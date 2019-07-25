BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|50339
|2.59
|2.42
|2.43—.16
|AT&TInc 2.04
|196999
|33.99
|33.45
|33.88+.64
|AbbVie 4.28
|40621
|67.87
|67.02
|67.10—.36
|Alibaba
|79481
|179.15
|175.37
|177.96—.71
|Allergan 2.96
|27020
|161.52
|159.65
|159.90—1.08
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|39287
|10.12
|10.06
|10.08—.05
|Ambev .05e
|290599
|5.14
|5.04
|5.10+.37
|ABInBev 3.19e
|37297
|102.70
|99.37
|99.75+4.19
|Annaly 1e
|51010
|9.56
|9.42
|9.44—.11
|AnteroRes 1
|44788
|4.99
|4.43
|4.55—.38
|AstraZens 1.37e
|63419
|43.53
|42.75
|42.100+2.65
|AuroraCn
|50068
|6.70
|6.47
|6.64+.09
|BPPLC 2.44
|42844
|39.30
|39.04
|39.14
|BcoBrads .06a
|128894
|9.95
|9.68
|9.69—.57
|BcoSantSA .21e
|37840
|4.58
|4.49
|4.51—.06
|BkofAm .60
|216002
|30.89
|30.28
|30.33—.34
|BarrickGld
|78205
|17.39
|16.98
|17.10—.25
|Baxters .88
|33172
|86.12
|83.81
|85.82+1.89
|Boeing 8.22
|59728
|357.69
|345.71
|348.75—12.68
|BrMySq 1.64
|187470
|45.64
|42.82
|45.42+2.19
|CallonPet
|47946
|5.34
|5.02
|5.03—.21
|Camecog .32
|29175
|9.96
|9.29
|9.29—.64
|CannTrHln
|31380
|2.13
|1.87
|1.98—.06
|Cemex .29t
|38870
|3.68
|3.60
|3.63—.11
|CenovusE .20
|26603
|9.49
|9.03
|9.12—.22
|Chemoursn 1
|33797
|20.25
|18.14
|19.11—.17
|ChesEng
|219897
|1.78
|1.68
|1.70—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|50911
|13.42
|13.03
|13.05+.20
|CgpVelICrd
|90317
|6.99
|6.78
|6.99—.11
|Citigroup 2.04f
|52514
|73.08
|71.77
|71.91—1.11
|ClevCliffs .24f
|39706
|11.00
|10.71
|10.76—.17
|CocaCola 1.60
|69842
|53.80
|53.10
|53.14—.64
|Coeur
|29166
|4.84
|4.66
|4.67—.15
|Corning .80
|28624
|33.62
|32.96
|33.22—.60
|DenburyR
|55306
|1.14
|1.07
|1.08—.06
|DeutschBk .12e
|47534
|8.00
|7.78
|7.88—.04
|Diebold .40
|26932
|13.40
|11.89
|12.87+2.58
|DxGBullrs
|58773
|35.00
|32.92
|33.57—2.04
|DxGlMBrrs
|29585
|17.74
|16.57
|17.40+1.09
|DirDGlBrrs
|58147
|8.76
|8.30
|8.61+.47
|DxSPOGBls
|73337
|5.62
|4.96
|4.99—.49
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|27073
|63.94
|62.45
|62.69—1.33
|EQTCorp .12
|42877
|16.34
|14.29
|14.59—1.33
|EnCanag .07
|78031
|4.54
|4.43
|4.44—.21
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|36871
|15.08
|14.91
|15.03+.04
|EnscoRrs
|31682
|8.10
|7.20
|7.27—.70
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|27893
|75.78
|74.86
|74.93—.43
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|26649
|133.48
|127.74
|132.92+2.80
|FstDatan
|64846
|29.43
|28.63
|28.96+.56
|FMajSilvg
|36610
|10.21
|9.75
|9.89—.37
|FordM .60a
|622181
|9.78
|9.59
|9.62—.71
|FrptMcM .20
|103650
|12.05
|11.41
|11.45—.50
|GameStop 1.52
|29697
|4.32
|4.09
|4.12+.04
|GenElec .04
|254197
|10.67
|10.36
|10.38—.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|33907
|40.68
|40.12
|40.59—.29
|Gerdau .02e
|47645
|3.64
|3.55
|3.58—.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|29083
|5.56
|5.42
|5.52—.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|53267
|24.03
|23.03
|23.15—.64
|HarmonyG .05
|40258
|2.55
|2.47
|2.51—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|44573
|2.01
|1.86
|1.87—.14
|iPtShFutn
|119398
|22.36
|21.66
|22.29+.75
|iShGold
|111227
|13.62
|13.54
|13.57—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|119826
|45.73
|44.83
|44.96—.98
|iShGerm .60e
|26715
|27.67
|27.41
|27.44—.43
|iShHK .61e
|40239
|26.06
|25.90
|25.93—.29
|iShSilver
|113512
|15.48
|15.36
|15.41—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|76032
|42.49
|42.16
|42.22—.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|222018
|42.76
|42.58
|42.67—.32
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|54673
|124.49
|123.87
|124.10—.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|50029
|131.41
|130.51
|131.07—.72
|iSEafe 1.66e
|96082
|65.86
|65.42
|65.48—.56
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|47938
|87.15
|86.91
|86.95—.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|80278
|156.63
|156.01
|156.16—1.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|36449
|61.69
|61.28
|61.34—.50
|Infosyss
|26980
|11.54
|11.48
|11.50+.04
|IntPap 2
|32728
|46.17
|44.18
|45.23+1.11
|Invesco 1.24f
|44171
|20.33
|19.09
|19.37—.69
|iShCorEM .95e
|35907
|51.47
|51.09
|51.20—.34
|ItauUnHs
|81713
|9.75
|9.46
|9.55—.30
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|43820
|117.24
|115.58
|115.69—1.15
|JohnJn 3.80
|29090
|131.19
|129.67
|130.78+.100
|Keycorp .74f
|29383
|18.51
|18.30
|18.32—.13
|Kinrossg
|48582
|4.27
|4.17
|4.23—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|50696
|21.37
|21.14
|21.20—.05
|LaredoPet
|44300
|2.99
|2.72
|2.80—.15
|LVSands 3.08
|40358
|63.95
|61.69
|63.61—1.32
|Macys 1.51
|33564
|23.25
|22.65
|22.76—.49
|MarathnO .20
|31544
|14.13
|13.65
|13.67—.30
|Masco .48
|33312
|42.58
|40.45
|41.82+2.62
|Merck 2.20
|36148
|83.06
|81.05
|82.49+.74
|MorgStan 1.40f
|27265
|45.57
|44.90
|44.94—.57
|Nabors .24
|66953
|2.41
|2.18
|2.21—.17
|NewmtM .56
|73281
|39.68
|37.12
|37.59—1.72
|NobleCorp .08
|41424
|2.15
|1.93
|1.94—.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|496265
|5.63
|5.51
|5.60+.42
|OasisPet
|32967
|4.75
|4.58
|4.59—.10
|OcciPet 3.16f
|26651
|52.33
|51.19
|51.31—.74
|Oracle .96
|30309
|58.63
|58.08
|58.40+.29
|ParsleyEn
|27644
|17.32
|16.44
|16.50—.51
|Penney
|51201
|.87
|.84
|.86+.02
|Petrobras
|68561
|15.83
|15.50
|15.54—.32
|Pfizer 1.44
|58332
|43.00
|42.70
|42.74—.15
|ProctGam 2.98
|28955
|112.84
|111.38
|112.34—.26
|QEPRes .08
|27713
|5.35
|4.82
|4.89—.39
|RangeRs .08
|37589
|5.67
|5.19
|5.25—.31
|RegionsFn .62f
|42780
|16.10
|15.89
|15.91—.04
|SpdrGold
|47819
|134.28
|133.48
|133.76—.61
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|195735
|301.00
|299.72
|300.00—1.44
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|36571
|55.29
|54.59
|54.83+.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|93155
|25.45
|24.44
|24.48—.77
|STMicro .40
|38891
|19.41
|18.84
|19.07—.38
|Salesforce
|30207
|161.13
|158.74
|159.29—.46
|Schwab .68f
|35294
|44.55
|43.76
|44.06—.23
|ServcNow
|29112
|288.50
|279.69
|288.00—9.21
|SnapIncAn
|497531
|17.43
|17.12
|17.38—.23
|SwstAirl .72f
|39160
|55.42
|52.41
|55.18+.46
|SwstnEngy
|120546
|2.41
|2.19
|2.25—.12
|SpiritAir
|59948
|46.65
|43.75
|43.90—11.15
|Sprint
|144980
|7.73
|7.51
|7.63—.04
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|26940
|92.29
|91.64
|91.99—.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37142
|59.80
|59.36
|59.62
|SPEngy 2.04e
|32782
|63.81
|62.68
|62.75—.75
|SPDRFncl .46e
|111533
|28.61
|28.39
|28.41—.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|43300
|79.07
|78.33
|78.56—.27
|SPTech .78e
|32831
|82.57
|81.98
|82.34—.41
|SPUtil 1.55e
|55323
|60.15
|59.53
|59.58—.33
|TALEducs
|131144
|34.70
|32.00
|33.100—3.52
|Technip .13
|32917
|27.97
|27.24
|27.95+1.56
|TevaPhrm .73e
|64337
|8.03
|7.73
|7.78—.23
|3MCo 5.76
|40245
|187.72
|177.96
|178.20—1.22
|Transocn
|72378
|6.09
|5.71
|5.74—.23
|TurqHillRs
|35554
|.60
|.57
|.58—.01
|85026
|39.23
|38.14
|38.26—.47
|UPSB 3.84
|38020
|118.05
|114.88
|116.17+1.78
|USOilFd
|100041
|11.77
|11.65
|11.65+.06
|USSteel .20
|44506
|15.88
|15.22
|15.23—.61
|ValeSA .29e
|76089
|13.40
|13.16
|13.21—.21
|VanEGold .06e
|184740
|27.98
|27.43
|27.60—.56
|VnEkRus .01e
|28278
|23.84
|23.64
|23.65+.08
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|31460
|14.74
|14.12
|14.15—.50
|VanEJrGld
|49271
|39.72
|38.78
|39.05—.88
|VangEmg 1.10e
|45778
|42.82
|42.48
|42.58—.25
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|28057
|41.79
|41.50
|41.55—.32
|Vereit .55
|36171
|9.13
|9.02
|9.06—.05
|VerizonCm 2.41
|36342
|56.34
|55.94
|55.99+.02
|Visa s 1
|28858
|183.99
|181.30
|182.13—1.20
|WPXEngy
|27135
|10.68
|10.18
|10.20—.39
|WashPrGp 1
|39295
|3.73
|3.46
|3.50+.04
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|86422
|48.74
|48.28
|48.34—.11
|Yamanag .02
|83617
|2.91
|2.82
|2.87—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.