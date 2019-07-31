BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|27157
|2.96
|2.78
|2.87—.14
|AT&TInc 2.04
|32160
|34.43
|34.05
|34.35+.17
|Alibaba
|18660
|174.02
|172.80
|173.68—.42
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|21906
|9.87
|9.78
|9.82—.05
|Altria 3.20
|7475
|48.55
|48.03
|48.09—.42
|Ambev .05e
|25687
|5.34
|5.29
|5.31—.02
|AnglogldA
|9372
|17.97
|17.34
|17.82—.92
|Annaly 1e
|23943
|9.73
|9.63
|9.67—.01
|AnteroRes 1
|11071
|4.64
|4.40
|4.51—.03
|AuroraCn
|16762
|6.40
|6.25
|6.36+.11
|BHPBillLt 1.66e
|8350
|56.02
|55.77
|55.79—.47
|BPPLC 2.44
|12829
|40.23
|40.00
|40.01+.02
|BakHuGEn .72
|8564
|25.75
|24.61
|25.63+1.12
|BcoBrads .06a
|17565
|9.31
|9.21
|9.22—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|13204
|4.28
|4.26
|4.26—.02
|BkofAm .72f
|39126
|30.87
|30.69
|30.72—.17
|Barclay .15e
|12102
|7.52
|7.48
|7.49—.14
|BarrickGld
|26564
|17.04
|16.77
|16.79—.23
|Boeing 8.22
|8288
|351.29
|347.66
|350.14+2.68
|BostonSci
|8706
|43.17
|42.74
|43.03+.17
|BrMySq 1.64
|12840
|44.76
|44.26
|44.76+.20
|CNXResc .04
|17497
|8.43
|7.90
|8.33+.51
|CVSHealth 2
|9016
|56.60
|56.11
|56.47—.06
|CabotO&G .36f
|13880
|19.39
|19.09
|19.17—.16
|CallonPet
|9764
|5.12
|4.99
|5.00—.06
|CannTrHln
|14708
|2.37
|2.18
|2.25+.10
|CntryLink 1
|10081
|12.29
|12.05
|12.27+.16
|ChesEng
|91200
|1.84
|1.77
|1.80
|CgpVelLCrd
|13895
|14.80
|14.53
|14.57+.08
|CgpVelICrd
|15009
|6.25
|6.13
|6.23—.04
|Citigroup 2.04f
|10219
|71.58
|71.24
|71.31—.40
|ClevCliffs .24f
|14388
|11.28
|11.00
|11.01—.17
|CocaCola 1.60
|9648
|53.51
|53.23
|53.26—.47
|Coeur
|8208
|4.85
|4.74
|4.76—.09
|Corning .80
|23553
|31.33
|30.73
|30.93—.48
|Cortevan
|8996
|30.15
|28.71
|29.69+.56
|DanaInc .24
|12686
|19.12
|17.30
|17.30—1.88
|DeanFoods .12m
|7659
|1.52
|1.34
|1.37+.01
|DenburyR
|31277
|1.21
|1.15
|1.20+.02
|DxSOXBrrs
|8446
|40.40
|39.25
|40.12+1.44
|DxGBullrs
|11520
|34.47
|33.28
|33.32—1.02
|DirDGlBrrs
|14177
|8.63
|8.35
|8.61+.25
|DxSPOGBls
|19630
|5.41
|5.16
|5.30+.04
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|9023
|65.41
|64.40
|64.97+.47
|Disney 1.76
|13696
|145.00
|142.76
|143.15—1.78
|DonlleyRRrs .12
|8681
|2.24
|2.03
|2.11+.30
|DukeRlty .86
|15954
|33.68
|33.47
|33.63—.05
|EdisonInt 2.45
|59429
|73.08
|70.40
|73.05+2.78
|8x8Inc
|20992
|24.84
|23.15
|24.24—2.20
|EnCanag .07
|81339
|4.72
|4.44
|4.61+.22
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|11253
|14.57
|14.37
|14.50+.13
|EntProdPt 1.75f
|10979
|30.13
|29.40
|29.97+.58
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|8746
|75.57
|75.01
|75.14—.21
|FiatChrys
|11047
|13.62
|13.50
|13.56+.59
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|15909
|135.43
|133.85
|134.24+.55
|FordM .60a
|30880
|9.58
|9.51
|9.55
|FrptMcM .20
|10414
|11.47
|11.35
|11.38—.10
|GenElec .04
|425303
|10.79
|10.37
|10.50—.02
|Gerdau .02e
|21944
|3.71
|3.66
|3.68+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|9208
|5.52
|5.42
|5.47—.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|13467
|23.46
|22.92
|23.10—.10
|HarmonyG .05
|14633
|2.73
|2.59
|2.61—.03
|iPtShFutn
|26286
|22.47
|22.30
|22.36+.02
|iShGold
|30513
|13.74
|13.66
|13.67—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|25051
|45.51
|45.16
|45.22+.05
|iShSilver
|18563
|15.43
|15.36
|15.37—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|23298
|41.54
|41.44
|41.48—.18
|iShEMkts .59e
|71271
|42.30
|42.21
|42.24—.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|14806
|124.46
|124.27
|124.46+.24
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|10307
|132.02
|131.66
|132.00+.17
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17009
|64.99
|64.85
|64.98+.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|10016
|87.20
|87.10
|87.11+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|38837
|158.54
|157.73
|158.17+.33
|iShREst 2.76e
|7998
|90.26
|89.74
|90.04+.35
|Infosyss
|8598
|11.52
|11.45
|11.46+.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|21933
|50.76
|50.67
|50.70—.05
|ItauUnHs
|18947
|9.40
|9.31
|9.32—.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|11421
|116.10
|115.18
|115.30—.29
|JohnContln 1.04
|10752
|42.83
|41.32
|42.77+1.50
|KindMorg 1
|13845
|20.74
|20.66
|20.70+.01
|Kinrossg
|11255
|4.29
|4.24
|4.24—.04
|Kroger s .56f
|8843
|21.35
|21.17
|21.32—.12
|LaredoPet
|22329
|3.34
|3.14
|3.25+.21
|MarathnO .20
|13117
|14.23
|14.03
|14.12—.01
|McDerIrs
|29404
|6.95
|6.56
|6.79+.27
|Merck 2.20
|12856
|84.36
|82.84
|84.36+1.09
|MolsCoorB 2.28f
|9362
|53.29
|51.80
|52.57—4.35
|Nabors .24
|20983
|2.84
|2.67
|2.84+.12
|NOilVarco .20
|19266
|24.89
|23.50
|24.34+1.32
|NYCmtyB .68
|21554
|11.60
|10.95
|11.48+.28
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|7635
|24.10
|22.78
|23.28+.38
|NobleCorp .08
|10425
|2.25
|2.14
|2.20+.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|48277
|5.48
|5.46
|5.48+.01
|OasisPet
|19103
|5.02
|4.85
|4.99+.10
|OcciPet 3.16f
|10910
|52.40
|51.23
|51.62—.85
|OiSAC
|10891
|2.01
|1.97
|1.98+.05
|Oracle .96
|9158
|57.88
|57.09
|57.20—.30
|OrchidIsl .96e
|28479
|6.34
|6.13
|6.30—.52
|PetrbrsA
|8027
|14.00
|13.88
|13.89+.08
|Petrobras
|19024
|15.31
|15.16
|15.18+.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|67841
|39.34
|38.51
|39.34+.55
|PionEnSvc
|66885
|.30
|.24
|.24+.01
|ProctGam 2.98
|20604
|120.68
|119.48
|120.36—.05
|Qudiann
|11374
|8.95
|8.62
|8.91+.22
|RangeRs .08
|22803
|5.71
|5.53
|5.65+.08
|RegionsFn .62
|13045
|16.09
|15.92
|15.100—.06
|SpdrGold
|9529
|135.42
|134.68
|134.69—.29
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|40159
|301.06
|300.73
|300.87+.15
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|7271
|55.74
|55.19
|55.25—.16
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|35974
|25.26
|24.85
|25.08+.11
|SiderurNac
|7682
|4.48
|4.37
|4.37+.08
|SnapIncAn
|31713
|17.11
|16.86
|17.09+.16
|SwstnEngy
|44379
|2.24
|2.17
|2.21+.02
|Spotifyn
|12244
|150.99
|146.00
|147.69—7.51
|Sprint
|17052
|7.56
|7.46
|7.47—.05
|Squaren
|8041
|81.70
|80.61
|81.22+.73
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9539
|92.19
|91.83
|92.15+.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15652
|60.56
|60.30
|60.41—.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15149
|63.10
|62.72
|62.91+.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40877
|28.46
|28.37
|28.38—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|10708
|78.79
|78.55
|78.63—.07
|SPTech .78e
|9980
|82.54
|82.34
|82.38+.37
|SpdrRESel
|7475
|37.79
|37.52
|37.75+.19
|SPUtil 1.55e
|27604
|60.09
|59.73
|59.93+.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|15110
|7.99
|7.85
|7.98+.07
|Transocn
|33652
|6.15
|5.94
|6.07+.09
|TurqHillRs
|8117
|.60
|.57
|.58—.00
|Twilion
|7870
|141.28
|136.11
|139.70—.30
|20185
|41.78
|41.01
|41.78+.78
|UberTchn
|12185
|42.98
|42.03
|42.23—.36
|UndrArms
|13552
|24.08
|23.25
|23.39—.69
|Unisys
|11084
|12.63
|11.73
|12.63+2.10
|USNGasrs
|8264
|19.36
|19.06
|19.31+.77
|USOilFd
|23171
|12.16
|12.09
|12.10+.02
|USSteel .20
|11170
|15.90
|15.42
|15.51—.20
|ValeSA .29e
|49411
|13.31
|13.15
|13.26+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|59517
|27.88
|27.55
|27.57—.26
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|18998
|14.61
|14.24
|14.47+.17
|VanEJrGld
|10367
|39.75
|39.33
|39.34—.42
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8922
|42.29
|42.20
|42.23+.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|10289
|41.20
|41.12
|41.20+.08
|Vereit .55
|8219
|9.29
|9.20
|9.21—.03
|VerizonCm 2.41
|9727
|56.72
|56.43
|56.50—.14
|WPXEngy
|8083
|10.75
|10.52
|10.62+.02
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|15880
|48.45
|48.20
|48.24—.31
|WstnMids 2.41f
|10586
|28.56
|25.64
|26.59—3.92
|WhitngPetrs
|8943
|17.61
|17.00
|17.38+.18
|WmsCos 1.52f
|8699
|25.19
|24.85
|24.91—.11
|Yamanag .02
|32575
|3.07
|3.01
|3.01—.06
|Zendesk
|15546
|88.62
|85.18
|86.47—6.65
|—————————
