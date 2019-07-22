Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e

BC-150-actives-e

The Associated Press

July 22, 2019, 10:10 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 19603 2.48 2.40 2.40—.01
AMCEnt .80f 7377 10.88 10.45 10.72+.18
AT&TInc 2.04 55688 32.75 32.22 32.28—.51
AbbVie 4.28 9463 68.75 68.04 68.59+.05
Alibaba 33305 173.85 172.48 172.85—.14
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
56688 10.09 10.01 10.09+.11
Ambev .05e 12623 4.86 4.81 4.82+.02
Annaly 1e 20970 9.46 9.40 9.43+.09
AnteroRes 1 14359 5.12 4.98 5.09+.18
AuroraCn 26942 6.83 6.65 6.69—.15
BPPLC 2.44 8292 39.47 39.31 39.37+.14
BRFSA 8843 9.34 9.19 9.34+.50
BcoBrads .06a 16716 10.19 10.12 10.14+.16
BcoSantSA .21e 12469 4.44 4.42 4.43—.01
BkofAm .60 47159 29.57 29.28 29.52+.12
BarrickGld 25069 17.36 17.10 17.33+.12
Boeing 8.22 11304 382.48 374.61 380.12+2.76
BrMySq 1.64 11952 43.51 43.24 43.31—.02
CVSHealth 2 6199 56.16 55.71 55.75—.19
CadencBn .70 25034 16.71 15.73 15.86—3.75
CallonPet 16583 5.02 4.87 5.01+.14
CntryLink 1 16475 11.38 11.09 11.09—.29
ChesEng 79181 1.70 1.64 1.67+.05
ChinaMble 3.50e 6214 44.60 44.29 44.33—.59
CgpVelLCrd 20241 13.21 12.96 13.10—.00
CgpVelICrd 21054 7.07 6.92 6.99+.01
Citigroup 2.04f 9522 71.29 70.72 71.13+.21
CitizFincl 1.28 6989 36.75 36.24 36.25—.58
ClevCliffs .24f 28510 11.50 11.15 11.18—.12
Clouderan 8309 5.87 5.63 5.85+.19
CocaCola 1.60 10987 51.52 51.13 51.20—.20
Coeur 11896 4.79 4.66 4.77+.14
DaVitaInc 13110 59.89 58.75 58.92+2.87
DeltaAir 1.61f 9544 61.57 61.15 61.38+.47
DenburyR 19304 1.17 1.11 1.14+.03
DeutschBk .12e 5956 7.83 7.77 7.77+.05
DxGBullrs 17616 35.95 35.12 35.83+.82
DirSPBears 7448 17.67 17.53 17.54—.18
DirDGlBrrs 14958 8.28 8.09 8.12—.16
DxSPOGBls 27894 5.40 5.22 5.28+.10
DrxSCBulls .41e 8741 60.99 59.92 60.78+.70
Disney 1.76 13747 141.44 140.01 141.03+1.18
EnCanag .07 26294 4.65 4.54 4.63+.08
EndvSilvg 8949 2.48 2.42 2.48+.12
EnscoRrs 8361 8.20 7.72 8.06+.39
ExxonMbl 3.48f 7567 75.30 74.90 74.93—.06
FiatChrys 6086 13.51 13.45 13.47+.10
FMajSilvg 16973 10.29 10.00 10.28+.38
FordM .60a x37017 10.17 10.10 10.14+.09
FortunaSlv 7318 3.93 3.77 3.89+.15
FrptMcM .20 13665 11.61 11.47 11.47—.02
Gannettn .64 7062 9.67 9.34 9.53+.07
GenElec .04 35382 10.16 10.05 10.14+.10
GenMotors 1.52 14387 40.37 39.86 40.16+.68
GoldFLtd .01e 7061 5.67 5.58 5.63—.03
HPInc .64 6773 21.54 21.44 21.44+.05
Hallibrtn .72 58716 23.55 22.44 23.19+1.44
HarmonyG .05 7715 2.55 2.52 2.54—.02
HeclaM .01e 13749 1.98 1.91 1.96+.07
HPEntn .45e 13033 14.87 14.58 14.60—.25
IAMGldg 1.52f 11861 3.79 3.73 3.76—.02
iPtShFutn 32925 23.42 23.21 23.28—.10
iShGold 29105 13.68 13.64 13.67+.02
iShBrazil .67e 17885 46.34 46.17 46.24+.22
iShSilver 37565 15.35 15.28 15.35+.18
iShChinaLC .87e 17952 42.29 42.20 42.26—.22
iShEMkts .59e 27902 43.03 42.97 42.98+.12
iSh20yrT 3.05
10154 132.49 132.24 132.33+.64
iSEafe 1.66e 12440 65.63 65.55 65.60+.09
iShiBxHYB 5.09 11476 86.76 86.68 86.75+.16
iShR2K 1.77e 19578 154.70 153.78 154.51+.69
iShREst 2.76e 6837 88.14 87.49 88.04+.12
iShCorEafe 1.56e 6524 61.47 61.36 61.42+.07
IBM 6.48f 6170 151.48 150.01 151.44+1.76
iShCorEM .95e 8544 51.68 51.60 51.62+.13
ItauUnHs 20862 9.85 9.77 9.77+.09
JPMorgCh 3.20
10699 114.17 112.77 113.97+.43
JohnJn 3.80 20145 130.15 127.84 128.29—2.02
Keycorp .74f 7500 17.50 17.36 17.36—.10
KindMorg 1 7686 20.60 20.49 20.55+.05
Kinrossg 13478 4.36 4.31 4.34+.03
Kroger s .56f 7648 21.81 21.44 21.44—.25
Macys 1.51 8966 22.57 22.18 22.33+.23
Mallinckdt 12470 6.88 6.28 6.29—.63
MarathnO .20 11995 13.81 13.61 13.64—.02
Merck 2.20 5999 81.82 81.05 81.14—.26
MorgStan 1.40f 6865 44.34 44.11 44.19—.20
Nabors .24 15204 2.39 2.27 2.34+.09
NewMedia 1.52 7338 10.58 10.03 10.13+.32
NokiaCp .19e 27578 5.18 5.16 5.18+.04
Novartis 2.75e 6979 94.46 93.85 94.00+.44
OasisPet 6404 4.72 4.58 4.64+.04
OcciPet 3.16f 7139 52.70 52.07 52.22—.12
Oracle .96 8183 58.08 57.64 57.84+.30
PPLCorp 1.65 11041 30.34 29.94 30.09—.08
Penney 19383 .94 .90 .90+.01
Petrobras 9739 16.17 16.03 16.04+.05
Pfizer 1.44 9223 42.88 42.55 42.65—.13
PionEnSvc 9465 .23 .22 .23+.00
PrUCruders 6247 18.09 17.86 17.99+.01
PrUShSPrs 5928 29.95 29.79 29.80—.17
PulteGrp .44 6909 33.80 33.37 33.74+.51
Qudiann 7827 7.97 7.79 7.82—.21
RangeRs .08 10646 5.42 5.28 5.37+.08
RegionsFn .56 18809 15.23 15.07 15.10—.03
SpdrGold 13383 134.82 134.48 134.74+.27
S&P500ETF 4.13e
48985 298.11 297.33 298.09+.92
SpdrBiots .44e 6217 86.46 85.36 86.29+.68
SpdrOGEx .73e 48777 25.12 24.83 24.93+.17
SpdrOGEq .49e 6758 9.19 8.90 9.10+.22
Schlmbrg 2 14081 39.76 38.95 39.34+.63
Schwab .68f 11499 43.45 42.72 42.97+.25
Skecherss 7730 39.48 38.68 39.02+.01
SnapIncAn 52365 14.47 14.02 14.24+.22
SwstnEngy 15062 2.49 2.44 2.47+.03
Sprint 83462 7.30 7.12 7.29+.34
Squaren 7734 79.63 78.60 79.33+.82
SPHlthC 1.01e 10606 91.88 91.59 91.74—.02
SPCnSt 1.28e 8791 60.05 59.72 59.83—.11
SPEngy 2.04e 13926 63.26 62.97 62.97+.21
SPDRFncl .46e 25694 27.99 27.86 27.95+.01
SPInds 1.12e 16123 77.91 77.44 77.75+.30
SPTech .78e 7382 81.61 80.99 81.60+.91
SpdrRESel 8642 36.87 36.61 36.87+.07
SPUtil 1.55e 24855 60.58 59.89 60.22—.15
TaiwSemi .73e 24829 44.79 44.13 44.79+.96
Tenaris .69e 6186 25.53 25.14 25.39+.28
TevaPhrm .73e 32564 7.85 7.67 7.69—.22
Transocn 20780 6.04 5.84 5.95+.15
TurqHillRs 17372 .64 .63 .63+.00
Twitter 10645 37.14 36.83 37.03+.26
UBSGrp .69e 6101 12.11 12.07 12.07+.10
UberTchn 6893 43.45 43.01 43.37+.19
USOilFd 35463 11.69 11.61 11.66—.01
USSteel .20 16161 15.50 15.08 15.08+.01
ValeSA .29e 16296 14.05 13.90 13.91—.13
VanEGold .06e 32773 28.23 28.00 28.19+.21
VnEkSemi .58e
10127 118.63 117.21 118.37+1.91
VEckOilSvc .47e
21136 14.53 14.13 14.38+.32
VanEJrGld 16534 39.100 39.53 39.95+.46
VangAllW 1.34e 6424 51.06 51.00 51.04+.07
VangEmg 1.10e 22038 42.85 42.78 42.81+.06
VangFTSE 1.10e 6290 41.66 41.61 41.64+.06
Vereit .55 6926 8.89 8.77 8.83+.01
VerizonCm 2.41 16979 56.58 55.72 55.96—.63
Visa s 1 7484 180.00 179.14 179.99+.75
WPXEngy 6299 10.42 10.29 10.31+.03
WellsFargo 1.80 14546 46.04 45.79 45.95—.09
WhitngPetrs 6448 16.11 15.65 15.79+.13
Yamanag .02 19207 2.88 2.83 2.87+.02
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up