BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 20480 2.49 2.40 2.45—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 139233 34.10 33.59 34.08+.27 AbbVie 4.28 69023 69.14 67.37 68.12+1.46 Alibaba 71573 178.36 176.88 178.06+.77 Allergan 2.96 29299 162.02 160.75 161.76+1.71 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33452 10.08 9.98 10.01—.06 Ambev .05e 114992 5.23 5.14 5.23+.07 Anadarko 1.20 22657 73.69 73.45 73.59+.12 Annaly 1e 38612 9.60 9.47 9.58+.09 AnteroMid .45e 27824 10.51 9.79 9.87—.56 AnteroRes 1 44215 4.54 4.19 4.20—.30 Aphrian 26624 5.79 5.56 5.59—.26 AstraZens 1.37e 24419 43.38 42.89 43.36+.70 AuroraCn 36695 6.58 6.43 6.43—.06 Avon 27793 3.96 3.86 3.96+.12 BPPLC 2.44 55250 39.06 38.86 38.100+.01 BcoBrads .06a 46387 9.78 9.60 9.67+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 47175 4.50 4.46 4.48—.03 BkofAm .72f 177217 30.84 30.42 30.81+.47 BarrickGld 56622 17.22 16.99 17.15+.11 Boeing 8.22 23419 348.43 342.00 345.64—2.45 BrMySq 1.64 101691 46.11 44.26 44.45—.96 CNXResc .04 23142 6.75 6.39 6.39—.36 CabotO&G .36f 121086 20.54 19.18 19.50—2.30 CallonPet 58341 4.96 4.90 4.90—.08 Camecog .32 27597 9.27 8.99 9.22+.03 CannTrHln 63102 2.40 2.18 2.20+.25 Cemex .29t 21157 3.69 3.60 3.62—.04 CenovusE .20 23959 9.26 9.05 9.21+.03 ChesEng 217922 1.71 1.62 1.63—.05 Chevron 4.76 30330 125.25 123.30 123.85—1.78 CgpVelLCrd 38573 13.24 12.70 13.09+.23 CgpVelICrd 58610 7.18 6.88 6.96—.13 Citigroup 2.04f 38791 72.45 71.85 72.13+.74 ClevCliffs .24f 26508 10.89 10.73 10.85+.02 Clouderan 24649 6.03 5.79 6.01+.22 CocaCola 1.60 38611 54.10 53.19 54.06+.99 Coeur 31564 4.69 4.44 4.63+.02 DenburyR 73368 1.09 1.02 1.02—.06 DeutschBk .12e 22266 7.95 7.89 7.89—.01 Diebold .40 23067 14.54 13.06 14.18+1.01 DxGBullrs 47297 33.64 32.18 32.87—.07 DxGlMBrrs 20633 18.26 17.29 17.75—.21 DirDGlBrrs 49574 8.95 8.56 8.78+.04 DxSPOGBls 56085 5.03 4.70 4.77—.20 Disney 1.76 33398 144.87 143.05 144.82+1.61 EnCanag .07 121071 4.41 4.15 4.16—.23 ExxonMbl 3.48f 22783 75.08 74.60 74.84—.09 FiatChrys 21562 13.75 13.64 13.75+.01 FidNatInfo 1.40 25087 136.03 133.09 135.59+3.11 FstDatan 83688 31.58 29.91 31.26+2.11 FMajSilvg 21067 9.91 9.69 9.83+.16 FordM .60a 214534 9.65 9.51 9.61+.05 Fortiven .28 23088 79.51 74.19 78.04—3.77 FrptMcM .20 52169 11.49 11.26 11.42—.01 GenElec .04 106621 10.55 10.40 10.49+.06 Gerdau .02e 25433 3.63 3.55 3.58—.02 GoldFLtd .01e 30746 5.46 5.33 5.41—.04 Hallibrtn .72 24736 23.41 23.02 23.19—.03 HarmonyG .05 20533 2.53 2.45 2.46—.03 HeclaM .01e 29912 1.88 1.80 1.85+.01 HPEntn .45e 27883 14.71 14.46 14.69+.18 IAMGldg 1.52f 23568 3.76 3.65 3.68 ICICIBk .19e 33388 12.03 11.87 11.90+.11 iPtShFutn 96985 21.83 21.48 21.48—.72 iShGold 73347 13.62 13.56 13.58+.05 iShBrazil .67e 72642 45.54 44.95 45.31+.22 iShSilver 52826 15.43 15.32 15.34—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 38720 42.33 42.16 42.23+.06 iShEMkts .59e 194255 42.82 42.58 42.68+.07 iShiBoxIG 3.87 39232 124.49 124.17 124.27+.10 iSEafe 1.66e 64698 65.60 65.48 65.56+.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 41215 87.18 87.08 87.16+.18 iShR2K 1.77e 58469 156.62 155.50 156.61+1.25 iSUSAMinV .87e 21398 63.50 63.11 63.49+.38 IntlGmeTn .80 30494 13.97 13.45 13.95+.61 iShCorEM .95e 28785 51.38 51.11 51.24+.07 ItauUnHs 48308 9.63 9.49 9.61+.12 JPMorgCh 3.20 42962 116.23 115.53 116.06+.35 JnprNtwk .76 24539 27.39 26.36 26.59+.12 Keycorp .74f 20510 18.33 18.11 18.31+.19 KindMorg 1 79186 20.90 20.70 20.80+.22 Kinrossg 35163 4.24 4.16 4.24+.07 Kroger s .56f 42888 21.60 21.12 21.53+.39 MGIC Inv 42019 13.28 12.74 12.80—.37 MGM Rsts .48 74020 31.68 30.21 30.73+1.36 MarathnO .20 28180 13.78 13.55 13.62—.13 McDnlds 4.64 26547 218.96 215.40 215.63+1.19 Merck 2.20 29751 81.63 80.91 81.24—.52 Mohawk 21092 140.56 127.27 133.98—22.38 MorgStan 1.40f 26300 45.59 44.91 45.48+.61 Nabors .24 37151 2.24 2.12 2.14—.03 NewmtM .56 37408 38.19 37.01 37.19—1.06 NokiaCp .19e 218845 5.72 5.63 5.71+.01 OasisPet 39398 4.56 4.30 4.41—.16 OcciPet 3.16f 20705 51.86 51.08 51.62+.48 Penney 37881 .84 .78 .80—.01 PetrbrsA 32680 14.12 13.75 13.85—.33 Petrobras 92547 15.44 15.00 15.11—.38 Pfizer 1.44 85742 42.99 42.43 42.94+.27 QEPRes .08 24277 4.95 4.72 4.73—.11 RangeRs .08 72317 5.33 4.92 4.94—.19 RegionsFn .62 34651 15.99 15.70 15.94+.22 SpdrGold 29532 134.29 133.66 133.82+.40 S&P500ETF 4.13e 155523 301.76 300.62 301.76+1.76 SpdrOGEx .73e 119958 24.50 24.01 24.11—.39 Schlmbrg 2 22393 40.31 39.68 39.89—.07 Schwab .68 40424 44.24 43.71 43.89—.18 SnapIncAn 340183 18.36 17.62 18.15+.46 SwstAirl .72f 24390 54.86 53.61 53.96—.95 SwstnEngy 152165 2.19 2.04 2.04—.13 SpiritAir 24372 44.09 42.50 43.27+1.26 Sprint 243553 7.93 7.59 7.93+.49 Squaren 32071 82.32 80.63 82.02+1.100 SPMatls .98e 22043 58.99 58.45 58.98—.01 SPCnSt 1.28e 38322 60.24 59.63 60.23+.53 SPEngy 2.04e 43524 62.78 62.18 62.41—.36 SPDRFncl .46e 89088 28.60 28.38 28.59+.21 SPInds 1.12e 25963 78.71 78.24 78.58—.09 SPTech .78e 29569 82.75 82.37 82.60+.19 SPUtil 1.55e 52665 60.21 59.68 60.10+.34 SwitchEun 23215 9.96 9.94 9.94 TALEducs 49095 33.72 32.68 32.74—.51 Target 2.64f 26807 87.84 86.86 86.99—.98 TevaPhrm .73e 95794 7.68 7.48 7.58—.02 Transocn 60958 5.74 5.53 5.65—.04 TurqHillRs 44303 .58 .56 .56—.01 Twitter 395789 42.33 40.00 41.64+3.52 UberTchn 29046 44.30 43.39 44.29+.89 UPSB 3.84 47478 120.38 117.44 120.30+2.05 USBancrp 1.48 22786 57.30 56.55 57.27+.71 USOilFd 106567 11.71 11.55 11.66+.06 USSteel .20 30486 15.40 15.07 15.20—.08 ValeSA .29e 64303 13.47 13.25 13.33+.07 VanEGold .06e 125179 27.64 27.23 27.42—.01 VnEkRus .01e 28475 23.84 23.64 23.69+.07 VEckOilSvc .47e 43882 14.29 14.03 14.16—.03 VanEJrGld 23997 39.07 38.40 38.77+.19 VangEmg 1.10e 25979 42.76 42.51 42.62+.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 22002 41.60 41.51 41.57+.12 VectorGp 1.60b 37302 11.37 10.27 10.90+1.32 Vereit .55 26357 9.19 9.06 9.19+.10 VerizonCm 2.41 37031 56.99 56.00 56.99+.63 WPXEngy 33515 10.33 9.96 10.01—.24 WellsFargo 2.04f 55862 48.94 48.07 48.93+.84 Weyerhsr 1.36 20438 26.29 25.31 26.09+1.02 WhitngPetrs 26938 16.45 15.47 15.84—.48 WmsCos 1.52f 104306 26.25 25.14 25.37—.96 Yamanag .02 110837 2.97 2.87 2.92+.06 