewards debit card choices include:

— Discover Cashback Debit

— Axos Bank CashBack Checking

— American Express Serve Cash Back

— SunTrust Bank Delta SkyMiles World Debit Card

— PayPal Business Debit Mastercard

— Your local credit union

Debit cards may be an easy way to earn rewards, but think twice before you sign up for an account: Fees and limitations can reduce reward value.

What to Know About Debit Card Rewards Programs

Credit card issuers offer significant sign-up bonuses and high rewards rates on everyday spending to encourage people to apply for and use their cards often. With debit cards, though, finding a bank or credit union willing to give you cash back, points or miles every time you swipe can be hard.

The debit cards that offer rewards typically won’t provide the same value as credit cards. But getting up to 1% cash back on every purchase can be the icing on the cake if you’re already planning to use your debit card.

“Debit cards that offer rewards programs are valuable because they don’t come with the debt-related downsides of credit cards,” says Jackie Beck, creator of the Pay Off Debt app. “If you use your debit card regularly for purchases, they can be a great way to get some added benefits.”

Adds Steven Donovan, a financial coach and founder of Even Steven Money: “For the consumer, it’s a simple way to use money that’s in your checking account and still earn rewards without adding another account into the mix.”

Still, not all debit card rewards programs are created equal, so review the terms and conditions as you compare your options. For example, some cards may limit how much you can earn each month, and others may only offer rewards on certain types of purchases.

Some cards might charge monthly or annual fees for the rewards program or the account, which means you have to spend a certain amount just to break even. In general, the simpler and more inclusive the rewards program, the better.

Also, be sure to look at what else the bank or credit union has to offer that could add value to your banking experience. That could include an extensive branch network with convenient locations and plenty of ATMs.

The Best Debit Card Rewards Programs

There’s no single best debit card for everyone, so knowing what you want in a debit card and your general spending habits is important. And while debit card rewards programs typically don’t charge fees, the checking accounts attached to them may.

“Consider the fees that might be associated with having the checking account itself,” Beck says. “Make sure it’s worth the cost and that you will actually use the benefits the rewards program offers.”

If you’re seeking a debit card with a rewards program, U.S. News recommends these options:

Discover Cashback Debit. Discover offers 1% cash back on the first $3,000 you spend each month using your debit card. Some limitations apply. For example, you do not get cash back on ATM transactions, money orders or other cash equivalents, cash over on point-of-sale transactions, peer-to-peer payments, loan payments, or funding other checking accounts with your debit card.

You can redeem your cash back as a credit to your checking, savings or money market account. Or, if you have a Discover credit card, you can transfer cash back earned with your debit card to your credit card’s rewards account, giving you access to more redemption options.

Discover charges no fees on your debit account, so you don’t have to worry about earning enough rewards to make up for the cost of the card.

The biggest drawback of Discover is its lack of bank branches. Withdrawals are free from more than 60,000 ATMs nationwide. But unless you live near Greenwood, Delaware, where the bank’s sole branch is located, your questions and concerns must be handled by phone.

Axos Bank CashBack Checking. Formerly Bank of Internet, U.S.A., Axos offers up to $2,000 per month at a rate of up to 1% cash back on eligible signature-based transactions. In other words, you will need to select credit instead of debit on point-of-sale machines to earn rewards on transactions.

Here’s the catch: Purchases at supermarkets, superstores, grocery stores, wholesale stores, discount stores, the U.S. Postal Service, and financial or money transfer institutions are ineligible for cash back. The same goes for any purchase with a virtual wallet, funds transfer service or similar technology.

To qualify for the 1% rewards rate, you must maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500 in your checking account. If the average falls below that threshold, you’ll earn just 0.5% cash back that month.

All the rewards you earn with your cash back debit card will be paid as a deposit to your Axos Bank CashBack Checking account. Axos Bank is also a digital bank and has no brick-and-mortar branches.

American Express Serve Cash Back. This card is a prepaid debit card rather than a traditional debit card, so it’s not tied directly to a checking account. Instead, you load money onto the card via direct deposits, bank account transfers and other ways, and you can spend the amount until it’s gone.

American Express Serve Cash Back offers unlimited 1% cash back, with no restrictions on types of purchases or merchants. But a $7.95 monthly fee applies — except in New York, Texas and Vermont — so most users will need to charge at least $795 each month to break even.

Because the card isn’t tied to a traditional checking account, it may not be a good option for people looking to have all of their banking under one roof. There are also no bank branches where you can get help if you need it.

SunTrust Bank Delta SkyMiles World Debit Card. If you’re looking for travel rewards, this card can deliver. It offers 5,000 bonus miles after your first signature-based or PIN-based purchase, plus up to 1 mile per dollar on PIN- or signature-based purchases. You’ll earn additional miles on Delta purchases.

The rewards rate you get depends on the type of checking account you have with SunTrust Bank. If you have a SunTrust Advantage Checking account, you’ll earn 1 mile for every $2 you spend on eligible purchases. If you have a SunTrust Exclusive Checking or Signature Advantage Checking account, you’ll earn 1 mile per dollar.

The card has an earning limit of 4,000 miles per month and an annual fee of up to $95, which limits the net value. But you may quality for a discounted fee based on your balance and relationship with SunTrust.

The SkyMiles World Debit Card is available only to residents of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Cardholders can access brick-and-mortar branches.

PayPal Business Debit Card. If you’re a business owner, the PayPal Business Debit Card may be worth considering. The card offers unlimited 1% cash back on signature-based, online and phone transactions processed by Mastercard. You won’t earn rewards on purchases processed via a debit network — whether or not they’re PIN-based — cash withdrawals and cash advances.

One drawback of the card is that it’s tied to your PayPal account instead of a traditional business checking account, so you’ll need a balance there to use the cash back debit card. Also, PayPal is an online service with no physical branches.

Your local credit union. In addition to debit card rewards programs from major financial institutions, several credit unions offer rewards when qualifying members use their debit cards.

If you want a checking account with a local branch or prefer credit unions to banks, check in your area to see if any offer a debit card rewards program. If you find more than one that does, compare the rewards rates, limitations and other terms and conditions before you settle on one.

Why Credit Cards Should Still Be in the Mix

Unless you’ve had a bad experience using credit cards or have trouble with overspending, choosing a credit card over a debit card may still be worth it. Not only do many credit cards offer much better rewards programs, but they also come with other benefits, including better fraud protection.

“They are covered by the Fair Credit Billing Act,” Beck says, “that limits your liability for unauthorized charges to $50.”

And often credit card issuers offer zero fraud liability for users. On the flip side, your liability for debit card fraud could have no limit depending on when you report it.

Other credit card benefits may include:

— Access to various insurance protections

— Travel and shopping benefits

— The opportunity to build credit with credit bureaus

Credit cards aren’t for everyone. But if you’re a disciplined spender and want to get more value out of your everyday spending, take the time to compare all of your options to find the best fit.

If you prefer a debit card, be mindful about switching from your current checking account if you’re moving to one that earns rewards. “Not only recurring payments like a cellphone but also installment loans like a car payment or mortgage would need to be switched to your new account,” Donovan says. “Keep in mind this will also occur with direct deposit from your employer.”

Many banks offer switch kits that can help you with the transition.

