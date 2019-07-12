Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

BC-150-actives-f,

The Associated Press

July 12, 2019, 5:33 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 78187 2.16 2.06 2.14+.09
AT&TInc 2.04 232377 33.66 33.39 33.65+.19
AbbottLab 1.28
x56643 85.44 83.06 83.92—1.53
AbbVie 4.28 x129028 70.30 68.54 70.28+.11
Alibaba 177342 170.20 167.65 169.07+2.52
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
62733 10.17 10.10 10.12—.02
Altria 3.20 61017 50.17 49.44 49.50+.24
Ambev .05e 506337 4.93 4.83 4.84—.11
Anadarko 1.20 91566 73.23 71.69 73.11+1.13
ABInBev 3.19e 56861 88.85 85.25 86.94—2.72
Annaly 1e 90497 9.26 9.21 9.24
AnteroMid .45e 54851 12.05 11.65 11.69—.35
AnteroRes 1 56549 5.29 5.15 5.20+.04
AuroraCn 234843 7.18 6.75 6.77—.41
Avon 96806 3.97 3.85 3.89—.04
BcoBrads .06a 109495 10.32 10.12 10.19—.06
BkofAm .60 296069 29.53 29.36 29.45+.09
BarrickGld 114346 16.56 16.29 16.51+.12
BostonSci 89705 43.21 42.09 42.25—.95
BrMySq 1.64 142502 44.65 43.81 44.27—.26
CVSHealth 2 100824 58.48 57.34 57.55—.42
Camecog .32 67240 11.19 10.59 11.10+.46
CannTrHln 101691 2.88 2.50 2.58—.53
CanopyGrn 141762 36.50 34.04 34.21—2.88
Cemex .29t 195338 4.12 4.02 4.02—.03
Centenes 59398 54.60 52.86 54.51+1.29
CntryLink 1 67495 12.22 11.97 12.20+.13
ChesEng 410718 1.96 1.89 1.93+.03
CgpVelLCrd 67441 16.56 16.02 16.26—.19
CgpVelICrd 119929 5.82 5.62 5.73+.06
Citigroup 1.80 153448 72.02 71.58 71.77+.16
ClevCliffs .24f 77718 10.60 10.26 10.51+.27
Clouderan 73741 5.26 5.15 5.25+.07
CocaCola 1.60 73471 52.29 51.91 52.12+.08
Coeur 63721 4.66 4.45 4.63+.21
ConocoPhil 1.22 48040 61.96 61.28 61.76+.30
Cortevan 51544 27.73 26.26 27.60+1.17
Coty .50 48167 11.34 11.03 11.12—.12
DeltaAir 1.61f 100368 62.24 60.02 61.65+1.49
DenburyR 98344 1.33 1.26 1.29+.02
DeutschBk .12e 64844 7.68 7.55 7.67+.19
DBXHvChiA .29e
120930 27.87 27.66 27.77+.09
DevonE .32 48534 29.05 28.62 28.65—.01
DxGBullrs 76557 29.25 28.02 29.13+.91
DirSPBears 48613 17.27 17.06 17.08—.22
DirDGlBrrs 57940 10.73 10.27 10.30—.34
DxSPOGBls 68068 6.63 6.30 6.51+.12
Disney 1.76 85006 145.43 144.00 144.88+1.32
EQTCorp .12 50754 16.08 15.37 15.82+.45
EliLilly 2.58 72110 109.47 105.15 108.29—1.53
EnCanag .07 179411 5.11 4.97 5.01—.08
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 67042 14.97 14.65 14.82+.07
EnersisAm .21e 57671 8.45 8.35 8.41—.04
ErosIntl 69083 1.89 1.64 1.82+.18
ExxonMbl 3.48f 61089 77.88 77.50 77.63+.06
FstDatan 64846 28.07 27.63 28.02+.30
FordM .60a 406968 10.50 10.24 10.49+.30
FrptMcM .20 x118146 11.18 11.01 11.02—.03
Gap .97 48940 18.85 18.22 18.66+.49
GenElec .04 391701 10.39 10.14 10.37+.26
GenMotors 1.52 71640 39.41 38.52 39.21+.78
Gerdau .02e 64645 3.96 3.89 3.89—.05
HPInc .64 68459 21.27 20.97 21.23+.38
Hallibrtn .72 118537 24.04 23.69 23.75—.10
HarmonyG .05 54699 2.40 2.35 2.38+.06
HPEntn .45e 80618 14.98 14.64 14.91+.31
iPtShFutn 184015 23.19 22.75 22.80—.37
iShGold 169531 13.56 13.45 13.54+.08
iShBrazil .67e 198903 46.90 46.19 46.33—.24
iShSilver 79834 14.29 14.14 14.26+.09
iShChinaLC .87e
126773 42.22 42.04 42.13+.16
iShEMkts .59e 305075 42.89 42.68 42.85+.03
iShiBoxIG 3.87
63635 123.14 122.84 123.07+.12
iSh20yrT 3.05
69919 130.45 129.68 130.22+.15
iSEafe 1.66e 144588 65.80 65.59 65.80+.08
iShiBxHYB 5.09
212777 86.94 86.72 86.93+.14
iShR2K 1.77e
166596 156.67 154.88 156.11+1.20
Infosyss 413846 11.56 11.27 11.40+.68
InvitHmn .52 75408 27.95 27.73 27.92+.09
iShCorEM .95e 61006 51.54 51.29 51.47+.03
ItauUnHs 144164 9.93 9.73 9.75—.11
JPMorgCh 3.20
107747 115.35 113.93 115.30+1.20
JohnJn 3.80f
177656 140.12 132.32 134.30—5.81
JohnContln 1.04 64178 41.58 41.19 41.54+.21
Keycorp .56 60450 17.93 17.73 17.87+.04
KindMorg 1f 92982 21.41 21.21 21.29+.02
Kinrossg 78463 4.07 3.99 4.05+.03
Kroger s .56f 60491 22.11 21.71 21.89+.13
Lowes 2.20f 48141 107.76 105.36 107.40+2.53
MGIC Inv 53889 13.82 13.67 13.78+.10
Macys 1.51 74563 22.21 21.45 21.91+.51
MarathnO .20 70027 13.97 13.61 13.92+.27
Merck 2.20 180428 80.90 78.63 79.73—1.27
Milacronn 152743 17.16 16.52 16.75+3.22
MorgStan 1.20 95627 44.90 44.38 44.87+.69
Nabors .24 174058 2.74 2.45 2.45—.21
NobleCorp .08 60966 2.11 1.94 2.07+.10
NobleEngy .48f 48320 22.95 22.26 22.74+.46
NokiaCp .19e 203945 5.10 5.06 5.10+.04
Nutrienn 1.72 78687 50.34 49.65 49.94—.11
OasisPet 101552 5.34 5.11 5.30+.07
OcciPet 3.16f 91022 52.11 50.40 51.72+1.28
Oracle .96 112338 60.09 59.30 59.81—.18
PG&ECp 2.12f 89051 20.31 19.30 19.40—1.05
PetrbrsA 117295 15.36 15.13 15.33+.21
Petrobras 194399 16.95 16.66 16.83+.14
Pfizer 1.44 318506 42.99 42.01 42.40—.58
ProctGam 2.98
70585 115.21 114.07 114.99+.61
Qudiann 51492 8.80 8.22 8.36—.39
RangeRs .08 73081 6.33 6.05 6.28+.17
RegionsFn .56 82172 15.29 15.08 15.22—.01
SpdrGold 62985 133.69 132.53 133.53+.83
S&P500ETF 4.13e
402875 300.73 299.51 300.65+1.34
SpdrS&PRB .74e
48994 54.10 53.36 53.97+.52
SpdrOGEx .73e 188374 26.81 26.35 26.68+.18
Schlmbrg 2 67863 41.40 40.70 40.81—.16
Schwab .68f 99826 40.37 39.90 40.13—.33
SlackTcn 149595 34.99 33.37 33.73—1.27
SnapIncAn 391423 16.24 15.53 15.61+.04
SwstnEngy 218751 2.74 2.63 2.72+.02
Sprint 194784 7.18 6.92 7.10+.19
Squaren 135765 82.66 79.73 82.28+2.84
SPHlthC 1.01e
114914 93.19 91.80 92.44—1.04
SPCnSt 1.28e 87319 59.97 59.64 59.83+.17
SPEngy 2.04e 80792 64.66 64.21 64.44+.27
SPDRFncl .46e
309558 28.32 28.10 28.32+.19
SPInds 1.12e 121527 78.41 77.30 78.39+1.35
SPTech .78e 77534 81.19 80.66 81.14+.59
SPUtil 1.55e 112203 61.06 60.39 60.61—.40
StateStr 1.88 51103 55.63 55.08 55.19+.15
TJX .92f 53664 56.75 55.86 56.69+.83
TevaPhrm .73e 111276 9.32 8.91 9.25+.28
Transocn 119523 6.51 6.26 6.46+.19
Twitter 79871 37.90 37.17 37.84+.63
UberTchn 87386 44.24 43.39 43.99
USOilFd 149131 12.58 12.44 12.52—.03
USSteel .20 105936 14.37 13.84 14.15+.36
UtdhlthGp 4.32f
53321 266.52 261.63 265.90+4.74
VICIPrn 1.0e 70090 22.31 21.99 22.27+.19
ValeSA .29e 155851 13.100 13.78 13.80—.04
VanEGold .06e 317951 26.25 25.87 26.21+.27
VEckOilSvc .47e
47745 15.16 14.93 14.98—.02
VanEJrGld 114695 35.88 35.22 35.81+.53
VangEmg 1.10e 57321 42.79 42.59 42.74
Vereit .55 79302 9.18 9.09 9.13—.04
VerizonCm 2.41 96689 57.27 56.85 57.19+.27
Visa s 1 71844 181.35 178.92 180.33—.41
WPXEngy 73492 11.27 10.94 11.21+.11
WellsFargo 1.80
127903 47.42 46.92 47.36+.22
Yamanag .02 110224 2.65 2.55 2.64+.08

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

