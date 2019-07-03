BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|9293
|2.29
|2.20
|2.21—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|50969
|34.04
|33.93
|33.96+.12
|AbbVie 4.28
|18969
|74.64
|73.78
|73.96—.27
|Alibaba
|23359
|175.85
|173.85
|174.08—1.37
|Allergan 2.96
|6479
|169.93
|169.23
|169.48—.06
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|12347
|9.96
|9.88
|9.93+.04
|Ambev .05e
|22166
|4.82
|4.74
|4.81+.11
|AnglogldA
|8941
|17.88
|17.52
|17.62—.07
|Annaly 1e
|8547
|9.10
|9.06
|9.09+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|6065
|5.37
|5.23
|5.32+.06
|AuroraCn
|27992
|7.59
|7.46
|7.53—.10
|Avon
|7559
|3.90
|3.85
|3.89—.01
|BPPLC 2.44
|10088
|41.71
|41.45
|41.47—.39
|BRFSA
|7241
|8.60
|8.47
|8.54+.04
|BcBilVArg .27e
|6740
|5.64
|5.61
|5.63+.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|11084
|9.84
|9.69
|9.82+.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|12347
|4.66
|4.64
|4.66+.08
|BkofAm .60
|56042
|29.24
|28.93
|28.99—.16
|BarrickGld
|28101
|15.77
|15.52
|15.55—.04
|BauschHl
|10354
|25.71
|25.28
|25.52+.29
|BrMySq 1.64
|x11296
|46.55
|46.23
|46.32+.05
|CVSHealth 2
|10824
|55.84
|55.00
|55.67+.87
|CannTrHln
|9851
|5.07
|4.85
|4.85—.12
|CanopyGrn
|46861
|39.19
|38.08
|38.98—1.10
|CntryLink 1
|8769
|11.76
|11.64
|11.72+.08
|ChesEng
|68815
|1.92
|1.85
|1.89+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|30967
|13.97
|13.74
|13.89+.44
|CgpVelICrd
|19060
|6.93
|6.81
|6.84—.25
|Citigroup 1.80
|11936
|70.86
|70.28
|70.70+.26
|ClevCliffs .24f
|x14241
|11.08
|10.91
|11.04+.16
|Clouderan
|8359
|5.28
|5.15
|5.26+.09
|CocaCola 1.60
|8854
|52.19
|52.00
|52.16+.18
|Coeur
|10408
|4.33
|4.19
|4.23—.01
|ConAgra .85
|16192
|27.73
|26.96
|27.58+.91
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|6680
|60.66
|60.22
|60.39+.29
|Coty .50
|6850
|11.73
|11.53
|11.60—.10
|DenburyR
|13733
|1.26
|1.21
|1.24+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|12424
|7.78
|7.73
|7.77+.18
|DevonE .32
|7279
|27.75
|27.27
|27.46—.09
|DxGBullrs
|23067
|27.60
|26.53
|26.86—.20
|DirSPBears
|6629
|17.68
|17.61
|17.64—.14
|DirDGlBrrs
|16068
|11.40
|11.03
|11.25+.06
|DxSPOGBls
|15985
|6.39
|6.12
|6.29+.08
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|6492
|62.59
|61.85
|62.43+.57
|Disney 1.76
|6604
|142.81
|142.00
|142.57+.04
|EldrGldgrs
|13986
|6.40
|6.13
|6.20—.04
|EnCanag .07
|17028
|5.02
|4.90
|4.94—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9895
|14.39
|14.24
|14.34+.16
|ErosIntl
|14632
|1.78
|1.65
|1.68—.09
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|6480
|75.98
|75.74
|75.94+.22
|FMajSilvg
|6020
|8.00
|7.78
|7.84—.09
|FordM .60a
|32932
|10.22
|10.13
|10.19+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|18141
|11.41
|11.23
|11.29—.16
|GenElec .04
|42246
|10.66
|10.55
|10.57—.05
|Gerdau .02e
|8506
|3.80
|3.71
|3.79+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|17639
|5.30
|5.14
|5.15—.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|9880
|22.69
|22.46
|22.57—.08
|HarmonyG .05
|18497
|2.27
|2.20
|2.23—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|8351
|1.77
|1.66
|1.69—.04
|iPtShFutn
|31062
|23.82
|23.63
|23.74+.09
|iShGold
|38891
|13.55
|13.51
|13.54+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|22137
|43.89
|43.31
|43.79+.31
|iShSKor .65e
|6533
|58.29
|58.18
|58.22—.98
|iShSilver
|22263
|14.34
|14.29
|14.32+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|18064
|43.07
|43.00
|43.04—.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|119775
|43.14
|43.05
|43.08—.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|11866
|124.74
|124.59
|124.68+.09
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|7674
|133.76
|133.51
|133.74+.48
|iSEafe 1.66e
|27327
|66.63
|66.55
|66.62+.39
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|24309
|87.15
|87.03
|87.14+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|15600
|155.81
|155.17
|155.65+.50
|iShREst 2.76e
|10070
|90.09
|89.19
|89.91+.93
|Infosyss
|18163
|10.72
|10.67
|10.72—.05
|iSTaiwnrs
|8187
|35.17
|35.13
|35.15—.40
|iShCorEM .95e
|12272
|51.79
|51.69
|51.74—.26
|ItauUnHs
|10837
|9.42
|9.27
|9.38+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|x13702
|113.87
|112.58
|112.70—.30
|KKR 1.31e
|5984
|26.00
|25.74
|25.83—.02
|Kellogg 2.24
|8446
|55.11
|53.37
|54.95+1.64
|KindMorg 1f
|9363
|21.08
|20.88
|20.89—.11
|Kinrossg
|22179
|3.87
|3.80
|3.84+.02
|Kroger s .56f
|7522
|21.56
|21.36
|21.49+.05
|Macys 1.51
|6368
|21.19
|20.98
|21.09+.05
|MarathnO .20
|10596
|13.62
|13.43
|13.61+.06
|Merck 2.20
|11284
|86.84
|85.99
|86.24+.73
|MorgStan 1.20
|7707
|44.08
|43.82
|43.95+.12
|Nabors .24
|11763
|2.86
|2.76
|2.86+.03
|NewmtM .56
|7295
|38.70
|38.29
|38.49+.05
|NikeB s .88
|7586
|85.87
|85.12
|85.87+.91
|NokiaCp .19e
|14939
|5.11
|5.09
|5.10+.04
|Novartis 2.75e
|6719
|92.48
|92.27
|92.37+.27
|OasisPet
|11172
|5.26
|5.08
|5.24+.06
|Omnova
|24881
|10.02
|9.92
|9.98+3.56
|Oracle .96
|17886
|58.78
|58.38
|58.61+.15
|Petrobras
|11145
|15.41
|15.24
|15.39+.16
|Pfizer 1.44
|13579
|44.56
|44.13
|44.13—.09
|PionEnSvc
|8170
|.24
|.22
|.23
|PUltSP500s
|5994
|56.58
|56.35
|56.51+.42
|ProctGam 2.87
|8004
|112.46
|111.84
|112.39+.91
|PrUShSPrs
|11017
|29.94
|29.86
|29.89—.16
|Qudiann
|10000
|8.03
|7.67
|7.94+.20
|RangeRs .08
|8800
|6.25
|6.07
|6.13—.05
|RedHat
|6629
|187.74
|187.48
|187.52—.67
|RegionsFn .56
|9110
|14.96
|14.86
|14.94+.08
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|5989
|65.51
|65.33
|65.42—.11
|SpdrGold
|10560
|133.61
|133.23
|133.46+.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|46598
|297.44
|297.02
|297.30+.87
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|8498
|53.21
|52.94
|53.10+.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|20184
|26.38
|26.04
|26.28+.04
|STMicro .40
|6231
|18.07
|17.98
|18.03+.01
|Schlmbrg 2
|7315
|39.25
|38.90
|38.97—.21
|SibanyeG .14r
|7993
|4.67
|4.59
|4.62+.07
|SlackTcn
|6574
|36.46
|35.93
|36.02—.53
|SnapIncAn
|29648
|14.48
|14.08
|14.40+.30
|SwstnEngy
|16744
|2.91
|2.85
|2.91+.03
|Sprint
|7094
|6.95
|6.87
|6.89+.01
|Squaren
|5991
|74.18
|73.59
|73.78—.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9326
|94.16
|93.80
|94.04+.44
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16056
|59.22
|58.96
|59.19+.26
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9608
|62.90
|62.59
|62.70—.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|33160
|27.98
|27.87
|27.91+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|12766
|77.64
|77.37
|77.44+.05
|SPTech .78e
|6726
|79.73
|79.53
|79.60+.11
|SpdrRESel
|6484
|37.84
|37.45
|37.78+.40
|SPUtil 1.55e
|8525
|60.76
|60.42
|60.67+.38
|TaiwSemi .73e
|6999
|40.37
|40.01
|40.09—.71
|TevaPhrm .73e
|27534
|9.69
|9.50
|9.63+.20
|Transocn
|14398
|6.18
|6.05
|6.14+.01
|TurqHillRs
|11220
|1.28
|1.23
|1.26+.03
|8905
|36.39
|36.11
|36.21—.01
|USANAs
|7380
|64.99
|61.26
|64.19—12.53
|UberTchn
|8113
|44.21
|43.79
|43.99—.01
|USOilFd
|27303
|11.86
|11.78
|11.83+.13
|USSteel .20
|9159
|14.86
|14.65
|14.71+.03
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|6583
|247.50
|244.04
|247.49+3.52
|ValeSA .29e
|34056
|13.40
|13.23
|13.37+.08
|VanEGold .06e
|48075
|25.70
|25.36
|25.47—.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|6290
|23.87
|23.81
|23.84+.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|6040
|14.53
|14.32
|14.40—.04
|VanEJrGld
|13628
|35.06
|34.64
|34.84—.08
|VangTSM 2.17e
|6019
|152.00
|151.75
|151.93+.43
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7477
|89.86
|88.95
|89.71+.83
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16015
|43.01
|42.91
|42.98—.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|11414
|42.22
|42.14
|42.21+.18
|VerizonCm 2.41
|8980
|58.25
|57.98
|58.00—.13
|Vipshop
|9204
|8.82
|8.65
|8.73—.09
|Visa s 1
|7790
|176.40
|175.72
|176.05+.77
|WellsFargo 1.80
|16110
|47.39
|46.98
|47.28+.05
|WhitngPetrs
|7126
|17.77
|17.08
|17.71+.33
|Yamanag .02
|22317
|2.59
|2.53
|2.54—.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.