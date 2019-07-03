BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|32981
|2.29
|2.16
|2.20—.07
|AT&TInc 2.04
|122857
|34.04
|33.87
|33.93+.09
|AbbVie 4.28
|51039
|74.72
|73.78
|74.69+.46
|AlcoaCp
|23034
|23.44
|22.37
|22.56—.74
|Alibaba
|56318
|175.85
|173.85
|174.38—1.07
|Allergan 2.96
|27111
|169.93
|168.95
|169.29—.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|52225
|10.00
|9.88
|9.99+.10
|Ambev .05e
|166344
|4.87
|4.74
|4.83+.13
|AmExp 1.56
|x21337
|125.97
|124.94
|125.90+1.19
|Anadarko 1.20
|30640
|71.25
|70.91
|70.98+.03
|AnglogldA
|22516
|17.88
|17.52
|17.72+.03
|Annaly 1e
|30914
|9.14
|9.06
|9.13+.08
|AnteroRes 1
|30708
|5.41
|5.23
|5.39+.13
|AuroraCn
|48968
|7.66
|7.46
|7.65+.02
|Avon
|50089
|3.94
|3.85
|3.90
|BPPLC 2.44
|47642
|41.71
|41.08
|41.27—.59
|BRFSA
|23346
|8.66
|8.47
|8.63+.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|37106
|9.89
|9.69
|9.88+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|50648
|4.67
|4.64
|4.66+.08
|BkofAm .60
|155339
|29.24
|28.93
|29.08—.07
|BarrickGld
|76042
|15.88
|15.52
|15.79+.20
|BauschHl
|26078
|25.90
|25.28
|25.76+.53
|BrMySq 1.64
|x36832
|46.60
|46.23
|46.50+.23
|CVSHealth 2
|23472
|55.84
|55.00
|55.48+.68
|CannTrHln
|22549
|5.07
|4.77
|5.03+.06
|CanopyGrn
|79732
|40.74
|38.08
|40.73+.65
|Cemex .29t
|22519
|4.33
|4.24
|4.27—.02
|CntryLink 1
|37369
|11.76
|11.55
|11.58—.06
|ChesEng
|203900
|1.92
|1.83
|1.84—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|106482
|13.97
|13.25
|13.54+.09
|CgpVelICrd
|136438
|7.20
|6.81
|7.04—.05
|Citigroup 1.80
|42216
|71.20
|70.28
|71.12+.68
|ClevCliffs .24f
|x39094
|11.09
|10.91
|11.06+.18
|Clouderan
|25638
|5.34
|5.15
|5.29+.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|34313
|52.33
|52.00
|52.10+.12
|ConAgra .85
|35077
|28.36
|26.96
|28.16+1.49
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|22679
|60.66
|59.99
|60.19+.09
|DenburyR
|62325
|1.26
|1.18
|1.19—.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|32421
|7.83
|7.73
|7.81+.22
|DevonE .32
|25207
|27.75
|27.21
|27.47—.08
|DxGBullrs
|56938
|27.60
|26.53
|27.16+.10
|DirSPBears
|23817
|17.68
|17.45
|17.45—.33
|DirDGlBrrs
|40465
|11.40
|11.03
|11.15—.04
|DxSPOGBls
|37267
|6.39
|6.08
|6.15—.06
|Disney 1.76
|23909
|143.00
|142.00
|142.68+.15
|EldrGldgrs
|27724
|6.40
|6.13
|6.20—.05
|EnCanag .07
|85782
|5.02
|4.86
|4.89—.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|31222
|14.42
|14.24
|14.42+.24
|EnscoRrs
|22754
|8.62
|8.29
|8.49
|ErosIntl
|37088
|1.78
|1.60
|1.72—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|23897
|76.03
|75.63
|75.99+.27
|FordM .60a
|118600
|10.30
|10.13
|10.27+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|52805
|11.41
|11.23
|11.34—.12
|GenElec .04
|135026
|10.66
|10.54
|10.62—.01
|GenMills 1.96
|23162
|54.60
|53.72
|54.45+.90
|GenMotors 1.52
|24517
|38.69
|38.27
|38.27—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|32793
|3.80
|3.71
|3.77
|GoldFLtd .01e
|38726
|5.30
|5.09
|5.13—.14
|HPInc .64
|23930
|21.24
|20.96
|21.21+.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|40408
|22.77
|22.46
|22.73+.08
|HarmonyG .05
|44273
|2.27
|2.20
|2.25+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|29482
|1.77
|1.66
|1.69—.04
|HPEntn .45e
|28802
|15.27
|15.05
|15.25+.17
|iPtShFutn
|94493
|23.88
|23.61
|23.69+.04
|iShGold
|186352
|13.60
|13.51
|13.56+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|113948
|44.07
|43.31
|43.98+.50
|iShSKor .65e
|22581
|58.29
|58.15
|58.22—.99
|iShSilver
|69714
|14.36
|14.29
|14.33+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|51772
|43.16
|43.00
|43.14—.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|209088
|43.20
|43.05
|43.18—.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|35688
|124.94
|124.59
|124.90+.31
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|31071
|134.29
|133.51
|134.27+1.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|74310
|66.70
|66.55
|66.68+.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|95073
|87.30
|87.03
|87.30+.29
|iShR2K 1.77e
|55590
|156.32
|155.17
|156.23+1.08
|iShREst 2.76e
|33387
|90.15
|89.19
|90.03+1.05
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|21993
|62.40
|62.27
|62.39+.41
|Infosyss
|43766
|10.77
|10.67
|10.77+.01
|iShJapanrs
|23493
|55.71
|55.54
|55.69+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|27567
|51.87
|51.69
|51.85—.15
|ItauUnHs
|41469
|9.44
|9.27
|9.42+.08
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|x41671
|113.87
|112.26
|112.65—.36
|Kellogg 2.24
|40079
|57.21
|53.37
|56.56+3.25
|Keycorp .56
|27772
|17.79
|17.58
|17.77+.10
|KindMorg 1f
|32206
|21.08
|20.86
|21.03+.04
|Kinrossg
|77636
|3.90
|3.80
|3.87+.05
|Kroger s .56f
|28966
|21.56
|21.36
|21.50+.06
|Macys 1.51
|29375
|21.42
|20.98
|21.41+.37
|MarathnO .20
|39926
|13.64
|13.43
|13.55
|McDerIrs
|25829
|9.38
|8.84
|8.94—.44
|Merck 2.20
|36720
|86.84
|85.99
|86.67+1.16
|MorgStan 1.20
|24627
|44.10
|43.82
|44.08+.25
|Nabors .24
|52101
|2.86
|2.68
|2.70—.14
|NewmtM .56
|29227
|38.91
|38.29
|38.75+.31
|NikeB s .88
|23612
|86.20
|85.12
|86.07+1.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|42733
|5.12
|5.09
|5.10+.04
|OasisPet
|46159
|5.26
|4.98
|4.100—.18
|OcciPet 3.12
|24259
|49.18
|48.55
|49.14+.36
|Omnova
|84092
|10.02
|9.91
|9.92+3.50
|Oracle .96
|61509
|58.95
|58.38
|58.75+.29
|Orange .41e
|27072
|15.66
|15.54
|15.60—.02
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|21861
|23.10
|22.03
|22.56+.16
|Petrobras
|53560
|15.45
|15.24
|15.43+.20
|Pfizer 1.44
|51623
|44.56
|43.98
|44.32+.10
|PhilipMor 4.56
|21452
|80.56
|79.43
|80.46+.71
|ProctGam 2.87
|32776
|113.64
|111.84
|113.60+2.12
|PrUShSPrs
|28011
|29.94
|29.68
|29.68—.37
|Qudiann
|27391
|8.06
|7.67
|7.88+.14
|RangeRs .08
|38819
|6.25
|6.03
|6.11—.07
|RegionsFn .56
|30679
|15.06
|14.86
|15.02+.16
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|22986
|65.51
|65.07
|65.10—.43
|SpdrGold
|48210
|134.10
|133.23
|133.75+.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|173663
|298.35
|297.02
|298.33+1.90
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|65565
|26.38
|25.99
|26.10—.15
|STMicro .40
|21618
|18.07
|17.98
|17.99—.03
|Salesforce
|23022
|155.33
|154.16
|155.29+1.17
|Schlmbrg 2
|23280
|39.29
|38.90
|39.21+.03
|SlackTcn
|21900
|36.46
|35.80
|35.99—.56
|SnapIncAn
|105038
|14.58
|14.08
|14.58+.48
|SwstnEngy
|61704
|2.91
|2.85
|2.90+.02
|Sprint
|45188
|6.95
|6.84
|6.88—.01
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27624
|94.31
|93.80
|94.29+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|64391
|59.55
|58.96
|59.54+.61
|SPEngy 2.04e
|33075
|62.90
|62.46
|62.79+.04
|SPDRFncl .46e
|136959
|28.07
|27.87
|28.05+.19
|SPInds 1.12e
|35428
|77.68
|77.37
|77.67+.28
|SPTech .78e
|27338
|79.92
|79.53
|79.89+.40
|SpdrRESel
|27365
|37.87
|37.45
|37.84+.46
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59156
|61.05
|60.42
|61.02+.73
|TevaPhrm .73e
|71618
|9.69
|9.50
|9.59+.16
|Transocn
|53582
|6.18
|6.01
|6.06—.08
|TurqHillRs
|34371
|1.28
|1.23
|1.26+.03
|29944
|36.39
|35.94
|36.06—.16
|UberTchn
|24429
|44.28
|43.79
|44.16+.16
|USOilFd
|140598
|11.86
|11.65
|11.73+.03
|USSteel .20
|28403
|14.86
|14.52
|14.57—.11
|ValeSA .29e
|114325
|13.48
|13.23
|13.41+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|146283
|25.70
|25.36
|25.56+.01
|VanEJrGld
|49006
|35.09
|34.64
|34.87—.05
|VangREIT 3.08e
|33661
|89.94
|88.95
|89.81+.93
|VangEmg 1.10e
|44694
|43.10
|42.91
|43.07—.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|31343
|42.25
|42.14
|42.24+.21
|Vereit .55
|31889
|9.16
|9.04
|9.14+.09
|VerizonCm 2.41
|49700
|58.25
|57.66
|57.76—.37
|Vipshop
|25814
|8.82
|8.65
|8.67—.16
|Visa s 1
|23965
|176.99
|175.72
|176.64+1.36
|WPXEngy
|22579
|10.90
|10.64
|10.77—.10
|WellsFargo 1.80
|68447
|47.79
|46.98
|47.68+.45
|WhitngPetrs
|27622
|17.77
|17.02
|17.04—.35
|Yamanag .02
|75720
|2.60
|2.53
|2.56—.02
|—————————
