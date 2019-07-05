BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|47673
|19.48
|19.05
|19.44—.57
|AKSteel
|45806
|2.29
|2.18
|2.27+.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|244938
|34.37
|33.94
|34.30+.32
|AbbVie 4.28
|108530
|74.79
|72.61
|72.99—1.97
|Alibaba
|126096
|173.82
|172.82
|173.30—1.37
|AllyFincl .68f
|49149
|31.60
|30.95
|31.51+.04
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|91708
|10.07
|9.97
|10.05+.07
|Altria 3.20
|52909
|49.25
|48.27
|48.78—.41
|Ambev .05e
|325985
|4.98
|4.86
|4.97+.15
|Anadarko 1.20
|110587
|71.11
|70.67
|71.04+.04
|Annaly 1e
|77174
|9.18
|9.07
|9.18+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|58823
|5.65
|5.44
|5.54+.09
|Apache 1
|80240
|27.46
|26.42
|27.18—.10
|AuroraCn
|53469
|7.64
|7.52
|7.54—.14
|Avon
|113551
|4.08
|3.82
|4.04+.14
|BPPLC 2.44
|54867
|41.05
|40.71
|41.03—.33
|BRFSA
|46983
|8.95
|8.70
|8.91+.35
|BcoBrads .06a
|134954
|10.31
|10.05
|10.24+.40
|BcoSantSA .21e
|89387
|4.74
|4.67
|4.69+.04
|BkofAm .60
|330209
|29.57
|29.15
|29.26+.21
|BarrickGld
|155750
|15.86
|15.22
|15.80—.08
|BlackBerry
|59426
|7.50
|7.39
|7.41—.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|96187
|46.67
|45.87
|45.89—.67
|Cemigpf .08e
|53933
|3.92
|3.80
|3.88+.11
|CntryLink 1
|57951
|11.86
|11.62
|11.77+.02
|ChesEng
|385442
|1.87
|1.80
|1.85+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|92772
|14.42
|13.83
|14.31+.62
|CgpVelICrd
|108441
|6.86
|6.58
|6.63—.34
|Citigroup 1.80
|91067
|71.80
|70.98
|71.40+.55
|ClevCliffs .24f
|61682
|10.96
|10.56
|10.86—.16
|CocaCola 1.60
|89161
|52.12
|51.48
|52.11+.01
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|45842
|60.58
|59.59
|59.90—.60
|Coty .50
|76441
|11.64
|11.26
|11.55—.12
|DeltaAir 1.40
|58728
|59.39
|57.85
|58.70—.45
|DenburyR
|79991
|1.25
|1.18
|1.22+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|92683
|8.28
|8.01
|8.03+.22
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|92834
|28.33
|28.05
|28.14—.39
|DevonE .32
|47541
|27.94
|27.35
|27.90+.38
|DxGBullrs
|101852
|26.94
|24.32
|26.65—.78
|DirSPBears
|58127
|17.86
|17.41
|17.45+.08
|DirDGlBrrs
|99374
|12.28
|11.23
|11.36+.31
|DxBrzBulls
|57350
|36.49
|34.70
|36.31+3.07
|DxSPOGBls
|57057
|6.47
|6.14
|6.42+.23
|Disney 1.76
|x55950
|142.89
|140.70
|142.45+.35
|EOGRescs 1.15f
|53905
|89.00
|87.20
|88.57+1.37
|EQTCorp .12
|48926
|15.75
|15.08
|15.47+.41
|EnCanag .07
|151901
|4.95
|4.84
|4.94+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|45944
|14.63
|14.39
|14.60+.12
|EnscoRrs
|58415
|8.95
|8.52
|8.91+.32
|Exelon 1.45
|45833
|49.26
|48.19
|49.20+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|68808
|76.35
|75.59
|76.13—.31
|FordM .60a
|213960
|10.27
|10.09
|10.20
|FrptMcM .20
|114369
|11.33
|10.92
|11.29—.02
|GameStop 1.52
|128940
|5.64
|5.27
|5.52+.21
|Gap .97
|45342
|18.51
|18.01
|18.30+.18
|GenElec .04
|302515
|10.55
|10.37
|10.50—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|48504
|38.52
|37.74
|38.50+.34
|Gerdau .02e
|152998
|3.99
|3.85
|3.98+.22
|GolLinhss
|48861
|21.76
|19.50
|21.00+3.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|71151
|5.24
|4.92
|5.18
|HPInc .64
|63946
|21.20
|20.92
|21.16
|Hallibrtn .72
|84547
|23.09
|22.62
|23.03+.19
|HarmonyG .05
|47951
|2.23
|2.11
|2.23—.02
|HPEntn .45e
|60185
|15.29
|15.03
|15.17—.12
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|53363
|3.40
|3.20
|3.35—.08
|iPtShFutn
|241016
|24.71
|23.50
|23.58+.07
|iShGold
|232139
|13.42
|13.27
|13.40—.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|291161
|45.35
|44.56
|45.24+1.36
|iShSKor .65e
|89707
|58.12
|57.69
|57.80—.38
|iShSilver
|172737
|14.10
|13.95
|14.06—.26
|iShChinaLC .87e
|205306
|42.76
|42.53
|42.63—.50
|iShEMkts .59e
|516762
|43.03
|42.71
|42.93—.30
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|78898
|124.15
|123.34
|123.83—1.10
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|121798
|132.55
|131.67
|132.43—1.78
|iSEafe 1.66e
|216960
|66.21
|65.76
|66.17—.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|175887
|87.09
|86.85
|86.99—.35
|iShR2K 1.77e
|141527
|156.74
|154.86
|156.68+.42
|iShREst 2.76e
|78221
|90.13
|88.51
|89.75—.41
|Infosyss
|188333
|10.70
|10.54
|10.69—.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|259420
|51.70
|51.32
|51.51—.36
|ItauUnHs
|231077
|9.77
|9.55
|9.72+.33
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|79288
|114.27
|112.92
|113.49+.67
|JohnJn 3.80f
|46523
|141.86
|140.37
|140.57—1.57
|Keycorp .56
|57217
|18.23
|17.92
|18.00+.21
|KindMorg 1f
|53173
|21.12
|20.92
|21.11+.03
|Kinrossg
|111579
|3.86
|3.71
|3.83—.06
|Kroger s .56f
|58012
|21.81
|21.53
|21.75+.20
|LendingClb
|75224
|3.11
|3.01
|3.07+.02
|LyonBasA 4.20f
|59946
|87.46
|86.88
|87.42+.07
|MGM Rsts .48
|47305
|29.26
|28.70
|29.23+.34
|Macys 1.51
|58678
|21.83
|21.22
|21.70+.43
|MarathnO .20
|71898
|13.78
|13.53
|13.76+.10
|McEwenM .01
|46115
|1.79
|1.68
|1.70—.15
|Merck 2.20
|83657
|86.80
|85.49
|85.60—1.30
|MobileTele .53e
|46271
|9.02
|8.89
|8.96—.01
|MorgStan 1.20
|62747
|44.82
|44.07
|44.21+.22
|Nabors .24
|96563
|2.73
|2.62
|2.65—.02
|NewmtM .56
|65818
|38.53
|37.36
|38.42—.34
|NikeB s .88
|64398
|86.91
|85.42
|86.82+.62
|NokiaCp .19e
|81130
|5.09
|5.02
|5.06—.06
|NStREurn .60
|109019
|16.96
|16.78
|16.90+.45
|OasisPet
|66969
|5.25
|5.01
|5.19+.12
|OcciPet 3.12
|56122
|49.56
|48.87
|49.28+.11
|Oracle .96
|138386
|59.52
|58.34
|59.28+.42
|Penney
|56245
|1.16
|1.08
|1.16+.05
|Petrobras
|108302
|15.81
|15.55
|15.68+.35
|Pfizer 1.44
|173579
|44.35
|43.78
|43.92—.48
|ProctGam 2.87
|86948
|113.45
|112.23
|113.15—.93
|Qudiann
|47581
|8.06
|7.65
|8.05+.31
|RangeRs .08
|118760
|6.40
|6.11
|6.29+.19
|RegionsFn .56
|69197
|15.45
|15.17
|15.21+.14
|RioTinto 2.27e
|49324
|60.25
|59.16
|60.05—3.26
|SpdrGold
|115296
|132.32
|130.81
|132.14—1.49
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|514415
|298.64
|296.01
|298.46—.34
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|57064
|54.38
|53.82
|54.08+.63
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|117604
|26.54
|26.10
|26.51+.33
|Schlmbrg 2
|58853
|39.60
|39.08
|39.57+.08
|Schwab .68f
|65222
|41.48
|40.73
|40.86+.41
|SnapIncAn
|264435
|15.29
|14.55
|15.23+.47
|SwstnEngy
|137847
|2.99
|2.86
|2.95+.10
|Sprint
|106015
|7.14
|6.95
|7.04+.06
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|59342
|94.23
|93.54
|93.75—.65
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|110080
|59.44
|58.87
|59.40—.26
|SPEngy 2.04e
|73631
|63.15
|62.63
|63.09+.09
|SPDRFncl .46e
|406773
|28.27
|28.03
|28.16+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|63889
|77.51
|76.45
|77.51—.31
|SPTech .78e
|59238
|80.09
|79.16
|79.95—.15
|SpdrRESel
|50791
|37.84
|37.13
|37.71—.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|159461
|60.77
|59.75
|60.68—.03
|Synchrony .84
|51782
|35.73
|35.41
|35.61+.08
|TevaPhrm .73e
|211539
|10.03
|9.38
|9.47—.13
|Transocn
|85554
|6.17
|5.99
|6.16+.10
|60822
|36.35
|35.60
|36.25+.23
|UberTchn
|82366
|44.55
|43.01
|43.53—.70
|USNGasrs
|52650
|21.01
|20.49
|20.68+1.10
|USOilFd
|226959
|11.99
|11.82
|11.95+.18
|USSteel .20
|82057
|14.79
|14.40
|14.75+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|284080
|13.13
|12.92
|13.12—.25
|VanEGold .06e
|519094
|25.50
|24.68
|25.39—.26
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|57429
|14.62
|14.34
|14.62+.14
|VanEJrGld
|169085
|34.69
|33.62
|34.65—.27
|VangREIT 3.08e
|53750
|89.91
|88.22
|89.62—.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|78844
|42.90
|42.59
|42.83—.30
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|59667
|41.99
|41.71
|41.96—.29
|Vereit .55
|58106
|9.20
|8.96
|9.16
|VerizonCm 2.41
|69253
|58.51
|57.77
|58.31+.18
|Visa s 1
|58402
|177.03
|174.51
|176.66—.21
|WPXEngy
|60938
|10.94
|10.68
|10.88+.10
|WellsFargo 1.80
|107998
|48.19
|47.67
|47.77+.11
|Yamanag .02
|113721
|2.54
|2.42
|2.53—.04
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.