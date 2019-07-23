BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|25565
|2.52
|2.44
|2.45+.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|56151
|32.16
|31.62
|31.68—.45
|AbbVie 4.28
|7490
|68.44
|67.81
|68.27+.27
|Alibaba
|35890
|176.41
|174.85
|176.03+2.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10434
|10.16
|10.11
|10.14+.03
|Altria 3.20
|7701
|50.30
|49.71
|50.18+.51
|Ambev .05e
|7978
|4.83
|4.80
|4.82+.05
|Annaly 1e
|12520
|9.52
|9.47
|9.50+.04
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|11003
|17.96
|17.70
|17.85+.66
|AuroraCn
|16173
|6.74
|6.61
|6.68—.05
|AutoNatn
|7985
|46.89
|43.70
|45.74+3.79
|Avon
|6963
|3.93
|3.87
|3.89—.03
|BPPLC 2.44
|13640
|39.81
|39.57
|39.65+.30
|BcoBrads .06a
|15388
|10.14
|10.04
|10.05—.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|23762
|4.58
|4.55
|4.56+.15
|BkofAm .60
|116344
|30.09
|29.70
|30.03+.46
|BarrickGld
|24870
|17.41
|17.15
|17.40+.06
|BrMySq 1.64
|16975
|42.88
|42.48
|42.81+.04
|CVSHealth 2
|7803
|55.55
|55.05
|55.46—.02
|CallonPet
|19075
|5.27
|5.12
|5.18+.05
|Centenes
|18703
|51.90
|50.39
|51.28—.91
|CenterPnt 1.15f
|11253
|28.78
|28.64
|28.74+.06
|CntryLink 1
|10522
|11.22
|11.08
|11.08
|ChesEng
|63507
|1.68
|1.64
|1.65+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|15953
|13.20
|13.07
|13.08—.08
|CgpVelICrd
|13042
|7.00
|6.92
|6.99+.05
|Citigroup 2.04f
|16073
|72.18
|71.30
|71.83+.72
|ClevCliffs .24f
|14381
|11.34
|11.16
|11.16—.05
|Clouderan
|13183
|6.00
|5.83
|5.87+.02
|CocaCola 1.60
|79639
|53.92
|52.76
|53.69+2.47
|Coeur
|10461
|4.76
|4.63
|4.73+.06
|DenburyR
|15134
|1.15
|1.11
|1.14+.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|11819
|7.98
|7.90
|7.95+.15
|DevonE .32
|11928
|26.19
|25.86
|25.100—.42
|DxGBullrs
|17646
|36.11
|35.46
|36.06+.17
|DirSPBears
|8243
|17.47
|17.34
|17.45—.10
|DirDGlBrrs
|14402
|8.20
|8.06
|8.07—.03
|DxSPOGBls
|14817
|5.36
|5.17
|5.24+.02
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|8108
|60.65
|59.99
|60.46+.66
|Disney 1.76
|13756
|142.54
|141.06
|142.20+1.36
|EldrGldgrs
|8532
|7.74
|7.58
|7.73—.08
|EnCanag .07
|16122
|4.69
|4.61
|4.64+.03
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|7251
|10.35
|10.23
|10.24—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|13018
|75.20
|74.75
|74.90—.17
|FiatChrys
|11338
|13.87
|13.70
|13.83+.49
|FMajSilvg
|9388
|10.25
|10.10
|10.25+.15
|FordM .60a
|40643
|10.16
|10.06
|10.14+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|17629
|11.69
|11.52
|11.65+.16
|GenElec .04
|137964
|10.53
|10.27
|10.49+.28
|GenMotors 1.52
|13932
|40.57
|40.15
|40.44+.58
|GoldFLtd .01e
|13374
|5.56
|5.48
|5.53+.02
|GraphPkg .30
|22479
|15.58
|14.85
|15.21+.98
|HPInc .64
|6819
|21.71
|21.51
|21.67+.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|24232
|24.05
|23.54
|23.66—.08
|HarleyD 1.50
|11394
|34.86
|32.66
|34.43+.15
|HarmonyG .05
|14143
|2.54
|2.49
|2.51+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|11643
|2.00
|1.96
|1.97+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|8444
|14.54
|14.39
|14.47+.17
|ICICIBk .19e
|x14387
|11.87
|11.76
|11.78—.02
|iPtShFutn
|23932
|22.74
|22.50
|22.69—.22
|iShGold
|12167
|13.65
|13.62
|13.65+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|16386
|46.15
|45.84
|45.85—.34
|iShSilver
|44022
|15.45
|15.39
|15.45+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|14483
|42.22
|42.13
|42.14+.06
|iShEMkts .59e
|40362
|43.02
|42.85
|42.86—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|15703
|131.61
|131.01
|131.18—.76
|iSEafe 1.66e
|18233
|66.00
|65.92
|65.93+.35
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13733
|86.95
|86.87
|86.89+.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|24712
|154.41
|153.84
|154.14+.46
|iShREst 2.76e
|8104
|88.25
|87.77
|87.89+.13
|Interpublic .94
|13184
|22.40
|21.80
|22.31—.47
|iShCorEM .95e
|10319
|51.57
|51.44
|51.45—.07
|ItauUnHs
|14484
|9.81
|9.72
|9.72—.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|16949
|116.12
|114.82
|115.73+1.46
|JohnJn 3.80
|9033
|129.45
|128.16
|128.61—.03
|Keycorp .74f
|7596
|17.54
|17.35
|17.50+.13
|KindMorg 1
|9686
|20.86
|20.68
|20.69—.08
|Kinrossg
|18983
|4.27
|4.22
|4.27+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|19475
|21.00
|20.70
|20.87+.01
|LSCCom 1.04
|7566
|2.74
|2.22
|2.22—1.26
|Lannett
|14963
|8.35
|7.02
|7.04—1.39
|LennarA .16
|15846
|46.25
|45.52
|45.93—.08
|LloydBkg .47a
|8261
|2.82
|2.80
|2.81
|Macys 1.51
|10452
|22.67
|22.20
|22.40+.31
|MarathnO .20
|8328
|13.76
|13.61
|13.68+.01
|MorgStan 1.40f
|10092
|45.25
|44.77
|45.08+.58
|Mosaic .20f
|9150
|25.02
|24.39
|24.82+.57
|Nabors .24
|8954
|2.45
|2.37
|2.41+.04
|NOilVarco .20
|8217
|21.68
|21.12
|21.54+.29
|NewOriEd .40e
|9777
|109.90
|104.50
|107.87+9.58
|NewmtM .56
|12804
|40.19
|39.75
|40.12+.22
|NobleCorp .08
|7412
|2.06
|1.96
|2.03+.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|33826
|5.18
|5.16
|5.17+.05
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|7381
|29.07
|28.60
|28.60—.16
|NovoNord .96e
|7630
|48.08
|47.62
|47.68—.72
|OasisPet
|7463
|4.66
|4.55
|4.55—.08
|Penney
|13561
|.84
|.81
|.82—.00
|Petrobras
|19236
|16.04
|15.92
|15.97—.02
|Pfizer 1.44
|8562
|42.96
|42.75
|42.95+.13
|PulteGrp .44
|29106
|33.14
|31.40
|31.55—1.93
|QEPRes .08
|6822
|5.17
|5.07
|5.12—.03
|Qudiann
|8962
|8.17
|7.85
|8.11+.25
|RangeRs .08
|11376
|5.56
|5.42
|5.46
|Realogy .27p
|179089
|6.74
|5.82
|6.10+.92
|RegionsFn .56
|23415
|15.33
|15.07
|15.29+.17
|SpdrGold
|17167
|134.60
|134.25
|134.59+.14
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|45040
|299.19
|298.53
|298.62+.72
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|8250
|53.47
|52.74
|53.29+.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|21792
|25.05
|24.76
|24.86+.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|11264
|40.03
|39.40
|39.74+.25
|Schwab .68f
|11036
|43.75
|43.22
|43.42+.26
|SlackTcn
|23788
|34.94
|33.45
|34.53+1.28
|SnapIncAn
|110412
|14.67
|14.25
|14.38+.23
|SwstnEngy
|16752
|2.45
|2.40
|2.42+.03
|Sprint
|12935
|7.08
|6.99
|6.100—.01
|SPMatls .98e
|7401
|59.24
|58.53
|59.11+.85
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8392
|91.72
|91.32
|91.63+.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|18952
|60.24
|59.92
|60.00+.41
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11888
|63.24
|62.86
|63.00—.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|38481
|28.22
|28.06
|28.16+.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|19073
|78.13
|77.76
|77.86+.35
|SPTech .78e
|6824
|82.15
|81.60
|81.65+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23953
|60.35
|59.76
|59.97—.27
|TALEducs
|10194
|37.98
|37.27
|37.46+1.20
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11165
|44.56
|44.24
|44.36—.25
|TelefBrasil .64e
|20583
|14.36
|14.25
|14.26—.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|24541
|7.87
|7.61
|7.82+.13
|TransUnn .30
|8897
|81.50
|77.21
|80.75+5.95
|Transocn
|16136
|5.92
|5.80
|5.84—.01
|Twilion
|7856
|148.99
|144.67
|144.89—2.57
|16446
|38.02
|37.40
|37.45—.13
|UberTchn
|9624
|44.31
|43.45
|43.48—.21
|USBancrp 1.48
|9318
|55.81
|55.33
|55.58+.25
|USOilFd
|20299
|11.69
|11.65
|11.66—.02
|USSteel .20
|28636
|15.87
|15.47
|15.58+.20
|UtdTech 2.94
|16217
|136.50
|133.05
|135.06+2.11
|ValeSA .29e
|15529
|13.89
|13.76
|13.79—.14
|VanEGold .06e
|51030
|28.26
|28.09
|28.25+.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|12882
|14.63
|14.36
|14.50+.11
|VanEJrGld
|9903
|39.91
|39.65
|39.90+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|7403
|42.76
|42.66
|42.67—.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8968
|41.85
|41.79
|41.80+.18
|VerizonCm 2.41
|16931
|55.55
|54.91
|54.99—.51
|Visa s 1
|7551
|181.27
|179.55
|179.94—.63
|WPXEngy
|9744
|10.44
|10.19
|10.31+.05
|WalMart 2.12f
|7491
|113.20
|111.77
|111.89—.93
|WellsFargo 1.80
|16439
|47.11
|46.66
|46.92+.44
|Whrlpl 4.80f
|8064
|152.50
|140.60
|142.11—6.24
|YETIHln
|6762
|34.98
|32.46
|34.56+2.28
|Yamanag .02
|32318
|2.89
|2.84
|2.89+.02
|—————————
