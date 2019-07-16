BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 60474 17.30 17.11 17.29+.14 AKSteel 107161 2.36 2.16 2.30+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 176361 33.72 33.51 33.58—.13 AbbVie 4.28 101409 70.30 69.13 69.16—1.11 Alibaba 190313 175.52 173.46 174.19+.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 92348 10.13 10.07 10.11 Ambev .05e 185810 4.86 4.76 4.78—.05 Amcorn 57648 11.09 10.82 10.90—.18 AEagleOut .55 79955 18.33 17.31 18.31+.90 Annaly 1e 109786 9.30 9.25 9.30+.02 AnteroMid .45e 58683 11.64 11.27 11.36—.18 AnteroRes 1 103101 5.18 4.84 4.92—.19 Apache 1 83089 26.23 25.16 25.24—1.11 Aphrian 107512 6.44 6.18 6.30+.01 AuroraCn 355726 7.22 6.93 7.16+.15 Avon 244775 4.00 3.87 3.92+.04 BPPLC 2.44 71124 40.61 40.15 40.21—.48 BcoBrads .06a 60923 10.07 9.93 9.99—.04 BcoSantSA .21e 94471 4.70 4.64 4.65+.01 BkofAm .60 548526 29.20 28.86 28.99—.23 BarrickGld 117513 16.40 15.95 16.11—.23 BlueAprrs 295094 13.65 8.19 10.38+2.72 BrMySq 1.64 115897 44.51 44.08 44.45+.26 CallonPet 556839 5.81 5.43 5.73+.35 CannTrHln 75300 3.20 2.67 2.75—.31 CntryLink 1 108895 12.34 12.13 12.16—.10 ChesEng 581248 1.84 1.76 1.77—.06 CgpVelLCrd 146044 16.13 13.80 14.55—.98 CgpVelICrd 195730 6.65 5.76 6.34+.34 Citigroup 1.80 165155 72.00 71.09 71.32—.39 CitizFincl 1.78f 56343 35.24 34.70 34.94—.14 ClevCliffs .24f 101112 11.22 10.58 10.97+.32 Clouderan 142783 5.41 5.24 5.38+.13 CocaCola 1.60 69911 52.47 51.81 52.14+.01 Coeur 60258 4.67 4.45 4.56+.02 ConocoPhil 1.22 60099 60.83 59.57 59.75—.90 DeltaAir 1.61f 102551 63.26 61.72 63.16+1.46 DenburyR 144171 1.26 1.17 1.19—.03 DeutschBk .12e 98149 8.10 7.94 7.97+.20 DevonE .32 75979 27.73 26.59 26.80—.85 DxGBullrs 104557 29.54 28.33 28.62—.45 DirDGlBrrs 81832 10.60 10.17 10.48+.16 DxSPOGBls 98975 6.03 5.50 5.68—.28 Disney 1.76 58475 144.99 143.81 144.30—.76 Dominos 2.60 61871 263.57 245.95 246.54—23.38 DowIncn .70p 60111 52.65 50.95 52.32+1.39 EnCanag .07 243553 4.80 4.53 4.65—.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 103439 15.03 14.88 14.95+.04 EnscoRrs 58153 8.85 8.18 8.20—.25 ExxonMbl 3.48f 101211 77.07 75.79 75.93—1.15 FstHorizon .56 161432 15.87 15.06 15.79+.99 FMajSilvg 76964 8.69 7.90 8.57+.66 FordM .60a 295131 10.51 10.29 10.51+.09 FrptMcM .20 191922 11.40 11.10 11.12—.02 GameStop 1.52 59699 4.81 4.63 4.63—.12 GenElec .04 394704 10.40 10.21 10.38+.11 GenMotors 1.52 85699 39.70 38.65 39.43+.07 Gerdau .02e 120748 4.01 3.87 3.87—.07 HPInc .64 62667 21.62 21.28 21.31—.04 Hallibrtn .72 96637 23.56 22.83 22.88—.58 HarmonyG .05 82643 2.40 2.32 2.34—.03 HeclaM .01e 85076 1.85 1.71 1.76+.03 HPEntn .45e 69953 15.03 14.79 14.81—.15 iPtShFutn 253876 22.90 22.29 22.78+.07 iShGold 145980 13.53 13.40 13.43—.11 iShBrazil .67e 247166 46.21 45.57 45.72—.17 iShGerm .60e 55590 27.79 27.68 27.71—.09 iShSilver 390988 14.70 14.50 14.54+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 92161 42.43 42.17 42.18—.07 iShEMkts .59e 370884 43.18 42.91 42.95—.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 98675 123.04 122.71 123.02—.26 iSh20yrT 3.05 61716 130.60 129.96 130.58—.39 iSEafe 1.66e 236413 65.80 65.53 65.59—.27 iShiBxHYB 5.09 201373 86.98 86.73 86.81—.18 iShR2K 1.77e 151383 156.20 154.67 155.24—.05 iShCorEafe 1.56e 72362 61.60 61.36 61.39—.27 Infosyss 86215 11.59 11.49 11.53+.03 iShCorEM .95e 186081 51.84 51.53 51.58—.11 ItauUnHs 120704 9.71 9.59 9.62+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 169408 115.50 112.92 115.12+1.22 JohnJn 3.80f 101839 133.83 131.75 132.50—2.21 Keycorp .56 133533 17.52 17.19 17.38—.21 KindMorg 1f 134933 21.24 20.88 20.91—.33 Kinrossg 66013 4.08 3.99 4.01—.02 Kroger s .56f 56596 22.12 21.92 21.96—.12 LaredoPet 80194 3.15 2.97 2.98—.03 Macys 1.51 78285 22.38 21.92 22.03—.01 MarathnO .20 114313 13.64 13.19 13.32—.16 MarathPts 2.12 60975 55.91 54.42 55.68+.85 MedProp 1 417796 17.93 17.50 17.86—.43 Merck 2.20 78747 81.78 80.89 81.59+.63 MorgStan 1.20 101708 45.06 44.27 44.43 Nabors .24 177318 2.54 2.28 2.30—.05 NewmtM .56 65423 39.24 38.55 38.69—.48 NikeB s .88 58062 89.71 88.57 88.60—.88 NokiaCp .19e 190660 5.21 5.11 5.12+.02 OasisPet 77454 5.02 4.72 4.78—.15 OcciPet 3.16f 87901 51.44 50.70 51.10—.53 OiSAC 86548 2.18 1.99 2.00—.11 Oracle .96 x96967 59.48 58.59 58.61—.68 PG&ECp 2.12f 82443 18.37 17.73 18.13+.39 ParsleyEn 57494 17.38 16.52 16.85—.54 PetrbrsA 66778 15.03 14.64 14.74—.26 Petrobras 129814 16.55 16.13 16.19—.30 Pfizer 1.44 182812 42.97 42.48 42.85+.10 ProctGam 2.98 76442 116.52 115.45 115.89+.41 QEPRes .08 68896 6.73 6.42 6.50—.26 RangeRs .08 188261 5.97 5.44 5.59—.42 RegionsFn .56 96383 15.09 14.85 14.94—.04 SpdrGold 79606 133.30 132.13 132.40—1.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 404399 300.88 299.44 299.71—1.04 SpdrOGEx .73e 290144 25.99 25.21 25.45—.51 Salesforce 69118 161.61 156.80 157.13—2.52 Schlmbrg 2 92566 40.76 39.88 40.07—.40 Schwab .68f 160854 42.14 40.90 41.63+1.33 SlackTcn 58185 35.15 34.20 34.40—.35 SnapIncAn 244759 15.53 14.89 15.00—.50 SwstnEngy 144971 2.66 2.49 2.54—.09 Sprint 228302 7.25 6.99 7.22+.11 Squaren 57586 81.80 80.31 80.59—1.58 SPHlthC 1.01e 90922 92.70 92.12 92.18—.46 SPCnSt 1.28e 135789 60.23 59.78 59.99+.02 SPEngy 2.04e 105849 63.84 62.93 63.18—.68 SPDRFncl .46e 472628 28.26 28.03 28.09—.07 SPInds 1.12e 81153 78.78 78.06 78.57+.50 SPTech .78e 80057 81.32 80.51 80.65—.76 SPUtil 1.55e 143746 60.91 60.18 60.50—.35 TaiwSemi .73e 65256 41.95 41.57 41.77—.05 TevaPhrm .73e 164950 8.59 8.18 8.20—.36 Transocn 207114 6.37 5.99 6.06—.27 Twitter 109654 38.79 37.82 37.99—.69 UberTchn 56048 44.98 44.02 44.13—.40 USOilFd 359700 12.47 11.86 12.07—.23 USSteel .20 154259 15.41 14.54 15.13+.52 VICIPrn 1.0e 68523 22.50 22.11 22.23—.26 ValeSA .29e 145367 14.18 14.01 14.03+.03 VanEGold .06e 321965 26.33 25.97 26.05—.13 VnEkRus .01e 70058 23.89 23.69 23.75—.18 VEckOilSvc .47e 71733 14.84 14.38 14.40—.24 VanEJrGld 150391 36.62 35.77 36.05 VangEmg 1.10e 68034 43.08 42.83 42.86—.08 Vereit .55 83868 9.15 9.04 9.11—.07 VerizonCm 2.41 105558 57.73 57.40 57.41—.17 Vipshop 100560 8.17 7.79 7.85+.04 Visa s 1 67983 180.88 178.73 179.31—1.26 WPXEngy 106265 10.78 10.35 10.43—.24 WellsFargo 1.80 375369 46.97 45.22 45.30—1.41 WhitngPetrs 69034 16.26 15.20 15.54—.65 WmsCos 1.52f 93285 28.45 27.100 28.20—.60 Yamanag .02 121278 2.67 2.58 2.60—.05

