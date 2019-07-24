BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 28593…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 28593 19.40 19.12 19.33—.05 AFLACs 1.08 23753 55.20 53.46 53.62—1.57 AKSteel 26116 2.54 2.45 2.51+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 225895 33.39 32.18 33.00+.91 AbbVie 4.28 46113 67.82 66.76 67.66—.08 Alibaba 72536 178.80 176.94 178.11+.02 Allergan 2.96 22156 162.06 160.90 161.50—.39 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33986 10.14 10.08 10.11—.01 Alticen .07e 25520 26.19 25.53 25.97+.26 Ambev .05e 81355 4.82 4.78 4.79—.01 Annaly 1e 61670 9.59 9.50 9.55—.01 AstraZens 1.37e 22578 40.24 39.85 40.06—.52 AtHomGrn 24218 5.82 5.37 5.70+.35 AuroraCn 53548 6.66 6.49 6.60—.07 BPPLC 2.44 50512 39.54 39.10 39.15—.33 BcoBrads .06a 48023 10.30 10.17 10.21+.12 BcoSantSA .21e 51491 4.58 4.55 4.55+.01 BkofAm .60 239623 30.66 30.04 30.58+.33 BarrickGld 56395 17.50 17.31 17.33+.04 Boeing 8.22 35905 371.36 362.95 363.20—9.87 BostonSci 37597 42.88 41.53 42.44—.45 BrMySq 1.64 62872 43.31 42.68 42.83—.22 CVSHealth 2 x24017 55.94 54.97 55.62—.15 CallonPet 104488 5.53 5.16 5.20—.19 CannTrHln 69880 2.25 2.00 2.11—.51 Caterpillar 3.44 74732 134.31 128.45 133.16—4.94 Centenes 31700 53.26 50.65 53.00+.44 CntryLink 1 43476 11.70 11.20 11.49+.32 ChesEng 204807 1.76 1.67 1.73+.05 CgpVelLCrd 107968 14.10 13.13 13.35—.24 CgpVelICrd 87643 6.95 6.47 6.85+.13 Citigroup 2.04f 52351 72.52 71.66 72.25+.26 ClevCliffs .24f 75403 11.05 10.68 10.94—.28 CocaCola 1.60 60268 54.82 54.10 54.14—.20 DeltaAir 1.61f x22491 63.44 62.38 62.92+.23 DenburyR 51821 1.17 1.10 1.12—.01 DeutschBk .12e 31505 7.83 7.72 7.83—.12 DevonE .32 23410 26.89 26.21 26.59+.38 DxSOXBrrs 22511 39.78 37.12 37.30—3.29 DxGBullrs 39810 35.84 34.67 34.75+.10 DirDGlBrrs 36435 8.38 8.09 8.36—.01 DxSPOGBls 50504 5.71 5.38 5.47+.07 Discover 1.76f 29049 91.54 87.27 91.45+6.97 EldrGldgrs 23920 7.89 7.53 7.56+.07 EnCanag .07 87120 4.76 4.62 4.68+.04 Exelon 1.45 39193 46.30 45.11 45.46—.90 ExxonMbl 3.48f 25306 76.05 74.85 75.65+.28 FstDatan 33851 28.75 27.97 28.08—.62 FMajSilvg 26847 10.39 10.14 10.24+.22 FordM .60a 136032 10.29 10.14 10.26+.09 FrptMcM .20 99795 11.99 11.53 11.89+.24 GenElec .04 222243 10.70 10.54 10.61—.04 GenMotors 1.52 33208 40.88 40.33 40.69—.02 Genworth 27233 4.21 3.91 4.01+.12 GraphPkg .30 34745 15.43 15.08 15.33+.25 HPInc .64 26523 21.74 21.47 21.50—.13 Hallibrtn .72 37378 24.08 23.65 23.73—.12 HarmonyG .05 41237 2.52 2.45 2.45+.03 HeclaM .01e 45254 1.99 1.91 1.92—.02 HPEntn .45e 33224 14.85 14.61 14.63+.02 iPtShFutn 67096 22.37 21.80 21.90—.20 iShGold 59718 13.68 13.60 13.61+.05 iShBrazil .67e 71740 46.31 45.93 46.08+.38 iShSilver 90970 15.59 15.48 15.50+.16 iShChinaLC .87e 48207 42.47 42.30 42.37+.05 iShEMkts .59e 101121 43.02 42.87 42.93+.01 iShiBoxIG 3.87 25749 124.54 124.22 124.34+.12 iSEafe 1.66e 45465 65.98 65.80 65.91—.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 34694 87.08 86.99 86.99—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 59037 155.37 154.12 155.12+.42 iShCorEafe 1.56e 26018 61.78 61.57 61.71—.08 Infosyss 46909 11.56 11.46 11.52+.03 iShCorEM .95e 30091 51.62 51.45 51.53—.02 ItauUnHs 68722 10.01 9.88 9.91+.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 40252 116.64 115.52 116.46+.10 JohnJn 3.80 24517 129.60 128.57 129.10+.26 Keycorp .74f 44893 18.45 17.98 18.31+.34 KindMorg 1 26236 20.75 20.54 20.66+.07 Kinrossg 47596 4.30 4.19 4.20—.01 KnSwftTrs .24 22240 39.26 37.26 38.03+.16 Kroger s .56f 60548 21.24 20.78 21.12+.30 LaredoPet 27553 3.06 2.92 2.95+.03 Macys 1.51 32317 23.14 22.56 23.06+.46 MarathnO .20 33295 14.11 13.68 13.94+.18 MarathPts 2.12 22801 57.09 55.45 56.58+.87 MedProp 1 26136 17.98 17.61 17.63—.02 MorgStan 1.40f 28997 45.51 44.86 45.22+.12 Nabors .24 36039 2.58 2.44 2.45—.06 NewmtM .56 28234 39.76 39.19 39.35—.27 NokiaCp .19e 76898 5.22 5.14 5.14—.03 NorflkSo 3.44f 30756 192.68 181.24 187.31—9.36 OasisPet 23492 4.82 4.63 4.69+.02 OcciPet 3.16f 23331 52.67 51.82 52.05+.25 Oracle .96 31706 57.77 57.38 57.45—.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 34810 20.16 18.35 18.100+.11 Penney 73368 .81 .76 .77—.02 Petrobras 51095 16.21 16.00 16.03—.04 Pfizer 1.44 82099 43.00 42.37 42.67—.42 PionEnSvc 34398 .21 .19 .19—.02 ProctGam 2.98 35208 113.88 112.70 112.77—1.08 PulteGrp .44 25893 31.05 30.26 30.30—.39 RangeRs .08 37337 5.73 5.41 5.56+.08 Realogy .27p 72810 6.36 5.63 5.68—.50 RegionsFn .56 41207 15.86 15.51 15.81+.24 Rollinss .42 50176 37.53 33.80 34.01—4.14 SpdrGold 28319 134.84 134.08 134.16+.47 S&P500ETF 4.13e 143080 300.51 299.09 299.87—.16 SpdrS&PRB .74e 28507 54.08 53.36 53.99+.45 SpdrRetls .49e 24326 42.94 42.32 42.85+.50 SpdrOGEx .73e 98268 25.60 25.09 25.22+.13 STMicro .40 36456 19.68 19.34 19.63+.60 Schlmbrg 2 39310 40.69 39.58 40.33+.58 Schwab .68f 40902 44.03 43.46 43.92+.39 SnapIncAn 893929 17.40 16.08 17.28+2.45 SwstnEngy 68763 2.53 2.44 2.46 Sprint 280172 7.66 7.38 7.60+.51 SPHlthC 1.01e 29394 92.08 91.17 91.66—.48 SPCnSt 1.28e 27283 59.98 59.66 59.66—.36 SPEngy 2.04e 33895 63.90 63.07 63.49+.27 SPDRFncl .46e 135529 28.39 28.21 28.34+.05 SPInds 1.12e 47555 79.02 77.83 78.64+.15 SPTech .78e 27714 82.42 81.96 82.27+.20 SPUtil 1.55e 60433 60.18 59.45 59.68—.18 SupEnrgy .32 29393 1.13 .93 .97—.09 TaiwSemi .73e 32980 44.54 44.24 44.41—.01 TenetHlth 22597 19.38 17.32 19.31+1.74 TevaPhrm .73e 70929 7.99 7.68 7.90+.22 Transocn 44982 6.13 5.93 5.96+.02 TurqHillRs 24744 .61 .57 .58—.02 Twitter 53569 38.35 37.76 38.28+.38 UBSGrp .69e 34243 11.83 11.72 11.79—.50 UPSB 3.84 59629 114.83 109.61 113.85+8.58 USOilFd 147057 11.95 11.67 11.73—.08 USSteel .20 37536 15.74 15.31 15.59—.03 UtdhlthGp 4.32f 23510 252.83 245.13 251.50—3.51 ValeSA .29e 71533 13.52 13.41 13.49—.20 VanEGold .06e 84574 28.20 27.88 27.91+.04 VnEkSemi .58e 37916 123.04 120.70 122.91+2.80 VEckOilSvc .47e 40978 14.86 14.54 14.67+.09 VanEJrGld 28311 39.90 39.36 39.44+.26 VangEmg 1.10e 26630 42.86 42.72 42.77+.07 VangFTSE 1.10e 23258 41.83 41.72 41.79—.07 VerizonCm 2.41 48691 56.25 55.42 55.43—.05 Vipshop 24705 7.95 7.51 7.88+.32 Visa s 1 30066 180.87 179.25 180.03—.87 WPXEngy 24622 10.82 10.47 10.62+.13 WellsFargo 2.04f 110732 47.91 47.28 47.71+.51 WhitngPetrs 22914 16.80 16.18 16.36+.06 WmsCos 1.52f 26672 27.28 26.97 26.98—.33 Yamanag .02 61299 2.88 2.82 2.85+.06 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 