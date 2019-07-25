BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 50339 2.59…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 50339 2.59 2.42 2.43—.16 AT&TInc 2.04 196999 33.99 33.45 33.88+.64 AbbVie 4.28 40621 67.87 67.02 67.10—.36 Alibaba 79481 179.15 175.37 177.96—.71 Allergan 2.96 27020 161.52 159.65 159.90—1.08 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 39287 10.12 10.06 10.08—.05 Ambev .05e 290599 5.14 5.04 5.10+.37 ABInBev 3.19e 37297 102.70 99.37 99.75+4.19 Annaly 1e 51010 9.56 9.42 9.44—.11 AnteroRes 1 44788 4.99 4.43 4.55—.38 AstraZens 1.37e 63419 43.53 42.75 42.100+2.65 AuroraCn 50068 6.70 6.47 6.64+.09 BPPLC 2.44 42844 39.30 39.04 39.14 BcoBrads .06a 128894 9.95 9.68 9.69—.57 BcoSantSA .21e 37840 4.58 4.49 4.51—.06 BkofAm .60 216002 30.89 30.28 30.33—.34 BarrickGld 78205 17.39 16.98 17.10—.25 Baxters .88 33172 86.12 83.81 85.82+1.89 Boeing 8.22 59728 357.69 345.71 348.75—12.68 BrMySq 1.64 187470 45.64 42.82 45.42+2.19 CallonPet 47946 5.34 5.02 5.03—.21 Camecog .32 29175 9.96 9.29 9.29—.64 CannTrHln 31380 2.13 1.87 1.98—.06 Cemex .29t 38870 3.68 3.60 3.63—.11 CenovusE .20 26603 9.49 9.03 9.12—.22 Chemoursn 1 33797 20.25 18.14 19.11—.17 ChesEng 219897 1.78 1.68 1.70—.03 CgpVelLCrd 50911 13.42 13.03 13.05+.20 CgpVelICrd 90317 6.99 6.78 6.99—.11 Citigroup 2.04f 52514 73.08 71.77 71.91—1.11 ClevCliffs .24f 39706 11.00 10.71 10.76—.17 CocaCola 1.60 69842 53.80 53.10 53.14—.64 Coeur 29166 4.84 4.66 4.67—.15 Corning .80 28624 33.62 32.96 33.22—.60 DenburyR 55306 1.14 1.07 1.08—.06 DeutschBk .12e 47534 8.00 7.78 7.88—.04 Diebold .40 26932 13.40 11.89 12.87+2.58 DxGBullrs 58773 35.00 32.92 33.57—2.04 DxGlMBrrs 29585 17.74 16.57 17.40+1.09 DirDGlBrrs 58147 8.76 8.30 8.61+.47 DxSPOGBls 73337 5.62 4.96 4.99—.49 DrxSCBulls .41e 27073 63.94 62.45 62.69—1.33 EQTCorp .12 42877 16.34 14.29 14.59—1.33 EnCanag .07 78031 4.54 4.43 4.44—.21 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 36871 15.08 14.91 15.03+.04 EnscoRrs 31682 8.10 7.20 7.27—.70 ExxonMbl 3.48f 27893 75.78 74.86 74.93—.43 FidNatInfo 1.40 26649 133.48 127.74 132.92+2.80 FstDatan 64846 29.43 28.63 28.96+.56 FMajSilvg 36610 10.21 9.75 9.89—.37 FordM .60a 622181 9.78 9.59 9.62—.71 FrptMcM .20 103650 12.05 11.41 11.45—.50 GameStop 1.52 29697 4.32 4.09 4.12+.04 GenElec .04 254197 10.67 10.36 10.38—.30 GenMotors 1.52 33907 40.68 40.12 40.59—.29 Gerdau .02e 47645 3.64 3.55 3.58—.08 GoldFLtd .01e 29083 5.56 5.42 5.52—.05 Hallibrtn .72 53267 24.03 23.03 23.15—.64 HarmonyG .05 40258 2.55 2.47 2.51—.02 HeclaM .01e 44573 2.01 1.86 1.87—.14 iPtShFutn 119398 22.36 21.66 22.29+.75 iShGold 111227 13.62 13.54 13.57—.05 iShBrazil .67e 119826 45.73 44.83 44.96—.98 iShGerm .60e 26715 27.67 27.41 27.44—.43 iShHK .61e 40239 26.06 25.90 25.93—.29 iShSilver 113512 15.48 15.36 15.41—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 76032 42.49 42.16 42.22—.24 iShEMkts .59e 222018 42.76 42.58 42.67—.32 iShiBoxIG 3.87 54673 124.49 123.87 124.10—.47 iSh20yrT 3.05 50029 131.41 130.51 131.07—.72 iSEafe 1.66e 96082 65.86 65.42 65.48—.56 iShiBxHYB 5.09 47938 87.15 86.91 86.95—.15 iShR2K 1.77e 80278 156.63 156.01 156.16—1.10 iShCorEafe 1.56e 36449 61.69 61.28 61.34—.50 Infosyss 26980 11.54 11.48 11.50+.04 IntPap 2 32728 46.17 44.18 45.23+1.11 Invesco 1.24f 44171 20.33 19.09 19.37—.69 iShCorEM .95e 35907 51.47 51.09 51.20—.34 ItauUnHs 81713 9.75 9.46 9.55—.30 JPMorgCh 3.20 43820 117.24 115.58 115.69—1.15 JohnJn 3.80 29090 131.19 129.67 130.78+.100 Keycorp .74f 29383 18.51 18.30 18.32—.13 Kinrossg 48582 4.27 4.17 4.23—.03 Kroger s .56f 50696 21.37 21.14 21.20—.05 LaredoPet 44300 2.99 2.72 2.80—.15 LVSands 3.08 40358 63.95 61.69 63.61—1.32 Macys 1.51 33564 23.25 22.65 22.76—.49 MarathnO .20 31544 14.13 13.65 13.67—.30 Masco .48 33312 42.58 40.45 41.82+2.62 Merck 2.20 36148 83.06 81.05 82.49+.74 MorgStan 1.40f 27265 45.57 44.90 44.94—.57 Nabors .24 66953 2.41 2.18 2.21—.17 NewmtM .56 73281 39.68 37.12 37.59—1.72 NobleCorp .08 41424 2.15 1.93 1.94—.15 NokiaCp .19e 496265 5.63 5.51 5.60+.42 OasisPet 32967 4.75 4.58 4.59—.10 OcciPet 3.16f 26651 52.33 51.19 51.31—.74 Oracle .96 30309 58.63 58.08 58.40+.29 ParsleyEn 27644 17.32 16.44 16.50—.51 Penney 51201 .87 .84 .86+.02 Petrobras 68561 15.83 15.50 15.54—.32 Pfizer 1.44 58332 43.00 42.70 42.74—.15 ProctGam 2.98 28955 112.84 111.38 112.34—.26 QEPRes .08 27713 5.35 4.82 4.89—.39 RangeRs .08 37589 5.67 5.19 5.25—.31 RegionsFn .62f 42780 16.10 15.89 15.91—.04 SpdrGold 47819 134.28 133.48 133.76—.61 S&P500ETF 4.13e 195735 301.00 299.72 300.00—1.44 SpdrS&PRB .74e 36571 55.29 54.59 54.83+.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 93155 25.45 24.44 24.48—.77 STMicro .40 38891 19.41 18.84 19.07—.38 Salesforce 30207 161.13 158.74 159.29—.46 Schwab .68f 35294 44.55 43.76 44.06—.23 ServcNow 29112 288.50 279.69 288.00—9.21 SnapIncAn 497531 17.43 17.12 17.38—.23 SwstAirl .72f 39160 55.42 52.41 55.18+.46 SwstnEngy 120546 2.41 2.19 2.25—.12 SpiritAir 59948 46.65 43.75 43.90—11.15 Sprint 144980 7.73 7.51 7.63—.04 SPHlthC 1.01e 26940 92.29 91.64 91.99—.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 37142 59.80 59.36 59.62 SPEngy 2.04e 32782 63.81 62.68 62.75—.75 SPDRFncl .46e 111533 28.61 28.39 28.41—.17 SPInds 1.12e 43300 79.07 78.33 78.56—.27 SPTech .78e 32831 82.57 81.98 82.34—.41 SPUtil 1.55e 55323 60.15 59.53 59.58—.33 TALEducs 131144 34.70 32.00 33.100—3.52 Technip .13 32917 27.97 27.24 27.95+1.56 TevaPhrm .73e 64337 8.03 7.73 7.78—.23 3MCo 5.76 40245 187.72 177.96 178.20—1.22 Transocn 72378 6.09 5.71 5.74—.23 TurqHillRs 35554 .60 .57 .58—.01 Twitter 85026 39.23 38.14 38.26—.47 UPSB 3.84 38020 118.05 114.88 116.17+1.78 USOilFd 100041 11.77 11.65 11.65+.06 USSteel .20 44506 15.88 15.22 15.23—.61 ValeSA .29e 76089 13.40 13.16 13.21—.21 VanEGold .06e 184740 27.98 27.43 27.60—.56 VnEkRus .01e 28278 23.84 23.64 23.65+.08 VEckOilSvc .47e 31460 14.74 14.12 14.15—.50 VanEJrGld 49271 39.72 38.78 39.05—.88 VangEmg 1.10e 45778 42.82 42.48 42.58—.25 VangFTSE 1.10e 28057 41.79 41.50 41.55—.32 Vereit .55 36171 9.13 9.02 9.06—.05 VerizonCm 2.41 36342 56.34 55.94 55.99+.02 Visa s 1 28858 183.99 181.30 182.13—1.20 WPXEngy 27135 10.68 10.18 10.20—.39 WashPrGp 1 39295 3.73 3.46 3.50+.04 WellsFargo 2.04f 86422 48.74 48.28 48.34—.11 Yamanag .02 83617 2.91 2.82 2.87—.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.