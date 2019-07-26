BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|341244
|34.23
|33.59
|34.15+.34
|AbbVie 4.28
|122575
|69.14
|67.37
|67.76+1.10
|Alibaba
|152789
|179.40
|176.88
|178.74+1.45
|Allergan 2.96
|69097
|162.02
|160.75
|160.98+.93
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|89542
|10.08
|9.97
|9.99—.07
|Altria 3.20
|73523
|50.12
|49.04
|49.86+.27
|Ambev .05e
|216206
|5.27
|5.14
|5.24+.08
|Anadarko 1.20
|63807
|73.69
|73.45
|73.62+.15
|Annaly 1e
|101895
|9.62
|9.47
|9.60+.11
|AnteroMid .45e
|81281
|10.51
|9.39
|9.45—.97
|AnteroRes 1
|106292
|4.54
|4.12
|4.13—.36
|Aphrian
|52320
|5.79
|5.43
|5.50—.34
|AuroraCn
|81212
|6.58
|6.35
|6.41—.08
|Avon
|120788
|4.08
|3.86
|4.05+.21
|BPPLC 2.44
|98929
|39.11
|38.86
|38.98—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|130263
|9.78
|9.58
|9.60—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|83028
|4.50
|4.46
|4.46—.04
|BkofAm .72f
|469523
|30.99
|30.42
|30.77+.43
|BarrickGld
|113539
|17.22
|16.99
|17.06+.02
|BrMySq 1.64
|203173
|46.11
|44.26
|45.37—.03
|CNXResc .04
|53774
|6.75
|6.35
|6.49—.26
|CabotO&G .36f
|226534
|20.54
|19.04
|19.16—2.63
|CallonPet
|146246
|5.05
|4.85
|4.87—.11
|CannTrHln
|95468
|2.40
|2.17
|2.28+.33
|Cemex .29t
|67665
|3.69
|3.60
|3.63—.03
|CntryLink 1
|62196
|11.77
|11.40
|11.75+.29
|ChesEng
|385175
|1.71
|1.62
|1.65—.03
|Chevron 4.76
|69716
|125.25
|123.30
|123.72—1.91
|CgpVelLCrd
|69877
|13.24
|12.70
|13.04+.18
|CgpVelICrd
|90993
|7.18
|6.88
|7.00—.09
|Citigroup 2.04f
|105098
|72.64
|71.85
|72.16+.77
|ClevCliffs .24f
|59744
|10.91
|10.73
|10.90+.07
|Clouderan
|51102
|6.06
|5.79
|6.01+.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|114516
|54.31
|53.19
|54.17+1.10
|ColonCap
|61660
|5.67
|5.45
|5.66+.25
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|67024
|59.36
|58.44
|58.75—.29
|Corning .80
|59277
|33.84
|33.03
|33.79+.79
|DenburyR
|157740
|1.09
|1.00
|1.05—.03
|DxGBullrs
|71274
|33.64
|32.18
|32.42—.52
|DirDGlBrrs
|82744
|8.95
|8.56
|8.89+.15
|DxSPOGBls
|86161
|5.03
|4.70
|4.80—.17
|Disney 1.76
|81375
|145.19
|143.05
|144.65+1.44
|DowIncn .70p
|50659
|50.30
|48.92
|49.11—1.66
|EQTCorp .12
|65669
|15.11
|14.18
|14.31—.51
|EnCanag .07
|315651
|4.41
|4.14
|4.20—.19
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|65737
|14.88
|14.62
|14.72—.10
|Exelon 1.45
|55258
|46.48
|45.81
|45.82—.31
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|76769
|75.08
|74.60
|74.81—.12
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|63513
|136.43
|133.09
|135.61+3.13
|FstDatan
|490139
|31.69
|29.91
|31.69+2.54
|FirstEngy 1.52
|57133
|44.20
|43.71
|44.06+.19
|FordM .60a
|476801
|9.65
|9.51
|9.57+.01
|Fortiven .28
|52238
|79.51
|74.19
|78.45—3.35
|FrptMcM .20
|143368
|11.59
|11.26
|11.56+.14
|GenElec .04
|269964
|10.55
|10.40
|10.51+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|57042
|41.00
|40.47
|40.77+.02
|Gerdau .02e
|64482
|3.63
|3.55
|3.60+.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|62426
|5.48
|5.33
|5.41—.04
|HPInc .64
|50616
|21.58
|21.23
|21.52+.19
|Hallibrtn .72
|65514
|23.41
|22.93
|23.03—.19
|HarmonyG .05
|50919
|2.53
|2.44
|2.47—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|59788
|1.89
|1.80
|1.88+.04
|HPEntn .45e
|68929
|14.73
|14.46
|14.63+.12
|ICICIBk .19e
|61280
|12.03
|11.85
|11.86+.07
|iPtShFutn
|188810
|21.83
|21.46
|21.64—.56
|iShGold
|133038
|13.62
|13.55
|13.55+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|198982
|45.54
|44.95
|45.44+.35
|iShSilver
|102815
|15.43
|15.29
|15.31—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|94462
|42.33
|42.16
|42.23+.06
|iShEMkts .59e
|330651
|42.82
|42.58
|42.70+.09
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|72850
|124.49
|124.17
|124.34+.17
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|61883
|131.78
|131.25
|131.47+.31
|iSEafe 1.66e
|166164
|65.60
|65.48
|65.50+.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|84737
|87.19
|87.08
|87.17+.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|142557
|157.42
|155.50
|157.20+1.84
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|109996
|61.51
|61.32
|61.34+.13
|IntlGmeTn .80
|53086
|14.06
|13.45
|13.83+.49
|Invesco 1.24
|53594
|19.62
|19.18
|19.61+.08
|ItauUnHs
|192206
|9.79
|9.49
|9.70+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|127966
|116.51
|115.53
|116.22+.51
|JnprNtwk .76
|53349
|27.39
|26.36
|26.68+.21
|Keycorp .74f
|76333
|18.52
|18.11
|18.51+.39
|KindMorg 1
|165837
|20.90
|20.70
|20.85+.27
|Kinrossg
|66864
|4.27
|4.16
|4.24+.07
|Kroger s .56f
|95931
|21.67
|21.12
|21.48+.34
|LaredoPet
|55552
|2.84
|2.66
|2.70—.12
|MGIC Inv
|72560
|13.28
|12.72
|12.75—.42
|MGM Rsts .48
|125951
|31.68
|30.21
|30.47+1.10
|Macys 1.51
|51347
|22.93
|22.42
|22.87+.10
|MarathnO .20
|70398
|13.81
|13.55
|13.75
|MedProp 1
|57503
|17.83
|17.59
|17.82+.21
|Merck 2.20
|72883
|81.63
|80.91
|81.43—.32
|MorgStan 1.40f
|83209
|45.77
|44.91
|45.74+.87
|Nabors .24
|104284
|2.24
|2.12
|2.20+.03
|NewmtM .56
|103966
|38.19
|36.90
|37.28—.97
|NokiaCp .19e
|380170
|5.74
|5.63
|5.72+.02
|OasisPet
|89386
|4.56
|4.30
|4.51—.05
|OcciPet 3.16f
|54520
|51.87
|51.08
|51.59+.45
|Oracle .96
|60571
|58.65
|58.20
|58.50+.21
|PetrbrsA
|74654
|14.12
|13.75
|13.79—.39
|Petrobras
|193290
|15.44
|15.00
|15.07—.41
|Pfizer 1.44
|199826
|43.17
|42.43
|43.09+.42
|ProctGam 2.98
|55594
|114.88
|112.88
|114.73+1.96
|QEPRes .08
|75135
|4.95
|4.69
|4.82—.02
|RangeRs .08
|155289
|5.33
|4.92
|5.17+.04
|RegionsFn .62
|86982
|16.07
|15.70
|16.04+.32
|SpdrGold
|62426
|134.29
|133.59
|133.64+.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|442806
|302.23
|300.62
|302.01+2.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|50891
|55.47
|54.44
|55.36+.92
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|225324
|24.50
|24.00
|24.21—.29
|Schlmbrg 2
|67310
|40.31
|39.68
|40.01+.06
|Schwab .68
|122603
|44.24
|43.71
|44.05—.02
|SnapIncAn
|558663
|18.36
|17.62
|17.89+.20
|SwstAirl .72f
|58345
|54.86
|53.14
|53.25—1.66
|SwstnEngy
|327189
|2.19
|2.02
|2.04—.13
|Sprint
|709617
|8.06
|7.59
|7.99+.55
|Squaren
|56604
|82.32
|80.63
|81.81+1.79
|SPMatls .98e
|76374
|59.08
|58.45
|59.06+.07
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|147277
|60.39
|59.63
|60.37+.67
|SPEngy 2.04e
|96532
|62.78
|62.18
|62.45—.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|336193
|28.71
|28.38
|28.69+.31
|SPInds 1.12e
|61478
|78.71
|78.24
|78.50—.17
|SPTech .78e
|111201
|82.75
|82.37
|82.59+.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|138790
|60.21
|59.68
|59.98+.22
|TALEducs
|89000
|33.72
|32.68
|32.77—.47
|Target 2.64f
|53144
|87.84
|86.37
|87.06—.91
|TelefBrasil .64e
|58067
|13.95
|13.81
|13.85+.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|202878
|7.68
|7.48
|7.54—.06
|Transocn
|130236
|5.74
|5.53
|5.59—.09
|574917
|42.33
|40.00
|41.52+3.40
|UberTchn
|75889
|44.96
|43.39
|44.52+1.12
|UPSB 3.84
|85254
|121.30
|117.44
|120.58+2.33
|USBancrp 1.48
|63962
|57.48
|56.55
|57.38+.82
|USOilFd
|172562
|11.71
|11.55
|11.65+.05
|USSteel .20
|70603
|15.40
|15.07
|15.19—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|120555
|13.47
|13.25
|13.27+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|339117
|27.64
|27.23
|27.28—.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|54580
|23.84
|23.58
|23.64+.02
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|69545
|14.29
|14.03
|14.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|56033
|42.76
|42.51
|42.62+.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|71722
|41.60
|41.51
|41.57+.12
|VectorGp 1.60b
|83585
|11.37
|10.27
|11.15+1.57
|Vereit .55
|111441
|9.28
|9.06
|9.22+.13
|VerizonCm 2.41
|123321
|57.23
|56.00
|57.08+.72
|WPXEngy
|77732
|10.33
|9.95
|10.03—.21
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|216410
|49.31
|48.07
|49.30+1.21
|WmsCos 1.52f
|202596
|26.25
|25.09
|25.13—1.19
|Worldpay
|65774
|137.67
|134.57
|136.10+2.24
|Yamanag .02
|167918
|2.97
|2.87
|2.90+.04
|ZimmerBio .96
|57936
|136.22
|130.50
|134.50+10.59
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.