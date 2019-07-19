BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKSNEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices forNYSE listed most active stocks:SalesHighLowLastChgAKSteel357502.332.222.32+.10AT&TInc 2.049846233.2732.8532.89—.20AbbVie 4.282920368.8268.1068.41+.16Alibaba60552175.15174.23174.84+2.04AlpAlerMLP 1.35e2774510.019.959.99+.02Ambev .05e847274.934.834.85AmExp 1.5640045128.00123.80125.15—3.26AnglogldA2233919.5419.0219.11—.51ABInBev 3.19e2645694.4293.0293.96+4.62Annaly 1e302809.419.359.37—.03AnteroMid .45e2356511.0210.7910.98—.05AnteroRes 1574984.934.694.83+.11Apache 1x3810223.8423.1623.77+.47AstraZens 1.37e2399940.5940.2140.30—.43AuroraCn547777.056.816.82—.13BPPLC 2.444882939.1238.9439.10+.26BcoBrads .06a5082310.2210.0510.07—.21BcoSantSA .21e958274.464.434.44—.07BkofAm .6016919529.6129.4429.52+.04BkNYMel 1.24f2905345.7744.9745.63+.77BarrickGld12485817.4817.0317.14—.09Boeing 8.2243774375.71368.50374.47+13.36BrMySq 1.644634544.1943.4843.58—.48CallonPet606574.924.734.79—.01Cemex .29t327223.803.703.78+.02CntryLink 13259311.4911.3211.34—.07ChesEng2273671.631.571.59+.01Chewyn4734333.8230.2530.51—2.34CgpVelLCrd4442612.8912.3612.42—.35CgpVelICrd747807.417.097.37+.22Citigroup 2.04f3838072.1771.2571.33—.46CitizFincl 1.78f5296036.4235.2536.13+1.51ClevCliffs .24f18082911.6110.9511.40+.53CocaCola 1.602777652.1551.7351.76—.28Coeur686845.104.664.69—.37DenburyR297301.131.081.08DeutschBk .12e271607.757.677.72—.22DevonE .322634226.2225.4826.14+.44DrGMBllrs2216287.7579.1480.60—5.55DxGBullrs9288936.1833.6234.06—2.13DxGlMBrrs3929917.7116.1217.47+1.01DirSPBears2330917.4817.2017.43+.02DirDGlBrrs862538.628.058.51+.43DxSPOGBls378875.154.955.03+.01EldrGldgrs333447.867.587.70—.13EnCanag .07892874.474.344.40+.04EndvSilvg515722.572.322.33—.06EgyTrnsfr 1.222524315.1115.0015.04+.07ExxonMbl 3.48f3236875.1274.5474.91+.07FstDatan4414829.2928.5928.79—.41FMajSilvg6368910.249.649.81—.12FordM .60a12963910.3210.2210.28+.02FortunaSlv321823.873.613.71—.06FrptMcM .2015691311.7011.3211.36+.21GameStop 1.52222694.374.224.33+.13Gannettn .642924110.208.709.53+1.63GenElec .0413177810.1910.0310.08+.02GenMotors 1.522756839.6939.2439.65+.53GoldFLtd .01e713205.735.595.64—.15Hallibrtn .725262421.8221.4221.71+.03HarmonyG .05533162.572.462.51—.07HeclaM .01e820502.071.851.90—.12IAMGldg 1.52f288153.923.753.78—.09iPtShFutn8680123.0622.5922.80—.32iShGold15269113.8013.6213.62—.21iShBrazil .67e10220046.6246.1246.21—.46iShSilver30563015.5415.0515.09—.20iShChinaLC .87e6169242.7442.5442.56+.32iShEMkts .59e30751243.1542.9943.01—.07iShiBoxIG 3.8750838124.06123.78123.97+.01iShCorUSTr .334215725.7525.6325.74—.01iSEafe 1.66e5552565.7565.5365.56—.14iShiBxHYB 5.094288886.7886.6786.72—.03iShR2K 1.77e76025155.43154.57154.90+.19iShCorEafe 1.56e2540061.5661.3661.39—.09Infosyss3424011.5411.4811.52—.04IBM 6.48f25347150.93149.55150.81+1.18iShCorEM .95e4241251.9051.6251.65—.16ItauUnHs796309.929.739.76—.18JPMorgCh 3.2037091115.12114.17114.44—.23JohnJn 3.8023439132.39131.03131.08—.99Keycorp .562346417.5517.2917.48+.17KindMorg 15589020.6220.2820.59+.17Kinrossg728394.384.194.29—.02Kroger s .56f2738021.9321.6721.78+.12Macys 1.512699622.1221.5622.09+.54MarathnO .203863413.6913.3013.50+.12McEwenM .01291022.001.821.83—.16MedProp 12606018.2517.6617.66—.54Merck 2.202792582.8281.6381.80—.90MorgStan 1.40f3847344.7144.3344.52+.09Nabors .24508602.312.212.25—.01NewmtM .563154539.8438.9139.10—.60NobleCorp .08241811.901.791.88+.09NokiaCp .19e1401225.195.155.18+.04OcciPet 3.16f2769952.1050.8551.96+.95Oracle .963304058.5357.9058.02—.11PPDAIn .19p308144.334.004.02—.21Penney106079.100.90.91—.17Petrobras3829516.1115.9115.97—.16Pfizer 1.444378043.2142.9443.07+.01PhilipMor 4.562900789.9887.8689.79+2.08PionEnSvc22026.23.22.22—.00QEPRes .08838565.955.265.30—1.02Qudiann386488.357.907.92—.37RangeRs .081201855.655.265.30+.16RegionsFn .569726715.3914.9015.24+.45SpdrGold89382136.03134.00134.34—2.14S&P500ETF 4.13e257227300.07298.44298.75—.08SpdrOGEx .73e7692024.7124.3824.50+.05Schlmbrg 26173739.3437.2938.65—.13SchUSTips2197256.3356.2256.31—.01Schwab .68f4856443.0441.6342.61+1.13SibanyeG .14r332415.355.075.09—.22Skecherss11194340.5038.5239.50+4.66SlackTcn2654632.9531.9131.94—.06SnapIncAn11941814.6514.2714.33—.22SwstnEngy649442.452.372.39—.02Sprint616106.906.806.81—.12SPHlthC 1.01e2248892.9792.1392.20—.52SPCnSt 1.28e2281460.5660.2960.34+.02SPEngy 2.04e3945262.7162.2462.63+.16SPDRFncl .46e11444328.1828.0428.07+.01SPInds 1.12e2550077.9177.4377.61+.58SPTech .78e2370981.8881.1781.29+.25SPUtil 1.55e4971361.2960.7460.77—.49StateStr 1.882462959.1657.2559.08+2.79Synchrony .842724736.0635.1535.56—.53TJX .92f2534955.6554.6454.72—.51TaiwSemi .73e6713243.9743.0743.91+.72TevaPhrm .73e615557.977.767.85+.02Transocn439705.775.635.71+.08TurqHillRs55786.65.61.63+.01Twitter3669338.0937.2537.35—.31USBancrp 1.483054855.5455.0655.13—.06USOilFd9158711.6011.4311.45—.11USSteel .204077015.1114.8214.98+.30ValeSA .29e4580814.1914.0814.12+.11VanEGold .06e22982228.2727.6027.73—.53VnEkRus .01e2774623.8823.6823.69—.21VEckOilSvc .47e3102813.9813.6913.94+.06VanEJrGld7181740.1538.8539.06—.87VangEmg 1.10e3095843.0642.8442.86—.17VangFTSE 1.10e2733941.7241.5841.61—.04Vereit .55400378.998.848.87—.13VerizonCm 2.413203357.4656.6856.77—.45WPXEngy4146310.139.909.99+.01WashPrGp 1354323.553.233.32—.24WellsFargo 1.807185246.2145.8646.08+.26Yamanag .021359112.932.782.79—.08—————————

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 35750 2.33 2.22 2.32+.10 AT&TInc 2.04 98462 33.27 32.85 32.89—.20 AbbVie 4.28 29203 68.82 68.10 68.41+.16 Alibaba 60552 175.15 174.23 174.84+2.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 27745 10.01 9.95 9.99+.02 Ambev .05e 84727 4.93 4.83 4.85 AmExp 1.56 40045 128.00 123.80 125.15—3.26 AnglogldA 22339 19.54 19.02 19.11—.51 ABInBev 3.19e 26456 94.42 93.02 93.96+4.62 Annaly 1e 30280 9.41 9.35 9.37—.03 AnteroMid .45e 23565 11.02 10.79 10.98—.05 AnteroRes 1 57498 4.93 4.69 4.83+.11 Apache 1 x38102 23.84 23.16 23.77+.47 AstraZens 1.37e 23999 40.59 40.21 40.30—.43 AuroraCn 54777 7.05 6.81 6.82—.13 BPPLC 2.44 48829 39.12 38.94 39.10+.26 BcoBrads .06a 50823 10.22 10.05 10.07—.21 BcoSantSA .21e 95827 4.46 4.43 4.44—.07 BkofAm .60 169195 29.61 29.44 29.52+.04 BkNYMel 1.24f 29053 45.77 44.97 45.63+.77 BarrickGld 124858 17.48 17.03 17.14—.09 Boeing 8.22 43774 375.71 368.50 374.47+13.36 BrMySq 1.64 46345 44.19 43.48 43.58—.48 CallonPet 60657 4.92 4.73 4.79—.01 Cemex .29t 32722 3.80 3.70 3.78+.02 CntryLink 1 32593 11.49 11.32 11.34—.07 ChesEng 227367 1.63 1.57 1.59+.01 Chewyn 47343 33.82 30.25 30.51—2.34 CgpVelLCrd 44426 12.89 12.36 12.42—.35 CgpVelICrd 74780 7.41 7.09 7.37+.22 Citigroup 2.04f 38380 72.17 71.25 71.33—.46 CitizFincl 1.78f 52960 36.42 35.25 36.13+1.51 ClevCliffs .24f 180829 11.61 10.95 11.40+.53 CocaCola 1.60 27776 52.15 51.73 51.76—.28 Coeur 68684 5.10 4.66 4.69—.37 DenburyR 29730 1.13 1.08 1.08 DeutschBk .12e 27160 7.75 7.67 7.72—.22 DevonE .32 26342 26.22 25.48 26.14+.44 DrGMBllrs 22162 87.75 79.14 80.60—5.55 DxGBullrs 92889 36.18 33.62 34.06—2.13 DxGlMBrrs 39299 17.71 16.12 17.47+1.01 DirSPBears 23309 17.48 17.20 17.43+.02 DirDGlBrrs 86253 8.62 8.05 8.51+.43 DxSPOGBls 37887 5.15 4.95 5.03+.01 EldrGldgrs 33344 7.86 7.58 7.70—.13 EnCanag .07 89287 4.47 4.34 4.40+.04 EndvSilvg 51572 2.57 2.32 2.33—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 25243 15.11 15.00 15.04+.07 ExxonMbl 3.48f 32368 75.12 74.54 74.91+.07 FstDatan 44148 29.29 28.59 28.79—.41 FMajSilvg 63689 10.24 9.64 9.81—.12 FordM .60a 129639 10.32 10.22 10.28+.02 FortunaSlv 32182 3.87 3.61 3.71—.06 FrptMcM .20 156913 11.70 11.32 11.36+.21 GameStop 1.52 22269 4.37 4.22 4.33+.13 Gannettn .64 29241 10.20 8.70 9.53+1.63 GenElec .04 131778 10.19 10.03 10.08+.02 GenMotors 1.52 27568 39.69 39.24 39.65+.53 GoldFLtd .01e 71320 5.73 5.59 5.64—.15 Hallibrtn .72 52624 21.82 21.42 21.71+.03 HarmonyG .05 53316 2.57 2.46 2.51—.07 HeclaM .01e 82050 2.07 1.85 1.90—.12 IAMGldg 1.52f 28815 3.92 3.75 3.78—.09 iPtShFutn 86801 23.06 22.59 22.80—.32 iShGold 152691 13.80 13.62 13.62—.21 iShBrazil .67e 102200 46.62 46.12 46.21—.46 iShSilver 305630 15.54 15.05 15.09—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 61692 42.74 42.54 42.56+.32 iShEMkts .59e 307512 43.15 42.99 43.01—.07 iShiBoxIG 3.87 50838 124.06 123.78 123.97+.01 iShCorUSTr .33 42157 25.75 25.63 25.74—.01 iSEafe 1.66e 55525 65.75 65.53 65.56—.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 42888 86.78 86.67 86.72—.03 iShR2K 1.77e 76025 155.43 154.57 154.90+.19 iShCorEafe 1.56e 25400 61.56 61.36 61.39—.09 Infosyss 34240 11.54 11.48 11.52—.04 IBM 6.48f 25347 150.93 149.55 150.81+1.18 iShCorEM .95e 42412 51.90 51.62 51.65—.16 ItauUnHs 79630 9.92 9.73 9.76—.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 37091 115.12 114.17 114.44—.23 JohnJn 3.80 23439 132.39 131.03 131.08—.99 Keycorp .56 23464 17.55 17.29 17.48+.17 KindMorg 1 55890 20.62 20.28 20.59+.17 Kinrossg 72839 4.38 4.19 4.29—.02 Kroger s .56f 27380 21.93 21.67 21.78+.12 Macys 1.51 26996 22.12 21.56 22.09+.54 MarathnO .20 38634 13.69 13.30 13.50+.12 McEwenM .01 29102 2.00 1.82 1.83—.16 MedProp 1 26060 18.25 17.66 17.66—.54 Merck 2.20 27925 82.82 81.63 81.80—.90 MorgStan 1.40f 38473 44.71 44.33 44.52+.09 Nabors .24 50860 2.31 2.21 2.25—.01 NewmtM .56 31545 39.84 38.91 39.10—.60 NobleCorp .08 24181 1.90 1.79 1.88+.09 NokiaCp .19e 140122 5.19 5.15 5.18+.04 OcciPet 3.16f 27699 52.10 50.85 51.96+.95 Oracle .96 33040 58.53 57.90 58.02—.11 PPDAIn .19p 30814 4.33 4.00 4.02—.21 Penney 106079 .100 .90 .91—.17 Petrobras 38295 16.11 15.91 15.97—.16 Pfizer 1.44 43780 43.21 42.94 43.07+.01 PhilipMor 4.56 29007 89.98 87.86 89.79+2.08 PionEnSvc 22026 .23 .22 .22—.00 QEPRes .08 83856 5.95 5.26 5.30—1.02 Qudiann 38648 8.35 7.90 7.92—.37 RangeRs .08 120185 5.65 5.26 5.30+.16 RegionsFn .56 97267 15.39 14.90 15.24+.45 SpdrGold 89382 136.03 134.00 134.34—2.14 S&P500ETF 4.13e 257227 300.07 298.44 298.75—.08 SpdrOGEx .73e 76920 24.71 24.38 24.50+.05 Schlmbrg 2 61737 39.34 37.29 38.65—.13 SchUSTips 21972 56.33 56.22 56.31—.01 Schwab .68f 48564 43.04 41.63 42.61+1.13 SibanyeG .14r 33241 5.35 5.07 5.09—.22 Skecherss 111943 40.50 38.52 39.50+4.66 SlackTcn 26546 32.95 31.91 31.94—.06 SnapIncAn 119418 14.65 14.27 14.33—.22 SwstnEngy 64944 2.45 2.37 2.39—.02 Sprint 61610 6.90 6.80 6.81—.12 SPHlthC 1.01e 22488 92.97 92.13 92.20—.52 SPCnSt 1.28e 22814 60.56 60.29 60.34+.02 SPEngy 2.04e 39452 62.71 62.24 62.63+.16 SPDRFncl .46e 114443 28.18 28.04 28.07+.01 SPInds 1.12e 25500 77.91 77.43 77.61+.58 SPTech .78e 23709 81.88 81.17 81.29+.25 SPUtil 1.55e 49713 61.29 60.74 60.77—.49 StateStr 1.88 24629 59.16 57.25 59.08+2.79 Synchrony .84 27247 36.06 35.15 35.56—.53 TJX .92f 25349 55.65 54.64 54.72—.51 TaiwSemi .73e 67132 43.97 43.07 43.91+.72 TevaPhrm .73e 61555 7.97 7.76 7.85+.02 Transocn 43970 5.77 5.63 5.71+.08 TurqHillRs 55786 .65 .61 .63+.01 Twitter 36693 38.09 37.25 37.35—.31 USBancrp 1.48 30548 55.54 55.06 55.13—.06 USOilFd 91587 11.60 11.43 11.45—.11 USSteel .20 40770 15.11 14.82 14.98+.30 ValeSA .29e 45808 14.19 14.08 14.12+.11 VanEGold .06e 229822 28.27 27.60 27.73—.53 VnEkRus .01e 27746 23.88 23.68 23.69—.21 VEckOilSvc .47e 31028 13.98 13.69 13.94+.06 VanEJrGld 71817 40.15 38.85 39.06—.87 VangEmg 1.10e 30958 43.06 42.84 42.86—.17 VangFTSE 1.10e 27339 41.72 41.58 41.61—.04 Vereit .55 40037 8.99 8.84 8.87—.13 VerizonCm 2.41 32033 57.46 56.68 56.77—.45 WPXEngy 41463 10.13 9.90 9.99+.01 WashPrGp 1 35432 3.55 3.23 3.32—.24 WellsFargo 1.80 71852 46.21 45.86 46.08+.26 Yamanag .02 135911 2.93 2.78 2.79—.08 —————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.