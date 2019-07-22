BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|19603
|2.48
|2.40
|2.40—.01
|AMCEnt .80f
|7377
|10.88
|10.45
|10.72+.18
|AT&TInc 2.04
|55688
|32.75
|32.22
|32.28—.51
|AbbVie 4.28
|9463
|68.75
|68.04
|68.59+.05
|Alibaba
|33305
|173.85
|172.48
|172.85—.14
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|56688
|10.09
|10.01
|10.09+.11
|Ambev .05e
|12623
|4.86
|4.81
|4.82+.02
|Annaly 1e
|20970
|9.46
|9.40
|9.43+.09
|AnteroRes 1
|14359
|5.12
|4.98
|5.09+.18
|AuroraCn
|26942
|6.83
|6.65
|6.69—.15
|BPPLC 2.44
|8292
|39.47
|39.31
|39.37+.14
|BRFSA
|8843
|9.34
|9.19
|9.34+.50
|BcoBrads .06a
|16716
|10.19
|10.12
|10.14+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|12469
|4.44
|4.42
|4.43—.01
|BkofAm .60
|47159
|29.57
|29.28
|29.52+.12
|BarrickGld
|25069
|17.36
|17.10
|17.33+.12
|Boeing 8.22
|11304
|382.48
|374.61
|380.12+2.76
|BrMySq 1.64
|11952
|43.51
|43.24
|43.31—.02
|CVSHealth 2
|6199
|56.16
|55.71
|55.75—.19
|CadencBn .70
|25034
|16.71
|15.73
|15.86—3.75
|CallonPet
|16583
|5.02
|4.87
|5.01+.14
|CntryLink 1
|16475
|11.38
|11.09
|11.09—.29
|ChesEng
|79181
|1.70
|1.64
|1.67+.05
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|6214
|44.60
|44.29
|44.33—.59
|CgpVelLCrd
|20241
|13.21
|12.96
|13.10—.00
|CgpVelICrd
|21054
|7.07
|6.92
|6.99+.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|9522
|71.29
|70.72
|71.13+.21
|CitizFincl 1.28
|6989
|36.75
|36.24
|36.25—.58
|ClevCliffs .24f
|28510
|11.50
|11.15
|11.18—.12
|Clouderan
|8309
|5.87
|5.63
|5.85+.19
|CocaCola 1.60
|10987
|51.52
|51.13
|51.20—.20
|Coeur
|11896
|4.79
|4.66
|4.77+.14
|DaVitaInc
|13110
|59.89
|58.75
|58.92+2.87
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|9544
|61.57
|61.15
|61.38+.47
|DenburyR
|19304
|1.17
|1.11
|1.14+.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|5956
|7.83
|7.77
|7.77+.05
|DxGBullrs
|17616
|35.95
|35.12
|35.83+.82
|DirSPBears
|7448
|17.67
|17.53
|17.54—.18
|DirDGlBrrs
|14958
|8.28
|8.09
|8.12—.16
|DxSPOGBls
|27894
|5.40
|5.22
|5.28+.10
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|8741
|60.99
|59.92
|60.78+.70
|Disney 1.76
|13747
|141.44
|140.01
|141.03+1.18
|EnCanag .07
|26294
|4.65
|4.54
|4.63+.08
|EndvSilvg
|8949
|2.48
|2.42
|2.48+.12
|EnscoRrs
|8361
|8.20
|7.72
|8.06+.39
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|7567
|75.30
|74.90
|74.93—.06
|FiatChrys
|6086
|13.51
|13.45
|13.47+.10
|FMajSilvg
|16973
|10.29
|10.00
|10.28+.38
|FordM .60a
|x37017
|10.17
|10.10
|10.14+.09
|FortunaSlv
|7318
|3.93
|3.77
|3.89+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|13665
|11.61
|11.47
|11.47—.02
|Gannettn .64
|7062
|9.67
|9.34
|9.53+.07
|GenElec .04
|35382
|10.16
|10.05
|10.14+.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|14387
|40.37
|39.86
|40.16+.68
|GoldFLtd .01e
|7061
|5.67
|5.58
|5.63—.03
|HPInc .64
|6773
|21.54
|21.44
|21.44+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|58716
|23.55
|22.44
|23.19+1.44
|HarmonyG .05
|7715
|2.55
|2.52
|2.54—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|13749
|1.98
|1.91
|1.96+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|13033
|14.87
|14.58
|14.60—.25
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|11861
|3.79
|3.73
|3.76—.02
|iPtShFutn
|32925
|23.42
|23.21
|23.28—.10
|iShGold
|29105
|13.68
|13.64
|13.67+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|17885
|46.34
|46.17
|46.24+.22
|iShSilver
|37565
|15.35
|15.28
|15.35+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|17952
|42.29
|42.20
|42.26—.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|27902
|43.03
|42.97
|42.98+.12
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|10154
|132.49
|132.24
|132.33+.64
|iSEafe 1.66e
|12440
|65.63
|65.55
|65.60+.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|11476
|86.76
|86.68
|86.75+.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19578
|154.70
|153.78
|154.51+.69
|iShREst 2.76e
|6837
|88.14
|87.49
|88.04+.12
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|6524
|61.47
|61.36
|61.42+.07
|IBM 6.48f
|6170
|151.48
|150.01
|151.44+1.76
|iShCorEM .95e
|8544
|51.68
|51.60
|51.62+.13
|ItauUnHs
|20862
|9.85
|9.77
|9.77+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|10699
|114.17
|112.77
|113.97+.43
|JohnJn 3.80
|20145
|130.15
|127.84
|128.29—2.02
|Keycorp .74f
|7500
|17.50
|17.36
|17.36—.10
|KindMorg 1
|7686
|20.60
|20.49
|20.55+.05
|Kinrossg
|13478
|4.36
|4.31
|4.34+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|7648
|21.81
|21.44
|21.44—.25
|Macys 1.51
|8966
|22.57
|22.18
|22.33+.23
|Mallinckdt
|12470
|6.88
|6.28
|6.29—.63
|MarathnO .20
|11995
|13.81
|13.61
|13.64—.02
|Merck 2.20
|5999
|81.82
|81.05
|81.14—.26
|MorgStan 1.40f
|6865
|44.34
|44.11
|44.19—.20
|Nabors .24
|15204
|2.39
|2.27
|2.34+.09
|NewMedia 1.52
|7338
|10.58
|10.03
|10.13+.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|27578
|5.18
|5.16
|5.18+.04
|Novartis 2.75e
|6979
|94.46
|93.85
|94.00+.44
|OasisPet
|6404
|4.72
|4.58
|4.64+.04
|OcciPet 3.16f
|7139
|52.70
|52.07
|52.22—.12
|Oracle .96
|8183
|58.08
|57.64
|57.84+.30
|PPLCorp 1.65
|11041
|30.34
|29.94
|30.09—.08
|Penney
|19383
|.94
|.90
|.90+.01
|Petrobras
|9739
|16.17
|16.03
|16.04+.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|9223
|42.88
|42.55
|42.65—.13
|PionEnSvc
|9465
|.23
|.22
|.23+.00
|PrUCruders
|6247
|18.09
|17.86
|17.99+.01
|PrUShSPrs
|5928
|29.95
|29.79
|29.80—.17
|PulteGrp .44
|6909
|33.80
|33.37
|33.74+.51
|Qudiann
|7827
|7.97
|7.79
|7.82—.21
|RangeRs .08
|10646
|5.42
|5.28
|5.37+.08
|RegionsFn .56
|18809
|15.23
|15.07
|15.10—.03
|SpdrGold
|13383
|134.82
|134.48
|134.74+.27
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|48985
|298.11
|297.33
|298.09+.92
|SpdrBiots .44e
|6217
|86.46
|85.36
|86.29+.68
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|48777
|25.12
|24.83
|24.93+.17
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|6758
|9.19
|8.90
|9.10+.22
|Schlmbrg 2
|14081
|39.76
|38.95
|39.34+.63
|Schwab .68f
|11499
|43.45
|42.72
|42.97+.25
|Skecherss
|7730
|39.48
|38.68
|39.02+.01
|SnapIncAn
|52365
|14.47
|14.02
|14.24+.22
|SwstnEngy
|15062
|2.49
|2.44
|2.47+.03
|Sprint
|83462
|7.30
|7.12
|7.29+.34
|Squaren
|7734
|79.63
|78.60
|79.33+.82
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10606
|91.88
|91.59
|91.74—.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|8791
|60.05
|59.72
|59.83—.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13926
|63.26
|62.97
|62.97+.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|25694
|27.99
|27.86
|27.95+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|16123
|77.91
|77.44
|77.75+.30
|SPTech .78e
|7382
|81.61
|80.99
|81.60+.91
|SpdrRESel
|8642
|36.87
|36.61
|36.87+.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|24855
|60.58
|59.89
|60.22—.15
|TaiwSemi .73e
|24829
|44.79
|44.13
|44.79+.96
|Tenaris .69e
|6186
|25.53
|25.14
|25.39+.28
|TevaPhrm .73e
|32564
|7.85
|7.67
|7.69—.22
|Transocn
|20780
|6.04
|5.84
|5.95+.15
|TurqHillRs
|17372
|.64
|.63
|.63+.00
|10645
|37.14
|36.83
|37.03+.26
|UBSGrp .69e
|6101
|12.11
|12.07
|12.07+.10
|UberTchn
|6893
|43.45
|43.01
|43.37+.19
|USOilFd
|35463
|11.69
|11.61
|11.66—.01
|USSteel .20
|16161
|15.50
|15.08
|15.08+.01
|ValeSA .29e
|16296
|14.05
|13.90
|13.91—.13
|VanEGold .06e
|32773
|28.23
|28.00
|28.19+.21
|VnEkSemi .58e
|10127
|118.63
|117.21
|118.37+1.91
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|21136
|14.53
|14.13
|14.38+.32
|VanEJrGld
|16534
|39.100
|39.53
|39.95+.46
|VangAllW 1.34e
|6424
|51.06
|51.00
|51.04+.07
|VangEmg 1.10e
|22038
|42.85
|42.78
|42.81+.06
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|6290
|41.66
|41.61
|41.64+.06
|Vereit .55
|6926
|8.89
|8.77
|8.83+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|16979
|56.58
|55.72
|55.96—.63
|Visa s 1
|7484
|180.00
|179.14
|179.99+.75
|WPXEngy
|6299
|10.42
|10.29
|10.31+.03
|WellsFargo 1.80
|14546
|46.04
|45.79
|45.95—.09
|WhitngPetrs
|6448
|16.11
|15.65
|15.79+.13
|Yamanag .02
|19207
|2.88
|2.83
|2.87+.02
|—————————
