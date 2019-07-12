BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 39790 2.14…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 39790 2.14 2.06 2.10+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 72169 33.58 33.39 33.53+.07 AbbVie 4.28 x51635 70.30 68.54 69.22—.95 Alibaba 87797 169.57 167.65 168.91+2.36 Allergan 2.96 20424 166.28 164.29 165.30—.67 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 38062 10.17 10.11 10.12—.03 Altria 3.20 27791 50.17 49.72 49.78+.52 Ambev .05e 164601 4.93 4.85 4.87—.09 Anadarko 1.20 64252 73.23 71.69 73.01+1.03 Annaly 1e 21499 9.26 9.22 9.22—.02 AnteroMid .45e 32017 12.05 11.70 11.74—.30 AnteroRes 1 23295 5.29 5.15 5.22+.06 Aphrian 24030 6.54 6.14 6.23—.33 AuroraCn 149706 7.18 6.75 6.82—.36 Avon 26357 3.97 3.91 3.92—.02 BPPLC 2.44 21643 41.32 41.10 41.22—.06 BRFSA 20402 9.20 8.95 8.99—.02 BcoBrads .06a 30816 10.32 10.14 10.17—.08 BcoSantSA .21e 25924 4.70 4.67 4.68—.03 BkofAm .60 108567 29.53 29.36 29.44+.08 BarrickGld 42924 16.54 16.29 16.36—.04 BlackBerry 19935 7.22 7.06 7.17+.07 BostonSci 27060 43.21 42.41 42.54—.66 BrMySq 1.64 68563 44.65 43.86 43.89—.65 BrkfInfras 2.01 25285 43.00 42.39 42.88—1.07 CVSHealth 2 45301 58.48 57.55 57.69—.28 Camecog .32 31296 11.19 10.59 10.91+.27 CannTrHln 46740 2.88 2.70 2.70—.41 CanopyGrn 78859 36.50 34.58 34.68—2.41 Cemex .29t 133135 4.10 4.04 4.08+.03 Centenes 22423 54.14 52.86 54.07+.85 CntryLink 1 22474 12.18 11.97 12.18+.11 ChesEng 223077 1.96 1.89 1.92+.02 Cigna .04 19903 178.75 174.25 177.99+2.65 CgpVelLCrd 33895 16.47 16.02 16.41—.04 CgpVelICrd 66496 5.82 5.66 5.69+.02 Citigroup 1.80 57967 72.00 71.58 71.85+.24 Clouderan 27209 5.24 5.15 5.20+.02 CocaCola 1.60 19471 52.29 51.91 52.15+.11 Coeur 20261 4.58 4.45 4.57+.15 DeltaAir 1.61f 41787 61.68 60.02 61.52+1.36 DenburyR 39307 1.31 1.26 1.27 DeutschBk .12e 29210 7.64 7.55 7.64+.16 DBXHvChiA .29e 62504 27.87 27.66 27.73+.05 DxGBullrs 30850 28.78 28.02 28.23+.01 DirDGlBrrs 25529 10.73 10.45 10.64 DxSPOGBls 36713 6.62 6.30 6.46+.07 Disney 1.76 38057 145.43 144.00 145.02+1.46 Dupontrs .30p 19551 71.76 69.88 71.02+1.52 EQTCorp .12 21650 16.08 15.37 15.86+.49 EliLilly 2.58 31830 109.47 105.15 107.12—2.70 EnCanag .07 62985 5.11 4.97 4.99—.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 39803 14.97 14.65 14.81+.06 ErosIntl 30499 1.89 1.64 1.81+.17 ExxonMbl 3.48f 20518 77.88 77.56 77.63+.06 FordM .60a 178115 10.45 10.24 10.42+.23 FrptMcM .20 x36045 11.18 11.01 11.08+.03 GenElec .04 149136 10.22 10.14 10.19+.08 GenMotors 1.52 30617 39.39 38.52 39.37+.94 Gerdau .02e 29831 3.96 3.90 3.92—.02 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 21194 40.83 40.41 40.44—.50 HPInc .64 25804 21.23 20.97 21.19+.34 Hallibrtn .72 32789 24.04 23.75 23.77—.08 Hanesbdss .60 20845 16.48 16.06 16.30+.22 HarmonyG .05 31621 2.39 2.35 2.36+.04 HPEntn .45e 26626 14.95 14.64 14.91+.31 HillenInc .84 22063 35.37 33.75 34.75—4.13 iPtShFutn 75437 23.19 22.95 23.09—.08 iShGold 91156 13.50 13.45 13.48+.02 iShBrazil .67e 68344 46.90 46.32 46.47—.10 iShSilver 36078 14.21 14.14 14.20+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 71713 42.13 42.04 42.08+.11 iShEMkts .59e 133593 42.89 42.68 42.79—.03 iShiBoxIG 3.87 36466 123.01 122.84 122.96+.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 28767 130.10 129.68 129.93—.14 iSEafe 1.66e 61445 65.73 65.59 65.64—.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 89467 86.83 86.72 86.83+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 59698 156.17 154.88 155.87+.96 Infosyss 291015 11.56 11.27 11.37+.65 iShCorEM .95e 24999 51.53 51.29 51.41—.03 ItauUnHs 54953 9.93 9.78 9.80—.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 35700 114.57 113.93 114.49+.39 JohnJn 3.80f 51592 140.12 132.97 134.14—5.97 JohnContln 1.04 24094 41.52 41.19 41.26—.07 KindMorg 1f 41714 21.41 21.27 21.27 Kinrossg 27433 4.06 3.99 3.100—.03 Kroger s .56f 24125 22.04 21.71 21.96+.20 LeviStrn 22906 20.40 19.56 19.71—.54 MGM Rsts .48 23000 28.91 28.68 28.85+.06 Macys 1.51 42491 22.21 21.45 21.97+.57 MarathnO .20 23755 13.87 13.61 13.75+.10 Merck 2.20 71544 80.90 78.75 79.06—1.94 Milacronn 77052 17.00 16.52 16.86+3.33 MorgStan 1.20 32871 44.74 44.38 44.57+.39 Mosaic .20f 19861 23.07 22.51 22.87+.38 Nabors .24 45664 2.74 2.62 2.63—.03 NobleEngy .48f 19998 22.89 22.26 22.75+.47 NokiaCp .19e 87689 5.10 5.06 5.08+.02 Novartis 2.75e 22737 89.69 88.26 88.39—1.96 Nutrienn 1.72 28460 50.34 49.67 49.73—.32 OasisPet 39769 5.27 5.11 5.17—.06 OcciPet 3.16f 53101 52.11 50.40 51.54+1.10 Oracle .96 44965 60.09 59.30 59.50—.50 PG&ECp 2.12f 38051 20.31 19.35 19.45—1.00 PetrbrsA 44127 15.25 15.13 15.25+.13 Petrobras 79649 16.83 16.66 16.81+.12 Pfizer 1.44 126490 42.99 42.08 42.26—.72 PionEnSvc 40923 .29 .26 .28—.01 ProctGam 2.98 20775 115.21 114.07 114.87+.49 Qudiann 28455 8.80 8.36 8.41—.34 RangeRs .08 30916 6.31 6.05 6.25+.14 RegionsFn .56 26495 15.29 15.08 15.23 S&P500ETF 4.13e 135647 300.06 299.51 299.96+.65 SpdrOGEx .73e 63187 26.79 26.35 26.58+.08 Schlmbrg 2 27301 41.40 40.72 40.85—.12 Schwab .68f 37442 40.33 39.90 40.02—.45 SlackTcn 91491 34.99 33.37 33.97—1.03 SnapIncAn 240153 16.24 15.53 15.80+.23 SocCapHn 20024 10.70 10.62 10.68+.09 SwstnEngy 94313 2.73 2.63 2.68—.02 Sprint 47559 7.08 6.92 7.06+.15 Squaren 87252 82.66 79.73 82.45+3.01 SPHlthC 1.01e 50878 93.19 92.01 92.21—1.27 SPCnSt 1.28e 39684 59.97 59.64 59.89+.23 SPEngy 2.04e 42359 64.66 64.21 64.45+.28 SPDRFncl .46e 77169 28.24 28.12 28.19+.06 SPInds 1.12e 53937 77.96 77.30 77.93+.89 SPTech .78e 24718 81.06 80.66 81.01+.46 SPUtil 1.55e 55597 61.06 60.39 60.80—.21 TaiwSemi .73e 21186 41.21 40.82 41.02+.12 Target 2.64f 21433 88.88 86.73 88.08+1.61 TevaPhrm .73e 68841 9.32 8.91 9.18+.21 TowerIntl .52 32718 30.99 30.71 30.86+12.59 Transocn 43569 6.50 6.26 6.42+.15 Twilion 20072 144.89 140.67 142.13—2.13 Twitter 26218 37.65 37.17 37.53+.32 UBSGrp .69e 22353 12.24 12.18 12.21+.05 UberTchn 30766 44.22 43.39 43.51—.48 USOilFd 75339 12.55 12.44 12.54—.01 USSteel .20 62232 14.37 13.84 14.07+.28 UtdhlthGp 4.32f 28165 266.52 261.63 265.48+4.32 ValeSA .29e 66354 13.100 13.83 13.93+.09 VanEGold .06e 65812 26.10 25.87 25.93—.02 VEckOilSvc .47e 22621 15.16 14.94 14.98—.02 VangEmg 1.10e 24176 42.79 42.59 42.69—.05 Vereit .55 28528 9.18 9.11 9.15—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 29089 57.23 56.85 57.05+.13 Visa s 1 23807 181.35 178.92 179.50—1.24 WellsFargo 1.80 45516 47.20 46.92 47.15+.01 Yamanag .02 49198 2.60 2.55 2.58+.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 