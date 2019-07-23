BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKSNEW YORK (AP) — Early prices forNYSE listed most active stocks:SalesHighLowLastChgAKSteel255652.522.442.45+.03AT&TInc 2.045615132.1631.6231.68—.45AbbVie 4.28749068.4467.8168.27+.27Alibaba35890176.41174.85176.03+2.03AlpAlerMLP 1.35e1043410.1610.1110.14+.03Altria 3.20770150.3049.7150.18+.51Ambev .05e79784.834.804.82+.05Annaly 1e125209.529.479.50+.04ArcelorMrs .10p1100317.9617.7017.85+.66AuroraCn161736.746.616.68—.05AutoNatn798546.8943.7045.74+3.79Avon69633.933.873.89—.03BPPLC 2.441364039.8139.5739.65+.30BcoBrads .06a1538810.1410.0410.05—.10BcoSantSA .21e237624.584.554.56+.15BkofAm .6011634430.0929.7030.03+.46BarrickGld2487017.4117.1517.40+.06BrMySq 1.641697542.8842.4842.81+.04CVSHealth 2780355.5555.0555.46—.02CallonPet190755.275.125.18+.05Centenes1870351.9050.3951.28—.91CenterPnt 1.15f1125328.7828.6428.74+.06CntryLink 11052211.2211.0811.08ChesEng635071.681.641.65+.01CgpVelLCrd1595313.2013.0713.08—.08CgpVelICrd130427.006.926.99+.05Citigroup 2.04f1607372.1871.3071.83+.72ClevCliffs .24f1438111.3411.1611.16—.05Clouderan131836.005.835.87+.02CocaCola 1.607963953.9252.7653.69+2.47Coeur104614.764.634.73+.06DenburyR151341.151.111.14+.03DeutschBk .12e118197.987.907.95+.15DevonE .321192826.1925.8625.100—.42DxGBullrs1764636.1135.4636.06+.17DirSPBears824317.4717.3417.45—.10DirDGlBrrs144028.208.068.07—.03DxSPOGBls148175.365.175.24+.02DrxSCBulls .41e810860.6559.9960.46+.66Disney 1.7613756142.54141.06142.20+1.36EldrGldgrs85327.747.587.73—.08EnCanag .07161224.694.614.64+.03EnLinkLLC 1.11e725110.3510.2310.24—.04ExxonMbl 3.48f1301875.2074.7574.90—.17FiatChrys1133813.8713.7013.83+.49FMajSilvg938810.2510.1010.25+.15FordM .60a4064310.1610.0610.14+.12FrptMcM .201762911.6911.5211.65+.16GenElec .0413796410.5310.2710.49+.28GenMotors 1.521393240.5740.1540.44+.58GoldFLtd .01e133745.565.485.53+.02GraphPkg .302247915.5814.8515.21+.98HPInc .64681921.7121.5121.67+.23Hallibrtn .722423224.0523.5423.66—.08HarleyD 1.501139434.8632.6634.43+.15HarmonyG .05141432.542.492.51+.02HeclaM .01e116432.001.961.97+.01HPEntn .45e844414.5414.3914.47+.17ICICIBk .19ex1438711.8711.7611.78—.02iPtShFutn2393222.7422.5022.69—.22iShGold1216713.6513.6213.65+.02iShBrazil .67e1638646.1545.8445.85—.34iShSilver4402215.4515.3915.45+.10iShChinaLC .87e1448342.2242.1342.14+.06iShEMkts .59e4036243.0242.8542.86—.02iSh20yrT 3.0515703131.61131.01131.18—.76iSEafe 1.66e1823366.0065.9265.93+.35iShiBxHYB 5.091373386.9586.8786.89+.01iShR2K 1.77e24712154.41153.84154.14+.46iShREst 2.76e810488.2587.7787.89+.13Interpublic .941318422.4021.8022.31—.47iShCorEM .95e1031951.5751.4451.45—.07ItauUnHs144849.819.729.72—.13JPMorgCh 3.2016949116.12114.82115.73+1.46JohnJn 3.809033129.45128.16128.61—.03Keycorp .74f759617.5417.3517.50+.13KindMorg 1968620.8620.6820.69—.08Kinrossg189834.274.224.27+.03Kroger s .56f1947521.0020.7020.87+.01LSCCom 1.0475662.742.222.22—1.26Lannett149638.357.027.04—1.39LennarA .161584646.2545.5245.93—.08LloydBkg .47a82612.822.802.81Macys 1.511045222.6722.2022.40+.31MarathnO .20832813.7613.6113.68+.01MorgStan 1.40f1009245.2544.7745.08+.58Mosaic .20f915025.0224.3924.82+.57Nabors .2489542.452.372.41+.04NOilVarco .20821721.6821.1221.54+.29NewOriEd .40e9777109.90104.50107.87+9.58NewmtM .561280440.1939.7540.12+.22NobleCorp .0874122.061.962.03+.05NokiaCp .19e338265.185.165.17+.05Nordstrm 1.48a738129.0728.6028.60—.16NovoNord .96e763048.0847.6247.68—.72OasisPet74634.664.554.55—.08Penney13561.84.81.82—.00Petrobras1923616.0415.9215.97—.02Pfizer 1.44856242.9642.7542.95+.13PulteGrp .442910633.1431.4031.55—1.93QEPRes .0868225.175.075.12—.03Qudiann89628.177.858.11+.25RangeRs .08113765.565.425.46Realogy .27p1790896.745.826.10+.92RegionsFn .562341515.3315.0715.29+.17SpdrGold17167134.60134.25134.59+.14S&P500ETF 4.13e45040299.19298.53298.62+.72SpdrS&PRB .74e825053.4752.7453.29+.31SpdrOGEx .73e2179225.0524.7624.86+.02Schlmbrg 21126440.0339.4039.74+.25Schwab .68f1103643.7543.2243.42+.26SlackTcn2378834.9433.4534.53+1.28SnapIncAn11041214.6714.2514.38+.23SwstnEngy167522.452.402.42+.03Sprint129357.086.996.100—.01SPMatls .98e740159.2458.5359.11+.85SPHlthC 1.01e839291.7291.3291.63+.06SPCnSt 1.28e1895260.2459.9260.00+.41SPEngy 2.04e1188863.2462.8663.00—.05SPDRFncl .46e3848128.2228.0628.16+.16SPInds 1.12e1907378.1377.7677.86+.35SPTech .78e682482.1581.6081.65+.03SPUtil 1.55e2395360.3559.7659.97—.27TALEducs1019437.9837.2737.46+1.20TaiwSemi .73e1116544.5644.2444.36—.25TelefBrasil .64e2058314.3614.2514.26—.04TevaPhrm .73e245417.877.617.82+.13TransUnn .30889781.5077.2180.75+5.95Transocn161365.925.805.84—.01Twilion7856148.99144.67144.89—2.57Twitter1644638.0237.4037.45—.13UberTchn962444.3143.4543.48—.21USBancrp 1.48931855.8155.3355.58+.25USOilFd2029911.6911.6511.66—.02USSteel .202863615.8715.4715.58+.20UtdTech 2.9416217136.50133.05135.06+2.11ValeSA .29e1552913.8913.7613.79—.14VanEGold .06e5103028.2628.0928.25+.06VEckOilSvc .47e1288214.6314.3614.50+.11VanEJrGld990339.9139.6539.90+.08VangEmg 1.10e740342.7642.6642.67—.03VangFTSE 1.10e896841.8541.7941.80+.18VerizonCm 2.411693155.5554.9154.99—.51Visa s 17551181.27179.55179.94—.63WPXEngy974410.4410.1910.31+.05WalMart 2.12f7491113.20111.77111.89—.93WellsFargo 1.801643947.1146.6646.92+.44Whrlpl 4.80f8064152.50140.60142.11—6.24YETIHln676234.9832.4634.56+2.28Yamanag .02323182.892.842.89+.02—————————

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 25565 2.52 2.44 2.45+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 56151 32.16 31.62 31.68—.45 AbbVie 4.28 7490 68.44 67.81 68.27+.27 Alibaba 35890 176.41 174.85 176.03+2.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10434 10.16 10.11 10.14+.03 Altria 3.20 7701 50.30 49.71 50.18+.51 Ambev .05e 7978 4.83 4.80 4.82+.05 Annaly 1e 12520 9.52 9.47 9.50+.04 ArcelorMrs .10p 11003 17.96 17.70 17.85+.66 AuroraCn 16173 6.74 6.61 6.68—.05 AutoNatn 7985 46.89 43.70 45.74+3.79 Avon 6963 3.93 3.87 3.89—.03 BPPLC 2.44 13640 39.81 39.57 39.65+.30 BcoBrads .06a 15388 10.14 10.04 10.05—.10 BcoSantSA .21e 23762 4.58 4.55 4.56+.15 BkofAm .60 116344 30.09 29.70 30.03+.46 BarrickGld 24870 17.41 17.15 17.40+.06 BrMySq 1.64 16975 42.88 42.48 42.81+.04 CVSHealth 2 7803 55.55 55.05 55.46—.02 CallonPet 19075 5.27 5.12 5.18+.05 Centenes 18703 51.90 50.39 51.28—.91 CenterPnt 1.15f 11253 28.78 28.64 28.74+.06 CntryLink 1 10522 11.22 11.08 11.08 ChesEng 63507 1.68 1.64 1.65+.01 CgpVelLCrd 15953 13.20 13.07 13.08—.08 CgpVelICrd 13042 7.00 6.92 6.99+.05 Citigroup 2.04f 16073 72.18 71.30 71.83+.72 ClevCliffs .24f 14381 11.34 11.16 11.16—.05 Clouderan 13183 6.00 5.83 5.87+.02 CocaCola 1.60 79639 53.92 52.76 53.69+2.47 Coeur 10461 4.76 4.63 4.73+.06 DenburyR 15134 1.15 1.11 1.14+.03 DeutschBk .12e 11819 7.98 7.90 7.95+.15 DevonE .32 11928 26.19 25.86 25.100—.42 DxGBullrs 17646 36.11 35.46 36.06+.17 DirSPBears 8243 17.47 17.34 17.45—.10 DirDGlBrrs 14402 8.20 8.06 8.07—.03 DxSPOGBls 14817 5.36 5.17 5.24+.02 DrxSCBulls .41e 8108 60.65 59.99 60.46+.66 Disney 1.76 13756 142.54 141.06 142.20+1.36 EldrGldgrs 8532 7.74 7.58 7.73—.08 EnCanag .07 16122 4.69 4.61 4.64+.03 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 7251 10.35 10.23 10.24—.04 ExxonMbl 3.48f 13018 75.20 74.75 74.90—.17 FiatChrys 11338 13.87 13.70 13.83+.49 FMajSilvg 9388 10.25 10.10 10.25+.15 FordM .60a 40643 10.16 10.06 10.14+.12 FrptMcM .20 17629 11.69 11.52 11.65+.16 GenElec .04 137964 10.53 10.27 10.49+.28 GenMotors 1.52 13932 40.57 40.15 40.44+.58 GoldFLtd .01e 13374 5.56 5.48 5.53+.02 GraphPkg .30 22479 15.58 14.85 15.21+.98 HPInc .64 6819 21.71 21.51 21.67+.23 Hallibrtn .72 24232 24.05 23.54 23.66—.08 HarleyD 1.50 11394 34.86 32.66 34.43+.15 HarmonyG .05 14143 2.54 2.49 2.51+.02 HeclaM .01e 11643 2.00 1.96 1.97+.01 HPEntn .45e 8444 14.54 14.39 14.47+.17 ICICIBk .19e x14387 11.87 11.76 11.78—.02 iPtShFutn 23932 22.74 22.50 22.69—.22 iShGold 12167 13.65 13.62 13.65+.02 iShBrazil .67e 16386 46.15 45.84 45.85—.34 iShSilver 44022 15.45 15.39 15.45+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 14483 42.22 42.13 42.14+.06 iShEMkts .59e 40362 43.02 42.85 42.86—.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 15703 131.61 131.01 131.18—.76 iSEafe 1.66e 18233 66.00 65.92 65.93+.35 iShiBxHYB 5.09 13733 86.95 86.87 86.89+.01 iShR2K 1.77e 24712 154.41 153.84 154.14+.46 iShREst 2.76e 8104 88.25 87.77 87.89+.13 Interpublic .94 13184 22.40 21.80 22.31—.47 iShCorEM .95e 10319 51.57 51.44 51.45—.07 ItauUnHs 14484 9.81 9.72 9.72—.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 16949 116.12 114.82 115.73+1.46 JohnJn 3.80 9033 129.45 128.16 128.61—.03 Keycorp .74f 7596 17.54 17.35 17.50+.13 KindMorg 1 9686 20.86 20.68 20.69—.08 Kinrossg 18983 4.27 4.22 4.27+.03 Kroger s .56f 19475 21.00 20.70 20.87+.01 LSCCom 1.04 7566 2.74 2.22 2.22—1.26 Lannett 14963 8.35 7.02 7.04—1.39 LennarA .16 15846 46.25 45.52 45.93—.08 LloydBkg .47a 8261 2.82 2.80 2.81 Macys 1.51 10452 22.67 22.20 22.40+.31 MarathnO .20 8328 13.76 13.61 13.68+.01 MorgStan 1.40f 10092 45.25 44.77 45.08+.58 Mosaic .20f 9150 25.02 24.39 24.82+.57 Nabors .24 8954 2.45 2.37 2.41+.04 NOilVarco .20 8217 21.68 21.12 21.54+.29 NewOriEd .40e 9777 109.90 104.50 107.87+9.58 NewmtM .56 12804 40.19 39.75 40.12+.22 NobleCorp .08 7412 2.06 1.96 2.03+.05 NokiaCp .19e 33826 5.18 5.16 5.17+.05 Nordstrm 1.48a 7381 29.07 28.60 28.60—.16 NovoNord .96e 7630 48.08 47.62 47.68—.72 OasisPet 7463 4.66 4.55 4.55—.08 Penney 13561 .84 .81 .82—.00 Petrobras 19236 16.04 15.92 15.97—.02 Pfizer 1.44 8562 42.96 42.75 42.95+.13 PulteGrp .44 29106 33.14 31.40 31.55—1.93 QEPRes .08 6822 5.17 5.07 5.12—.03 Qudiann 8962 8.17 7.85 8.11+.25 RangeRs .08 11376 5.56 5.42 5.46 Realogy .27p 179089 6.74 5.82 6.10+.92 RegionsFn .56 23415 15.33 15.07 15.29+.17 SpdrGold 17167 134.60 134.25 134.59+.14 S&P500ETF 4.13e 45040 299.19 298.53 298.62+.72 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8250 53.47 52.74 53.29+.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 21792 25.05 24.76 24.86+.02 Schlmbrg 2 11264 40.03 39.40 39.74+.25 Schwab .68f 11036 43.75 43.22 43.42+.26 SlackTcn 23788 34.94 33.45 34.53+1.28 SnapIncAn 110412 14.67 14.25 14.38+.23 SwstnEngy 16752 2.45 2.40 2.42+.03 Sprint 12935 7.08 6.99 6.100—.01 SPMatls .98e 7401 59.24 58.53 59.11+.85 SPHlthC 1.01e 8392 91.72 91.32 91.63+.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 18952 60.24 59.92 60.00+.41 SPEngy 2.04e 11888 63.24 62.86 63.00—.05 SPDRFncl .46e 38481 28.22 28.06 28.16+.16 SPInds 1.12e 19073 78.13 77.76 77.86+.35 SPTech .78e 6824 82.15 81.60 81.65+.03 SPUtil 1.55e 23953 60.35 59.76 59.97—.27 TALEducs 10194 37.98 37.27 37.46+1.20 TaiwSemi .73e 11165 44.56 44.24 44.36—.25 TelefBrasil .64e 20583 14.36 14.25 14.26—.04 TevaPhrm .73e 24541 7.87 7.61 7.82+.13 TransUnn .30 8897 81.50 77.21 80.75+5.95 Transocn 16136 5.92 5.80 5.84—.01 Twilion 7856 148.99 144.67 144.89—2.57 Twitter 16446 38.02 37.40 37.45—.13 UberTchn 9624 44.31 43.45 43.48—.21 USBancrp 1.48 9318 55.81 55.33 55.58+.25 USOilFd 20299 11.69 11.65 11.66—.02 USSteel .20 28636 15.87 15.47 15.58+.20 UtdTech 2.94 16217 136.50 133.05 135.06+2.11 ValeSA .29e 15529 13.89 13.76 13.79—.14 VanEGold .06e 51030 28.26 28.09 28.25+.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 12882 14.63 14.36 14.50+.11 VanEJrGld 9903 39.91 39.65 39.90+.08 VangEmg 1.10e 7403 42.76 42.66 42.67—.03 VangFTSE 1.10e 8968 41.85 41.79 41.80+.18 VerizonCm 2.41 16931 55.55 54.91 54.99—.51 Visa s 1 7551 181.27 179.55 179.94—.63 WPXEngy 9744 10.44 10.19 10.31+.05 WalMart 2.12f 7491 113.20 111.77 111.89—.93 WellsFargo 1.80 16439 47.11 46.66 46.92+.44 Whrlpl 4.80f 8064 152.50 140.60 142.11—6.24 YETIHln 6762 34.98 32.46 34.56+2.28 Yamanag .02 32318 2.89 2.84 2.89+.02 —————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.