BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 341244…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 341244 34.23 33.59 34.15+.34 AbbVie 4.28 122575 69.14 67.37 67.76+1.10 Alibaba 152789 179.40 176.88 178.74+1.45 Allergan 2.96 69097 162.02 160.75 160.98+.93 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 89542 10.08 9.97 9.99—.07 Altria 3.20 73523 50.12 49.04 49.86+.27 Ambev .05e 216206 5.27 5.14 5.24+.08 Anadarko 1.20 63807 73.69 73.45 73.62+.15 Annaly 1e 101895 9.62 9.47 9.60+.11 AnteroMid .45e 81281 10.51 9.39 9.45—.97 AnteroRes 1 106292 4.54 4.12 4.13—.36 Aphrian 52320 5.79 5.43 5.50—.34 AuroraCn 81212 6.58 6.35 6.41—.08 Avon 120788 4.08 3.86 4.05+.21 BPPLC 2.44 98929 39.11 38.86 38.98—.01 BcoBrads .06a 130263 9.78 9.58 9.60—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 83028 4.50 4.46 4.46—.04 BkofAm .72f 469523 30.99 30.42 30.77+.43 BarrickGld 113539 17.22 16.99 17.06+.02 BrMySq 1.64 203173 46.11 44.26 45.37—.03 CNXResc .04 53774 6.75 6.35 6.49—.26 CabotO&G .36f 226534 20.54 19.04 19.16—2.63 CallonPet 146246 5.05 4.85 4.87—.11 CannTrHln 95468 2.40 2.17 2.28+.33 Cemex .29t 67665 3.69 3.60 3.63—.03 CntryLink 1 62196 11.77 11.40 11.75+.29 ChesEng 385175 1.71 1.62 1.65—.03 Chevron 4.76 69716 125.25 123.30 123.72—1.91 CgpVelLCrd 69877 13.24 12.70 13.04+.18 CgpVelICrd 90993 7.18 6.88 7.00—.09 Citigroup 2.04f 105098 72.64 71.85 72.16+.77 ClevCliffs .24f 59744 10.91 10.73 10.90+.07 Clouderan 51102 6.06 5.79 6.01+.22 CocaCola 1.60 114516 54.31 53.19 54.17+1.10 ColonCap 61660 5.67 5.45 5.66+.25 ConocoPhil 1.22 67024 59.36 58.44 58.75—.29 Corning .80 59277 33.84 33.03 33.79+.79 DenburyR 157740 1.09 1.00 1.05—.03 DxGBullrs 71274 33.64 32.18 32.42—.52 DirDGlBrrs 82744 8.95 8.56 8.89+.15 DxSPOGBls 86161 5.03 4.70 4.80—.17 Disney 1.76 81375 145.19 143.05 144.65+1.44 DowIncn .70p 50659 50.30 48.92 49.11—1.66 EQTCorp .12 65669 15.11 14.18 14.31—.51 EnCanag .07 315651 4.41 4.14 4.20—.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 65737 14.88 14.62 14.72—.10 Exelon 1.45 55258 46.48 45.81 45.82—.31 ExxonMbl 3.48f 76769 75.08 74.60 74.81—.12 FidNatInfo 1.40 63513 136.43 133.09 135.61+3.13 FstDatan 490139 31.69 29.91 31.69+2.54 FirstEngy 1.52 57133 44.20 43.71 44.06+.19 FordM .60a 476801 9.65 9.51 9.57+.01 Fortiven .28 52238 79.51 74.19 78.45—3.35 FrptMcM .20 143368 11.59 11.26 11.56+.14 GenElec .04 269964 10.55 10.40 10.51+.08 GenMotors 1.52 57042 41.00 40.47 40.77+.02 Gerdau .02e 64482 3.63 3.55 3.60+.01 GoldFLtd .01e 62426 5.48 5.33 5.41—.04 HPInc .64 50616 21.58 21.23 21.52+.19 Hallibrtn .72 65514 23.41 22.93 23.03—.19 HarmonyG .05 50919 2.53 2.44 2.47—.02 HeclaM .01e 59788 1.89 1.80 1.88+.04 HPEntn .45e 68929 14.73 14.46 14.63+.12 ICICIBk .19e 61280 12.03 11.85 11.86+.07 iPtShFutn 188810 21.83 21.46 21.64—.56 iShGold 133038 13.62 13.55 13.55+.02 iShBrazil .67e 198982 45.54 44.95 45.44+.35 iShSilver 102815 15.43 15.29 15.31—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 94462 42.33 42.16 42.23+.06 iShEMkts .59e 330651 42.82 42.58 42.70+.09 iShiBoxIG 3.87 72850 124.49 124.17 124.34+.17 iSh20yrT 3.05 61883 131.78 131.25 131.47+.31 iSEafe 1.66e 166164 65.60 65.48 65.50+.13 iShiBxHYB 5.09 84737 87.19 87.08 87.17+.19 iShR2K 1.77e 142557 157.42 155.50 157.20+1.84 iShCorEafe 1.56e 109996 61.51 61.32 61.34+.13 IntlGmeTn .80 53086 14.06 13.45 13.83+.49 Invesco 1.24 53594 19.62 19.18 19.61+.08 ItauUnHs 192206 9.79 9.49 9.70+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 127966 116.51 115.53 116.22+.51 JnprNtwk .76 53349 27.39 26.36 26.68+.21 Keycorp .74f 76333 18.52 18.11 18.51+.39 KindMorg 1 165837 20.90 20.70 20.85+.27 Kinrossg 66864 4.27 4.16 4.24+.07 Kroger s .56f 95931 21.67 21.12 21.48+.34 LaredoPet 55552 2.84 2.66 2.70—.12 MGIC Inv 72560 13.28 12.72 12.75—.42 MGM Rsts .48 125951 31.68 30.21 30.47+1.10 Macys 1.51 51347 22.93 22.42 22.87+.10 MarathnO .20 70398 13.81 13.55 13.75 MedProp 1 57503 17.83 17.59 17.82+.21 Merck 2.20 72883 81.63 80.91 81.43—.32 MorgStan 1.40f 83209 45.77 44.91 45.74+.87 Nabors .24 104284 2.24 2.12 2.20+.03 NewmtM .56 103966 38.19 36.90 37.28—.97 NokiaCp .19e 380170 5.74 5.63 5.72+.02 OasisPet 89386 4.56 4.30 4.51—.05 OcciPet 3.16f 54520 51.87 51.08 51.59+.45 Oracle .96 60571 58.65 58.20 58.50+.21 PetrbrsA 74654 14.12 13.75 13.79—.39 Petrobras 193290 15.44 15.00 15.07—.41 Pfizer 1.44 199826 43.17 42.43 43.09+.42 ProctGam 2.98 55594 114.88 112.88 114.73+1.96 QEPRes .08 75135 4.95 4.69 4.82—.02 RangeRs .08 155289 5.33 4.92 5.17+.04 RegionsFn .62 86982 16.07 15.70 16.04+.32 SpdrGold 62426 134.29 133.59 133.64+.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 442806 302.23 300.62 302.01+2.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 50891 55.47 54.44 55.36+.92 SpdrOGEx .73e 225324 24.50 24.00 24.21—.29 Schlmbrg 2 67310 40.31 39.68 40.01+.06 Schwab .68 122603 44.24 43.71 44.05—.02 SnapIncAn 558663 18.36 17.62 17.89+.20 SwstAirl .72f 58345 54.86 53.14 53.25—1.66 SwstnEngy 327189 2.19 2.02 2.04—.13 Sprint 709617 8.06 7.59 7.99+.55 Squaren 56604 82.32 80.63 81.81+1.79 SPMatls .98e 76374 59.08 58.45 59.06+.07 SPCnSt 1.28e 147277 60.39 59.63 60.37+.67 SPEngy 2.04e 96532 62.78 62.18 62.45—.32 SPDRFncl .46e 336193 28.71 28.38 28.69+.31 SPInds 1.12e 61478 78.71 78.24 78.50—.17 SPTech .78e 111201 82.75 82.37 82.59+.18 SPUtil 1.55e 138790 60.21 59.68 59.98+.22 TALEducs 89000 33.72 32.68 32.77—.47 Target 2.64f 53144 87.84 86.37 87.06—.91 TelefBrasil .64e 58067 13.95 13.81 13.85+.01 TevaPhrm .73e 202878 7.68 7.48 7.54—.06 Transocn 130236 5.74 5.53 5.59—.09 Twitter 574917 42.33 40.00 41.52+3.40 UberTchn 75889 44.96 43.39 44.52+1.12 UPSB 3.84 85254 121.30 117.44 120.58+2.33 USBancrp 1.48 63962 57.48 56.55 57.38+.82 USOilFd 172562 11.71 11.55 11.65+.05 USSteel .20 70603 15.40 15.07 15.19—.09 ValeSA .29e 120555 13.47 13.25 13.27+.01 VanEGold .06e 339117 27.64 27.23 27.28—.15 VnEkRus .01e 54580 23.84 23.58 23.64+.02 VEckOilSvc .47e 69545 14.29 14.03 14.18 VangEmg 1.10e 56033 42.76 42.51 42.62+.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 71722 41.60 41.51 41.57+.12 VectorGp 1.60b 83585 11.37 10.27 11.15+1.57 Vereit .55 111441 9.28 9.06 9.22+.13 VerizonCm 2.41 123321 57.23 56.00 57.08+.72 WPXEngy 77732 10.33 9.95 10.03—.21 WellsFargo 2.04f 216410 49.31 48.07 49.30+1.21 WmsCos 1.52f 202596 26.25 25.09 25.13—1.19 Worldpay 65774 137.67 134.57 136.10+2.24 Yamanag .02 167918 2.97 2.87 2.90+.04 ZimmerBio .96 57936 136.22 130.50 134.50+10.59 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.