BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9471 2.29 2.22 2.27+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 30286 33.27 33.10 33.14+.05 AbbVie 4.28 9549 68.82 68.10 68.59+.34 AlcoaCp 7586 23.78 23.29 23.50+.09 Alibaba 23457 175.13 174.23 174.77+1.97 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11024 10.01 9.95 9.97 Ambev .05e 18806 4.93 4.89 4.91+.06 AEagleOut .55 8407 18.20 17.92 18.13+.23 AmExp 1.56 17347 128.00 123.80 125.79—2.61 AnglogldA 7557 19.54 19.25 19.50—.13 ABInBev 3.19e 11700 94.42 93.87 94.29+4.95 AnteroRes 1 19732 4.85 4.69 4.83+.11 Apache 1 x9558 23.50 23.16 23.45+.15 ArcelorMrs .10p 7645 16.67 16.48 16.61+.03 AstraZens 1.37e 8870 40.59 40.42 40.52—.21 AuroraCn 26434 7.05 6.83 6.93—.02 BPPLC 2.44 14259 39.06 38.94 39.01+.17 BcoBrads .06a 7612 10.22 10.12 10.13—.15 BcoSantSA .21e 8416 4.46 4.45 4.46—.05 BkofAm .60 58898 29.61 29.48 29.53+.05 BarrickGld 40912 17.44 17.07 17.39+.17 Boeing 8.22 17480 373.87 368.50 373.79+12.68 BrMySq 1.64 11504 44.19 43.74 43.80—.25 CallonPet 15681 4.90 4.76 4.84+.04 CannTrHln 9138 2.95 2.78 2.83—.10 CapOne 1.60 9103 92.14 90.23 91.55+2.79 CntryLink 1 10549 11.49 11.35 11.43+.03 ChesEng 76946 1.63 1.58 1.62+.04 Chewyn 13323 33.82 32.20 32.59—.26 CgpVelLCrd 18906 12.81 12.66 12.75—.02 CgpVelICrd 33238 7.24 7.15 7.17+.02 Citigroup 2.04f 13760 72.17 71.65 71.69—.10 CitizFincl 1.78f 18055 36.42 35.25 36.01+1.39 ClevCliffs .24f 53338 11.38 10.95 11.06+.19 CocaCola 1.60 12369 52.15 51.88 52.01—.02 Coeur 23413 5.10 4.92 4.99—.06 ConAgra .85 7778 29.11 28.90 28.97—.14 ConocoPhil 1.22 x6839 60.00 59.36 59.44—.57 Corning .80 7393 33.58 33.23 33.38+.22 DenburyR 9775 1.13 1.09 1.10+.02 DeutschBk .12e 9468 7.75 7.68 7.70—.23 DrGMBllrs 7917 87.75 82.11 86.40+.25 DxGBullrs 34738 36.12 34.43 35.82—.37 DxGlMBrrs 11944 17.14 16.12 16.37—.09 DirDGlBrrs 25367 8.44 8.06 8.13+.05 DxSPOGBls 14872 5.11 4.95 5.07+.05 DrxSCBulls .41e 6831 61.73 60.89 61.53+.46 Disney 1.76 8265 142.24 141.02 141.26—.37 EldrGldgrs 11872 7.86 7.58 7.82—.02 EnCanag .07 21827 4.42 4.34 4.41+.05 EndvSilvg 20650 2.57 2.38 2.51+.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10073 15.11 15.00 15.08+.11 ExxonMbl 3.48f 12780 74.96 74.54 74.94+.10 FstDatan 7495 29.29 29.03 29.15—.04 FMajSilvg 21896 10.24 9.84 10.00+.08 FordM .60a 46106 10.32 10.22 10.23—.03 FortunaSlv 10566 3.87 3.67 3.77+.01 FrptMcM .20 69343 11.70 11.40 11.61+.46 GameStop 1.52 7168 4.34 4.22 4.31+.11 Gannettn .64 9555 9.98 8.70 9.91+2.01 Gap .97 6872 18.80 18.60 18.71+.17 GenElec .04 46139 10.15 10.03 10.09+.03 GenMotors 1.52 7387 39.67 39.24 39.53+.41 GoldFLtd .01e 30350 5.72 5.59 5.71—.08 Hallibrtn .72 14877 21.82 21.43 21.54—.15 HarmonyG .05 12243 2.56 2.50 2.55—.03 HeclaM .01e 33168 2.07 1.98 2.00—.01 HPEntn .45e 7823 14.92 14.78 14.84+.09 IAMGldg 1.52f 7799 3.92 3.80 3.88+.01 iPtShFutn 28483 22.81 22.59 22.60—.52 iShGold 26600 13.80 13.73 13.79—.04 iShBrazil .67e 24990 46.62 46.27 46.32—.35 iShSilver 86288 15.54 15.39 15.47+.18 iShChinaLC .87e 22577 42.74 42.62 42.65+.41 iShEMkts .59e 83997 43.22 43.11 43.14+.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 10861 123.94 123.78 123.94—.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 9135 131.69 131.51 131.66—.34 iSEafe 1.66e 13440 65.75 65.63 65.73+.03 iShiBxHYB 5.09 7506 86.77 86.70 86.77+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 20096 155.30 154.60 155.14+.43 iSUSAMinV .87e 6992 63.62 63.42 63.50+.03 Infosyss 9127 11.51 11.49 11.51—.05 IBM 6.48f 9090 150.93 149.66 150.27+.64 iShCorEM .95e 8021 51.90 51.76 51.80—.01 ItauUnHs 13044 9.92 9.81 9.82—.12 JPMorgCh 3.20 15254 115.12 114.55 114.87+.20 JohnJn 3.80 10559 132.39 131.11 131.40—.67 Keycorp .56 11409 17.55 17.29 17.41+.10 KindMorg 1 16836 20.49 20.28 20.48+.06 Kinrossg 22049 4.38 4.19 4.36+.05 KrSChInn 1.26p 11220 43.32 43.01 43.21+.50 McEwenM .01 9834 2.00 1.93 1.96—.02 Medtrnic 2.16f 11204 102.74 101.91 102.40+1.06 Merck 2.20 9858 82.82 81.98 82.27—.42 MorgStan 1.40f 10643 44.69 44.33 44.53+.10 Nabors .24 21180 2.30 2.21 2.27+.01 NewmtM .56 8927 39.84 39.21 39.67—.03 NokiaCp .19e 22155 5.18 5.15 5.18+.04 OcciPet 3.16f 10740 51.70 50.85 51.69+.68 Oracle .96 12974 58.53 58.26 58.39+.27 PPDAIn .19p 7451 4.33 4.20 4.32+.09 Penney 38042 .100 .94 .94—.14 Petrobras 11783 16.11 15.96 15.98—.15 Pfizer 1.44 17040 43.21 42.94 43.11+.05 PhilipMor 4.56 12361 89.50 87.86 89.40+1.69 PrUCruders 7370 17.72 17.58 17.66—.05 ProctGam 2.98 8259 115.62 115.10 115.46+.02 QEPRes .08 32794 5.95 5.54 5.54—.77 Qudiann 15072 8.35 8.04 8.17—.12 RangeRs .08 66108 5.65 5.28 5.40+.26 RegionsFn .56 47570 15.39 14.90 15.20+.41 SpdrGold 18080 136.03 135.39 135.91—.57 S&P500ETF 4.13e 79067 300.07 299.38 299.70+.87 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7188 53.47 52.93 53.18+.28 SpdrOGEx .73e 35128 24.64 24.38 24.57+.12 Salesforce 8360 160.30 158.75 160.30+2.32 Schlmbrg 2 26317 39.34 37.29 38.10—.68 Schwab .68f 9529 42.04 41.65 41.73+.25 SibanyeG .14r 9310 5.35 5.23 5.31+.01 Skecherss 52801 40.50 38.52 40.22+5.38 SnapIncAn 34599 14.65 14.31 14.46—.10 SwstnEngy 12139 2.45 2.39 2.42+.01 Sprint 8995 6.90 6.81 6.84—.08 Squaren 9100 81.70 80.70 81.04—.02 SPHlthC 1.01e 7174 92.97 92.47 92.58—.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 7659 60.49 60.30 60.40+.08 SPEngy 2.04e 16381 62.59 62.24 62.51+.04 SPDRFncl .46e 28731 28.18 28.07 28.12+.06 SPInds 1.12e 10391 77.91 77.43 77.64+.61 SPTech .78e 8489 81.88 81.48 81.63+.59 SPUtil 1.55e 17048 61.21 60.85 61.17—.09 StateStr 1.88 8517 58.94 57.25 58.45+2.16 Synchrony .84 10688 36.06 35.30 35.67—.42 TaiwSemi .73e 19762 43.62 43.07 43.60+.41 TevaPhrm .73e 24537 7.97 7.81 7.89+.06 Transocn 12122 5.72 5.63 5.68+.05 TurqHillRs 16993 .65 .62 .63+.00 Twitter 11094 38.09 37.61 37.73+.07 USBancrp 1.48 9256 55.54 55.07 55.15—.05 USOilFd 20246 11.57 11.52 11.54—.02 USSteel .20 14559 15.11 14.82 15.02+.34 ValeSA .29e 13774 14.19 14.09 14.16+.15 VanEGold .06e 70331 28.25 27.82 28.18—.08 VEckOilSvc .47e 9789 13.95 13.69 13.82—.06 VanEJrGld 17174 40.15 39.32 39.93 VerizonCm 2.41 12167 57.46 56.88 56.96—.26 Visa s 1 9266 181.84 180.08 180.95+.42 WPXEngy 10068 10.13 9.90 9.98—.01 WellsFargo 1.80 26022 46.21 45.86 46.01+.19 Yamanag .02 49442 2.93 2.82 2.88+.01 