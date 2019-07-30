BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|33786
|2.67
|2.51
|2.65+.11
|AT&TInc 2.04
|67347
|34.64
|34.37
|34.57+.23
|AbbVie 4.28
|10387
|67.16
|66.26
|66.79—.40
|Alibaba
|38566
|175.71
|172.89
|173.34—3.69
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9239
|9.85
|9.80
|9.82—.03
|Altria 3.20
|37062
|49.67
|47.35
|48.06—2.25
|Ambev .05e
|31107
|5.45
|5.38
|5.41+.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|8005
|8.97
|8.74
|8.95+.15
|AnteroRes 1
|11910
|4.11
|3.95
|4.10+.06
|AuroraCn
|33225
|6.24
|6.00
|6.23+.02
|BPPLC 2.44
|18478
|39.91
|39.63
|39.89+.80
|BcoBrads .06a
|23184
|9.30
|9.23
|9.29—.26
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14625
|4.32
|4.30
|4.30—.13
|BkofAm .72f
|38885
|30.47
|30.15
|30.43—.09
|BarrickGld
|15625
|17.29
|17.14
|17.14—.07
|BerryPlas .12p
|12465
|51.00
|46.16
|46.98—8.21
|BrMySq 1.64
|14884
|45.33
|44.72
|44.99—.40
|CNXResc .04
|17897
|6.91
|6.32
|6.89+.70
|CabotO&G .36f
|9426
|19.31
|19.06
|19.25+.12
|CallonPet
|9915
|4.75
|4.67
|4.74—.01
|CannTrHln
|7846
|2.22
|2.04
|2.16—.02
|CapOne 1.60
|24518
|92.00
|90.60
|91.01—5.91
|CapsteadM .49
|45448
|8.60
|8.55
|8.57—.37
|CntryLink 1
|8833
|11.80
|11.58
|11.70—.07
|Chegg
|12599
|46.88
|43.02
|46.45+4.42
|ChesEng
|35479
|1.63
|1.59
|1.62—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|22225
|13.89
|13.65
|13.83+.23
|CgpVelICrd
|17855
|6.68
|6.55
|6.59—.09
|Citigroup 2.04f
|12306
|71.25
|70.59
|71.16—.60
|ClevCliffs .24f
|11818
|10.80
|10.64
|10.68—.19
|Clouderan
|10194
|6.00
|5.86
|5.98—.01
|Corning .80
|31602
|32.16
|31.33
|31.65—2.45
|Cortevan
|x10393
|29.25
|27.80
|28.84+.19
|DRHorton .50
|9864
|45.86
|43.96
|45.58+1.58
|DenburyR
|9624
|1.04
|1.01
|1.02—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|10553
|7.69
|7.64
|7.65—.18
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|8143
|28.21
|28.07
|28.07—.26
|DxGBullrs
|14271
|34.88
|34.09
|34.15+.09
|DirSPBears
|9161
|17.30
|17.13
|17.17+.20
|DirDGlBrrs
|10659
|8.43
|8.24
|8.41—.02
|DxSPOGBls
|12062
|4.53
|4.39
|4.52—.02
|Disney 1.76
|9443
|146.71
|145.52
|146.54+.15
|EldrGldgrs
|8755
|8.18
|7.91
|8.12+.17
|EnCanag .07
|19942
|4.12
|4.06
|4.08—.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|17978
|14.44
|14.25
|14.34—.07
|EnscoRrs
|11542
|7.36
|6.90
|7.17+.06
|EntProdPt 1.75f
|x9269
|29.35
|29.12
|29.32+.06
|FiatChrys
|14654
|13.05
|12.76
|12.93—.71
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|10814
|136.56
|135.31
|135.74—.97
|FMajSilvg
|8587
|10.16
|10.01
|10.02+.04
|FordM .60a
|32812
|9.58
|9.50
|9.54—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|18871
|11.50
|11.38
|11.40—.21
|GarrtMotn
|10257
|13.75
|12.17
|13.49—1.41
|GenElec .04
|63184
|10.42
|10.28
|10.36—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|10247
|40.54
|39.92
|40.48—.20
|GoldFLtd .01e
|15146
|5.67
|5.55
|5.63+.12
|GrubHub
|16178
|76.58
|71.71
|71.97—7.76
|HCAHldg 1.60f
|12202
|133.86
|128.32
|131.93—14.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|15943
|22.13
|21.81
|22.07—.11
|HarmonyG .05
|18750
|2.65
|2.59
|2.61+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|8952
|1.94
|1.88
|1.91
|ICICIBk .19e
|11877
|12.37
|12.28
|12.32—.27
|iPtShFutn
|44864
|22.41
|22.14
|22.21+.38
|iShGold
|18853
|13.68
|13.64
|13.65+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|22255
|45.16
|44.92
|45.05—.44
|iShCanada .48e
|9131
|28.56
|28.44
|28.53—.12
|iShGerm .60e
|15000
|27.02
|26.95
|26.95—.64
|iShSilver
|14153
|15.46
|15.41
|15.41+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|33366
|41.68
|41.55
|41.62—.30
|iShEMkts .59e
|116093
|42.43
|42.16
|42.20—.42
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|35346
|124.28
|124.14
|124.14—.12
|iSEafe 1.66e
|38078
|64.94
|64.82
|64.90—.75
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|15040
|86.92
|86.84
|86.89—.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|35755
|155.48
|154.71
|155.03—1.12
|iShREst 2.76e
|10402
|89.63
|88.89
|89.49+.44
|iShHmCnst .09e
|7965
|39.01
|38.50
|38.93+.40
|iShCorEM .95e
|39377
|50.72
|50.58
|50.61—.50
|ItauUnHs
|22522
|9.45
|9.36
|9.43—.27
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|9255
|115.60
|114.76
|115.51—.34
|KeanGrpn
|9576
|5.67
|5.25
|5.55+.55
|KindMorg 1
|x18375
|20.58
|20.42
|20.57—.07
|Kinrossg
|28117
|4.29
|4.22
|4.24—.03
|LSBInds
|11813
|5.74
|4.77
|4.89+.92
|LumberLiq
|8151
|9.61
|8.83
|8.92—.71
|MPLXLP 2.67f
|13987
|29.45
|28.98
|29.17+.66
|Macys 1.51
|11699
|22.67
|22.04
|22.11—.58
|MasterCrd 1.32
|8117
|279.97
|275.45
|278.51—2.93
|McDerIrs
|131117
|6.60
|5.80
|6.26—3.82
|Merck 2.20
|38609
|85.17
|83.56
|84.26+1.77
|Mosaic .20f
|8265
|24.60
|23.48
|24.56+.72
|Nabors .24
|34773
|2.26
|1.99
|2.19+.09
|NOilVarco .20
|13255
|21.09
|19.70
|21.04+.36
|NewResid 2
|8027
|15.51
|15.27
|15.51—.01
|NYCmtyB .68
|12001
|10.94
|10.82
|10.88—.04
|NobleCorp .08
|10913
|1.85
|1.74
|1.82+.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|127997
|5.57
|5.53
|5.53—.12
|Nutrienn 1.72
|9010
|53.38
|49.60
|53.19+2.65
|Pagsegurn
|10922
|46.37
|44.37
|44.66—2.60
|Penney
|10575
|.76
|.72
|.73—.02
|Petrobras
|13460
|15.26
|15.12
|15.20—.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|187666
|40.24
|38.82
|39.62—1.83
|ProctGam 2.98
|51455
|120.95
|118.80
|120.82+4.82
|PrUShSPrs
|8551
|29.54
|29.34
|29.37+.23
|Qudiann
|8988
|8.70
|8.42
|8.67—.03
|RangeRs .08
|25673
|4.92
|4.57
|4.91+.13
|RegionsFn .62
|12035
|15.78
|15.64
|15.75—.06
|RingCentrl
|9391
|144.85
|136.65
|143.66+17.51
|SpdrGold
|8262
|134.91
|134.54
|134.57+.04
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|8203
|37.51
|37.43
|37.46—.70
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|76958
|300.54
|299.49
|300.32—1.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|28979
|23.72
|23.48
|23.71—.05
|Salesforce
|8244
|157.89
|154.62
|157.45+1.24
|SmithAOs .88
|x13020
|42.65
|41.01
|42.57—1.03
|SnapIncAn
|56052
|17.29
|17.01
|17.17—.33
|SonyCp
|9620
|57.36
|56.02
|56.76+2.06
|SwstnEngy
|56841
|2.01
|1.86
|1.99+.08
|Sprint
|16917
|7.75
|7.67
|7.68—.10
|Squaren
|13441
|80.63
|79.38
|80.06—.15
|SPMatls .98e
|8667
|58.96
|58.33
|58.84—.02
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13342
|91.98
|91.36
|91.83—.62
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16809
|60.88
|60.54
|60.84+.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13238
|62.15
|61.85
|62.12—.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|42757
|28.36
|28.19
|28.32—.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|13699
|78.13
|77.60
|78.00—.36
|SPTech .78e
|10023
|82.18
|81.79
|81.94—.60
|SpdrRESel
|10581
|37.50
|37.18
|37.45+.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18044
|60.41
|60.00
|60.37+.08
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13368
|43.40
|42.77
|42.97—.97
|TevaPhrm .73e
|18925
|7.92
|7.78
|7.85—.01
|Transocn
|42870
|5.55
|5.26
|5.44+.07
|Trexs
|8768
|79.65
|73.38
|77.10+9.08
|TurqHillRs
|13361
|.57
|.56
|.56+.00
|Twilion
|9207
|143.90
|140.10
|141.69+.19
|22730
|41.50
|40.82
|41.21—.29
|USSilica .25
|14187
|12.34
|11.08
|11.44+1.14
|UberTchn
|13353
|43.74
|42.90
|43.09—.79
|UndrArms
|79418
|23.43
|22.05
|23.30—4.14
|UnArCwi
|29528
|20.75
|19.60
|20.60—3.79
|USOilFd
|27904
|11.90
|11.83
|11.88+.06
|USSteel .20
|11688
|15.17
|14.88
|15.04—.23
|ValeSA .29e
|38564
|13.28
|13.17
|13.24
|VanEGold .06e
|34734
|27.98
|27.77
|27.77
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|20910
|13.58
|13.28
|13.51—.22
|VanEJrGld
|9754
|39.69
|39.39
|39.39+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9709
|42.25
|42.09
|42.12—.50
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7862
|41.17
|41.09
|41.13—.43
|VerizonCm 2.41
|14309
|57.60
|57.28
|57.46+.09
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|12224
|48.17
|47.95
|48.13—.15
|WmsCos 1.52f
|10440
|24.92
|24.66
|24.89+.10
|Yamanag .02
|55748
|3.03
|2.92
|3.02+.08
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.