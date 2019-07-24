BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|28593
|19.40
|19.12
|19.33—.05
|AFLACs 1.08
|23753
|55.20
|53.46
|53.62—1.57
|AKSteel
|26116
|2.54
|2.45
|2.51+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|225895
|33.39
|32.18
|33.00+.91
|AbbVie 4.28
|46113
|67.82
|66.76
|67.66—.08
|Alibaba
|72536
|178.80
|176.94
|178.11+.02
|Allergan 2.96
|22156
|162.06
|160.90
|161.50—.39
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|33986
|10.14
|10.08
|10.11—.01
|Alticen .07e
|25520
|26.19
|25.53
|25.97+.26
|Ambev .05e
|81355
|4.82
|4.78
|4.79—.01
|Annaly 1e
|61670
|9.59
|9.50
|9.55—.01
|AstraZens 1.37e
|22578
|40.24
|39.85
|40.06—.52
|AtHomGrn
|24218
|5.82
|5.37
|5.70+.35
|AuroraCn
|53548
|6.66
|6.49
|6.60—.07
|BPPLC 2.44
|50512
|39.54
|39.10
|39.15—.33
|BcoBrads .06a
|48023
|10.30
|10.17
|10.21+.12
|BcoSantSA .21e
|51491
|4.58
|4.55
|4.55+.01
|BkofAm .60
|239623
|30.66
|30.04
|30.58+.33
|BarrickGld
|56395
|17.50
|17.31
|17.33+.04
|Boeing 8.22
|35905
|371.36
|362.95
|363.20—9.87
|BostonSci
|37597
|42.88
|41.53
|42.44—.45
|BrMySq 1.64
|62872
|43.31
|42.68
|42.83—.22
|CVSHealth 2
|x24017
|55.94
|54.97
|55.62—.15
|CallonPet
|104488
|5.53
|5.16
|5.20—.19
|CannTrHln
|69880
|2.25
|2.00
|2.11—.51
|Caterpillar 3.44
|74732
|134.31
|128.45
|133.16—4.94
|Centenes
|31700
|53.26
|50.65
|53.00+.44
|CntryLink 1
|43476
|11.70
|11.20
|11.49+.32
|ChesEng
|204807
|1.76
|1.67
|1.73+.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|107968
|14.10
|13.13
|13.35—.24
|CgpVelICrd
|87643
|6.95
|6.47
|6.85+.13
|Citigroup 2.04f
|52351
|72.52
|71.66
|72.25+.26
|ClevCliffs .24f
|75403
|11.05
|10.68
|10.94—.28
|CocaCola 1.60
|60268
|54.82
|54.10
|54.14—.20
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|x22491
|63.44
|62.38
|62.92+.23
|DenburyR
|51821
|1.17
|1.10
|1.12—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|31505
|7.83
|7.72
|7.83—.12
|DevonE .32
|23410
|26.89
|26.21
|26.59+.38
|DxSOXBrrs
|22511
|39.78
|37.12
|37.30—3.29
|DxGBullrs
|39810
|35.84
|34.67
|34.75+.10
|DirDGlBrrs
|36435
|8.38
|8.09
|8.36—.01
|DxSPOGBls
|50504
|5.71
|5.38
|5.47+.07
|Discover 1.76f
|29049
|91.54
|87.27
|91.45+6.97
|EldrGldgrs
|23920
|7.89
|7.53
|7.56+.07
|EnCanag .07
|87120
|4.76
|4.62
|4.68+.04
|Exelon 1.45
|39193
|46.30
|45.11
|45.46—.90
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|25306
|76.05
|74.85
|75.65+.28
|FstDatan
|33851
|28.75
|27.97
|28.08—.62
|FMajSilvg
|26847
|10.39
|10.14
|10.24+.22
|FordM .60a
|136032
|10.29
|10.14
|10.26+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|99795
|11.99
|11.53
|11.89+.24
|GenElec .04
|222243
|10.70
|10.54
|10.61—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|33208
|40.88
|40.33
|40.69—.02
|Genworth
|27233
|4.21
|3.91
|4.01+.12
|GraphPkg .30
|34745
|15.43
|15.08
|15.33+.25
|HPInc .64
|26523
|21.74
|21.47
|21.50—.13
|Hallibrtn .72
|37378
|24.08
|23.65
|23.73—.12
|HarmonyG .05
|41237
|2.52
|2.45
|2.45+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|45254
|1.99
|1.91
|1.92—.02
|HPEntn .45e
|33224
|14.85
|14.61
|14.63+.02
|iPtShFutn
|67096
|22.37
|21.80
|21.90—.20
|iShGold
|59718
|13.68
|13.60
|13.61+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|71740
|46.31
|45.93
|46.08+.38
|iShSilver
|90970
|15.59
|15.48
|15.50+.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|48207
|42.47
|42.30
|42.37+.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|101121
|43.02
|42.87
|42.93+.01
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|25749
|124.54
|124.22
|124.34+.12
|iSEafe 1.66e
|45465
|65.98
|65.80
|65.91—.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|34694
|87.08
|86.99
|86.99—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|59037
|155.37
|154.12
|155.12+.42
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|26018
|61.78
|61.57
|61.71—.08
|Infosyss
|46909
|11.56
|11.46
|11.52+.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|30091
|51.62
|51.45
|51.53—.02
|ItauUnHs
|68722
|10.01
|9.88
|9.91+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|40252
|116.64
|115.52
|116.46+.10
|JohnJn 3.80
|24517
|129.60
|128.57
|129.10+.26
|Keycorp .74f
|44893
|18.45
|17.98
|18.31+.34
|KindMorg 1
|26236
|20.75
|20.54
|20.66+.07
|Kinrossg
|47596
|4.30
|4.19
|4.20—.01
|KnSwftTrs .24
|22240
|39.26
|37.26
|38.03+.16
|Kroger s .56f
|60548
|21.24
|20.78
|21.12+.30
|LaredoPet
|27553
|3.06
|2.92
|2.95+.03
|Macys 1.51
|32317
|23.14
|22.56
|23.06+.46
|MarathnO .20
|33295
|14.11
|13.68
|13.94+.18
|MarathPts 2.12
|22801
|57.09
|55.45
|56.58+.87
|MedProp 1
|26136
|17.98
|17.61
|17.63—.02
|MorgStan 1.40f
|28997
|45.51
|44.86
|45.22+.12
|Nabors .24
|36039
|2.58
|2.44
|2.45—.06
|NewmtM .56
|28234
|39.76
|39.19
|39.35—.27
|NokiaCp .19e
|76898
|5.22
|5.14
|5.14—.03
|NorflkSo 3.44f
|30756
|192.68
|181.24
|187.31—9.36
|OasisPet
|23492
|4.82
|4.63
|4.69+.02
|OcciPet 3.16f
|23331
|52.67
|51.82
|52.05+.25
|Oracle .96
|31706
|57.77
|57.38
|57.45—.01
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|34810
|20.16
|18.35
|18.100+.11
|Penney
|73368
|.81
|.76
|.77—.02
|Petrobras
|51095
|16.21
|16.00
|16.03—.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|82099
|43.00
|42.37
|42.67—.42
|PionEnSvc
|34398
|.21
|.19
|.19—.02
|ProctGam 2.98
|35208
|113.88
|112.70
|112.77—1.08
|PulteGrp .44
|25893
|31.05
|30.26
|30.30—.39
|RangeRs .08
|37337
|5.73
|5.41
|5.56+.08
|Realogy .27p
|72810
|6.36
|5.63
|5.68—.50
|RegionsFn .56
|41207
|15.86
|15.51
|15.81+.24
|Rollinss .42
|50176
|37.53
|33.80
|34.01—4.14
|SpdrGold
|28319
|134.84
|134.08
|134.16+.47
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|143080
|300.51
|299.09
|299.87—.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|28507
|54.08
|53.36
|53.99+.45
|SpdrRetls .49e
|24326
|42.94
|42.32
|42.85+.50
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|98268
|25.60
|25.09
|25.22+.13
|STMicro .40
|36456
|19.68
|19.34
|19.63+.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|39310
|40.69
|39.58
|40.33+.58
|Schwab .68f
|40902
|44.03
|43.46
|43.92+.39
|SnapIncAn
|893929
|17.40
|16.08
|17.28+2.45
|SwstnEngy
|68763
|2.53
|2.44
|2.46
|Sprint
|280172
|7.66
|7.38
|7.60+.51
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|29394
|92.08
|91.17
|91.66—.48
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|27283
|59.98
|59.66
|59.66—.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|33895
|63.90
|63.07
|63.49+.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|135529
|28.39
|28.21
|28.34+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|47555
|79.02
|77.83
|78.64+.15
|SPTech .78e
|27714
|82.42
|81.96
|82.27+.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|60433
|60.18
|59.45
|59.68—.18
|SupEnrgy .32
|29393
|1.13
|.93
|.97—.09
|TaiwSemi .73e
|32980
|44.54
|44.24
|44.41—.01
|TenetHlth
|22597
|19.38
|17.32
|19.31+1.74
|TevaPhrm .73e
|70929
|7.99
|7.68
|7.90+.22
|Transocn
|44982
|6.13
|5.93
|5.96+.02
|TurqHillRs
|24744
|.61
|.57
|.58—.02
|53569
|38.35
|37.76
|38.28+.38
|UBSGrp .69e
|34243
|11.83
|11.72
|11.79—.50
|UPSB 3.84
|59629
|114.83
|109.61
|113.85+8.58
|USOilFd
|147057
|11.95
|11.67
|11.73—.08
|USSteel .20
|37536
|15.74
|15.31
|15.59—.03
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|23510
|252.83
|245.13
|251.50—3.51
|ValeSA .29e
|71533
|13.52
|13.41
|13.49—.20
|VanEGold .06e
|84574
|28.20
|27.88
|27.91+.04
|VnEkSemi .58e
|37916
|123.04
|120.70
|122.91+2.80
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|40978
|14.86
|14.54
|14.67+.09
|VanEJrGld
|28311
|39.90
|39.36
|39.44+.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|26630
|42.86
|42.72
|42.77+.07
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|23258
|41.83
|41.72
|41.79—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41
|48691
|56.25
|55.42
|55.43—.05
|Vipshop
|24705
|7.95
|7.51
|7.88+.32
|Visa s 1
|30066
|180.87
|179.25
|180.03—.87
|WPXEngy
|24622
|10.82
|10.47
|10.62+.13
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|110732
|47.91
|47.28
|47.71+.51
|WhitngPetrs
|22914
|16.80
|16.18
|16.36+.06
|WmsCos 1.52f
|26672
|27.28
|26.97
|26.98—.33
|Yamanag .02
|61299
|2.88
|2.82
|2.85+.06
|—————————
