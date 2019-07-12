BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|39790
|2.14
|2.06
|2.10+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|72169
|33.58
|33.39
|33.53+.07
|AbbVie 4.28
|x51635
|70.30
|68.54
|69.22—.95
|Alibaba
|87797
|169.57
|167.65
|168.91+2.36
|Allergan 2.96
|20424
|166.28
|164.29
|165.30—.67
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|38062
|10.17
|10.11
|10.12—.03
|Altria 3.20
|27791
|50.17
|49.72
|49.78+.52
|Ambev .05e
|164601
|4.93
|4.85
|4.87—.09
|Anadarko 1.20
|64252
|73.23
|71.69
|73.01+1.03
|Annaly 1e
|21499
|9.26
|9.22
|9.22—.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|32017
|12.05
|11.70
|11.74—.30
|AnteroRes 1
|23295
|5.29
|5.15
|5.22+.06
|Aphrian
|24030
|6.54
|6.14
|6.23—.33
|AuroraCn
|149706
|7.18
|6.75
|6.82—.36
|Avon
|26357
|3.97
|3.91
|3.92—.02
|BPPLC 2.44
|21643
|41.32
|41.10
|41.22—.06
|BRFSA
|20402
|9.20
|8.95
|8.99—.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|30816
|10.32
|10.14
|10.17—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|25924
|4.70
|4.67
|4.68—.03
|BkofAm .60
|108567
|29.53
|29.36
|29.44+.08
|BarrickGld
|42924
|16.54
|16.29
|16.36—.04
|BlackBerry
|19935
|7.22
|7.06
|7.17+.07
|BostonSci
|27060
|43.21
|42.41
|42.54—.66
|BrMySq 1.64
|68563
|44.65
|43.86
|43.89—.65
|BrkfInfras 2.01
|25285
|43.00
|42.39
|42.88—1.07
|CVSHealth 2
|45301
|58.48
|57.55
|57.69—.28
|Camecog .32
|31296
|11.19
|10.59
|10.91+.27
|CannTrHln
|46740
|2.88
|2.70
|2.70—.41
|CanopyGrn
|78859
|36.50
|34.58
|34.68—2.41
|Cemex .29t
|133135
|4.10
|4.04
|4.08+.03
|Centenes
|22423
|54.14
|52.86
|54.07+.85
|CntryLink 1
|22474
|12.18
|11.97
|12.18+.11
|ChesEng
|223077
|1.96
|1.89
|1.92+.02
|Cigna .04
|19903
|178.75
|174.25
|177.99+2.65
|CgpVelLCrd
|33895
|16.47
|16.02
|16.41—.04
|CgpVelICrd
|66496
|5.82
|5.66
|5.69+.02
|Citigroup 1.80
|57967
|72.00
|71.58
|71.85+.24
|Clouderan
|27209
|5.24
|5.15
|5.20+.02
|CocaCola 1.60
|19471
|52.29
|51.91
|52.15+.11
|Coeur
|20261
|4.58
|4.45
|4.57+.15
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|41787
|61.68
|60.02
|61.52+1.36
|DenburyR
|39307
|1.31
|1.26
|1.27
|DeutschBk .12e
|29210
|7.64
|7.55
|7.64+.16
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|62504
|27.87
|27.66
|27.73+.05
|DxGBullrs
|30850
|28.78
|28.02
|28.23+.01
|DirDGlBrrs
|25529
|10.73
|10.45
|10.64
|DxSPOGBls
|36713
|6.62
|6.30
|6.46+.07
|Disney 1.76
|38057
|145.43
|144.00
|145.02+1.46
|Dupontrs .30p
|19551
|71.76
|69.88
|71.02+1.52
|EQTCorp .12
|21650
|16.08
|15.37
|15.86+.49
|EliLilly 2.58
|31830
|109.47
|105.15
|107.12—2.70
|EnCanag .07
|62985
|5.11
|4.97
|4.99—.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|39803
|14.97
|14.65
|14.81+.06
|ErosIntl
|30499
|1.89
|1.64
|1.81+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|20518
|77.88
|77.56
|77.63+.06
|FordM .60a
|178115
|10.45
|10.24
|10.42+.23
|FrptMcM .20
|x36045
|11.18
|11.01
|11.08+.03
|GenElec .04
|149136
|10.22
|10.14
|10.19+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|30617
|39.39
|38.52
|39.37+.94
|Gerdau .02e
|29831
|3.96
|3.90
|3.92—.02
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|21194
|40.83
|40.41
|40.44—.50
|HPInc .64
|25804
|21.23
|20.97
|21.19+.34
|Hallibrtn .72
|32789
|24.04
|23.75
|23.77—.08
|Hanesbdss .60
|20845
|16.48
|16.06
|16.30+.22
|HarmonyG .05
|31621
|2.39
|2.35
|2.36+.04
|HPEntn .45e
|26626
|14.95
|14.64
|14.91+.31
|HillenInc .84
|22063
|35.37
|33.75
|34.75—4.13
|iPtShFutn
|75437
|23.19
|22.95
|23.09—.08
|iShGold
|91156
|13.50
|13.45
|13.48+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|68344
|46.90
|46.32
|46.47—.10
|iShSilver
|36078
|14.21
|14.14
|14.20+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|71713
|42.13
|42.04
|42.08+.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|133593
|42.89
|42.68
|42.79—.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|36466
|123.01
|122.84
|122.96+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|28767
|130.10
|129.68
|129.93—.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|61445
|65.73
|65.59
|65.64—.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|89467
|86.83
|86.72
|86.83+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|59698
|156.17
|154.88
|155.87+.96
|Infosyss
|291015
|11.56
|11.27
|11.37+.65
|iShCorEM .95e
|24999
|51.53
|51.29
|51.41—.03
|ItauUnHs
|54953
|9.93
|9.78
|9.80—.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|35700
|114.57
|113.93
|114.49+.39
|JohnJn 3.80f
|51592
|140.12
|132.97
|134.14—5.97
|JohnContln 1.04
|24094
|41.52
|41.19
|41.26—.07
|KindMorg 1f
|41714
|21.41
|21.27
|21.27
|Kinrossg
|27433
|4.06
|3.99
|3.100—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|24125
|22.04
|21.71
|21.96+.20
|LeviStrn
|22906
|20.40
|19.56
|19.71—.54
|MGM Rsts .48
|23000
|28.91
|28.68
|28.85+.06
|Macys 1.51
|42491
|22.21
|21.45
|21.97+.57
|MarathnO .20
|23755
|13.87
|13.61
|13.75+.10
|Merck 2.20
|71544
|80.90
|78.75
|79.06—1.94
|Milacronn
|77052
|17.00
|16.52
|16.86+3.33
|MorgStan 1.20
|32871
|44.74
|44.38
|44.57+.39
|Mosaic .20f
|19861
|23.07
|22.51
|22.87+.38
|Nabors .24
|45664
|2.74
|2.62
|2.63—.03
|NobleEngy .48f
|19998
|22.89
|22.26
|22.75+.47
|NokiaCp .19e
|87689
|5.10
|5.06
|5.08+.02
|Novartis 2.75e
|22737
|89.69
|88.26
|88.39—1.96
|Nutrienn 1.72
|28460
|50.34
|49.67
|49.73—.32
|OasisPet
|39769
|5.27
|5.11
|5.17—.06
|OcciPet 3.16f
|53101
|52.11
|50.40
|51.54+1.10
|Oracle .96
|44965
|60.09
|59.30
|59.50—.50
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|38051
|20.31
|19.35
|19.45—1.00
|PetrbrsA
|44127
|15.25
|15.13
|15.25+.13
|Petrobras
|79649
|16.83
|16.66
|16.81+.12
|Pfizer 1.44
|126490
|42.99
|42.08
|42.26—.72
|PionEnSvc
|40923
|.29
|.26
|.28—.01
|ProctGam 2.98
|20775
|115.21
|114.07
|114.87+.49
|Qudiann
|28455
|8.80
|8.36
|8.41—.34
|RangeRs .08
|30916
|6.31
|6.05
|6.25+.14
|RegionsFn .56
|26495
|15.29
|15.08
|15.23
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|135647
|300.06
|299.51
|299.96+.65
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|63187
|26.79
|26.35
|26.58+.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|27301
|41.40
|40.72
|40.85—.12
|Schwab .68f
|37442
|40.33
|39.90
|40.02—.45
|SlackTcn
|91491
|34.99
|33.37
|33.97—1.03
|SnapIncAn
|240153
|16.24
|15.53
|15.80+.23
|SocCapHn
|20024
|10.70
|10.62
|10.68+.09
|SwstnEngy
|94313
|2.73
|2.63
|2.68—.02
|Sprint
|47559
|7.08
|6.92
|7.06+.15
|Squaren
|87252
|82.66
|79.73
|82.45+3.01
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|50878
|93.19
|92.01
|92.21—1.27
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|39684
|59.97
|59.64
|59.89+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|42359
|64.66
|64.21
|64.45+.28
|SPDRFncl .46e
|77169
|28.24
|28.12
|28.19+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|53937
|77.96
|77.30
|77.93+.89
|SPTech .78e
|24718
|81.06
|80.66
|81.01+.46
|SPUtil 1.55e
|55597
|61.06
|60.39
|60.80—.21
|TaiwSemi .73e
|21186
|41.21
|40.82
|41.02+.12
|Target 2.64f
|21433
|88.88
|86.73
|88.08+1.61
|TevaPhrm .73e
|68841
|9.32
|8.91
|9.18+.21
|TowerIntl .52
|32718
|30.99
|30.71
|30.86+12.59
|Transocn
|43569
|6.50
|6.26
|6.42+.15
|Twilion
|20072
|144.89
|140.67
|142.13—2.13
|26218
|37.65
|37.17
|37.53+.32
|UBSGrp .69e
|22353
|12.24
|12.18
|12.21+.05
|UberTchn
|30766
|44.22
|43.39
|43.51—.48
|USOilFd
|75339
|12.55
|12.44
|12.54—.01
|USSteel .20
|62232
|14.37
|13.84
|14.07+.28
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|28165
|266.52
|261.63
|265.48+4.32
|ValeSA .29e
|66354
|13.100
|13.83
|13.93+.09
|VanEGold .06e
|65812
|26.10
|25.87
|25.93—.02
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|22621
|15.16
|14.94
|14.98—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|24176
|42.79
|42.59
|42.69—.05
|Vereit .55
|28528
|9.18
|9.11
|9.15—.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|29089
|57.23
|56.85
|57.05+.13
|Visa s 1
|23807
|181.35
|178.92
|179.50—1.24
|WellsFargo 1.80
|45516
|47.20
|46.92
|47.15+.01
|Yamanag .02
|49198
|2.60
|2.55
|2.58+.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.