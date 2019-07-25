BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|91303
|2.59
|2.40
|2.46—.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|389394
|33.99
|33.45
|33.81+.57
|AbbVie 4.28
|123668
|67.87
|66.50
|66.66—.80
|Alibaba
|140366
|179.15
|175.37
|177.29—1.38
|Allergan 2.96
|71566
|161.52
|159.62
|160.05—.93
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|116689
|10.12
|10.03
|10.06—.06
|Ambev .05e
|534262
|5.20
|5.04
|5.16+.43
|ABInBev 3.19e
|61444
|102.70
|98.33
|99.49+3.93
|Annaly 1e
|121646
|9.56
|9.41
|9.49—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|107228
|4.99
|4.40
|4.49—.43
|AstraZens 1.37e
|104046
|43.53
|42.49
|42.66+2.31
|AuroraCn
|83876
|6.70
|6.47
|6.49—.06
|BPPLC 2.44
|66122
|39.30
|38.96
|38.99—.15
|BcoBrads .06a
|246580
|9.95
|9.64
|9.66—.60
|BcoSantSA .21e
|62784
|4.58
|4.48
|4.50—.07
|BkofAm .60
|431054
|30.89
|30.21
|30.34—.33
|BarrickGld
|157202
|17.39
|16.90
|17.04—.31
|Boeing 8.22
|96521
|357.69
|345.71
|348.09—13.34
|BostonSci
|61929
|43.00
|41.97
|42.01—.86
|BrMySq 1.64
|337728
|45.64
|42.82
|45.40+2.17
|CabotO&G .36f
|62186
|22.40
|21.71
|21.79—.32
|CallonPet
|129475
|5.34
|4.92
|4.98—.26
|Camecog .32
|70877
|9.96
|9.10
|9.19—.74
|Cemex .29t
|85118
|3.70
|3.60
|3.66—.08
|CntryLink 1
|67965
|11.51
|11.39
|11.46—.01
|ChesEng
|554247
|1.78
|1.68
|1.68—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|93034
|13.42
|12.82
|12.86+.01
|CgpVelICrd
|147107
|7.11
|6.78
|7.09—.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|156612
|73.08
|70.93
|71.39—1.62
|ClevCliffs .24f
|81925
|11.00
|10.67
|10.83—.10
|CocaCola 1.60
|186700
|53.80
|52.72
|53.07—.71
|Coeur
|62271
|4.84
|4.53
|4.61—.20
|ColonCap
|64095
|5.42
|5.20
|5.41+.20
|Corning .80
|62833
|33.62
|32.93
|33.00—.82
|DenburyR
|138045
|1.14
|1.07
|1.08—.05
|DeutschBk .12e
|75629
|8.00
|7.78
|7.90—.02
|DxGBullrs
|105339
|35.00
|32.51
|32.94—2.67
|DirDGlBrrs
|108820
|8.85
|8.30
|8.74+.60
|DxSPOGBls
|142793
|5.62
|4.91
|4.97—.51
|Disney 1.76
|72754
|143.23
|141.05
|143.21+1.92
|EQTCorp .12
|89025
|16.34
|14.29
|14.82—1.10
|Enbridge 2.28
|59066
|35.09
|33.44
|33.56—1.43
|EnCanag .07
|190677
|4.72
|4.37
|4.39—.26
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|92240
|15.08
|14.77
|14.82—.17
|EnscoRrs
|86542
|8.10
|7.20
|7.46—.51
|Exelon 1.45
|89406
|46.27
|45.20
|46.13+.65
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|90446
|75.78
|74.80
|74.93—.43
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|63463
|133.48
|127.74
|132.48+2.36
|FstDatan
|202793
|29.43
|28.60
|29.15+.75
|FMajSilvg
|80578
|10.21
|9.54
|9.67—.59
|FordM .60a
|1338570
|9.78
|9.40
|9.56—.77
|FrptMcM .20
|252187
|12.05
|11.26
|11.42—.52
|GenElec .04
|460576
|10.67
|10.36
|10.43—.25
|GenMotors 1.52
|82976
|40.82
|40.12
|40.75—.13
|Gerdau .02e
|72454
|3.64
|3.55
|3.59—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|124247
|24.03
|23.03
|23.22—.57
|HarmonyG .05
|91001
|2.55
|2.45
|2.49—.03
|HeclaM .01e
|96841
|2.01
|1.81
|1.84—.17
|HPEntn .45e
|88226
|14.72
|14.44
|14.51—.23
|ICICIBk .19e
|65490
|11.85
|11.77
|11.79+.07
|iPtShFutn
|298231
|22.60
|21.66
|22.20+.66
|iShGold
|187078
|13.62
|13.50
|13.53—.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|248897
|45.73
|44.83
|45.09—.85
|iShSilver
|199911
|15.48
|15.27
|15.36—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|180939
|42.49
|42.15
|42.17—.29
|iShEMkts .59e
|552763
|43.11
|42.53
|42.61—.38
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|99431
|124.49
|123.87
|124.17—.40
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|88930
|131.41
|130.51
|131.16—.63
|iSEafe 1.66e
|242881
|65.86
|65.30
|65.37—.67
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|138971
|87.15
|86.91
|86.98—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|178835
|157.24
|155.09
|155.36—1.90
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|67432
|61.69
|61.17
|61.21—.63
|Infosyss
|70106
|11.55
|11.48
|11.52+.06
|IntPap 2
|60090
|46.17
|44.18
|45.99+1.87
|Invesco 1.24
|86770
|20.33
|19.09
|19.53—.53
|iShCorEM .95e
|90725
|51.47
|51.05
|51.17—.37
|ItauUnHs
|171578
|9.75
|9.46
|9.49—.35
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|101351
|117.24
|115.32
|115.71—1.12
|JohnJn 3.80
|88756
|131.53
|129.67
|131.12+1.34
|Keycorp .74f
|109451
|18.51
|18.03
|18.12—.32
|KindMorg 1
|90277
|20.84
|20.52
|20.58—.07
|Kinrossg
|111812
|4.27
|4.15
|4.17—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|105918
|21.41
|21.10
|21.14—.10
|LaredoPet
|100625
|2.99
|2.72
|2.82—.13
|LVSands 3.08
|84749
|63.95
|61.69
|62.65—2.28
|Macys 1.51
|71408
|23.25
|22.54
|22.77—.48
|MarathnO .20
|86028
|14.13
|13.65
|13.75—.22
|Masco .48
|71153
|42.58
|40.45
|42.38+3.18
|Merck 2.20
|92070
|83.06
|81.05
|81.75
|MorgStan 1.40f
|86886
|45.57
|44.60
|44.87—.63
|Nabors .24
|180927
|2.41
|2.14
|2.17—.20
|NYCmtyB .68
|60462
|10.91
|10.66
|10.69—.21
|NewmtM .56
|134495
|39.68
|37.12
|38.25—1.05
|NobleCorp .08
|86307
|2.15
|1.88
|1.94—.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|923920
|5.77
|5.51
|5.70+.52
|OasisPet
|93321
|4.75
|4.55
|4.56—.13
|OcciPet 3.16f
|66221
|52.33
|51.03
|51.14—.91
|Oracle .96
|80150
|58.63
|58.08
|58.29+.18
|ParsleyEn
|69219
|17.32
|16.15
|16.22—.78
|Petrobras
|132850
|15.83
|15.46
|15.48—.38
|Pfizer 1.44
|166167
|43.00
|42.53
|42.67—.22
|ProctGam 2.98
|78094
|112.98
|111.38
|112.77+.17
|QEPRes .08
|105513
|5.35
|4.81
|4.84—.43
|RangeRs .08
|112880
|5.67
|5.12
|5.13—.43
|RegionsFn .62
|106535
|16.10
|15.71
|15.72—.23
|SpdrGold
|116984
|134.28
|133.09
|133.42—.95
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|551816
|301.00
|299.11
|300.00—1.44
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|69207
|55.29
|54.23
|54.44—.37
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|222518
|25.45
|24.34
|24.50—.75
|Salesforce
|69254
|161.13
|158.67
|159.35—.40
|Schlmbrg 2
|76830
|40.59
|39.56
|39.95—.38
|Schwab .68
|85504
|44.55
|43.76
|44.07—.21
|SnapIncAn
|877868
|18.00
|17.12
|17.69+.08
|SwstAirl .72f
|86832
|55.94
|52.41
|54.91+.19
|SwstnEngy
|310336
|2.41
|2.17
|2.17—.19
|SpiritAir
|107310
|46.65
|42.00
|42.01—13.04
|Sprint
|480220
|7.73
|7.41
|7.44—.22
|Squaren
|59800
|81.09
|79.13
|80.02—.41
|SPMatls .98e
|60479
|59.22
|58.38
|58.99—.43
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|66186
|92.29
|91.54
|91.74—.45
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|94691
|59.80
|59.36
|59.70+.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|100693
|63.81
|62.58
|62.77—.72
|SPDRFncl .46e
|341403
|28.61
|28.32
|28.38—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|87590
|79.07
|78.32
|78.67—.16
|SPTech .78e
|99176
|82.57
|81.97
|82.41—.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|141483
|60.15
|59.46
|59.76—.15
|TALEducs
|198134
|34.70
|32.00
|33.24—4.27
|TaiwSemi .73e
|65702
|44.24
|43.62
|43.62—.92
|Technip .13
|66813
|28.08
|27.24
|27.98+1.59
|TevaPhrm .73e
|186827
|8.03
|7.57
|7.60—.40
|3MCo 5.76
|73531
|187.72
|176.66
|178.13—1.29
|Transocn
|182483
|6.09
|5.61
|5.68—.28
|205797
|39.23
|37.91
|38.12—.61
|UPSB 3.84
|89300
|118.29
|114.88
|118.25+3.86
|USOilFd
|198821
|11.77
|11.58
|11.60+.01
|USSteel .20
|83105
|15.88
|15.13
|15.28—.55
|ValeSA .29e
|147733
|13.40
|13.16
|13.26—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|663390
|27.98
|27.33
|27.43—.72
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|74646
|14.74
|14.08
|14.18—.47
|VanEJrGld
|220695
|39.72
|38.49
|38.58—1.35
|VangEmg 1.10e
|86359
|42.82
|42.47
|42.58—.25
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|69756
|41.79
|41.42
|41.45—.42
|Vereit .55
|79710
|9.13
|9.02
|9.09—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|110027
|56.61
|55.94
|56.36+.39
|Visa s 1
|60813
|183.99
|181.30
|181.59—1.74
|WPXEngy
|75996
|10.68
|10.13
|10.24—.34
|WashPrGp 1
|62041
|3.73
|3.46
|3.54+.08
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|205351
|48.74
|48.01
|48.09—.36
|WmsCos 1.52f
|92574
|27.04
|26.22
|26.32—.58
|Yamanag .02
|163884
|2.91
|2.82
|2.86—.03
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.