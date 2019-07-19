BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKSNEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices forNYSE listed most active stocks:SalesHighLowCloseChgAKSteel958362.432.222.41+.19AMCEnt .80f11030311.049.9310.54+.92AT&TInc 2.0432136933.2732.7732.79—.30AbbVie 4.289806368.8268.1068.54+.29Alibaba136411175.15172.99172.99+.19AlpAlerMLP 1.35e9605610.059.959.98+.01Ambev .05e2268054.934.804.80—.05AmExp 1.5678126128.00123.80124.82—3.58Annaly 1e915109.419.329.34—.06AnteroMid .45e6401811.0210.7910.98—.04AnteroRes 11348074.974.694.91+.19Apache 1x8061224.1023.1624.03+.73AuroraCn978447.056.806.84—.11BPPLC 2.448611939.2638.9439.23+.39BcoBrads .06a12432010.229.959.98—.30BcoSantSA .21e1386984.464.414.43—.07BkofAm .6044823429.6129.3829.40—.08BkNYMel 1.24f7744245.7744.9745.27+.41BarrickGld24497417.4817.0317.21—.01Boeing 8.2294961378.40368.50377.36+16.25BostonSci6839942.9542.1842.25—.39BrMySq CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 95836 2.43 2.22 2.41+.19 AMCEnt .80f 110303 11.04 9.93 10.54+.92 AT&TInc 2.04 321369 33.27 32.77 32.79—.30 AbbVie 4.28 98063 68.82 68.10 68.54+.29 Alibaba 136411 175.15 172.99 172.99+.19 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 96056 10.05 9.95 9.98+.01 Ambev .05e 226805 4.93 4.80 4.80—.05 AmExp 1.56 78126 128.00 123.80 124.82—3.58 Annaly 1e 91510 9.41 9.32 9.34—.06 AnteroMid .45e 64018 11.02 10.79 10.98—.04 AnteroRes 1 134807 4.97 4.69 4.91+.19 Apache 1 x80612 24.10 23.16 24.03+.73 AuroraCn 97844 7.05 6.80 6.84—.11 BPPLC 2.44 86119 39.26 38.94 39.23+.39 BcoBrads .06a 124320 10.22 9.95 9.98—.30 BcoSantSA .21e 138698 4.46 4.41 4.43—.07 BkofAm .60 448234 29.61 29.38 29.40—.08 BkNYMel 1.24f 77442 45.77 44.97 45.27+.41 BarrickGld 244974 17.48 17.03 17.21—.01 Boeing 8.22 94961 378.40 368.50 377.36+16.25 BostonSci 68399 42.95 42.18 42.25—.39 BrMySq 1.64 120192 44.19 43.26 43.33—.72 CallonPet 169504 4.92 4.73 4.87+.07 Cemex .29t 85530 3.80 3.70 3.76 CntryLink 1 106882 11.49 11.29 11.37—.03 ChesEng 427234 1.64 1.57 1.62+.04 Chewyn 110567 33.82 30.25 30.69—2.16 CgpVelLCrd 146942 13.19 12.36 13.10+.33 CgpVelICrd 171413 7.41 6.93 6.98—.17 Citigroup 2.04f 111839 72.17 70.87 70.92—.87 CitizFincl 1.28 117795 36.95 35.25 36.83+2.21 ClevCliffs .24f 300103 11.61 10.95 11.30+.43 Clouderan 73682 5.77 5.48 5.66+.11 CocaCola 1.60 103553 52.15 51.37 51.39—.64 Coeur 128923 5.10 4.60 4.63—.42 DeltaAir 1.61f 79012 63.09 60.86 60.91—1.75 DenburyR 84011 1.13 1.07 1.11+.03 DevonE .32 69052 26.42 25.48 26.34+.64 DxGBullrs 150866 36.18 33.62 35.01—1.18 DxGlMBrrs 60111 17.71 16.12 16.86+.40 DirSPBears 61040 17.74 17.20 17.72+.31 DirDGlBrrs 135854 8.62 8.05 8.28+.20 DxSPOGBls 73784 5.23 4.95 5.18+.16 Disney 1.76 61032 142.24 139.74 139.85—1.78 EnCanag .07 218466 4.56 4.34 4.55+.19 EndvSilvg 63956 2.57 2.31 2.36—.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 89490 15.13 14.99 15.10+.13 EnscoRrs 64916 7.75 7.44 7.67+.05 Exelon 1.45 68270 48.72 47.53 47.57—1.19 ExxonMbl 3.48f 112430 75.25 74.54 74.99+.15 FstDatan 77220 29.29 28.59 28.77—.42 FMajSilvg 97329 10.24 9.64 9.90—.02 FordM .60a 384941 10.32 10.20 10.20—.06 FrptMcM .20 303733 11.70 11.32 11.49+.34 GameStop 1.52 109090 4.42 4.22 4.32+.12 Gannettn .64 80092 10.20 8.70 9.46+1.56 GenElec .04 346288 10.19 10.03 10.04—.02 GenMotors 1.52 81942 39.82 39.24 39.48+.36 GoldFLtd .01e 132428 5.78 5.59 5.66—.13 GSActLgC 67543 60.45 59.78 59.78—.42 HPInc .64 77245 21.58 21.38 21.39+.01 Hallibrtn .72 171431 21.86 21.42 21.75+.07 HarmonyG .05 94884 2.58 2.46 2.56—.02 HeclaM .01e 160597 2.07 1.85 1.89—.12 IAMGldg 1.52f 64924 3.92 3.75 3.78—.09 iPtShFutn 261482 23.43 22.59 23.38+.27 iShGold 279533 13.80 13.59 13.65—.18 iShBrazil .67e 317823 46.62 45.84 46.02—.65 iShEMU .86e 77509 39.30 39.11 39.13—.32 iShSilver 418653 15.54 15.03 15.17—.12 iShChinaLC .87e 189481 42.74 42.39 42.47+.23 iShEMkts .59e 817729 43.22 42.82 42.86—.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 87893 124.06 123.65 123.77—.19 iShCorUSTr .33 65738 25.75 25.70 25.71—.04 iSEafe 1.66e 169085 65.75 65.48 65.51—.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 147710 86.78 86.56 86.59—.15 iShR2K 1.77e 171628 155.43 153.82 153.82—.89 iShREst 2.76e 79720 89.51 87.76 87.92—1.31 Infosyss 103268 11.54 11.38 11.39—.16 IBM 6.48f 72892 151.58 149.55 149.68+.05 iShCorEM .95e 123206 51.90 51.42 51.49—.32 ItauUnHs 175221 9.92 9.66 9.68—.26 JPMorgCh 3.20 104009 115.12 113.40 113.54—1.13 JohnJn 3.80 83385 132.39 130.19 130.31—1.76 Keycorp .56 75975 17.59 17.29 17.45+.14 KindMorg 1 141097 20.65 20.28 20.50+.08 Kinrossg 126914 4.38 4.19 4.31 Kroger s .56f 70705 21.93 21.67 21.69+.03 LyonBasA 4.20f 76913 86.55 85.06 85.92+.20 Macys 1.51 76824 22.28 21.56 22.10+.55 MarathnO .20 92223 13.69 13.30 13.66+.28 MedProp 1 63623 18.25 17.47 17.49—.71 Merck 2.20 115016 82.82 81.15 81.39—1.30 MorgStan 1.40f 100778 44.71 44.33 44.39—.04 Nabors .24 113217 2.31 2.19 2.25—.01 NewmtM .56 72186 39.84 38.91 39.29—.41 NikeB s .88 66351 87.88 86.48 86.55—.89 NokiaCp .19e 282117 5.20 5.13 5.14 OasisPet 79974 4.62 4.41 4.60+.16 OcciPet 3.16f 71961 52.42 50.85 52.33+1.32 Oracle .96 116553 58.53 57.52 57.54—.58 Petrobras 108662 16.11 15.90 15.99—.14 Pfizer 1.44 223441 43.21 42.77 42.77—.29 PhilipMor 4.56 75616 89.98 87.86 88.73+1.02 ProctGam 2.98 65470 115.95 115.01 115.01—.43 QEPRes .08 198353 5.95 5.00 5.32—.99 Qudiann 62827 8.35 7.90 8.02—.27 RangeRs .08 230322 5.65 5.19 5.29+.15 Realogy .27p 73731 5.38 5.06 5.26—.11 RegionsFn .56 205342 15.39 14.90 15.13+.34 SpdrGold 180442 136.03 133.97 134.47—2.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 709060 300.07 296.96 297.17—1.66 SpdrOGEx .73e 191995 24.83 24.38 24.76+.31 Schlmbrg 2 128095 39.34 37.29 38.71—.07 Schwab .68f 121388 43.04 41.63 42.72+1.24 SibanyeG .14r 60607 5.35 5.07 5.18—.12 Skecherss 156709 40.50 38.52 39.01+4.17 SnapIncAn 303944 14.65 13.96 14.02—.53 SwstnEngy 149510 2.47 2.37 2.44+.03 Sprint 275675 6.98 6.77 6.95+.03 Squaren 68725 81.70 78.42 78.51—2.55 SPHlthC 1.01e 81059 92.97 91.68 91.76—.96 SPCnSt 1.28e 74603 60.56 59.90 59.94—.38 SPEngy 2.04e 99614 62.97 62.24 62.76+.29 SPDRFncl .46e 292075 28.18 27.92 27.94—.12 SPInds 1.12e 76017 77.92 77.40 77.45+.42 SPTech .78e 116796 81.88 80.59 80.69—.35 SPUtil 1.55e 153069 61.29 60.34 60.37—.89 StateStr 1.88 64089 60.50 57.25 60.08+3.79 Synchrony .84 69229 36.06 34.99 35.05—1.04 TJX .92f 67493 55.65 54.61 54.64—.58 TaiwSemi .73e 114387 44.02 43.07 43.83+.64 TevaPhrm .73e 173198 8.00 7.76 7.91+.08 Transocn 128328 5.81 5.63 5.80+.17 Twitter 108163 38.09 36.73 36.77—.89 USBancrp 1.48 72347 55.54 54.97 55.00—.19 USOilFd 250803 11.69 11.43 11.67+.11 USSteel .20 105612 15.27 14.82 15.07+.39 ValeSA .29e 118511 14.19 13.98 14.04+.03 VanEGold .06e 677896 28.27 27.60 27.98—.27 VEckOilSvc .47e 115203 14.06 13.69 14.06+.18 VanEJrGld 186594 40.15 38.85 39.49—.44 VangEmg 1.10e 81868 43.06 42.69 42.75—.28 VangFTSE 1.10e 66320 41.72 41.55 41.58—.06 Vereit .55 93812 8.99 8.80 8.82—.17 VerizonCm 2.41 122371 57.46 56.57 56.59—.62 WPXEngy 92240 10.31 9.90 10.28+.30 WashPrGp 1 80980 3.55 3.23 3.36—.19 WellsFargo 1.80 218472 46.41 45.86 46.03+.21 Yamanag .02 205813 2.93 2.78 2.85—.02

