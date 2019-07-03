BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 32981 2.29…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 32981 2.29 2.16 2.20—.07 AT&TInc 2.04 122857 34.04 33.87 33.93+.09 AbbVie 4.28 51039 74.72 73.78 74.69+.46 AlcoaCp 23034 23.44 22.37 22.56—.74 Alibaba 56318 175.85 173.85 174.38—1.07 Allergan 2.96 27111 169.93 168.95 169.29—.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 52225 10.00 9.88 9.99+.10 Ambev .05e 166344 4.87 4.74 4.83+.13 AmExp 1.56 x21337 125.97 124.94 125.90+1.19 Anadarko 1.20 30640 71.25 70.91 70.98+.03 AnglogldA 22516 17.88 17.52 17.72+.03 Annaly 1e 30914 9.14 9.06 9.13+.08 AnteroRes 1 30708 5.41 5.23 5.39+.13 AuroraCn 48968 7.66 7.46 7.65+.02 Avon 50089 3.94 3.85 3.90 BPPLC 2.44 47642 41.71 41.08 41.27—.59 BRFSA 23346 8.66 8.47 8.63+.13 BcoBrads .06a 37106 9.89 9.69 9.88+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 50648 4.67 4.64 4.66+.08 BkofAm .60 155339 29.24 28.93 29.08—.07 BarrickGld 76042 15.88 15.52 15.79+.20 BauschHl 26078 25.90 25.28 25.76+.53 BrMySq 1.64 x36832 46.60 46.23 46.50+.23 CVSHealth 2 23472 55.84 55.00 55.48+.68 CannTrHln 22549 5.07 4.77 5.03+.06 CanopyGrn 79732 40.74 38.08 40.73+.65 Cemex .29t 22519 4.33 4.24 4.27—.02 CntryLink 1 37369 11.76 11.55 11.58—.06 ChesEng 203900 1.92 1.83 1.84—.02 CgpVelLCrd 106482 13.97 13.25 13.54+.09 CgpVelICrd 136438 7.20 6.81 7.04—.05 Citigroup 1.80 42216 71.20 70.28 71.12+.68 ClevCliffs .24f x39094 11.09 10.91 11.06+.18 Clouderan 25638 5.34 5.15 5.29+.12 CocaCola 1.60 34313 52.33 52.00 52.10+.12 ConAgra .85 35077 28.36 26.96 28.16+1.49 ConocoPhil 1.22 22679 60.66 59.99 60.19+.09 DenburyR 62325 1.26 1.18 1.19—.03 DeutschBk .12e 32421 7.83 7.73 7.81+.22 DevonE .32 25207 27.75 27.21 27.47—.08 DxGBullrs 56938 27.60 26.53 27.16+.10 DirSPBears 23817 17.68 17.45 17.45—.33 DirDGlBrrs 40465 11.40 11.03 11.15—.04 DxSPOGBls 37267 6.39 6.08 6.15—.06 Disney 1.76 23909 143.00 142.00 142.68+.15 EldrGldgrs 27724 6.40 6.13 6.20—.05 EnCanag .07 85782 5.02 4.86 4.89—.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 31222 14.42 14.24 14.42+.24 EnscoRrs 22754 8.62 8.29 8.49 ErosIntl 37088 1.78 1.60 1.72—.05 ExxonMbl 3.48f 23897 76.03 75.63 75.99+.27 FordM .60a 118600 10.30 10.13 10.27+.15 FrptMcM .20 52805 11.41 11.23 11.34—.12 GenElec .04 135026 10.66 10.54 10.62—.01 GenMills 1.96 23162 54.60 53.72 54.45+.90 GenMotors 1.52 24517 38.69 38.27 38.27—.07 Gerdau .02e 32793 3.80 3.71 3.77 GoldFLtd .01e 38726 5.30 5.09 5.13—.14 HPInc .64 23930 21.24 20.96 21.21+.15 Hallibrtn .72 40408 22.77 22.46 22.73+.08 HarmonyG .05 44273 2.27 2.20 2.25+.02 HeclaM .01e 29482 1.77 1.66 1.69—.04 HPEntn .45e 28802 15.27 15.05 15.25+.17 iPtShFutn 94493 23.88 23.61 23.69+.04 iShGold 186352 13.60 13.51 13.56+.03 iShBrazil .67e 113948 44.07 43.31 43.98+.50 iShSKor .65e 22581 58.29 58.15 58.22—.99 iShSilver 69714 14.36 14.29 14.33+.04 iShChinaLC .87e 51772 43.16 43.00 43.14—.15 iShEMkts .59e 209088 43.20 43.05 43.18—.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 35688 124.94 124.59 124.90+.31 iSh20yrT 3.05 31071 134.29 133.51 134.27+1.01 iSEafe 1.66e 74310 66.70 66.55 66.68+.45 iShiBxHYB 5.09 95073 87.30 87.03 87.30+.29 iShR2K 1.77e 55590 156.32 155.17 156.23+1.08 iShREst 2.76e 33387 90.15 89.19 90.03+1.05 iShCorEafe 1.56e 21993 62.40 62.27 62.39+.41 Infosyss 43766 10.77 10.67 10.77+.01 iShJapanrs 23493 55.71 55.54 55.69+.16 iShCorEM .95e 27567 51.87 51.69 51.85—.15 ItauUnHs 41469 9.44 9.27 9.42+.08 JPMorgCh 3.20 x41671 113.87 112.26 112.65—.36 Kellogg 2.24 40079 57.21 53.37 56.56+3.25 Keycorp .56 27772 17.79 17.58 17.77+.10 KindMorg 1f 32206 21.08 20.86 21.03+.04 Kinrossg 77636 3.90 3.80 3.87+.05 Kroger s .56f 28966 21.56 21.36 21.50+.06 Macys 1.51 29375 21.42 20.98 21.41+.37 MarathnO .20 39926 13.64 13.43 13.55 McDerIrs 25829 9.38 8.84 8.94—.44 Merck 2.20 36720 86.84 85.99 86.67+1.16 MorgStan 1.20 24627 44.10 43.82 44.08+.25 Nabors .24 52101 2.86 2.68 2.70—.14 NewmtM .56 29227 38.91 38.29 38.75+.31 NikeB s .88 23612 86.20 85.12 86.07+1.11 NokiaCp .19e 42733 5.12 5.09 5.10+.04 OasisPet 46159 5.26 4.98 4.100—.18 OcciPet 3.12 24259 49.18 48.55 49.14+.36 Omnova 84092 10.02 9.91 9.92+3.50 Oracle .96 61509 58.95 58.38 58.75+.29 Orange .41e 27072 15.66 15.54 15.60—.02 PG&ECp 2.12f 21861 23.10 22.03 22.56+.16 Petrobras 53560 15.45 15.24 15.43+.20 Pfizer 1.44 51623 44.56 43.98 44.32+.10 PhilipMor 4.56 21452 80.56 79.43 80.46+.71 ProctGam 2.87 32776 113.64 111.84 113.60+2.12 PrUShSPrs 28011 29.94 29.68 29.68—.37 Qudiann 27391 8.06 7.67 7.88+.14 RangeRs .08 38819 6.25 6.03 6.11—.07 RegionsFn .56 30679 15.06 14.86 15.02+.16 RoyDShllB 3.76 22986 65.51 65.07 65.10—.43 SpdrGold 48210 134.10 133.23 133.75+.34 S&P500ETF 4.13e 173663 298.35 297.02 298.33+1.90 SpdrOGEx .73e 65565 26.38 25.99 26.10—.15 STMicro .40 21618 18.07 17.98 17.99—.03 Salesforce 23022 155.33 154.16 155.29+1.17 Schlmbrg 2 23280 39.29 38.90 39.21+.03 SlackTcn 21900 36.46 35.80 35.99—.56 SnapIncAn 105038 14.58 14.08 14.58+.48 SwstnEngy 61704 2.91 2.85 2.90+.02 Sprint 45188 6.95 6.84 6.88—.01 SPHlthC 1.01e 27624 94.31 93.80 94.29+.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 64391 59.55 58.96 59.54+.61 SPEngy 2.04e 33075 62.90 62.46 62.79+.04 SPDRFncl .46e 136959 28.07 27.87 28.05+.19 SPInds 1.12e 35428 77.68 77.37 77.67+.28 SPTech .78e 27338 79.92 79.53 79.89+.40 SpdrRESel 27365 37.87 37.45 37.84+.46 SPUtil 1.55e 59156 61.05 60.42 61.02+.73 TevaPhrm .73e 71618 9.69 9.50 9.59+.16 Transocn 53582 6.18 6.01 6.06—.08 TurqHillRs 34371 1.28 1.23 1.26+.03 Twitter 29944 36.39 35.94 36.06—.16 UberTchn 24429 44.28 43.79 44.16+.16 USOilFd 140598 11.86 11.65 11.73+.03 USSteel .20 28403 14.86 14.52 14.57—.11 ValeSA .29e 114325 13.48 13.23 13.41+.12 VanEGold .06e 146283 25.70 25.36 25.56+.01 VanEJrGld 49006 35.09 34.64 34.87—.05 VangREIT 3.08e 33661 89.94 88.95 89.81+.93 VangEmg 1.10e 44694 43.10 42.91 43.07—.01 VangFTSE 1.10e 31343 42.25 42.14 42.24+.21 Vereit .55 31889 9.16 9.04 9.14+.09 VerizonCm 2.41 49700 58.25 57.66 57.76—.37 Vipshop 25814 8.82 8.65 8.67—.16 Visa s 1 23965 176.99 175.72 176.64+1.36 WPXEngy 22579 10.90 10.64 10.77—.10 WellsFargo 1.80 68447 47.79 46.98 47.68+.45 WhitngPetrs 27622 17.77 17.02 17.04—.35 Yamanag .02 75720 2.60 2.53 2.56—.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.