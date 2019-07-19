BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|95836
|2.43
|2.22
|2.41+.19
|AMCEnt .80f
|110303
|11.04
|9.93
|10.54+.92
|AT&TInc 2.04
|321369
|33.27
|32.77
|32.79—.30
|AbbVie 4.28
|98063
|68.82
|68.10
|68.54+.29
|Alibaba
|136411
|175.15
|172.99
|172.99+.19
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|96056
|10.05
|9.95
|9.98+.01
|Ambev .05e
|226805
|4.93
|4.80
|4.80—.05
|AmExp 1.56
|78126
|128.00
|123.80
|124.82—3.58
|Annaly 1e
|91510
|9.41
|9.32
|9.34—.06
|AnteroMid .45e
|64018
|11.02
|10.79
|10.98—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|134807
|4.97
|4.69
|4.91+.19
|Apache 1
|x80612
|24.10
|23.16
|24.03+.73
|AuroraCn
|97844
|7.05
|6.80
|6.84—.11
|BPPLC 2.44
|86119
|39.26
|38.94
|39.23+.39
|BcoBrads .06a
|124320
|10.22
|9.95
|9.98—.30
|BcoSantSA .21e
|138698
|4.46
|4.41
|4.43—.07
|BkofAm .60
|448234
|29.61
|29.38
|29.40—.08
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|77442
|45.77
|44.97
|45.27+.41
|BarrickGld
|244974
|17.48
|17.03
|17.21—.01
|Boeing 8.22
|94961
|378.40
|368.50
|377.36+16.25
|BostonSci
|68399
|42.95
|42.18
|42.25—.39
|BrMySq 1.64
|120192
|44.19
|43.26
|43.33—.72
|CallonPet
|169504
|4.92
|4.73
|4.87+.07
|Cemex .29t
|85530
|3.80
|3.70
|3.76
|CntryLink 1
|106882
|11.49
|11.29
|11.37—.03
|ChesEng
|427234
|1.64
|1.57
|1.62+.04
|Chewyn
|110567
|33.82
|30.25
|30.69—2.16
|CgpVelLCrd
|146942
|13.19
|12.36
|13.10+.33
|CgpVelICrd
|171413
|7.41
|6.93
|6.98—.17
|Citigroup 2.04f
|111839
|72.17
|70.87
|70.92—.87
|CitizFincl 1.28
|117795
|36.95
|35.25
|36.83+2.21
|ClevCliffs .24f
|300103
|11.61
|10.95
|11.30+.43
|Clouderan
|73682
|5.77
|5.48
|5.66+.11
|CocaCola 1.60
|103553
|52.15
|51.37
|51.39—.64
|Coeur
|128923
|5.10
|4.60
|4.63—.42
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|79012
|63.09
|60.86
|60.91—1.75
|DenburyR
|84011
|1.13
|1.07
|1.11+.03
|DevonE .32
|69052
|26.42
|25.48
|26.34+.64
|DxGBullrs
|150866
|36.18
|33.62
|35.01—1.18
|DxGlMBrrs
|60111
|17.71
|16.12
|16.86+.40
|DirSPBears
|61040
|17.74
|17.20
|17.72+.31
|DirDGlBrrs
|135854
|8.62
|8.05
|8.28+.20
|DxSPOGBls
|73784
|5.23
|4.95
|5.18+.16
|Disney 1.76
|61032
|142.24
|139.74
|139.85—1.78
|EnCanag .07
|218466
|4.56
|4.34
|4.55+.19
|EndvSilvg
|63956
|2.57
|2.31
|2.36—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|89490
|15.13
|14.99
|15.10+.13
|EnscoRrs
|64916
|7.75
|7.44
|7.67+.05
|Exelon 1.45
|68270
|48.72
|47.53
|47.57—1.19
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|112430
|75.25
|74.54
|74.99+.15
|FstDatan
|77220
|29.29
|28.59
|28.77—.42
|FMajSilvg
|97329
|10.24
|9.64
|9.90—.02
|FordM .60a
|384941
|10.32
|10.20
|10.20—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|303733
|11.70
|11.32
|11.49+.34
|GameStop 1.52
|109090
|4.42
|4.22
|4.32+.12
|Gannettn .64
|80092
|10.20
|8.70
|9.46+1.56
|GenElec .04
|346288
|10.19
|10.03
|10.04—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|81942
|39.82
|39.24
|39.48+.36
|GoldFLtd .01e
|132428
|5.78
|5.59
|5.66—.13
|GSActLgC
|67543
|60.45
|59.78
|59.78—.42
|HPInc .64
|77245
|21.58
|21.38
|21.39+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|171431
|21.86
|21.42
|21.75+.07
|HarmonyG .05
|94884
|2.58
|2.46
|2.56—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|160597
|2.07
|1.85
|1.89—.12
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|64924
|3.92
|3.75
|3.78—.09
|iPtShFutn
|261482
|23.43
|22.59
|23.38+.27
|iShGold
|279533
|13.80
|13.59
|13.65—.18
|iShBrazil .67e
|317823
|46.62
|45.84
|46.02—.65
|iShEMU .86e
|77509
|39.30
|39.11
|39.13—.32
|iShSilver
|418653
|15.54
|15.03
|15.17—.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|189481
|42.74
|42.39
|42.47+.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|817729
|43.22
|42.82
|42.86—.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|87893
|124.06
|123.65
|123.77—.19
|iShCorUSTr .33
|65738
|25.75
|25.70
|25.71—.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|169085
|65.75
|65.48
|65.51—.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|147710
|86.78
|86.56
|86.59—.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|171628
|155.43
|153.82
|153.82—.89
|iShREst 2.76e
|79720
|89.51
|87.76
|87.92—1.31
|Infosyss
|103268
|11.54
|11.38
|11.39—.16
|IBM 6.48f
|72892
|151.58
|149.55
|149.68+.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|123206
|51.90
|51.42
|51.49—.32
|ItauUnHs
|175221
|9.92
|9.66
|9.68—.26
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|104009
|115.12
|113.40
|113.54—1.13
|JohnJn 3.80
|83385
|132.39
|130.19
|130.31—1.76
|Keycorp .56
|75975
|17.59
|17.29
|17.45+.14
|KindMorg 1
|141097
|20.65
|20.28
|20.50+.08
|Kinrossg
|126914
|4.38
|4.19
|4.31
|Kroger s .56f
|70705
|21.93
|21.67
|21.69+.03
|LyonBasA 4.20f
|76913
|86.55
|85.06
|85.92+.20
|Macys 1.51
|76824
|22.28
|21.56
|22.10+.55
|MarathnO .20
|92223
|13.69
|13.30
|13.66+.28
|MedProp 1
|63623
|18.25
|17.47
|17.49—.71
|Merck 2.20
|115016
|82.82
|81.15
|81.39—1.30
|MorgStan 1.40f
|100778
|44.71
|44.33
|44.39—.04
|Nabors .24
|113217
|2.31
|2.19
|2.25—.01
|NewmtM .56
|72186
|39.84
|38.91
|39.29—.41
|NikeB s .88
|66351
|87.88
|86.48
|86.55—.89
|NokiaCp .19e
|282117
|5.20
|5.13
|5.14
|OasisPet
|79974
|4.62
|4.41
|4.60+.16
|OcciPet 3.16f
|71961
|52.42
|50.85
|52.33+1.32
|Oracle .96
|116553
|58.53
|57.52
|57.54—.58
|Petrobras
|108662
|16.11
|15.90
|15.99—.14
|Pfizer 1.44
|223441
|43.21
|42.77
|42.77—.29
|PhilipMor 4.56
|75616
|89.98
|87.86
|88.73+1.02
|ProctGam 2.98
|65470
|115.95
|115.01
|115.01—.43
|QEPRes .08
|198353
|5.95
|5.00
|5.32—.99
|Qudiann
|62827
|8.35
|7.90
|8.02—.27
|RangeRs .08
|230322
|5.65
|5.19
|5.29+.15
|Realogy .27p
|73731
|5.38
|5.06
|5.26—.11
|RegionsFn .56
|205342
|15.39
|14.90
|15.13+.34
|SpdrGold
|180442
|136.03
|133.97
|134.47—2.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|709060
|300.07
|296.96
|297.17—1.66
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|191995
|24.83
|24.38
|24.76+.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|128095
|39.34
|37.29
|38.71—.07
|Schwab .68f
|121388
|43.04
|41.63
|42.72+1.24
|SibanyeG .14r
|60607
|5.35
|5.07
|5.18—.12
|Skecherss
|156709
|40.50
|38.52
|39.01+4.17
|SnapIncAn
|303944
|14.65
|13.96
|14.02—.53
|SwstnEngy
|149510
|2.47
|2.37
|2.44+.03
|Sprint
|275675
|6.98
|6.77
|6.95+.03
|Squaren
|68725
|81.70
|78.42
|78.51—2.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|81059
|92.97
|91.68
|91.76—.96
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|74603
|60.56
|59.90
|59.94—.38
|SPEngy 2.04e
|99614
|62.97
|62.24
|62.76+.29
|SPDRFncl .46e
|292075
|28.18
|27.92
|27.94—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|76017
|77.92
|77.40
|77.45+.42
|SPTech .78e
|116796
|81.88
|80.59
|80.69—.35
|SPUtil 1.55e
|153069
|61.29
|60.34
|60.37—.89
|StateStr 1.88
|64089
|60.50
|57.25
|60.08+3.79
|Synchrony .84
|69229
|36.06
|34.99
|35.05—1.04
|TJX .92f
|67493
|55.65
|54.61
|54.64—.58
|TaiwSemi .73e
|114387
|44.02
|43.07
|43.83+.64
|TevaPhrm .73e
|173198
|8.00
|7.76
|7.91+.08
|Transocn
|128328
|5.81
|5.63
|5.80+.17
|108163
|38.09
|36.73
|36.77—.89
|USBancrp 1.48
|72347
|55.54
|54.97
|55.00—.19
|USOilFd
|250803
|11.69
|11.43
|11.67+.11
|USSteel .20
|105612
|15.27
|14.82
|15.07+.39
|ValeSA .29e
|118511
|14.19
|13.98
|14.04+.03
|VanEGold .06e
|677896
|28.27
|27.60
|27.98—.27
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|115203
|14.06
|13.69
|14.06+.18
|VanEJrGld
|186594
|40.15
|38.85
|39.49—.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|81868
|43.06
|42.69
|42.75—.28
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|66320
|41.72
|41.55
|41.58—.06
|Vereit .55
|93812
|8.99
|8.80
|8.82—.17
|VerizonCm 2.41
|122371
|57.46
|56.57
|56.59—.62
|WPXEngy
|92240
|10.31
|9.90
|10.28+.30
|WashPrGp 1
|80980
|3.55
|3.23
|3.36—.19
|WellsFargo 1.80
|218472
|46.41
|45.86
|46.03+.21
|Yamanag .02
|205813
|2.93
|2.78
|2.85—.02
