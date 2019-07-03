Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

July 3, 2019, 10:10 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 9293 2.29 2.20 2.21—.06
AT&TInc 2.04 50969 34.04 33.93 33.96+.12
AbbVie 4.28 18969 74.64 73.78 73.96—.27
Alibaba 23359 175.85 173.85 174.08—1.37
Allergan 2.96 6479 169.93 169.23 169.48—.06
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12347 9.96 9.88 9.93+.04
Ambev .05e 22166 4.82 4.74 4.81+.11
AnglogldA 8941 17.88 17.52 17.62—.07
Annaly 1e 8547 9.10 9.06 9.09+.04
AnteroRes 1 6065 5.37 5.23 5.32+.06
AuroraCn 27992 7.59 7.46 7.53—.10
Avon 7559 3.90 3.85 3.89—.01
BPPLC 2.44 10088 41.71 41.45 41.47—.39
BRFSA 7241 8.60 8.47 8.54+.04
BcBilVArg .27e 6740 5.64 5.61 5.63+.08
BcoBrads .06a 11084 9.84 9.69 9.82+.10
BcoSantSA .21e 12347 4.66 4.64 4.66+.08
BkofAm .60 56042 29.24 28.93 28.99—.16
BarrickGld 28101 15.77 15.52 15.55—.04
BauschHl 10354 25.71 25.28 25.52+.29
BrMySq 1.64 x11296 46.55 46.23 46.32+.05
CVSHealth 2 10824 55.84 55.00 55.67+.87
CannTrHln 9851 5.07 4.85 4.85—.12
CanopyGrn 46861 39.19 38.08 38.98—1.10
CntryLink 1 8769 11.76 11.64 11.72+.08
ChesEng 68815 1.92 1.85 1.89+.04
CgpVelLCrd 30967 13.97 13.74 13.89+.44
CgpVelICrd 19060 6.93 6.81 6.84—.25
Citigroup 1.80 11936 70.86 70.28 70.70+.26
ClevCliffs .24f x14241 11.08 10.91 11.04+.16
Clouderan 8359 5.28 5.15 5.26+.09
CocaCola 1.60 8854 52.19 52.00 52.16+.18
Coeur 10408 4.33 4.19 4.23—.01
ConAgra .85 16192 27.73 26.96 27.58+.91
ConocoPhil 1.22 6680 60.66 60.22 60.39+.29
Coty .50 6850 11.73 11.53 11.60—.10
DenburyR 13733 1.26 1.21 1.24+.02
DeutschBk .12e 12424 7.78 7.73 7.77+.18
DevonE .32 7279 27.75 27.27 27.46—.09
DxGBullrs 23067 27.60 26.53 26.86—.20
DirSPBears 6629 17.68 17.61 17.64—.14
DirDGlBrrs 16068 11.40 11.03 11.25+.06
DxSPOGBls 15985 6.39 6.12 6.29+.08
DrxSCBulls .41e 6492 62.59 61.85 62.43+.57
Disney 1.76 6604 142.81 142.00 142.57+.04
EldrGldgrs 13986 6.40 6.13 6.20—.04
EnCanag .07 17028 5.02 4.90 4.94—.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9895 14.39 14.24 14.34+.16
ErosIntl 14632 1.78 1.65 1.68—.09
ExxonMbl 3.48f 6480 75.98 75.74 75.94+.22
FMajSilvg 6020 8.00 7.78 7.84—.09
FordM .60a 32932 10.22 10.13 10.19+.07
FrptMcM .20 18141 11.41 11.23 11.29—.16
GenElec .04 42246 10.66 10.55 10.57—.05
Gerdau .02e 8506 3.80 3.71 3.79+.02
GoldFLtd .01e 17639 5.30 5.14 5.15—.11
Hallibrtn .72 9880 22.69 22.46 22.57—.08
HarmonyG .05 18497 2.27 2.20 2.23—.01
HeclaM .01e 8351 1.77 1.66 1.69—.04
iPtShFutn 31062 23.82 23.63 23.74+.09
iShGold 38891 13.55 13.51 13.54+.01
iShBrazil .67e 22137 43.89 43.31 43.79+.31
iShSKor .65e 6533 58.29 58.18 58.22—.98
iShSilver 22263 14.34 14.29 14.32+.03
iShChinaLC .87e 18064 43.07 43.00 43.04—.25
iShEMkts .59e 119775 43.14 43.05 43.08—.23
iShiBoxIG 3.87
11866 124.74 124.59 124.68+.09
iSh20yrT 3.05
7674 133.76 133.51 133.74+.48
iSEafe 1.66e 27327 66.63 66.55 66.62+.39
iShiBxHYB 5.09 24309 87.15 87.03 87.14+.13
iShR2K 1.77e 15600 155.81 155.17 155.65+.50
iShREst 2.76e 10070 90.09 89.19 89.91+.93
Infosyss 18163 10.72 10.67 10.72—.05
iSTaiwnrs 8187 35.17 35.13 35.15—.40
iShCorEM .95e 12272 51.79 51.69 51.74—.26
ItauUnHs 10837 9.42 9.27 9.38+.04
JPMorgCh 3.20
x13702 113.87 112.58 112.70—.30
KKR 1.31e 5984 26.00 25.74 25.83—.02
Kellogg 2.24 8446 55.11 53.37 54.95+1.64
KindMorg 1f 9363 21.08 20.88 20.89—.11
Kinrossg 22179 3.87 3.80 3.84+.02
Kroger s .56f 7522 21.56 21.36 21.49+.05
Macys 1.51 6368 21.19 20.98 21.09+.05
MarathnO .20 10596 13.62 13.43 13.61+.06
Merck 2.20 11284 86.84 85.99 86.24+.73
MorgStan 1.20 7707 44.08 43.82 43.95+.12
Nabors .24 11763 2.86 2.76 2.86+.03
NewmtM .56 7295 38.70 38.29 38.49+.05
NikeB s .88 7586 85.87 85.12 85.87+.91
NokiaCp .19e 14939 5.11 5.09 5.10+.04
Novartis 2.75e 6719 92.48 92.27 92.37+.27
OasisPet 11172 5.26 5.08 5.24+.06
Omnova 24881 10.02 9.92 9.98+3.56
Oracle .96 17886 58.78 58.38 58.61+.15
Petrobras 11145 15.41 15.24 15.39+.16
Pfizer 1.44 13579 44.56 44.13 44.13—.09
PionEnSvc 8170 .24 .22 .23
PUltSP500s 5994 56.58 56.35 56.51+.42
ProctGam 2.87
8004 112.46 111.84 112.39+.91
PrUShSPrs 11017 29.94 29.86 29.89—.16
Qudiann 10000 8.03 7.67 7.94+.20
RangeRs .08 8800 6.25 6.07 6.13—.05
RedHat 6629 187.74 187.48 187.52—.67
RegionsFn .56 9110 14.96 14.86 14.94+.08
RoyDShllB 3.76 5989 65.51 65.33 65.42—.11
SpdrGold 10560 133.61 133.23 133.46+.05
S&P500ETF 4.13e
46598 297.44 297.02 297.30+.87
SpdrS&PRB .74e
8498 53.21 52.94 53.10+.12
SpdrOGEx .73e 20184 26.38 26.04 26.28+.04
STMicro .40 6231 18.07 17.98 18.03+.01
Schlmbrg 2 7315 39.25 38.90 38.97—.21
SibanyeG .14r 7993 4.67 4.59 4.62+.07
SlackTcn 6574 36.46 35.93 36.02—.53
SnapIncAn 29648 14.48 14.08 14.40+.30
SwstnEngy 16744 2.91 2.85 2.91+.03
Sprint 7094 6.95 6.87 6.89+.01
Squaren 5991 74.18 73.59 73.78—.19
SPHlthC 1.01e 9326 94.16 93.80 94.04+.44
SPCnSt 1.28e 16056 59.22 58.96 59.19+.26
SPEngy 2.04e 9608 62.90 62.59 62.70—.05
SPDRFncl .46e 33160 27.98 27.87 27.91+.05
SPInds 1.12e 12766 77.64 77.37 77.44+.05
SPTech .78e 6726 79.73 79.53 79.60+.11
SpdrRESel 6484 37.84 37.45 37.78+.40
SPUtil 1.55e 8525 60.76 60.42 60.67+.38
TaiwSemi .73e 6999 40.37 40.01 40.09—.71
TevaPhrm .73e 27534 9.69 9.50 9.63+.20
Transocn 14398 6.18 6.05 6.14+.01
TurqHillRs 11220 1.28 1.23 1.26+.03
Twitter 8905 36.39 36.11 36.21—.01
USANAs 7380 64.99 61.26 64.19—12.53
UberTchn 8113 44.21 43.79 43.99—.01
USOilFd 27303 11.86 11.78 11.83+.13
USSteel .20 9159 14.86 14.65 14.71+.03
UtdhlthGp 4.32f
6583 247.50 244.04 247.49+3.52
ValeSA .29e 34056 13.40 13.23 13.37+.08
VanEGold .06e 48075 25.70 25.36 25.47—.08
VnEkRus .01e 6290 23.87 23.81 23.84+.06
VEckOilSvc .47e 6040 14.53 14.32 14.40—.04
VanEJrGld 13628 35.06 34.64 34.84—.08
VangTSM 2.17e
6019 152.00 151.75 151.93+.43
VangREIT 3.08e 7477 89.86 88.95 89.71+.83
VangEmg 1.10e 16015 43.01 42.91 42.98—.10
VangFTSE 1.10e
11414 42.22 42.14 42.21+.18
VerizonCm 2.41 8980 58.25 57.98 58.00—.13
Vipshop 9204 8.82 8.65 8.73—.09
Visa s 1 7790 176.40 175.72 176.05+.77
WellsFargo 1.80 16110 47.39 46.98 47.28+.05
WhitngPetrs 7126 17.77 17.08 17.71+.33
Yamanag .02 22317 2.59 2.53 2.54—.03
—————————

