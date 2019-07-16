BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|50547
|2.36
|2.16
|2.32+.15
|AT&TInc 2.04
|57742
|33.72
|33.57
|33.57—.14
|AbbVie 4.28
|33165
|70.30
|69.42
|69.48—.79
|Alibaba
|97094
|175.52
|174.06
|174.83+1.33
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|25918
|10.13
|10.07
|10.12+.01
|Ambev .05e
|104580
|4.86
|4.79
|4.80—.04
|Annaly 1e
|28952
|9.29
|9.25
|9.26—.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|24653
|11.64
|11.48
|11.54
|AnteroRes 1
|25934
|5.18
|5.03
|5.04—.08
|Apache 1
|23400
|26.23
|25.76
|25.78—.57
|AuroraCn
|59207
|7.21
|6.93
|7.19+.18
|Avon
|32122
|4.00
|3.87
|3.94+.06
|BakHuGEn .72
|21680
|24.65
|24.37
|24.43—.26
|BcoBrads .06a
|26397
|10.07
|9.97
|10.00—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|52657
|4.70
|4.66
|4.69+.05
|BkofAm .60
|261130
|29.20
|28.86
|29.00—.22
|BarrickGld
|42078
|16.40
|16.16
|16.19—.15
|BlueAprrs
|84712
|11.50
|8.19
|11.08+3.42
|BrMySq 1.64
|38201
|44.48
|44.08
|44.35+.16
|CVSHealth 2
|21508
|57.44
|56.87
|57.19—.25
|CallonPet
|245297
|5.81
|5.43
|5.60+.22
|Camecog .32
|25735
|10.44
|10.01
|10.36+.14
|CannTrHln
|45201
|3.20
|2.75
|2.77—.29
|CanopyGrn
|22309
|36.22
|34.80
|35.94+.77
|Cemex .29t
|25559
|4.07
|3.97
|4.01—.07
|CntryLink 1
|41018
|12.34
|12.20
|12.27+.01
|ChesEng
|187065
|1.84
|1.80
|1.81—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|30209
|16.13
|15.67
|15.70+.17
|CgpVelICrd
|49155
|5.94
|5.76
|5.94—.06
|Citigroup 1.80
|78194
|72.00
|71.23
|71.53—.19
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|21778
|35.24
|34.72
|35.01—.08
|ClevCliffs .24f
|59452
|11.22
|10.58
|11.14+.49
|CocaCola 1.60
|25542
|52.47
|51.81
|51.84—.29
|Coeur
|28813
|4.67
|4.45
|4.56+.02
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|41392
|63.11
|61.72
|62.97+1.27
|DenburyR
|46522
|1.26
|1.22
|1.25+.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|57243
|8.10
|7.94
|7.99+.22
|DevonE .32
|23120
|27.73
|27.37
|27.47—.18
|DxGBullrs
|42122
|29.54
|28.54
|28.54—.53
|DirDGlBrrs
|40621
|10.52
|10.17
|10.52+.20
|DxSPOGBls
|30233
|6.03
|5.83
|5.91—.05
|Dominos 2.60
|34578
|263.57
|248.25
|250.60—19.32
|DowIncn .70p
|25985
|52.65
|50.95
|52.58+1.65
|EnCanag .07
|76709
|4.80
|4.71
|4.72—.04
|EndvSilvg
|22181
|2.04
|1.85
|2.02+.17
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|43016
|15.01
|14.88
|14.97+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|22561
|77.07
|76.56
|76.56—.52
|FiatChrys
|29976
|13.72
|13.46
|13.69—.50
|FstHorizon .56
|56439
|15.75
|15.06
|15.56+.76
|FMajSilvg
|36428
|8.43
|7.90
|8.35+.44
|FstRepBk .76f
|24715
|96.87
|93.94
|96.00—2.66
|FordM .60a
|125929
|10.48
|10.29
|10.44+.02
|FortunaSlv
|28887
|3.15
|2.79
|3.10+.32
|FrnkLInvGr
|40010
|24.94
|24.92
|24.92—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|97613
|11.40
|11.11
|11.31+.17
|GainCap .24
|21809
|4.98
|4.10
|4.94+.91
|GenElec .04
|125997
|10.33
|10.21
|10.30+.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|33230
|39.70
|38.65
|39.30—.06
|Gerdau .02e
|26517
|4.01
|3.92
|3.96+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|21650
|5.27
|5.16
|5.17—.06
|GoldmanS 3.40f
|28436
|217.33
|212.55
|213.86+2.28
|HPInc .64
|22870
|21.62
|21.35
|21.55+.20
|Hallibrtn .72
|28432
|23.56
|23.23
|23.48+.02
|HarmonyG .05
|28871
|2.40
|2.32
|2.32—.05
|HeclaM .01e
|42272
|1.85
|1.71
|1.80+.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|22856
|3.55
|3.45
|3.45—.05
|iPtShFutn
|86096
|22.66
|22.29
|22.61—.10
|iShGold
|72353
|13.52
|13.43
|13.43—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|54836
|46.21
|45.84
|45.97+.08
|iShGerm .60e
|21690
|27.79
|27.69
|27.72—.08
|iShSilver
|219787
|14.70
|14.50
|14.59+.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|46316
|42.43
|42.27
|42.27+.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|181039
|43.18
|43.01
|43.02+.01
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|28151
|122.93
|122.73
|122.73—.56
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|30478
|130.48
|129.96
|129.99—.98
|iSEafe 1.66e
|99663
|65.80
|65.64
|65.64—.22
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|41563
|86.98
|86.81
|86.82—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|50171
|156.20
|154.67
|155.56+.27
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|45410
|61.60
|61.44
|61.46—.19
|Infosyss
|35478
|11.59
|11.52
|11.54+.04
|iShJapanrs
|23096
|54.82
|54.72
|54.72—.41
|iShCorEM .95e
|29917
|51.84
|51.66
|51.66—.03
|ItauUnHs
|40016
|9.71
|9.61
|9.67+.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|78330
|115.25
|112.92
|114.98+1.08
|JohnJn 3.80f
|48548
|133.83
|131.75
|132.67—2.04
|Keycorp .56
|63524
|17.52
|17.19
|17.36—.24
|KindMorg 1f
|44534
|21.24
|20.94
|20.98—.26
|Kinrossg
|27270
|4.08
|4.01
|4.01—.02
|KnSwftTrs .24
|24131
|36.46
|34.00
|36.01+2.26
|Kroger s .56f
|22100
|22.12
|21.92
|21.100—.09
|LaredoPet
|23564
|3.15
|2.98
|3.14+.13
|LloydBkg .47a
|21487
|2.87
|2.83
|2.83—.03
|Macys 1.51
|28242
|22.38
|22.01
|22.15+.11
|MarathnO .20
|33861
|13.64
|13.38
|13.58+.10
|MedProp 1
|223064
|17.93
|17.50
|17.80—.49
|Merck 2.20
|30130
|81.78
|80.95
|80.100+.04
|MorgStan 1.20
|44829
|45.06
|44.42
|44.75+.32
|Mosaic .20f
|25864
|24.07
|23.22
|23.89+.52
|Nabors .24
|78866
|2.54
|2.34
|2.52+.17
|NokiaCp .19e
|102461
|5.21
|5.14
|5.17+.07
|OasisPet
|23323
|5.02
|4.85
|4.93
|OcciPet 3.16f
|26243
|51.44
|50.79
|51.40—.23
|OiSAC
|38792
|2.18
|1.100
|2.04—.08
|Oracle .96
|x28357
|59.48
|58.83
|58.87—.42
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|33597
|18.37
|17.73
|18.03+.29
|Petrobras
|37798
|16.55
|16.34
|16.45—.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|64314
|42.79
|42.48
|42.51—.25
|ProctGam 2.98
|21797
|116.52
|115.45
|115.91+.43
|RangeRs .08
|61532
|5.97
|5.67
|5.68—.33
|RegionsFn .56
|37942
|15.09
|14.85
|14.98
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|21518
|64.58
|64.29
|64.36—.34
|SpdrGold
|28881
|133.30
|132.42
|132.42—1.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|127307
|300.88
|300.05
|300.06—.69
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|27493
|53.14
|52.45
|52.94+.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|62496
|25.99
|25.70
|25.82—.14
|Salesforce
|26676
|161.61
|159.25
|159.31—.34
|Schlmbrg 2
|28073
|40.76
|40.00
|40.63+.16
|Schwab .68f
|71583
|42.14
|40.90
|41.57+1.27
|SlackTcn
|30277
|35.15
|34.20
|34.95+.20
|SnapIncAn
|96718
|15.53
|15.15
|15.16—.34
|SwstnEngy
|47002
|2.66
|2.58
|2.61—.02
|Sprint
|51748
|7.15
|6.99
|7.10—.01
|Squaren
|28214
|81.80
|80.77
|81.05—1.12
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|24068
|92.70
|92.14
|92.14—.50
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|38905
|60.23
|59.78
|59.82—.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|32373
|63.84
|63.50
|63.60—.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|257045
|28.26
|28.09
|28.12—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|36188
|78.78
|78.06
|78.56+.49
|SPUtil 1.55e
|55460
|60.91
|60.20
|60.21—.65
|TaiwSemi .73e
|25595
|41.86
|41.57
|41.78—.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|45270
|8.59
|8.41
|8.49—.07
|Transocn
|86646
|6.37
|6.18
|6.26—.08
|TurqHillRs
|286349
|.74
|.58
|.64—.43
|43287
|38.79
|38.23
|38.27—.41
|UberTchn
|27506
|44.98
|44.37
|44.49—.05
|USOilFd
|80615
|12.47
|12.35
|12.36+.06
|USSteel .20
|85867
|15.41
|14.54
|15.24+.63
|ValeSA .29e
|71382
|14.18
|14.04
|14.10+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|75858
|26.33
|26.03
|26.03—.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|25442
|23.89
|23.74
|23.81—.13
|VanEJrGld
|40572
|36.42
|35.77
|35.99—.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|30657
|43.08
|42.92
|42.92—.02
|Vereit .55
|37576
|9.15
|9.04
|9.10—.09
|VerizonCm 2.41
|27097
|57.73
|57.42
|57.45—.14
|Vipshop
|40987
|8.17
|7.79
|8.02+.21
|WPXEngy
|46079
|10.78
|10.53
|10.70+.03
|WellsFargo 1.80
|164393
|46.97
|45.59
|45.65—1.07
|WhitngPetrs
|24972
|16.26
|15.66
|15.73—.46
|WmsCos 1.52f
|24886
|28.45
|28.19
|28.19—.61
|Yamanag .02
|51089
|2.67
|2.59
|2.59—.06
|—————————
