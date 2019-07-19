BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|9471
|2.29
|2.22
|2.27+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|30286
|33.27
|33.10
|33.14+.05
|AbbVie 4.28
|9549
|68.82
|68.10
|68.59+.34
|AlcoaCp
|7586
|23.78
|23.29
|23.50+.09
|Alibaba
|23457
|175.13
|174.23
|174.77+1.97
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11024
|10.01
|9.95
|9.97
|Ambev .05e
|18806
|4.93
|4.89
|4.91+.06
|AEagleOut .55
|8407
|18.20
|17.92
|18.13+.23
|AmExp 1.56
|17347
|128.00
|123.80
|125.79—2.61
|AnglogldA
|7557
|19.54
|19.25
|19.50—.13
|ABInBev 3.19e
|11700
|94.42
|93.87
|94.29+4.95
|AnteroRes 1
|19732
|4.85
|4.69
|4.83+.11
|Apache 1
|x9558
|23.50
|23.16
|23.45+.15
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|7645
|16.67
|16.48
|16.61+.03
|AstraZens 1.37e
|8870
|40.59
|40.42
|40.52—.21
|AuroraCn
|26434
|7.05
|6.83
|6.93—.02
|BPPLC 2.44
|14259
|39.06
|38.94
|39.01+.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|7612
|10.22
|10.12
|10.13—.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|8416
|4.46
|4.45
|4.46—.05
|BkofAm .60
|58898
|29.61
|29.48
|29.53+.05
|BarrickGld
|40912
|17.44
|17.07
|17.39+.17
|Boeing 8.22
|17480
|373.87
|368.50
|373.79+12.68
|BrMySq 1.64
|11504
|44.19
|43.74
|43.80—.25
|CallonPet
|15681
|4.90
|4.76
|4.84+.04
|CannTrHln
|9138
|2.95
|2.78
|2.83—.10
|CapOne 1.60
|9103
|92.14
|90.23
|91.55+2.79
|CntryLink 1
|10549
|11.49
|11.35
|11.43+.03
|ChesEng
|76946
|1.63
|1.58
|1.62+.04
|Chewyn
|13323
|33.82
|32.20
|32.59—.26
|CgpVelLCrd
|18906
|12.81
|12.66
|12.75—.02
|CgpVelICrd
|33238
|7.24
|7.15
|7.17+.02
|Citigroup 2.04f
|13760
|72.17
|71.65
|71.69—.10
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|18055
|36.42
|35.25
|36.01+1.39
|ClevCliffs .24f
|53338
|11.38
|10.95
|11.06+.19
|CocaCola 1.60
|12369
|52.15
|51.88
|52.01—.02
|Coeur
|23413
|5.10
|4.92
|4.99—.06
|ConAgra .85
|7778
|29.11
|28.90
|28.97—.14
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|x6839
|60.00
|59.36
|59.44—.57
|Corning .80
|7393
|33.58
|33.23
|33.38+.22
|DenburyR
|9775
|1.13
|1.09
|1.10+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|9468
|7.75
|7.68
|7.70—.23
|DrGMBllrs
|7917
|87.75
|82.11
|86.40+.25
|DxGBullrs
|34738
|36.12
|34.43
|35.82—.37
|DxGlMBrrs
|11944
|17.14
|16.12
|16.37—.09
|DirDGlBrrs
|25367
|8.44
|8.06
|8.13+.05
|DxSPOGBls
|14872
|5.11
|4.95
|5.07+.05
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|6831
|61.73
|60.89
|61.53+.46
|Disney 1.76
|8265
|142.24
|141.02
|141.26—.37
|EldrGldgrs
|11872
|7.86
|7.58
|7.82—.02
|EnCanag .07
|21827
|4.42
|4.34
|4.41+.05
|EndvSilvg
|20650
|2.57
|2.38
|2.51+.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|10073
|15.11
|15.00
|15.08+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|12780
|74.96
|74.54
|74.94+.10
|FstDatan
|7495
|29.29
|29.03
|29.15—.04
|FMajSilvg
|21896
|10.24
|9.84
|10.00+.08
|FordM .60a
|46106
|10.32
|10.22
|10.23—.03
|FortunaSlv
|10566
|3.87
|3.67
|3.77+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|69343
|11.70
|11.40
|11.61+.46
|GameStop 1.52
|7168
|4.34
|4.22
|4.31+.11
|Gannettn .64
|9555
|9.98
|8.70
|9.91+2.01
|Gap .97
|6872
|18.80
|18.60
|18.71+.17
|GenElec .04
|46139
|10.15
|10.03
|10.09+.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|7387
|39.67
|39.24
|39.53+.41
|GoldFLtd .01e
|30350
|5.72
|5.59
|5.71—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|14877
|21.82
|21.43
|21.54—.15
|HarmonyG .05
|12243
|2.56
|2.50
|2.55—.03
|HeclaM .01e
|33168
|2.07
|1.98
|2.00—.01
|HPEntn .45e
|7823
|14.92
|14.78
|14.84+.09
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|7799
|3.92
|3.80
|3.88+.01
|iPtShFutn
|28483
|22.81
|22.59
|22.60—.52
|iShGold
|26600
|13.80
|13.73
|13.79—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|24990
|46.62
|46.27
|46.32—.35
|iShSilver
|86288
|15.54
|15.39
|15.47+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|22577
|42.74
|42.62
|42.65+.41
|iShEMkts .59e
|83997
|43.22
|43.11
|43.14+.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|10861
|123.94
|123.78
|123.94—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|9135
|131.69
|131.51
|131.66—.34
|iSEafe 1.66e
|13440
|65.75
|65.63
|65.73+.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|7506
|86.77
|86.70
|86.77+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|20096
|155.30
|154.60
|155.14+.43
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|6992
|63.62
|63.42
|63.50+.03
|Infosyss
|9127
|11.51
|11.49
|11.51—.05
|IBM 6.48f
|9090
|150.93
|149.66
|150.27+.64
|iShCorEM .95e
|8021
|51.90
|51.76
|51.80—.01
|ItauUnHs
|13044
|9.92
|9.81
|9.82—.12
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|15254
|115.12
|114.55
|114.87+.20
|JohnJn 3.80
|10559
|132.39
|131.11
|131.40—.67
|Keycorp .56
|11409
|17.55
|17.29
|17.41+.10
|KindMorg 1
|16836
|20.49
|20.28
|20.48+.06
|Kinrossg
|22049
|4.38
|4.19
|4.36+.05
|KrSChInn 1.26p
|11220
|43.32
|43.01
|43.21+.50
|McEwenM .01
|9834
|2.00
|1.93
|1.96—.02
|Medtrnic 2.16f
|11204
|102.74
|101.91
|102.40+1.06
|Merck 2.20
|9858
|82.82
|81.98
|82.27—.42
|MorgStan 1.40f
|10643
|44.69
|44.33
|44.53+.10
|Nabors .24
|21180
|2.30
|2.21
|2.27+.01
|NewmtM .56
|8927
|39.84
|39.21
|39.67—.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|22155
|5.18
|5.15
|5.18+.04
|OcciPet 3.16f
|10740
|51.70
|50.85
|51.69+.68
|Oracle .96
|12974
|58.53
|58.26
|58.39+.27
|PPDAIn .19p
|7451
|4.33
|4.20
|4.32+.09
|Penney
|38042
|.100
|.94
|.94—.14
|Petrobras
|11783
|16.11
|15.96
|15.98—.15
|Pfizer 1.44
|17040
|43.21
|42.94
|43.11+.05
|PhilipMor 4.56
|12361
|89.50
|87.86
|89.40+1.69
|PrUCruders
|7370
|17.72
|17.58
|17.66—.05
|ProctGam 2.98
|8259
|115.62
|115.10
|115.46+.02
|QEPRes .08
|32794
|5.95
|5.54
|5.54—.77
|Qudiann
|15072
|8.35
|8.04
|8.17—.12
|RangeRs .08
|66108
|5.65
|5.28
|5.40+.26
|RegionsFn .56
|47570
|15.39
|14.90
|15.20+.41
|SpdrGold
|18080
|136.03
|135.39
|135.91—.57
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|79067
|300.07
|299.38
|299.70+.87
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|7188
|53.47
|52.93
|53.18+.28
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|35128
|24.64
|24.38
|24.57+.12
|Salesforce
|8360
|160.30
|158.75
|160.30+2.32
|Schlmbrg 2
|26317
|39.34
|37.29
|38.10—.68
|Schwab .68f
|9529
|42.04
|41.65
|41.73+.25
|SibanyeG .14r
|9310
|5.35
|5.23
|5.31+.01
|Skecherss
|52801
|40.50
|38.52
|40.22+5.38
|SnapIncAn
|34599
|14.65
|14.31
|14.46—.10
|SwstnEngy
|12139
|2.45
|2.39
|2.42+.01
|Sprint
|8995
|6.90
|6.81
|6.84—.08
|Squaren
|9100
|81.70
|80.70
|81.04—.02
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7174
|92.97
|92.47
|92.58—.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|7659
|60.49
|60.30
|60.40+.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16381
|62.59
|62.24
|62.51+.04
|SPDRFncl .46e
|28731
|28.18
|28.07
|28.12+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|10391
|77.91
|77.43
|77.64+.61
|SPTech .78e
|8489
|81.88
|81.48
|81.63+.59
|SPUtil 1.55e
|17048
|61.21
|60.85
|61.17—.09
|StateStr 1.88
|8517
|58.94
|57.25
|58.45+2.16
|Synchrony .84
|10688
|36.06
|35.30
|35.67—.42
|TaiwSemi .73e
|19762
|43.62
|43.07
|43.60+.41
|TevaPhrm .73e
|24537
|7.97
|7.81
|7.89+.06
|Transocn
|12122
|5.72
|5.63
|5.68+.05
|TurqHillRs
|16993
|.65
|.62
|.63+.00
|11094
|38.09
|37.61
|37.73+.07
|USBancrp 1.48
|9256
|55.54
|55.07
|55.15—.05
|USOilFd
|20246
|11.57
|11.52
|11.54—.02
|USSteel .20
|14559
|15.11
|14.82
|15.02+.34
|ValeSA .29e
|13774
|14.19
|14.09
|14.16+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|70331
|28.25
|27.82
|28.18—.08
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9789
|13.95
|13.69
|13.82—.06
|VanEJrGld
|17174
|40.15
|39.32
|39.93
|VerizonCm 2.41
|12167
|57.46
|56.88
|56.96—.26
|Visa s 1
|9266
|181.84
|180.08
|180.95+.42
|WPXEngy
|10068
|10.13
|9.90
|9.98—.01
|WellsFargo 1.80
|26022
|46.21
|45.86
|46.01+.19
|Yamanag .02
|49442
|2.93
|2.82
|2.88+.01
|—————————
