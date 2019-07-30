BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 33786 2.67…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 33786 2.67 2.51 2.65+.11 AT&TInc 2.04 67347 34.64 34.37 34.57+.23 AbbVie 4.28 10387 67.16 66.26 66.79—.40 Alibaba 38566 175.71 172.89 173.34—3.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9239 9.85 9.80 9.82—.03 Altria 3.20 37062 49.67 47.35 48.06—2.25 Ambev .05e 31107 5.45 5.38 5.41+.01 AnteroMid .45e 8005 8.97 8.74 8.95+.15 AnteroRes 1 11910 4.11 3.95 4.10+.06 AuroraCn 33225 6.24 6.00 6.23+.02 BPPLC 2.44 18478 39.91 39.63 39.89+.80 BcoBrads .06a 23184 9.30 9.23 9.29—.26 BcoSantSA .21e 14625 4.32 4.30 4.30—.13 BkofAm .72f 38885 30.47 30.15 30.43—.09 BarrickGld 15625 17.29 17.14 17.14—.07 BerryPlas .12p 12465 51.00 46.16 46.98—8.21 BrMySq 1.64 14884 45.33 44.72 44.99—.40 CNXResc .04 17897 6.91 6.32 6.89+.70 CabotO&G .36f 9426 19.31 19.06 19.25+.12 CallonPet 9915 4.75 4.67 4.74—.01 CannTrHln 7846 2.22 2.04 2.16—.02 CapOne 1.60 24518 92.00 90.60 91.01—5.91 CapsteadM .49 45448 8.60 8.55 8.57—.37 CntryLink 1 8833 11.80 11.58 11.70—.07 Chegg 12599 46.88 43.02 46.45+4.42 ChesEng 35479 1.63 1.59 1.62—.03 CgpVelLCrd 22225 13.89 13.65 13.83+.23 CgpVelICrd 17855 6.68 6.55 6.59—.09 Citigroup 2.04f 12306 71.25 70.59 71.16—.60 ClevCliffs .24f 11818 10.80 10.64 10.68—.19 Clouderan 10194 6.00 5.86 5.98—.01 Corning .80 31602 32.16 31.33 31.65—2.45 Cortevan x10393 29.25 27.80 28.84+.19 DRHorton .50 9864 45.86 43.96 45.58+1.58 DenburyR 9624 1.04 1.01 1.02—.01 DeutschBk .12e 10553 7.69 7.64 7.65—.18 DBXHvChiA .29e 8143 28.21 28.07 28.07—.26 DxGBullrs 14271 34.88 34.09 34.15+.09 DirSPBears 9161 17.30 17.13 17.17+.20 DirDGlBrrs 10659 8.43 8.24 8.41—.02 DxSPOGBls 12062 4.53 4.39 4.52—.02 Disney 1.76 9443 146.71 145.52 146.54+.15 EldrGldgrs 8755 8.18 7.91 8.12+.17 EnCanag .07 19942 4.12 4.06 4.08—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 17978 14.44 14.25 14.34—.07 EnscoRrs 11542 7.36 6.90 7.17+.06 EntProdPt 1.75f x9269 29.35 29.12 29.32+.06 FiatChrys 14654 13.05 12.76 12.93—.71 FidNatInfo 1.40 10814 136.56 135.31 135.74—.97 FMajSilvg 8587 10.16 10.01 10.02+.04 FordM .60a 32812 9.58 9.50 9.54—.06 FrptMcM .20 18871 11.50 11.38 11.40—.21 GarrtMotn 10257 13.75 12.17 13.49—1.41 GenElec .04 63184 10.42 10.28 10.36—.03 GenMotors 1.52 10247 40.54 39.92 40.48—.20 GoldFLtd .01e 15146 5.67 5.55 5.63+.12 GrubHub 16178 76.58 71.71 71.97—7.76 HCAHldg 1.60f 12202 133.86 128.32 131.93—14.23 Hallibrtn .72 15943 22.13 21.81 22.07—.11 HarmonyG .05 18750 2.65 2.59 2.61+.02 HeclaM .01e 8952 1.94 1.88 1.91 ICICIBk .19e 11877 12.37 12.28 12.32—.27 iPtShFutn 44864 22.41 22.14 22.21+.38 iShGold 18853 13.68 13.64 13.65+.01 iShBrazil .67e 22255 45.16 44.92 45.05—.44 iShCanada .48e 9131 28.56 28.44 28.53—.12 iShGerm .60e 15000 27.02 26.95 26.95—.64 iShSilver 14153 15.46 15.41 15.41+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 33366 41.68 41.55 41.62—.30 iShEMkts .59e 116093 42.43 42.16 42.20—.42 iShiBoxIG 3.87 35346 124.28 124.14 124.14—.12 iSEafe 1.66e 38078 64.94 64.82 64.90—.75 iShiBxHYB 5.09 15040 86.92 86.84 86.89—.15 iShR2K 1.77e 35755 155.48 154.71 155.03—1.12 iShREst 2.76e 10402 89.63 88.89 89.49+.44 iShHmCnst .09e 7965 39.01 38.50 38.93+.40 iShCorEM .95e 39377 50.72 50.58 50.61—.50 ItauUnHs 22522 9.45 9.36 9.43—.27 JPMorgCh 3.20 9255 115.60 114.76 115.51—.34 KeanGrpn 9576 5.67 5.25 5.55+.55 KindMorg 1 x18375 20.58 20.42 20.57—.07 Kinrossg 28117 4.29 4.22 4.24—.03 LSBInds 11813 5.74 4.77 4.89+.92 LumberLiq 8151 9.61 8.83 8.92—.71 MPLXLP 2.67f 13987 29.45 28.98 29.17+.66 Macys 1.51 11699 22.67 22.04 22.11—.58 MasterCrd 1.32 8117 279.97 275.45 278.51—2.93 McDerIrs 131117 6.60 5.80 6.26—3.82 Merck 2.20 38609 85.17 83.56 84.26+1.77 Mosaic .20f 8265 24.60 23.48 24.56+.72 Nabors .24 34773 2.26 1.99 2.19+.09 NOilVarco .20 13255 21.09 19.70 21.04+.36 NewResid 2 8027 15.51 15.27 15.51—.01 NYCmtyB .68 12001 10.94 10.82 10.88—.04 NobleCorp .08 10913 1.85 1.74 1.82+.04 NokiaCp .19e 127997 5.57 5.53 5.53—.12 Nutrienn 1.72 9010 53.38 49.60 53.19+2.65 Pagsegurn 10922 46.37 44.37 44.66—2.60 Penney 10575 .76 .72 .73—.02 Petrobras 13460 15.26 15.12 15.20—.03 Pfizer 1.44 187666 40.24 38.82 39.62—1.83 ProctGam 2.98 51455 120.95 118.80 120.82+4.82 PrUShSPrs 8551 29.54 29.34 29.37+.23 Qudiann 8988 8.70 8.42 8.67—.03 RangeRs .08 25673 4.92 4.57 4.91+.13 RegionsFn .62 12035 15.78 15.64 15.75—.06 RingCentrl 9391 144.85 136.65 143.66+17.51 SpdrGold 8262 134.91 134.54 134.57+.04 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 8203 37.51 37.43 37.46—.70 S&P500ETF 4.13e 76958 300.54 299.49 300.32—1.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 28979 23.72 23.48 23.71—.05 Salesforce 8244 157.89 154.62 157.45+1.24 SmithAOs .88 x13020 42.65 41.01 42.57—1.03 SnapIncAn 56052 17.29 17.01 17.17—.33 SonyCp 9620 57.36 56.02 56.76+2.06 SwstnEngy 56841 2.01 1.86 1.99+.08 Sprint 16917 7.75 7.67 7.68—.10 Squaren 13441 80.63 79.38 80.06—.15 SPMatls .98e 8667 58.96 58.33 58.84—.02 SPHlthC 1.01e 13342 91.98 91.36 91.83—.62 SPCnSt 1.28e 16809 60.88 60.54 60.84+.36 SPEngy 2.04e 13238 62.15 61.85 62.12—.08 SPDRFncl .46e 42757 28.36 28.19 28.32—.15 SPInds 1.12e 13699 78.13 77.60 78.00—.36 SPTech .78e 10023 82.18 81.79 81.94—.60 SpdrRESel 10581 37.50 37.18 37.45+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 18044 60.41 60.00 60.37+.08 TaiwSemi .73e 13368 43.40 42.77 42.97—.97 TevaPhrm .73e 18925 7.92 7.78 7.85—.01 Transocn 42870 5.55 5.26 5.44+.07 Trexs 8768 79.65 73.38 77.10+9.08 TurqHillRs 13361 .57 .56 .56+.00 Twilion 9207 143.90 140.10 141.69+.19 Twitter 22730 41.50 40.82 41.21—.29 USSilica .25 14187 12.34 11.08 11.44+1.14 UberTchn 13353 43.74 42.90 43.09—.79 UndrArms 79418 23.43 22.05 23.30—4.14 UnArCwi 29528 20.75 19.60 20.60—3.79 USOilFd 27904 11.90 11.83 11.88+.06 USSteel .20 11688 15.17 14.88 15.04—.23 ValeSA .29e 38564 13.28 13.17 13.24 VanEGold .06e 34734 27.98 27.77 27.77 VEckOilSvc .47e 20910 13.58 13.28 13.51—.22 VanEJrGld 9754 39.69 39.39 39.39+.08 VangEmg 1.10e 9709 42.25 42.09 42.12—.50 VangFTSE 1.10e 7862 41.17 41.09 41.13—.43 VerizonCm 2.41 14309 57.60 57.28 57.46+.09 WellsFargo 2.04f 12224 48.17 47.95 48.13—.15 WmsCos 1.52f 10440 24.92 24.66 24.89+.10 Yamanag .02 55748 3.03 2.92 3.02+.08 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.