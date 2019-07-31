BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27157 2.96…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27157 2.96 2.78 2.87—.14 AT&TInc 2.04 32160 34.43 34.05 34.35+.17 Alibaba 18660 174.02 172.80 173.68—.42 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21906 9.87 9.78 9.82—.05 Altria 3.20 7475 48.55 48.03 48.09—.42 Ambev .05e 25687 5.34 5.29 5.31—.02 AnglogldA 9372 17.97 17.34 17.82—.92 Annaly 1e 23943 9.73 9.63 9.67—.01 AnteroRes 1 11071 4.64 4.40 4.51—.03 AuroraCn 16762 6.40 6.25 6.36+.11 BHPBillLt 1.66e 8350 56.02 55.77 55.79—.47 BPPLC 2.44 12829 40.23 40.00 40.01+.02 BakHuGEn .72 8564 25.75 24.61 25.63+1.12 BcoBrads .06a 17565 9.31 9.21 9.22—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 13204 4.28 4.26 4.26—.02 BkofAm .72f 39126 30.87 30.69 30.72—.17 Barclay .15e 12102 7.52 7.48 7.49—.14 BarrickGld 26564 17.04 16.77 16.79—.23 Boeing 8.22 8288 351.29 347.66 350.14+2.68 BostonSci 8706 43.17 42.74 43.03+.17 BrMySq 1.64 12840 44.76 44.26 44.76+.20 CNXResc .04 17497 8.43 7.90 8.33+.51 CVSHealth 2 9016 56.60 56.11 56.47—.06 CabotO&G .36f 13880 19.39 19.09 19.17—.16 CallonPet 9764 5.12 4.99 5.00—.06 CannTrHln 14708 2.37 2.18 2.25+.10 CntryLink 1 10081 12.29 12.05 12.27+.16 ChesEng 91200 1.84 1.77 1.80 CgpVelLCrd 13895 14.80 14.53 14.57+.08 CgpVelICrd 15009 6.25 6.13 6.23—.04 Citigroup 2.04f 10219 71.58 71.24 71.31—.40 ClevCliffs .24f 14388 11.28 11.00 11.01—.17 CocaCola 1.60 9648 53.51 53.23 53.26—.47 Coeur 8208 4.85 4.74 4.76—.09 Corning .80 23553 31.33 30.73 30.93—.48 Cortevan 8996 30.15 28.71 29.69+.56 DanaInc .24 12686 19.12 17.30 17.30—1.88 DeanFoods .12m 7659 1.52 1.34 1.37+.01 DenburyR 31277 1.21 1.15 1.20+.02 DxSOXBrrs 8446 40.40 39.25 40.12+1.44 DxGBullrs 11520 34.47 33.28 33.32—1.02 DirDGlBrrs 14177 8.63 8.35 8.61+.25 DxSPOGBls 19630 5.41 5.16 5.30+.04 DrxSCBulls .41e 9023 65.41 64.40 64.97+.47 Disney 1.76 13696 145.00 142.76 143.15—1.78 DonlleyRRrs .12 8681 2.24 2.03 2.11+.30 DukeRlty .86 15954 33.68 33.47 33.63—.05 EdisonInt 2.45 59429 73.08 70.40 73.05+2.78 8x8Inc 20992 24.84 23.15 24.24—2.20 EnCanag .07 81339 4.72 4.44 4.61+.22 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 11253 14.57 14.37 14.50+.13 EntProdPt 1.75f 10979 30.13 29.40 29.97+.58 ExxonMbl 3.48f 8746 75.57 75.01 75.14—.21 FiatChrys 11047 13.62 13.50 13.56+.59 FidNatInfo 1.40 15909 135.43 133.85 134.24+.55 FordM .60a 30880 9.58 9.51 9.55 FrptMcM .20 10414 11.47 11.35 11.38—.10 GenElec .04 425303 10.79 10.37 10.50—.02 Gerdau .02e 21944 3.71 3.66 3.68+.02 GoldFLtd .01e 9208 5.52 5.42 5.47—.15 Hallibrtn .72 13467 23.46 22.92 23.10—.10 HarmonyG .05 14633 2.73 2.59 2.61—.03 iPtShFutn 26286 22.47 22.30 22.36+.02 iShGold 30513 13.74 13.66 13.67—.03 iShBrazil .67e 25051 45.51 45.16 45.22+.05 iShSilver 18563 15.43 15.36 15.37—.13 iShChinaLC .87e 23298 41.54 41.44 41.48—.18 iShEMkts .59e 71271 42.30 42.21 42.24—.05 iShiBoxIG 3.87 14806 124.46 124.27 124.46+.24 iSh20yrT 3.05 10307 132.02 131.66 132.00+.17 iSEafe 1.66e 17009 64.99 64.85 64.98+.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 10016 87.20 87.10 87.11+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 38837 158.54 157.73 158.17+.33 iShREst 2.76e 7998 90.26 89.74 90.04+.35 Infosyss 8598 11.52 11.45 11.46+.04 iShCorEM .95e 21933 50.76 50.67 50.70—.05 ItauUnHs 18947 9.40 9.31 9.32—.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 11421 116.10 115.18 115.30—.29 JohnContln 1.04 10752 42.83 41.32 42.77+1.50 KindMorg 1 13845 20.74 20.66 20.70+.01 Kinrossg 11255 4.29 4.24 4.24—.04 Kroger s .56f 8843 21.35 21.17 21.32—.12 LaredoPet 22329 3.34 3.14 3.25+.21 MarathnO .20 13117 14.23 14.03 14.12—.01 McDerIrs 29404 6.95 6.56 6.79+.27 Merck 2.20 12856 84.36 82.84 84.36+1.09 MolsCoorB 2.28f 9362 53.29 51.80 52.57—4.35 Nabors .24 20983 2.84 2.67 2.84+.12 NOilVarco .20 19266 24.89 23.50 24.34+1.32 NYCmtyB .68 21554 11.60 10.95 11.48+.28 Nielsenplc 1.40 7635 24.10 22.78 23.28+.38 NobleCorp .08 10425 2.25 2.14 2.20+.05 NokiaCp .19e 48277 5.48 5.46 5.48+.01 OasisPet 19103 5.02 4.85 4.99+.10 OcciPet 3.16f 10910 52.40 51.23 51.62—.85 OiSAC 10891 2.01 1.97 1.98+.05 Oracle .96 9158 57.88 57.09 57.20—.30 OrchidIsl .96e 28479 6.34 6.13 6.30—.52 PetrbrsA 8027 14.00 13.88 13.89+.08 Petrobras 19024 15.31 15.16 15.18+.05 Pfizer 1.44 67841 39.34 38.51 39.34+.55 PionEnSvc 66885 .30 .24 .24+.01 ProctGam 2.98 20604 120.68 119.48 120.36—.05 Qudiann 11374 8.95 8.62 8.91+.22 RangeRs .08 22803 5.71 5.53 5.65+.08 RegionsFn .62 13045 16.09 15.92 15.100—.06 SpdrGold 9529 135.42 134.68 134.69—.29 S&P500ETF 4.13e 40159 301.06 300.73 300.87+.15 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7271 55.74 55.19 55.25—.16 SpdrOGEx .73e 35974 25.26 24.85 25.08+.11 SiderurNac 7682 4.48 4.37 4.37+.08 SnapIncAn 31713 17.11 16.86 17.09+.16 SwstnEngy 44379 2.24 2.17 2.21+.02 Spotifyn 12244 150.99 146.00 147.69—7.51 Sprint 17052 7.56 7.46 7.47—.05 Squaren 8041 81.70 80.61 81.22+.73 SPHlthC 1.01e 9539 92.19 91.83 92.15+.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 15652 60.56 60.30 60.41—.25 SPEngy 2.04e 15149 63.10 62.72 62.91+.01 SPDRFncl .46e 40877 28.46 28.37 28.38—.01 SPInds 1.12e 10708 78.79 78.55 78.63—.07 SPTech .78e 9980 82.54 82.34 82.38+.37 SpdrRESel 7475 37.79 37.52 37.75+.19 SPUtil 1.55e 27604 60.09 59.73 59.93+.10 TevaPhrm .73e 15110 7.99 7.85 7.98+.07 Transocn 33652 6.15 5.94 6.07+.09 TurqHillRs 8117 .60 .57 .58—.00 Twilion 7870 141.28 136.11 139.70—.30 Twitter 20185 41.78 41.01 41.78+.78 UberTchn 12185 42.98 42.03 42.23—.36 UndrArms 13552 24.08 23.25 23.39—.69 Unisys 11084 12.63 11.73 12.63+2.10 USNGasrs 8264 19.36 19.06 19.31+.77 USOilFd 23171 12.16 12.09 12.10+.02 USSteel .20 11170 15.90 15.42 15.51—.20 ValeSA .29e 49411 13.31 13.15 13.26+.10 VanEGold .06e 59517 27.88 27.55 27.57—.26 VEckOilSvc .47e 18998 14.61 14.24 14.47+.17 VanEJrGld 10367 39.75 39.33 39.34—.42 VangEmg 1.10e 8922 42.29 42.20 42.23+.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 10289 41.20 41.12 41.20+.08 Vereit .55 8219 9.29 9.20 9.21—.03 VerizonCm 2.41 9727 56.72 56.43 56.50—.14 WPXEngy 8083 10.75 10.52 10.62+.02 WellsFargo 2.04f 15880 48.45 48.20 48.24—.31 WstnMids 2.41f 10586 28.56 25.64 26.59—3.92 WhitngPetrs 8943 17.61 17.00 17.38+.18 WmsCos 1.52f 8699 25.19 24.85 24.91—.11 Yamanag .02 32575 3.07 3.01 3.01—.06 Zendesk 15546 88.62 85.18 86.47—6.65 ————————— 