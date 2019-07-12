BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|78187
|2.16
|2.06
|2.14+.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|232377
|33.66
|33.39
|33.65+.19
|AbbottLab 1.28
|x56643
|85.44
|83.06
|83.92—1.53
|AbbVie 4.28
|x129028
|70.30
|68.54
|70.28+.11
|Alibaba
|177342
|170.20
|167.65
|169.07+2.52
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|62733
|10.17
|10.10
|10.12—.02
|Altria 3.20
|61017
|50.17
|49.44
|49.50+.24
|Ambev .05e
|506337
|4.93
|4.83
|4.84—.11
|Anadarko 1.20
|91566
|73.23
|71.69
|73.11+1.13
|ABInBev 3.19e
|56861
|88.85
|85.25
|86.94—2.72
|Annaly 1e
|90497
|9.26
|9.21
|9.24
|AnteroMid .45e
|54851
|12.05
|11.65
|11.69—.35
|AnteroRes 1
|56549
|5.29
|5.15
|5.20+.04
|AuroraCn
|234843
|7.18
|6.75
|6.77—.41
|Avon
|96806
|3.97
|3.85
|3.89—.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|109495
|10.32
|10.12
|10.19—.06
|BkofAm .60
|296069
|29.53
|29.36
|29.45+.09
|BarrickGld
|114346
|16.56
|16.29
|16.51+.12
|BostonSci
|89705
|43.21
|42.09
|42.25—.95
|BrMySq 1.64
|142502
|44.65
|43.81
|44.27—.26
|CVSHealth 2
|100824
|58.48
|57.34
|57.55—.42
|Camecog .32
|67240
|11.19
|10.59
|11.10+.46
|CannTrHln
|101691
|2.88
|2.50
|2.58—.53
|CanopyGrn
|141762
|36.50
|34.04
|34.21—2.88
|Cemex .29t
|195338
|4.12
|4.02
|4.02—.03
|Centenes
|59398
|54.60
|52.86
|54.51+1.29
|CntryLink 1
|67495
|12.22
|11.97
|12.20+.13
|ChesEng
|410718
|1.96
|1.89
|1.93+.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|67441
|16.56
|16.02
|16.26—.19
|CgpVelICrd
|119929
|5.82
|5.62
|5.73+.06
|Citigroup 1.80
|153448
|72.02
|71.58
|71.77+.16
|ClevCliffs .24f
|77718
|10.60
|10.26
|10.51+.27
|Clouderan
|73741
|5.26
|5.15
|5.25+.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|73471
|52.29
|51.91
|52.12+.08
|Coeur
|63721
|4.66
|4.45
|4.63+.21
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|48040
|61.96
|61.28
|61.76+.30
|Cortevan
|51544
|27.73
|26.26
|27.60+1.17
|Coty .50
|48167
|11.34
|11.03
|11.12—.12
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|100368
|62.24
|60.02
|61.65+1.49
|DenburyR
|98344
|1.33
|1.26
|1.29+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|64844
|7.68
|7.55
|7.67+.19
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|120930
|27.87
|27.66
|27.77+.09
|DevonE .32
|48534
|29.05
|28.62
|28.65—.01
|DxGBullrs
|76557
|29.25
|28.02
|29.13+.91
|DirSPBears
|48613
|17.27
|17.06
|17.08—.22
|DirDGlBrrs
|57940
|10.73
|10.27
|10.30—.34
|DxSPOGBls
|68068
|6.63
|6.30
|6.51+.12
|Disney 1.76
|85006
|145.43
|144.00
|144.88+1.32
|EQTCorp .12
|50754
|16.08
|15.37
|15.82+.45
|EliLilly 2.58
|72110
|109.47
|105.15
|108.29—1.53
|EnCanag .07
|179411
|5.11
|4.97
|5.01—.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|67042
|14.97
|14.65
|14.82+.07
|EnersisAm .21e
|57671
|8.45
|8.35
|8.41—.04
|ErosIntl
|69083
|1.89
|1.64
|1.82+.18
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|61089
|77.88
|77.50
|77.63+.06
|FstDatan
|64846
|28.07
|27.63
|28.02+.30
|FordM .60a
|406968
|10.50
|10.24
|10.49+.30
|FrptMcM .20
|x118146
|11.18
|11.01
|11.02—.03
|Gap .97
|48940
|18.85
|18.22
|18.66+.49
|GenElec .04
|391701
|10.39
|10.14
|10.37+.26
|GenMotors 1.52
|71640
|39.41
|38.52
|39.21+.78
|Gerdau .02e
|64645
|3.96
|3.89
|3.89—.05
|HPInc .64
|68459
|21.27
|20.97
|21.23+.38
|Hallibrtn .72
|118537
|24.04
|23.69
|23.75—.10
|HarmonyG .05
|54699
|2.40
|2.35
|2.38+.06
|HPEntn .45e
|80618
|14.98
|14.64
|14.91+.31
|iPtShFutn
|184015
|23.19
|22.75
|22.80—.37
|iShGold
|169531
|13.56
|13.45
|13.54+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|198903
|46.90
|46.19
|46.33—.24
|iShSilver
|79834
|14.29
|14.14
|14.26+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|126773
|42.22
|42.04
|42.13+.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|305075
|42.89
|42.68
|42.85+.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|63635
|123.14
|122.84
|123.07+.12
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|69919
|130.45
|129.68
|130.22+.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|144588
|65.80
|65.59
|65.80+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|212777
|86.94
|86.72
|86.93+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|166596
|156.67
|154.88
|156.11+1.20
|Infosyss
|413846
|11.56
|11.27
|11.40+.68
|InvitHmn .52
|75408
|27.95
|27.73
|27.92+.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|61006
|51.54
|51.29
|51.47+.03
|ItauUnHs
|144164
|9.93
|9.73
|9.75—.11
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|107747
|115.35
|113.93
|115.30+1.20
|JohnJn 3.80f
|177656
|140.12
|132.32
|134.30—5.81
|JohnContln 1.04
|64178
|41.58
|41.19
|41.54+.21
|Keycorp .56
|60450
|17.93
|17.73
|17.87+.04
|KindMorg 1f
|92982
|21.41
|21.21
|21.29+.02
|Kinrossg
|78463
|4.07
|3.99
|4.05+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|60491
|22.11
|21.71
|21.89+.13
|Lowes 2.20f
|48141
|107.76
|105.36
|107.40+2.53
|MGIC Inv
|53889
|13.82
|13.67
|13.78+.10
|Macys 1.51
|74563
|22.21
|21.45
|21.91+.51
|MarathnO .20
|70027
|13.97
|13.61
|13.92+.27
|Merck 2.20
|180428
|80.90
|78.63
|79.73—1.27
|Milacronn
|152743
|17.16
|16.52
|16.75+3.22
|MorgStan 1.20
|95627
|44.90
|44.38
|44.87+.69
|Nabors .24
|174058
|2.74
|2.45
|2.45—.21
|NobleCorp .08
|60966
|2.11
|1.94
|2.07+.10
|NobleEngy .48f
|48320
|22.95
|22.26
|22.74+.46
|NokiaCp .19e
|203945
|5.10
|5.06
|5.10+.04
|Nutrienn 1.72
|78687
|50.34
|49.65
|49.94—.11
|OasisPet
|101552
|5.34
|5.11
|5.30+.07
|OcciPet 3.16f
|91022
|52.11
|50.40
|51.72+1.28
|Oracle .96
|112338
|60.09
|59.30
|59.81—.18
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|89051
|20.31
|19.30
|19.40—1.05
|PetrbrsA
|117295
|15.36
|15.13
|15.33+.21
|Petrobras
|194399
|16.95
|16.66
|16.83+.14
|Pfizer 1.44
|318506
|42.99
|42.01
|42.40—.58
|ProctGam 2.98
|70585
|115.21
|114.07
|114.99+.61
|Qudiann
|51492
|8.80
|8.22
|8.36—.39
|RangeRs .08
|73081
|6.33
|6.05
|6.28+.17
|RegionsFn .56
|82172
|15.29
|15.08
|15.22—.01
|SpdrGold
|62985
|133.69
|132.53
|133.53+.83
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|402875
|300.73
|299.51
|300.65+1.34
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|48994
|54.10
|53.36
|53.97+.52
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|188374
|26.81
|26.35
|26.68+.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|67863
|41.40
|40.70
|40.81—.16
|Schwab .68f
|99826
|40.37
|39.90
|40.13—.33
|SlackTcn
|149595
|34.99
|33.37
|33.73—1.27
|SnapIncAn
|391423
|16.24
|15.53
|15.61+.04
|SwstnEngy
|218751
|2.74
|2.63
|2.72+.02
|Sprint
|194784
|7.18
|6.92
|7.10+.19
|Squaren
|135765
|82.66
|79.73
|82.28+2.84
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|114914
|93.19
|91.80
|92.44—1.04
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|87319
|59.97
|59.64
|59.83+.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|80792
|64.66
|64.21
|64.44+.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|309558
|28.32
|28.10
|28.32+.19
|SPInds 1.12e
|121527
|78.41
|77.30
|78.39+1.35
|SPTech .78e
|77534
|81.19
|80.66
|81.14+.59
|SPUtil 1.55e
|112203
|61.06
|60.39
|60.61—.40
|StateStr 1.88
|51103
|55.63
|55.08
|55.19+.15
|TJX .92f
|53664
|56.75
|55.86
|56.69+.83
|TevaPhrm .73e
|111276
|9.32
|8.91
|9.25+.28
|Transocn
|119523
|6.51
|6.26
|6.46+.19
|79871
|37.90
|37.17
|37.84+.63
|UberTchn
|87386
|44.24
|43.39
|43.99
|USOilFd
|149131
|12.58
|12.44
|12.52—.03
|USSteel .20
|105936
|14.37
|13.84
|14.15+.36
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|53321
|266.52
|261.63
|265.90+4.74
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|70090
|22.31
|21.99
|22.27+.19
|ValeSA .29e
|155851
|13.100
|13.78
|13.80—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|317951
|26.25
|25.87
|26.21+.27
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|47745
|15.16
|14.93
|14.98—.02
|VanEJrGld
|114695
|35.88
|35.22
|35.81+.53
|VangEmg 1.10e
|57321
|42.79
|42.59
|42.74
|Vereit .55
|79302
|9.18
|9.09
|9.13—.04
|VerizonCm 2.41
|96689
|57.27
|56.85
|57.19+.27
|Visa s 1
|71844
|181.35
|178.92
|180.33—.41
|WPXEngy
|73492
|11.27
|10.94
|11.21+.11
|WellsFargo 1.80
|127903
|47.42
|46.92
|47.36+.22
|Yamanag .02
|110224
|2.65
|2.55
|2.64+.08
