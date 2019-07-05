BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ABBLtd .76e 47673…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ABBLtd .76e 47673 19.48 19.05 19.44—.57 AKSteel 45806 2.29 2.18 2.27+.06 AT&TInc 2.04 244938 34.37 33.94 34.30+.32 AbbVie 4.28 108530 74.79 72.61 72.99—1.97 Alibaba 126096 173.82 172.82 173.30—1.37 AllyFincl .68f 49149 31.60 30.95 31.51+.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 91708 10.07 9.97 10.05+.07 Altria 3.20 52909 49.25 48.27 48.78—.41 Ambev .05e 325985 4.98 4.86 4.97+.15 Anadarko 1.20 110587 71.11 70.67 71.04+.04 Annaly 1e 77174 9.18 9.07 9.18+.06 AnteroRes 1 58823 5.65 5.44 5.54+.09 Apache 1 80240 27.46 26.42 27.18—.10 AuroraCn 53469 7.64 7.52 7.54—.14 Avon 113551 4.08 3.82 4.04+.14 BPPLC 2.44 54867 41.05 40.71 41.03—.33 BRFSA 46983 8.95 8.70 8.91+.35 BcoBrads .06a 134954 10.31 10.05 10.24+.40 BcoSantSA .21e 89387 4.74 4.67 4.69+.04 BkofAm .60 330209 29.57 29.15 29.26+.21 BarrickGld 155750 15.86 15.22 15.80—.08 BlackBerry 59426 7.50 7.39 7.41—.12 BrMySq 1.64 96187 46.67 45.87 45.89—.67 Cemigpf .08e 53933 3.92 3.80 3.88+.11 CntryLink 1 57951 11.86 11.62 11.77+.02 ChesEng 385442 1.87 1.80 1.85+.01 CgpVelLCrd 92772 14.42 13.83 14.31+.62 CgpVelICrd 108441 6.86 6.58 6.63—.34 Citigroup 1.80 91067 71.80 70.98 71.40+.55 ClevCliffs .24f 61682 10.96 10.56 10.86—.16 CocaCola 1.60 89161 52.12 51.48 52.11+.01 ConocoPhil 1.22 45842 60.58 59.59 59.90—.60 Coty .50 76441 11.64 11.26 11.55—.12 DeltaAir 1.40 58728 59.39 57.85 58.70—.45 DenburyR 79991 1.25 1.18 1.22+.02 DeutschBk .12e 92683 8.28 8.01 8.03+.22 DBXHvChiA .29e 92834 28.33 28.05 28.14—.39 DevonE .32 47541 27.94 27.35 27.90+.38 DxGBullrs 101852 26.94 24.32 26.65—.78 DirSPBears 58127 17.86 17.41 17.45+.08 DirDGlBrrs 99374 12.28 11.23 11.36+.31 DxBrzBulls 57350 36.49 34.70 36.31+3.07 DxSPOGBls 57057 6.47 6.14 6.42+.23 Disney 1.76 x55950 142.89 140.70 142.45+.35 EOGRescs 1.15f 53905 89.00 87.20 88.57+1.37 EQTCorp .12 48926 15.75 15.08 15.47+.41 EnCanag .07 151901 4.95 4.84 4.94+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 45944 14.63 14.39 14.60+.12 EnscoRrs 58415 8.95 8.52 8.91+.32 Exelon 1.45 45833 49.26 48.19 49.20+.17 ExxonMbl 3.48f 68808 76.35 75.59 76.13—.31 FordM .60a 213960 10.27 10.09 10.20 FrptMcM .20 114369 11.33 10.92 11.29—.02 GameStop 1.52 128940 5.64 5.27 5.52+.21 Gap .97 45342 18.51 18.01 18.30+.18 GenElec .04 302515 10.55 10.37 10.50—.11 GenMotors 1.52 48504 38.52 37.74 38.50+.34 Gerdau .02e 152998 3.99 3.85 3.98+.22 GolLinhss 48861 21.76 19.50 21.00+3.08 GoldFLtd .01e 71151 5.24 4.92 5.18 HPInc .64 63946 21.20 20.92 21.16 Hallibrtn .72 84547 23.09 22.62 23.03+.19 HarmonyG .05 47951 2.23 2.11 2.23—.02 HPEntn .45e 60185 15.29 15.03 15.17—.12 IAMGldg 1.52f 53363 3.40 3.20 3.35—.08 iPtShFutn 241016 24.71 23.50 23.58+.07 iShGold 232139 13.42 13.27 13.40—.16 iShBrazil .67e 291161 45.35 44.56 45.24+1.36 iShSKor .65e 89707 58.12 57.69 57.80—.38 iShSilver 172737 14.10 13.95 14.06—.26 iShChinaLC .87e 205306 42.76 42.53 42.63—.50 iShEMkts .59e 516762 43.03 42.71 42.93—.30 iShiBoxIG 3.87 78898 124.15 123.34 123.83—1.10 iSh20yrT 3.05 121798 132.55 131.67 132.43—1.78 iSEafe 1.66e 216960 66.21 65.76 66.17—.51 iShiBxHYB 5.09 175887 87.09 86.85 86.99—.35 iShR2K 1.77e 141527 156.74 154.86 156.68+.42 iShREst 2.76e 78221 90.13 88.51 89.75—.41 Infosyss 188333 10.70 10.54 10.69—.05 iShCorEM .95e 259420 51.70 51.32 51.51—.36 ItauUnHs 231077 9.77 9.55 9.72+.33 JPMorgCh 3.20 79288 114.27 112.92 113.49+.67 JohnJn 3.80f 46523 141.86 140.37 140.57—1.57 Keycorp .56 57217 18.23 17.92 18.00+.21 KindMorg 1f 53173 21.12 20.92 21.11+.03 Kinrossg 111579 3.86 3.71 3.83—.06 Kroger s .56f 58012 21.81 21.53 21.75+.20 LendingClb 75224 3.11 3.01 3.07+.02 LyonBasA 4.20f 59946 87.46 86.88 87.42+.07 MGM Rsts .48 47305 29.26 28.70 29.23+.34 Macys 1.51 58678 21.83 21.22 21.70+.43 MarathnO .20 71898 13.78 13.53 13.76+.10 McEwenM .01 46115 1.79 1.68 1.70—.15 Merck 2.20 83657 86.80 85.49 85.60—1.30 MobileTele .53e 46271 9.02 8.89 8.96—.01 MorgStan 1.20 62747 44.82 44.07 44.21+.22 Nabors .24 96563 2.73 2.62 2.65—.02 NewmtM .56 65818 38.53 37.36 38.42—.34 NikeB s .88 64398 86.91 85.42 86.82+.62 NokiaCp .19e 81130 5.09 5.02 5.06—.06 NStREurn .60 109019 16.96 16.78 16.90+.45 OasisPet 66969 5.25 5.01 5.19+.12 OcciPet 3.12 56122 49.56 48.87 49.28+.11 Oracle .96 138386 59.52 58.34 59.28+.42 Penney 56245 1.16 1.08 1.16+.05 Petrobras 108302 15.81 15.55 15.68+.35 Pfizer 1.44 173579 44.35 43.78 43.92—.48 ProctGam 2.87 86948 113.45 112.23 113.15—.93 Qudiann 47581 8.06 7.65 8.05+.31 RangeRs .08 118760 6.40 6.11 6.29+.19 RegionsFn .56 69197 15.45 15.17 15.21+.14 RioTinto 2.27e 49324 60.25 59.16 60.05—3.26 SpdrGold 115296 132.32 130.81 132.14—1.49 S&P500ETF 4.13e 514415 298.64 296.01 298.46—.34 SpdrS&PRB .74e 57064 54.38 53.82 54.08+.63 SpdrOGEx .73e 117604 26.54 26.10 26.51+.33 Schlmbrg 2 58853 39.60 39.08 39.57+.08 Schwab .68f 65222 41.48 40.73 40.86+.41 SnapIncAn 264435 15.29 14.55 15.23+.47 SwstnEngy 137847 2.99 2.86 2.95+.10 Sprint 106015 7.14 6.95 7.04+.06 SPHlthC 1.01e 59342 94.23 93.54 93.75—.65 SPCnSt 1.28e 110080 59.44 58.87 59.40—.26 SPEngy 2.04e 73631 63.15 62.63 63.09+.09 SPDRFncl .46e 406773 28.27 28.03 28.16+.08 SPInds 1.12e 63889 77.51 76.45 77.51—.31 SPTech .78e 59238 80.09 79.16 79.95—.15 SpdrRESel 50791 37.84 37.13 37.71—.21 SPUtil 1.55e 159461 60.77 59.75 60.68—.03 Synchrony .84 51782 35.73 35.41 35.61+.08 TevaPhrm .73e 211539 10.03 9.38 9.47—.13 Transocn 85554 6.17 5.99 6.16+.10 Twitter 60822 36.35 35.60 36.25+.23 UberTchn 82366 44.55 43.01 43.53—.70 USNGasrs 52650 21.01 20.49 20.68+1.10 USOilFd 226959 11.99 11.82 11.95+.18 USSteel .20 82057 14.79 14.40 14.75+.16 ValeSA .29e 284080 13.13 12.92 13.12—.25 VanEGold .06e 519094 25.50 24.68 25.39—.26 VEckOilSvc .47e 57429 14.62 14.34 14.62+.14 VanEJrGld 169085 34.69 33.62 34.65—.27 VangREIT 3.08e 53750 89.91 88.22 89.62—.32 VangEmg 1.10e 78844 42.90 42.59 42.83—.30 VangFTSE 1.10e 59667 41.99 41.71 41.96—.29 Vereit .55 58106 9.20 8.96 9.16 VerizonCm 2.41 69253 58.51 57.77 58.31+.18 Visa s 1 58402 177.03 174.51 176.66—.21 WPXEngy 60938 10.94 10.68 10.88+.10 WellsFargo 1.80 107998 48.19 47.67 47.77+.11 Yamanag .02 113721 2.54 2.42 2.53—.04 