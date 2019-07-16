BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|60474
|17.30
|17.11
|17.29+.14
|AKSteel
|107161
|2.36
|2.16
|2.30+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|176361
|33.72
|33.51
|33.58—.13
|AbbVie 4.28
|101409
|70.30
|69.13
|69.16—1.11
|Alibaba
|190313
|175.52
|173.46
|174.19+.69
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|92348
|10.13
|10.07
|10.11
|Ambev .05e
|185810
|4.86
|4.76
|4.78—.05
|Amcorn
|57648
|11.09
|10.82
|10.90—.18
|AEagleOut .55
|79955
|18.33
|17.31
|18.31+.90
|Annaly 1e
|109786
|9.30
|9.25
|9.30+.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|58683
|11.64
|11.27
|11.36—.18
|AnteroRes 1
|103101
|5.18
|4.84
|4.92—.19
|Apache 1
|83089
|26.23
|25.16
|25.24—1.11
|Aphrian
|107512
|6.44
|6.18
|6.30+.01
|AuroraCn
|355726
|7.22
|6.93
|7.16+.15
|Avon
|244775
|4.00
|3.87
|3.92+.04
|BPPLC 2.44
|71124
|40.61
|40.15
|40.21—.48
|BcoBrads .06a
|60923
|10.07
|9.93
|9.99—.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|94471
|4.70
|4.64
|4.65+.01
|BkofAm .60
|548526
|29.20
|28.86
|28.99—.23
|BarrickGld
|117513
|16.40
|15.95
|16.11—.23
|BlueAprrs
|295094
|13.65
|8.19
|10.38+2.72
|BrMySq 1.64
|115897
|44.51
|44.08
|44.45+.26
|CallonPet
|556839
|5.81
|5.43
|5.73+.35
|CannTrHln
|75300
|3.20
|2.67
|2.75—.31
|CntryLink 1
|108895
|12.34
|12.13
|12.16—.10
|ChesEng
|581248
|1.84
|1.76
|1.77—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|146044
|16.13
|13.80
|14.55—.98
|CgpVelICrd
|195730
|6.65
|5.76
|6.34+.34
|Citigroup 1.80
|165155
|72.00
|71.09
|71.32—.39
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|56343
|35.24
|34.70
|34.94—.14
|ClevCliffs .24f
|101112
|11.22
|10.58
|10.97+.32
|Clouderan
|142783
|5.41
|5.24
|5.38+.13
|CocaCola 1.60
|69911
|52.47
|51.81
|52.14+.01
|Coeur
|60258
|4.67
|4.45
|4.56+.02
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|60099
|60.83
|59.57
|59.75—.90
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|102551
|63.26
|61.72
|63.16+1.46
|DenburyR
|144171
|1.26
|1.17
|1.19—.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|98149
|8.10
|7.94
|7.97+.20
|DevonE .32
|75979
|27.73
|26.59
|26.80—.85
|DxGBullrs
|104557
|29.54
|28.33
|28.62—.45
|DirDGlBrrs
|81832
|10.60
|10.17
|10.48+.16
|DxSPOGBls
|98975
|6.03
|5.50
|5.68—.28
|Disney 1.76
|58475
|144.99
|143.81
|144.30—.76
|Dominos 2.60
|61871
|263.57
|245.95
|246.54—23.38
|DowIncn .70p
|60111
|52.65
|50.95
|52.32+1.39
|EnCanag .07
|243553
|4.80
|4.53
|4.65—.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|103439
|15.03
|14.88
|14.95+.04
|EnscoRrs
|58153
|8.85
|8.18
|8.20—.25
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|101211
|77.07
|75.79
|75.93—1.15
|FstHorizon .56
|161432
|15.87
|15.06
|15.79+.99
|FMajSilvg
|76964
|8.69
|7.90
|8.57+.66
|FordM .60a
|295131
|10.51
|10.29
|10.51+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|191922
|11.40
|11.10
|11.12—.02
|GameStop 1.52
|59699
|4.81
|4.63
|4.63—.12
|GenElec .04
|394704
|10.40
|10.21
|10.38+.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|85699
|39.70
|38.65
|39.43+.07
|Gerdau .02e
|120748
|4.01
|3.87
|3.87—.07
|HPInc .64
|62667
|21.62
|21.28
|21.31—.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|96637
|23.56
|22.83
|22.88—.58
|HarmonyG .05
|82643
|2.40
|2.32
|2.34—.03
|HeclaM .01e
|85076
|1.85
|1.71
|1.76+.03
|HPEntn .45e
|69953
|15.03
|14.79
|14.81—.15
|iPtShFutn
|253876
|22.90
|22.29
|22.78+.07
|iShGold
|145980
|13.53
|13.40
|13.43—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|247166
|46.21
|45.57
|45.72—.17
|iShGerm .60e
|55590
|27.79
|27.68
|27.71—.09
|iShSilver
|390988
|14.70
|14.50
|14.54+.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|92161
|42.43
|42.17
|42.18—.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|370884
|43.18
|42.91
|42.95—.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|98675
|123.04
|122.71
|123.02—.26
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|61716
|130.60
|129.96
|130.58—.39
|iSEafe 1.66e
|236413
|65.80
|65.53
|65.59—.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|201373
|86.98
|86.73
|86.81—.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|151383
|156.20
|154.67
|155.24—.05
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|72362
|61.60
|61.36
|61.39—.27
|Infosyss
|86215
|11.59
|11.49
|11.53+.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|186081
|51.84
|51.53
|51.58—.11
|ItauUnHs
|120704
|9.71
|9.59
|9.62+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|169408
|115.50
|112.92
|115.12+1.22
|JohnJn 3.80f
|101839
|133.83
|131.75
|132.50—2.21
|Keycorp .56
|133533
|17.52
|17.19
|17.38—.21
|KindMorg 1f
|134933
|21.24
|20.88
|20.91—.33
|Kinrossg
|66013
|4.08
|3.99
|4.01—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|56596
|22.12
|21.92
|21.96—.12
|LaredoPet
|80194
|3.15
|2.97
|2.98—.03
|Macys 1.51
|78285
|22.38
|21.92
|22.03—.01
|MarathnO .20
|114313
|13.64
|13.19
|13.32—.16
|MarathPts 2.12
|60975
|55.91
|54.42
|55.68+.85
|MedProp 1
|417796
|17.93
|17.50
|17.86—.43
|Merck 2.20
|78747
|81.78
|80.89
|81.59+.63
|MorgStan 1.20
|101708
|45.06
|44.27
|44.43
|Nabors .24
|177318
|2.54
|2.28
|2.30—.05
|NewmtM .56
|65423
|39.24
|38.55
|38.69—.48
|NikeB s .88
|58062
|89.71
|88.57
|88.60—.88
|NokiaCp .19e
|190660
|5.21
|5.11
|5.12+.02
|OasisPet
|77454
|5.02
|4.72
|4.78—.15
|OcciPet 3.16f
|87901
|51.44
|50.70
|51.10—.53
|OiSAC
|86548
|2.18
|1.99
|2.00—.11
|Oracle .96
|x96967
|59.48
|58.59
|58.61—.68
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|82443
|18.37
|17.73
|18.13+.39
|ParsleyEn
|57494
|17.38
|16.52
|16.85—.54
|PetrbrsA
|66778
|15.03
|14.64
|14.74—.26
|Petrobras
|129814
|16.55
|16.13
|16.19—.30
|Pfizer 1.44
|182812
|42.97
|42.48
|42.85+.10
|ProctGam 2.98
|76442
|116.52
|115.45
|115.89+.41
|QEPRes .08
|68896
|6.73
|6.42
|6.50—.26
|RangeRs .08
|188261
|5.97
|5.44
|5.59—.42
|RegionsFn .56
|96383
|15.09
|14.85
|14.94—.04
|SpdrGold
|79606
|133.30
|132.13
|132.40—1.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|404399
|300.88
|299.44
|299.71—1.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|290144
|25.99
|25.21
|25.45—.51
|Salesforce
|69118
|161.61
|156.80
|157.13—2.52
|Schlmbrg 2
|92566
|40.76
|39.88
|40.07—.40
|Schwab .68f
|160854
|42.14
|40.90
|41.63+1.33
|SlackTcn
|58185
|35.15
|34.20
|34.40—.35
|SnapIncAn
|244759
|15.53
|14.89
|15.00—.50
|SwstnEngy
|144971
|2.66
|2.49
|2.54—.09
|Sprint
|228302
|7.25
|6.99
|7.22+.11
|Squaren
|57586
|81.80
|80.31
|80.59—1.58
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|90922
|92.70
|92.12
|92.18—.46
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|135789
|60.23
|59.78
|59.99+.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|105849
|63.84
|62.93
|63.18—.68
|SPDRFncl .46e
|472628
|28.26
|28.03
|28.09—.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|81153
|78.78
|78.06
|78.57+.50
|SPTech .78e
|80057
|81.32
|80.51
|80.65—.76
|SPUtil 1.55e
|143746
|60.91
|60.18
|60.50—.35
|TaiwSemi .73e
|65256
|41.95
|41.57
|41.77—.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|164950
|8.59
|8.18
|8.20—.36
|Transocn
|207114
|6.37
|5.99
|6.06—.27
|109654
|38.79
|37.82
|37.99—.69
|UberTchn
|56048
|44.98
|44.02
|44.13—.40
|USOilFd
|359700
|12.47
|11.86
|12.07—.23
|USSteel .20
|154259
|15.41
|14.54
|15.13+.52
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|68523
|22.50
|22.11
|22.23—.26
|ValeSA .29e
|145367
|14.18
|14.01
|14.03+.03
|VanEGold .06e
|321965
|26.33
|25.97
|26.05—.13
|VnEkRus .01e
|70058
|23.89
|23.69
|23.75—.18
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|71733
|14.84
|14.38
|14.40—.24
|VanEJrGld
|150391
|36.62
|35.77
|36.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|68034
|43.08
|42.83
|42.86—.08
|Vereit .55
|83868
|9.15
|9.04
|9.11—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41
|105558
|57.73
|57.40
|57.41—.17
|Vipshop
|100560
|8.17
|7.79
|7.85+.04
|Visa s 1
|67983
|180.88
|178.73
|179.31—1.26
|WPXEngy
|106265
|10.78
|10.35
|10.43—.24
|WellsFargo 1.80
|375369
|46.97
|45.22
|45.30—1.41
|WhitngPetrs
|69034
|16.26
|15.20
|15.54—.65
|WmsCos 1.52f
|93285
|28.45
|27.100
|28.20—.60
|Yamanag .02
|121278
|2.67
|2.58
|2.60—.05
