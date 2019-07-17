BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 56673 2.33 2.18 2.25—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 62871 33.58 33.39 33.46—.13 AbbottLab 1.28 40546 86.75 85.43 86.36+3.20 AbbVie 4.28 61532 69.77 68.98 69.75+.59 Alibaba 75663 175.55 172.49 175.45+1.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 32194 10.13 10.07 10.10—.02 Ambev .05e 57197 4.83 4.77 4.82+.04 Annaly 1e 25769 9.30 9.25 9.27—.04 AnteroRes 1 28553 4.96 4.81 4.91—.01 AuroraCn 75527 7.46 7.22 7.42+.26 BPPLC 2.44 62773 39.88 39.54 39.58—.64 BakHuGEn .72 28471 24.27 23.49 23.59—.50 BcBilVArg .27e 22549 5.52 5.48 5.50—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 40655 4.61 4.57 4.58—.08 BkofAm .60 384020 29.50 29.00 29.46+.47 BkNYMel 1.24f 30652 44.71 43.37 44.30+1.19 BarrickGld 70898 16.64 16.15 16.63+.52 BlueAprrs 53074 11.26 9.80 10.47+.09 BrMySq 1.64 42724 44.55 44.06 44.30—.16 CVSHealth 2 34589 57.37 56.17 56.40—.98 CabotO&G .36f 26208 23.22 22.59 22.76—.50 CallonPet 163063 5.70 5.32 5.39—.35 CannTrHln 26240 2.95 2.72 2.83+.08 CanopyGrn 24804 36.55 35.75 36.34+.78 Carnival 2 24462 46.51 45.85 45.91—.54 CntryLink 1 25795 12.17 11.88 11.92—.24 ChesEng 244506 1.80 1.72 1.75—.03 CgpVelLCrd 78000 14.70 13.77 13.99—.56 CgpVelICrd 177806 6.69 6.26 6.59+.25 Citigroup 1.80 54264 71.50 70.62 71.39+.07 ClevCliffs .24f 27210 11.07 10.81 10.98+.01 Clouderan 41137 5.78 5.38 5.61+.23 Coeur 42955 4.75 4.57 4.73+.17 ConAgra .85 52460 28.87 28.04 28.77+.63 Corning .80 40606 33.21 32.66 32.97—.34 DeltaAir 1.61f 32561 63.27 62.68 62.98—.18 DenburyR 65377 1.21 1.15 1.18—.01 DeutschBk .12e 28495 8.04 7.87 7.92—.06 DxGBullrs 83075 31.21 29.01 31.18+2.56 DxGlMBrrs 23995 22.59 20.74 20.75—2.33 DirDGlBrrs 75979 10.35 9.53 9.55—.93 DxSPOGBls 92035 5.72 5.25 5.44—.25 EnCanag .07 76925 4.68 4.55 4.60—.06 EndvSilvg 23548 2.21 2.03 2.21+.18 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 49296 15.24 14.97 15.12+.17 ExxonMbl 3.48f 27104 75.96 75.35 75.64—.30 FstDatan 26900 28.17 27.82 28.15+.24 FstHorizon .56 31951 16.01 15.62 15.95+.16 FMajSilvg 46049 9.15 8.71 9.14+.57 FordM .60a 109018 10.50 10.31 10.36—.15 FortunaSlv 55039 3.59 3.21 3.53+.35 FrptMcM .20 81111 11.14 10.92 11.07—.06 GameStop 1.52 30849 4.65 4.37 4.41—.22 GenElec .04 170873 10.37 10.20 10.20—.18 GoldFLtd .01e 24758 5.34 5.18 5.34+.12 Hallibrtn .72 36915 22.89 22.33 22.34—.54 HarmonyG .05 42897 2.42 2.35 2.42+.08 HeclaM .01e 70103 1.87 1.74 1.86+.10 Herbalifs 22674 40.95 39.47 40.06—1.81 HPEntn .45e 21925 14.85 14.67 14.76—.05 IAMGldg 1.52f 22175 3.65 3.51 3.65+.11 iPtShFutn 147987 23.25 22.44 22.73—.05 iShGold 74005 13.63 13.48 13.63+.20 iShBrazil .67e 68731 46.22 45.79 46.13+.41 iShSilver 174527 14.91 14.74 14.91+.37 iShChinaLC .87e 47181 42.34 42.12 42.28+.10 iShEMkts .59e 109685 43.01 42.77 42.99+.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 51105 131.46 131.05 131.41+.83 iSEafe 1.66e 44564 65.76 65.49 65.65+.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 25821 86.88 86.72 86.77—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 68211 155.34 153.73 154.96—.28 iShCorEafe 1.56e 26372 61.58 61.32 61.47+.09 Infosyss 37706 11.64 11.52 11.54+.01 Invesco 1.24f 22085 19.88 19.28 19.51—.39 iShCorEM .95e 60372 51.64 51.36 51.61+.03 ItauUnHs 40312 9.76 9.63 9.72+.10 JPMorgCh 3.20 55884 114.94 113.73 114.40—.72 JohnJn 3.80f 35070 133.58 131.41 132.18—.32 Keycorp .56 41012 17.33 17.08 17.30—.09 KindMorg 1f 39766 21.00 20.67 20.76—.16 Kinrossg 55519 4.11 3.99 4.11+.10 KnSwftTrs .24 24031 36.20 34.22 35.98+.09 Kroger s .56f 23550 22.03 21.59 21.65—.32 LeviStrn 29569 19.26 18.49 18.67—1.13 Macys 1.51 28780 22.02 21.60 21.65—.38 Mallinckdt 32346 8.30 7.20 7.77—.44 MarathnO .20 44795 13.43 13.18 13.39+.07 MedProp 1 49908 18.20 17.73 17.85—.01 Merck 2.20 34344 82.34 81.58 82.03+.44 MorgStan 1.20 30220 44.32 43.72 44.01—.42 Mosaic .20f 32601 23.91 23.35 23.90+.19 NRGEgy .12 39270 34.69 34.05 34.47+.38 Nabors .24 61775 2.37 2.23 2.36+.06 Nautilus 22152 2.41 1.83 2.12+.39 NewmtM .56 22086 39.28 38.63 39.26+.57 NokiaCp .19e 262690 5.16 5.10 5.15+.03 Novartis 2.75e 22150 91.07 90.42 90.49+1.33 NuSkin 1.48f 36287 38.73 35.03 38.19—7.33 OasisPet 47155 4.80 4.54 4.68—.10 OcciPet 3.16f 26362 51.55 50.91 51.51+.41 Oracle .96 25281 58.95 58.41 58.47—.14 PetrbrsA 26176 14.83 14.65 14.76+.02 Petrobras 51895 16.27 16.03 16.20+.01 Pfizer 1.44 53610 43.19 42.88 42.96+.11 PrUCruders 22777 19.42 18.60 18.78—.52 ProgsvCp .10e 32805 82.22 79.86 80.22—3.91 RangeRs .08 69676 5.61 5.32 5.45—.14 RegionsFn .56 74092 14.91 14.68 14.85—.09 SpdrGold 50498 134.37 132.89 134.32+1.92 S&P500ETF 4.13e 150476 299.93 298.33 299.09—.62 SpdrS&PRB .74e 27123 52.85 52.14 52.74—.13 SpdrOGEx .73e 136968 25.51 24.85 25.11—.34 Salesforce 21988 159.92 157.66 159.33+2.20 Schlmbrg 2 49329 40.07 38.98 39.06—1.01 Schwab .68f 26899 41.61 40.81 41.46—.18 SnapIncAn 72874 15.14 14.56 14.95—.05 SwstnEngy 93886 2.57 2.39 2.43—.12 Sprint 34389 7.26 7.13 7.17—.05 Squaren 32667 82.17 80.19 82.01+1.42 SPHlthC 1.01e 47306 92.68 92.24 92.56+.38 SPCnSt 1.28e 31082 60.08 59.78 59.83—.16 SPEngy 2.04e 54032 63.33 62.60 62.85—.33 SPDRFncl .46e 144502 28.08 27.81 27.98—.11 SPInds 1.12e 36508 78.19 77.35 77.52—1.05 SPTech .78e 22157 80.98 80.64 80.83+.18 SPUtil 1.55e 53083 61.01 60.67 60.92+.42 TaiwSemi .73e 24465 41.91 41.52 41.80+.03 TevaPhrm .73e 154260 8.16 7.81 8.03—.17 Textron .08 22590 53.00 50.35 50.50—3.53 TotalSA 2.71e 27698 54.87 54.51 54.79—.80 Transocn 59281 6.15 5.93 5.95—.11 TurqHillRs 97541 .66 .61 .65+.05 Twitter 40528 38.23 37.56 37.87—.12 UberTchn 26216 44.35 43.62 43.77—.37 UnionPac 3.52f 39207 171.51 165.31 166.40—8.75 USBancrp 1.48 35678 54.84 52.81 54.48+1.44 USOilFd 156754 12.11 11.84 11.90—.17 USSteel .20 60239 15.13 14.70 14.98—.16 VICIPrn 1.0e 25261 22.35 22.00 22.03—.21 ValeSA .29e 56581 14.03 13.89 14.00—.03 VanEGold .06e 163629 26.86 26.18 26.85+.80 VEckOilSvc .47e 41017 14.46 14.12 14.21—.19 VanEJrGld 50405 37.28 36.28 37.27+1.22 VangEmg 1.10e 47631 42.94 42.73 42.92+.06 Vereit .55 31618 9.20 9.09 9.10—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 25627 57.70 57.09 57.25—.16 WellsFargo 1.80 91003 45.60 45.17 45.40+.10 WheatPrg .28e 22071 25.76 24.79 25.76+1.08 WhitngPetrs 31381 15.61 14.86 15.30—.25 Yamanag .02 95472 2.72 2.60 2.72+.12 —————————

