BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 66415 2.30 2.19 2.22—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 316766 33.20 32.84 33.09—.17 AbbottLab 1.28 77614 87.84 85.32 87.76+2.00 AbbVie 4.28 80897 68.95 68.00 68.25—.07 AlcoaCp 106324 24.63 22.52 23.41+.26 Alibaba 156023 174.40 172.06 172.80—2.02 AllyFincl .68 87613 33.55 31.72 33.49+2.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 182543 10.07 9.93 9.97—.10 Altria 3.20 97665 51.12 49.73 50.53+1.08 Ambev .05e 163237 4.89 4.75 4.85+.11 Amcorn 81152 11.37 10.88 11.28+.10 Anadarko 1.20 67614 73.15 72.76 72.97—.17 AnglogldA 66570 19.63 18.31 19.62+1.12 Annaly 1e 123756 9.44 9.26 9.40+.09 AnteroRes 1 111343 4.76 4.57 4.72—.03 Apache 1 91321 24.50 23.29 23.55—.93 AuroraCn 178817 7.34 6.92 6.95—.46 Avon 108961 3.98 3.89 3.95 BPPLC 2.44 132749 39.17 38.66 38.84—.44 BakHuGEn .72 112129 23.33 22.59 23.31+.12 BcoBrads .06a 98463 10.29 10.00 10.28+.31 BcoSantSA .21e 115289 4.54 4.49 4.50—.05 BkofAm .60 493706 29.58 29.18 29.48+.29 BarrickGld 234952 17.36 16.48 17.22+.51 BrMySq 1.64 131406 44.20 43.53 44.05—.08 CVSHealth 2 60628 56.68 55.47 56.50+.27 CallonPet 332595 5.24 4.73 4.80—.42 CannTrHln 87450 3.18 2.68 2.93+.07 Cemex .29t 106450 3.93 3.71 3.76—.15 CntryLink 1 143755 11.76 11.25 11.40—.39 ChesEng 789713 1.71 1.57 1.58—.12 CgpVelLCrd 176486 13.62 12.14 12.77—.70 CgpVelICrd 234467 7.50 6.76 7.15+.30 Citigroup 2.04f 133309 71.90 70.48 71.79+.97 CitizFincl 1.78f 65270 34.92 34.31 34.62+.27 ClevCliffs .24f 78600 10.96 10.79 10.87—.12 Clouderan 102419 5.67 5.42 5.55+.07 CocaCola 1.60 111647 52.17 51.67 52.03—.15 Coeur 132337 5.13 4.72 5.05+.25 DenburyR 168517 1.14 1.06 1.08—.04 DxGBullrs 209061 36.31 30.87 36.19+4.19 DxGlMBrrs 86719 20.52 16.25 16.46—3.51 DirSPBears 67124 17.78 17.33 17.41—.16 DirDGlBrrs 176466 9.56 8.01 8.08—1.18 DxSPOGBls 98614 5.15 4.88 5.02—.10 Disney 1.76 76811 142.46 140.17 141.63—.94 EldrGldgrs 68390 7.88 7.42 7.83+.23 EnCanag .07 198179 4.47 4.31 4.36—.09 EndvSilvg 79244 2.46 2.20 2.39+.20 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 97755 15.13 14.82 14.97—.09 EnscoRrs 72164 7.98 7.51 7.62—.28 EssentPrn .88 75704 20.63 20.03 20.38+.55 ExxonMbl 3.48f 112892 75.27 74.18 74.84—.64 FstDatan 234121 29.23 28.12 29.19+1.26 FMajSilvg 115021 9.98 9.20 9.92+.61 FordM .60a 252477 10.31 10.18 10.26—.07 FrptMcM .20 120743 11.18 10.95 11.15+.09 GameStop 1.52 85856 4.42 4.12 4.20—.18 GenElec .04 435999 10.19 9.96 10.06+.08 GoldFLtd .01e 147211 5.84 5.34 5.79+.43 Hallibrtn .72 126557 21.78 21.23 21.68—.10 Hanesbdss .60 124118 16.57 16.08 16.46—.03 HarmonyG .05 124289 2.61 2.39 2.58+.15 HeclaM .01e 175285 2.02 1.86 2.01+.05 HPEntn .45e 76301 14.82 14.60 14.75+.06 IAMGldg 1.52f 73777 3.89 3.63 3.87+.16 iPtShFutn 269898 23.72 22.71 23.12—.25 iShGold 289438 13.86 13.55 13.83+.19 iShBrazil .67e 207968 46.80 46.06 46.67+.70 iShSilver 382585 15.32 15.01 15.29+.35 iShChinaLC .87e 244928 42.34 42.06 42.24+.11 iShEMkts .59e 629860 43.13 42.78 43.08+.26 iShiBoxIG 3.87 103573 124.09 123.36 123.96+.29 iSEafe 1.66e 186330 65.70 65.18 65.70+.20 iShiBxHYB 5.09 172838 86.76 86.51 86.74+.04 iShFltRtB .32 67887 50.93 50.90 50.91 iShR2K 1.77e 156930 155.01 153.73 154.71+.58 iShCorEafe 1.56e 63505 61.49 61.01 61.48+.17 Infosyss 95437 11.59 11.49 11.55+.06 IBM 6.48f 126340 150.31 142.20 149.63+6.56 iShCorEM .95e 91800 51.81 51.38 51.81+.43 ItauUnHs 160820 9.95 9.69 9.94+.27 JPMorgCh 3.20 93926 115.07 113.55 114.67+.68 JohnJn 3.80 61138 132.51 131.17 132.07+.21 Keycorp .56 100965 17.53 17.05 17.31+.18 KindMorg 1 235132 20.43 20.08 20.42—.17 Kinrossg 155381 4.35 4.08 4.31+.16 Kroger s .56f 64744 21.73 21.52 21.66+.02 LaredoPet 66543 3.08 2.93 3.02+.06 Macys 1.51 63051 21.60 21.09 21.55+.03 MarathnO .20 97974 13.45 13.15 13.38+.16 McEwenM .01 71768 2.00 1.82 1.98+.12 MedProp 1 158373 18.22 17.84 18.20+.28 Merck 2.20 74485 82.96 81.60 82.69+.77 MorgStan 1.40f 111508 44.52 43.51 44.43+.66 Nabors .24 138785 2.27 2.13 2.26+.06 NewmtM .56 89838 39.98 38.68 39.70+.64 NokiaCp .19e 267533 5.18 5.10 5.14—.02 OasisPet 97428 4.53 4.35 4.44 OcciPet 3.16f 96475 51.14 50.62 51.01—.17 Oracle .96 111490 58.14 57.60 58.12+.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 75405 18.54 16.86 18.46+.01 ParsleyEn 72623 16.50 15.97 16.41+.19 Petrobras 103540 16.19 15.95 16.13—.03 Pfizer 1.44 127147 43.06 42.55 43.06+.32 PhilipMor 4.56 133832 89.45 84.50 87.71+6.66 QEPRes .08 62244 6.39 6.16 6.31—.01 RangeRs .08 164328 5.28 4.96 5.14—.09 RegionsFn .56 147743 14.97 14.66 14.79+.08 SpdrGold 184339 136.63 133.61 136.48+1.90 S&P500ETF 4.13e 512895 299.25 296.70 298.83+1.09 SpdrOGEx .73e 312072 24.66 24.26 24.45—.20 Schlmbrg 2 134524 38.78 37.96 38.78+.15 Schwab .68f 109232 42.09 41.15 41.48+.27 SlackTcn 68372 33.54 31.93 32.00—1.46 SnapIncAn 189905 14.94 14.43 14.55—.38 SwstnEngy 218539 2.47 2.36 2.41—.01 Sprint 230350 7.14 6.79 6.92—.17 Squaren 67931 82.14 80.22 81.06+.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 65227 92.87 91.74 92.72+.52 SPCnSt 1.28e 94442 60.50 59.78 60.32+.40 SPEngy 2.04e 127545 62.47 61.80 62.47+.01 SPDRFncl .46e 463392 28.11 27.78 28.06+.21 SPInds 1.12e 66478 77.14 76.56 77.03+.14 SPTech .78e 79187 81.16 80.20 81.04+.60 SPUtil 1.55e 144308 61.27 60.40 61.26+.53 TaiwSemi .73e 110890 43.23 42.31 43.19+1.56 TevaPhrm .73e 203688 8.06 7.67 7.83—.28 Transocn 192021 5.80 5.57 5.63—.19 Twitter 110640 37.80 37.00 37.66—.04 UnionPac 3.52f 74643 174.90 170.50 174.25+9.70 USBancrp 1.48 78640 55.37 54.30 55.19+.97 USOilFd 385928 11.80 11.37 11.56—.19 USSteel .20 77491 14.91 14.55 14.68—.26 ValeSA .29e 159114 14.08 13.88 14.01+.06 VanEGold .06e 991207 28.31 26.77 28.25+1.16 VnEkRus .01e 63391 23.90 23.66 23.89+.18 VEckOilSvc .47e 97371 13.96 13.66 13.88—.08 VanEJrGld 356274 40.03 37.32 39.93+2.23 VangREIT 3.08e 70487 89.12 88.17 88.88 VangEmg 1.10e 115751 43.03 42.69 43.03+.27 VangFTSE 1.10e 61028 41.66 41.33 41.64+.12 Vereit .55 80320 9.04 8.94 8.99—.09 VerizonCm 2.41 75486 57.32 56.78 57.21—.01 Vipshop 76389 7.74 7.27 7.50—.17 WPXEngy 96246 10.16 9.82 9.98—.18 WellsFargo 1.80 193752 46.02 45.19 45.82+.61 WhitngPetrs 62214 15.48 14.74 15.34+.28 WmsCos 1.52f 62813 27.66 27.36 27.56—.16 Yamanag .02 217612 2.93 2.69 2.87+.12

