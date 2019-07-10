BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 253406…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 253406 33.84 33.62 33.76+.22 AXAEqHn .60f 61745 21.96 21.64 21.87—.03 AbbVie 4.28 91619 71.74 70.96 71.65+.41 Alibaba 166635 171.37 166.86 166.93—1.87 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 175213 10.14 10.02 10.08+.10 Altria 3.20 65315 49.50 48.19 49.00+.65 Ambev .05e 365004 5.07 4.98 5.05+.09 Anadarko 1.20 104080 71.30 70.70 71.16+.17 Annaly 1e 86590 9.29 9.21 9.26+.04 AnteroMid .45e 67783 12.17 11.95 12.09+.12 AnteroRes 1 98416 5.48 5.29 5.44+.05 Apache 1 62841 27.98 26.94 27.47+.52 AuroraCn 62111 7.41 7.30 7.39+.05 Avon 86318 4.10 3.91 4.10+.18 BRFSA 76969 9.28 9.07 9.22+.35 BcoBrads .06a 169120 10.55 10.33 10.39+.09 BcoSantSA .21e 123592 4.69 4.62 4.63+.05 BkofAm .60 404979 29.40 28.96 29.02—.33 BarrickGld 186186 16.56 16.06 16.52+.47 BlackBerry 59936 7.36 7.03 7.07—.18 BostonSci 66881 43.27 42.62 42.89—.17 BrMySq 1.64 87892 46.14 45.75 45.96—.08 CallonPet 60443 6.74 6.57 6.71+.23 CannTrHln 98541 3.55 3.08 3.16—.44 Cemex .29t 113944 4.05 3.95 3.98—.03 Cemigpf .08e 65526 4.08 3.99 4.03+.11 CntryLink 1 83365 11.99 11.80 11.93+.15 ChesEng 522637 1.92 1.82 1.91+.10 CgpVelLCrd 176010 16.50 15.57 16.37+1.74 CgpVelICrd 246518 6.07 5.65 5.69—.81 Citigroup 1.80 121311 71.94 70.65 71.13—.43 CitizFincl 1.78f 57332 35.82 34.98 34.99—1.00 ClevCliffs .24f 80844 10.66 10.22 10.24—.15 Clouderan 57148 5.28 5.10 5.15+.04 CocaCola 1.60 76017 51.97 51.66 51.82+.23 Coeur 61866 4.64 4.36 4.64+.33 ConocoPhil 1.22 59701 61.27 60.25 61.21+1.32 DeltaAir 1.40 77252 59.67 58.76 59.47+.51 DenburyR 163364 1.30 1.23 1.30+.09 DeutschBk .12e 70259 7.54 7.34 7.40+.12 DBXHvChiA .29e 75446 28.05 27.87 28.00+.19 DxGBullrs 116418 29.21 27.74 29.17+1.80 DirSPBears 64121 17.56 17.24 17.41—.25 DirDGlBrrs 119981 10.88 10.30 10.32—.71 DxSPOGBls 104612 6.73 6.38 6.67+.44 Disney 1.76 95085 144.25 142.01 143.54+1.93 EQTCorp .12 70077 16.44 15.80 15.94+.28 EnCanag .07 206625 5.02 4.89 4.99+.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 137968 14.87 14.54 14.70+.18 EnscoRrs 67140 9.68 9.02 9.60+.73 EntProdPt 1.75f 58708 30.31 29.70 30.29+.67 Exelon 1.45 61108 49.80 48.98 49.37+.39 ExxonMbl 3.48f 80750 77.63 76.74 77.51+1.08 FordM .60a 290447 10.26 10.11 10.11—.03 FrptMcM .20 164494 11.17 10.83 10.95+.08 GameStop 1.52 108497 5.37 5.17 5.18—.13 GenElec .04 390483 10.43 10.18 10.20—.05 Gerdau .02e 124849 4.08 4.01 4.05+.07 GoldFLtd .01e 73175 5.58 5.41 5.56+.20 GpTelevisa 59718 9.42 8.80 9.30+.56 Hallibrtn .72 155119 23.85 23.36 23.60+.03 HarmonyG .05 82664 2.48 2.37 2.46+.11 HPEntn .45e 70666 15.13 14.76 14.77—.10 HostHotls .85a 79694 18.35 18.06 18.34+.26 ICICIBk .16e 59458 12.52 12.44 12.48+.06 iPtShFutn 198504 23.99 23.50 23.56—.74 iShGold 232975 13.58 13.43 13.57+.21 iShBrazil .67e 316079 47.19 46.54 46.73+.71 iShSilver 140562 14.29 14.15 14.26+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 145950 42.42 42.13 42.18+.12 iShEMkts .59e 536710 43.13 42.86 42.90+.36 iShiBoxIG 3.87 95518 123.84 123.48 123.68+.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 94689 132.44 131.51 131.83—.73 iSEafe 1.66e 150514 65.93 65.62 65.74+.23 iShiBxHYB 5.09 244896 87.08 86.89 86.96+.24 iShR2K 1.77e 172931 156.56 154.85 155.67+.27 iShREst 2.76e 69116 91.22 90.44 90.96+.48 Infosyss 149543 10.61 10.44 10.48+.06 iShCorEM .95e 105360 51.79 51.47 51.54+.47 ItauUnHs 215073 9.98 9.81 9.84+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 92245 113.83 112.74 113.02—.33 Keycorp .56 73917 17.88 17.55 17.61—.23 KindMorg 1f 130247 21.38 21.15 21.18—.06 Kinrossg 146662 4.13 3.91 4.12+.20 Kroger s .56f 79252 21.82 21.33 21.65—.06 LaredoPet 60481 3.13 2.83 2.94+.11 LeviStrn 170768 21.97 20.65 20.82—2.84 Macys 1.51 60758 21.39 21.13 21.18—.05 MarathnO .20 73600 13.98 13.65 13.90+.36 McDerIrs 112610 10.99 9.59 10.51+1.20 Nabors .24 139441 2.72 2.50 2.69+.22 NewmtM .56 61141 39.13 38.74 39.05+.29 NikeB s .88 59199 88.94 87.39 87.44—.60 NokiaCp .19e 114381 5.08 5.04 5.06+.03 OasisPet 132751 5.43 5.20 5.39+.22 OcciPet 3.12 75877 50.39 49.45 50.24+.63 Oracle .96 160192 60.50 59.75 60.15+.55 PG&ECp 2.12f 57572 22.32 21.03 21.40—.49 PPLCorp 1.65 66856 30.88 30.24 30.35—.34 PetrbrsA 68850 15.00 14.86 14.90+.32 Petrobras 236836 16.42 16.24 16.28+.23 Pfizer 1.44 145033 44.11 43.44 44.06+.69 Qudiann 115445 8.92 8.40 8.80—.06 RangeRs .08 82488 6.47 6.19 6.42+.20 RegionsFn .56 95911 15.33 15.02 15.06—.25 SpdrGold 138921 133.87 132.35 133.83+2.08 S&P500ETF 4.13e 580958 299.66 297.78 298.61+1.42 SpdrBiots .44e 63417 88.07 85.77 87.14+.16 SpdrS&PRB .74e 65858 53.66 52.92 53.03—.61 SpdrRetls .49e 81426 42.82 42.28 42.47—.17 SpdrOGEx .73e 243291 26.93 26.43 26.80+.56 Schlmbrg 2 70003 40.89 40.29 40.62+.42 Schwab .68f 85607 40.42 39.30 39.66—.61 SnapIncAn 171566 15.36 14.97 15.26+.01 SocCapHn 81352 10.84 10.68 10.78+.09 SwstnEngy 155439 2.92 2.81 2.89+.05 Sprint 276539 7.20 7.01 7.16+.32 Squaren 103173 78.70 77.40 78.37+.41 SPMatls .98e 73140 58.14 57.48 57.55—.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 168046 59.66 59.29 59.51+.38 SPEngy 2.04e 117650 64.26 63.21 64.04+.81 SPDRFncl .46e 365645 28.23 27.93 27.97—.10 SPInds 1.12e 101248 77.26 76.45 76.52—.18 SPTech .78e 101060 80.73 79.100 80.25+.63 SpdrRESel 85912 38.31 37.97 38.26+.21 SPUtil 1.55e 114777 61.32 60.71 60.99+.14 TJX .92f 65675 55.52 54.69 55.16+.37 TaiwSemi .73e 79438 41.14 40.55 40.71+1.04 TevaPhrm .73e 170644 9.28 8.97 9.18—.19 Transocn 151898 6.50 6.25 6.47+.33 TurqHillRs 92654 1.12 1.05 1.08—.01 Twitter 118113 38.03 36.88 37.47—.18 UberTchn 97382 44.80 43.56 43.70—.50 USOilFd 334861 12.57 12.30 12.53+.49 USSteel .20 132688 13.95 13.41 13.47—.26 ValeSA .29e 308887 13.93 13.61 13.81+.45 VanEGold .06e 564493 26.23 25.77 26.20+.55 VEckOilSvc .47e 131367 15.10 14.73 15.09+.51 VanEJrGld 215339 35.94 35.24 35.90+.94 VangREIT 3.08e 68329 90.100 90.15 90.76+.52 VangEmg 1.10e 119130 43.07 42.81 42.83+.28 Vereit .55 131406 9.39 9.14 9.34+.21 VerizonCm 2.41 108871 57.11 56.59 57.00+.59 Vipshop 97611 8.60 7.81 7.88—.64 WPXEngy 82743 11.16 10.93 11.06+.27 WellsFargo 1.80 127781 47.81 47.04 47.15—.68 WstnUnion .80 61361 20.89 20.45 20.55—.10 WhitngPetrs 67762 18.22 17.15 18.10+1.23 WmsCos 1.52f 60637 29.06 28.76 28.82+.08 Yamanag .02 152143 2.63 2.52 2.63+.09 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.