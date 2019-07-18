BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|66415
|2.30
|2.19
|2.22—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|316766
|33.20
|32.84
|33.09—.17
|AbbottLab 1.28
|77614
|87.84
|85.32
|87.76+2.00
|AbbVie 4.28
|80897
|68.95
|68.00
|68.25—.07
|AlcoaCp
|106324
|24.63
|22.52
|23.41+.26
|Alibaba
|156023
|174.40
|172.06
|172.80—2.02
|AllyFincl .68
|87613
|33.55
|31.72
|33.49+2.04
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|182543
|10.07
|9.93
|9.97—.10
|Altria 3.20
|97665
|51.12
|49.73
|50.53+1.08
|Ambev .05e
|163237
|4.89
|4.75
|4.85+.11
|Amcorn
|81152
|11.37
|10.88
|11.28+.10
|Anadarko 1.20
|67614
|73.15
|72.76
|72.97—.17
|AnglogldA
|66570
|19.63
|18.31
|19.62+1.12
|Annaly 1e
|123756
|9.44
|9.26
|9.40+.09
|AnteroRes 1
|111343
|4.76
|4.57
|4.72—.03
|Apache 1
|91321
|24.50
|23.29
|23.55—.93
|AuroraCn
|178817
|7.34
|6.92
|6.95—.46
|Avon
|108961
|3.98
|3.89
|3.95
|BPPLC 2.44
|132749
|39.17
|38.66
|38.84—.44
|BakHuGEn .72
|112129
|23.33
|22.59
|23.31+.12
|BcoBrads .06a
|98463
|10.29
|10.00
|10.28+.31
|BcoSantSA .21e
|115289
|4.54
|4.49
|4.50—.05
|BkofAm .60
|493706
|29.58
|29.18
|29.48+.29
|BarrickGld
|234952
|17.36
|16.48
|17.22+.51
|BrMySq 1.64
|131406
|44.20
|43.53
|44.05—.08
|CVSHealth 2
|60628
|56.68
|55.47
|56.50+.27
|CallonPet
|332595
|5.24
|4.73
|4.80—.42
|CannTrHln
|87450
|3.18
|2.68
|2.93+.07
|Cemex .29t
|106450
|3.93
|3.71
|3.76—.15
|CntryLink 1
|143755
|11.76
|11.25
|11.40—.39
|ChesEng
|789713
|1.71
|1.57
|1.58—.12
|CgpVelLCrd
|176486
|13.62
|12.14
|12.77—.70
|CgpVelICrd
|234467
|7.50
|6.76
|7.15+.30
|Citigroup 2.04f
|133309
|71.90
|70.48
|71.79+.97
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|65270
|34.92
|34.31
|34.62+.27
|ClevCliffs .24f
|78600
|10.96
|10.79
|10.87—.12
|Clouderan
|102419
|5.67
|5.42
|5.55+.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|111647
|52.17
|51.67
|52.03—.15
|Coeur
|132337
|5.13
|4.72
|5.05+.25
|DenburyR
|168517
|1.14
|1.06
|1.08—.04
|DxGBullrs
|209061
|36.31
|30.87
|36.19+4.19
|DxGlMBrrs
|86719
|20.52
|16.25
|16.46—3.51
|DirSPBears
|67124
|17.78
|17.33
|17.41—.16
|DirDGlBrrs
|176466
|9.56
|8.01
|8.08—1.18
|DxSPOGBls
|98614
|5.15
|4.88
|5.02—.10
|Disney 1.76
|76811
|142.46
|140.17
|141.63—.94
|EldrGldgrs
|68390
|7.88
|7.42
|7.83+.23
|EnCanag .07
|198179
|4.47
|4.31
|4.36—.09
|EndvSilvg
|79244
|2.46
|2.20
|2.39+.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|97755
|15.13
|14.82
|14.97—.09
|EnscoRrs
|72164
|7.98
|7.51
|7.62—.28
|EssentPrn .88
|75704
|20.63
|20.03
|20.38+.55
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|112892
|75.27
|74.18
|74.84—.64
|FstDatan
|234121
|29.23
|28.12
|29.19+1.26
|FMajSilvg
|115021
|9.98
|9.20
|9.92+.61
|FordM .60a
|252477
|10.31
|10.18
|10.26—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|120743
|11.18
|10.95
|11.15+.09
|GameStop 1.52
|85856
|4.42
|4.12
|4.20—.18
|GenElec .04
|435999
|10.19
|9.96
|10.06+.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|147211
|5.84
|5.34
|5.79+.43
|Hallibrtn .72
|126557
|21.78
|21.23
|21.68—.10
|Hanesbdss .60
|124118
|16.57
|16.08
|16.46—.03
|HarmonyG .05
|124289
|2.61
|2.39
|2.58+.15
|HeclaM .01e
|175285
|2.02
|1.86
|2.01+.05
|HPEntn .45e
|76301
|14.82
|14.60
|14.75+.06
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|73777
|3.89
|3.63
|3.87+.16
|iPtShFutn
|269898
|23.72
|22.71
|23.12—.25
|iShGold
|289438
|13.86
|13.55
|13.83+.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|207968
|46.80
|46.06
|46.67+.70
|iShSilver
|382585
|15.32
|15.01
|15.29+.35
|iShChinaLC .87e
|244928
|42.34
|42.06
|42.24+.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|629860
|43.13
|42.78
|43.08+.26
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|103573
|124.09
|123.36
|123.96+.29
|iSEafe 1.66e
|186330
|65.70
|65.18
|65.70+.20
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|172838
|86.76
|86.51
|86.74+.04
|iShFltRtB .32
|67887
|50.93
|50.90
|50.91
|iShR2K 1.77e
|156930
|155.01
|153.73
|154.71+.58
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|63505
|61.49
|61.01
|61.48+.17
|Infosyss
|95437
|11.59
|11.49
|11.55+.06
|IBM 6.48f
|126340
|150.31
|142.20
|149.63+6.56
|iShCorEM .95e
|91800
|51.81
|51.38
|51.81+.43
|ItauUnHs
|160820
|9.95
|9.69
|9.94+.27
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|93926
|115.07
|113.55
|114.67+.68
|JohnJn 3.80
|61138
|132.51
|131.17
|132.07+.21
|Keycorp .56
|100965
|17.53
|17.05
|17.31+.18
|KindMorg 1
|235132
|20.43
|20.08
|20.42—.17
|Kinrossg
|155381
|4.35
|4.08
|4.31+.16
|Kroger s .56f
|64744
|21.73
|21.52
|21.66+.02
|LaredoPet
|66543
|3.08
|2.93
|3.02+.06
|Macys 1.51
|63051
|21.60
|21.09
|21.55+.03
|MarathnO .20
|97974
|13.45
|13.15
|13.38+.16
|McEwenM .01
|71768
|2.00
|1.82
|1.98+.12
|MedProp 1
|158373
|18.22
|17.84
|18.20+.28
|Merck 2.20
|74485
|82.96
|81.60
|82.69+.77
|MorgStan 1.40f
|111508
|44.52
|43.51
|44.43+.66
|Nabors .24
|138785
|2.27
|2.13
|2.26+.06
|NewmtM .56
|89838
|39.98
|38.68
|39.70+.64
|NokiaCp .19e
|267533
|5.18
|5.10
|5.14—.02
|OasisPet
|97428
|4.53
|4.35
|4.44
|OcciPet 3.16f
|96475
|51.14
|50.62
|51.01—.17
|Oracle .96
|111490
|58.14
|57.60
|58.12+.13
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|75405
|18.54
|16.86
|18.46+.01
|ParsleyEn
|72623
|16.50
|15.97
|16.41+.19
|Petrobras
|103540
|16.19
|15.95
|16.13—.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|127147
|43.06
|42.55
|43.06+.32
|PhilipMor 4.56
|133832
|89.45
|84.50
|87.71+6.66
|QEPRes .08
|62244
|6.39
|6.16
|6.31—.01
|RangeRs .08
|164328
|5.28
|4.96
|5.14—.09
|RegionsFn .56
|147743
|14.97
|14.66
|14.79+.08
|SpdrGold
|184339
|136.63
|133.61
|136.48+1.90
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|512895
|299.25
|296.70
|298.83+1.09
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|312072
|24.66
|24.26
|24.45—.20
|Schlmbrg 2
|134524
|38.78
|37.96
|38.78+.15
|Schwab .68f
|109232
|42.09
|41.15
|41.48+.27
|SlackTcn
|68372
|33.54
|31.93
|32.00—1.46
|SnapIncAn
|189905
|14.94
|14.43
|14.55—.38
|SwstnEngy
|218539
|2.47
|2.36
|2.41—.01
|Sprint
|230350
|7.14
|6.79
|6.92—.17
|Squaren
|67931
|82.14
|80.22
|81.06+.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|65227
|92.87
|91.74
|92.72+.52
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|94442
|60.50
|59.78
|60.32+.40
|SPEngy 2.04e
|127545
|62.47
|61.80
|62.47+.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|463392
|28.11
|27.78
|28.06+.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|66478
|77.14
|76.56
|77.03+.14
|SPTech .78e
|79187
|81.16
|80.20
|81.04+.60
|SPUtil 1.55e
|144308
|61.27
|60.40
|61.26+.53
|TaiwSemi .73e
|110890
|43.23
|42.31
|43.19+1.56
|TevaPhrm .73e
|203688
|8.06
|7.67
|7.83—.28
|Transocn
|192021
|5.80
|5.57
|5.63—.19
|110640
|37.80
|37.00
|37.66—.04
|UnionPac 3.52f
|74643
|174.90
|170.50
|174.25+9.70
|USBancrp 1.48
|78640
|55.37
|54.30
|55.19+.97
|USOilFd
|385928
|11.80
|11.37
|11.56—.19
|USSteel .20
|77491
|14.91
|14.55
|14.68—.26
|ValeSA .29e
|159114
|14.08
|13.88
|14.01+.06
|VanEGold .06e
|991207
|28.31
|26.77
|28.25+1.16
|VnEkRus .01e
|63391
|23.90
|23.66
|23.89+.18
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|97371
|13.96
|13.66
|13.88—.08
|VanEJrGld
|356274
|40.03
|37.32
|39.93+2.23
|VangREIT 3.08e
|70487
|89.12
|88.17
|88.88
|VangEmg 1.10e
|115751
|43.03
|42.69
|43.03+.27
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|61028
|41.66
|41.33
|41.64+.12
|Vereit .55
|80320
|9.04
|8.94
|8.99—.09
|VerizonCm 2.41
|75486
|57.32
|56.78
|57.21—.01
|Vipshop
|76389
|7.74
|7.27
|7.50—.17
|WPXEngy
|96246
|10.16
|9.82
|9.98—.18
|WellsFargo 1.80
|193752
|46.02
|45.19
|45.82+.61
|WhitngPetrs
|62214
|15.48
|14.74
|15.34+.28
|WmsCos 1.52f
|62813
|27.66
|27.36
|27.56—.16
|Yamanag .02
|217612
|2.93
|2.69
|2.87+.12
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.