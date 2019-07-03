BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9293 2.29…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9293 2.29 2.20 2.21—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 50969 34.04 33.93 33.96+.12 AbbVie 4.28 18969 74.64 73.78 73.96—.27 Alibaba 23359 175.85 173.85 174.08—1.37 Allergan 2.96 6479 169.93 169.23 169.48—.06 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12347 9.96 9.88 9.93+.04 Ambev .05e 22166 4.82 4.74 4.81+.11 AnglogldA 8941 17.88 17.52 17.62—.07 Annaly 1e 8547 9.10 9.06 9.09+.04 AnteroRes 1 6065 5.37 5.23 5.32+.06 AuroraCn 27992 7.59 7.46 7.53—.10 Avon 7559 3.90 3.85 3.89—.01 BPPLC 2.44 10088 41.71 41.45 41.47—.39 BRFSA 7241 8.60 8.47 8.54+.04 BcBilVArg .27e 6740 5.64 5.61 5.63+.08 BcoBrads .06a 11084 9.84 9.69 9.82+.10 BcoSantSA .21e 12347 4.66 4.64 4.66+.08 BkofAm .60 56042 29.24 28.93 28.99—.16 BarrickGld 28101 15.77 15.52 15.55—.04 BauschHl 10354 25.71 25.28 25.52+.29 BrMySq 1.64 x11296 46.55 46.23 46.32+.05 CVSHealth 2 10824 55.84 55.00 55.67+.87 CannTrHln 9851 5.07 4.85 4.85—.12 CanopyGrn 46861 39.19 38.08 38.98—1.10 CntryLink 1 8769 11.76 11.64 11.72+.08 ChesEng 68815 1.92 1.85 1.89+.04 CgpVelLCrd 30967 13.97 13.74 13.89+.44 CgpVelICrd 19060 6.93 6.81 6.84—.25 Citigroup 1.80 11936 70.86 70.28 70.70+.26 ClevCliffs .24f x14241 11.08 10.91 11.04+.16 Clouderan 8359 5.28 5.15 5.26+.09 CocaCola 1.60 8854 52.19 52.00 52.16+.18 Coeur 10408 4.33 4.19 4.23—.01 ConAgra .85 16192 27.73 26.96 27.58+.91 ConocoPhil 1.22 6680 60.66 60.22 60.39+.29 Coty .50 6850 11.73 11.53 11.60—.10 DenburyR 13733 1.26 1.21 1.24+.02 DeutschBk .12e 12424 7.78 7.73 7.77+.18 DevonE .32 7279 27.75 27.27 27.46—.09 DxGBullrs 23067 27.60 26.53 26.86—.20 DirSPBears 6629 17.68 17.61 17.64—.14 DirDGlBrrs 16068 11.40 11.03 11.25+.06 DxSPOGBls 15985 6.39 6.12 6.29+.08 DrxSCBulls .41e 6492 62.59 61.85 62.43+.57 Disney 1.76 6604 142.81 142.00 142.57+.04 EldrGldgrs 13986 6.40 6.13 6.20—.04 EnCanag .07 17028 5.02 4.90 4.94—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9895 14.39 14.24 14.34+.16 ErosIntl 14632 1.78 1.65 1.68—.09 ExxonMbl 3.48f 6480 75.98 75.74 75.94+.22 FMajSilvg 6020 8.00 7.78 7.84—.09 FordM .60a 32932 10.22 10.13 10.19+.07 FrptMcM .20 18141 11.41 11.23 11.29—.16 GenElec .04 42246 10.66 10.55 10.57—.05 Gerdau .02e 8506 3.80 3.71 3.79+.02 GoldFLtd .01e 17639 5.30 5.14 5.15—.11 Hallibrtn .72 9880 22.69 22.46 22.57—.08 HarmonyG .05 18497 2.27 2.20 2.23—.01 HeclaM .01e 8351 1.77 1.66 1.69—.04 iPtShFutn 31062 23.82 23.63 23.74+.09 iShGold 38891 13.55 13.51 13.54+.01 iShBrazil .67e 22137 43.89 43.31 43.79+.31 iShSKor .65e 6533 58.29 58.18 58.22—.98 iShSilver 22263 14.34 14.29 14.32+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 18064 43.07 43.00 43.04—.25 iShEMkts .59e 119775 43.14 43.05 43.08—.23 iShiBoxIG 3.87 11866 124.74 124.59 124.68+.09 iSh20yrT 3.05 7674 133.76 133.51 133.74+.48 iSEafe 1.66e 27327 66.63 66.55 66.62+.39 iShiBxHYB 5.09 24309 87.15 87.03 87.14+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 15600 155.81 155.17 155.65+.50 iShREst 2.76e 10070 90.09 89.19 89.91+.93 Infosyss 18163 10.72 10.67 10.72—.05 iSTaiwnrs 8187 35.17 35.13 35.15—.40 iShCorEM .95e 12272 51.79 51.69 51.74—.26 ItauUnHs 10837 9.42 9.27 9.38+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 x13702 113.87 112.58 112.70—.30 KKR 1.31e 5984 26.00 25.74 25.83—.02 Kellogg 2.24 8446 55.11 53.37 54.95+1.64 KindMorg 1f 9363 21.08 20.88 20.89—.11 Kinrossg 22179 3.87 3.80 3.84+.02 Kroger s .56f 7522 21.56 21.36 21.49+.05 Macys 1.51 6368 21.19 20.98 21.09+.05 MarathnO .20 10596 13.62 13.43 13.61+.06 Merck 2.20 11284 86.84 85.99 86.24+.73 MorgStan 1.20 7707 44.08 43.82 43.95+.12 Nabors .24 11763 2.86 2.76 2.86+.03 NewmtM .56 7295 38.70 38.29 38.49+.05 NikeB s .88 7586 85.87 85.12 85.87+.91 NokiaCp .19e 14939 5.11 5.09 5.10+.04 Novartis 2.75e 6719 92.48 92.27 92.37+.27 OasisPet 11172 5.26 5.08 5.24+.06 Omnova 24881 10.02 9.92 9.98+3.56 Oracle .96 17886 58.78 58.38 58.61+.15 Petrobras 11145 15.41 15.24 15.39+.16 Pfizer 1.44 13579 44.56 44.13 44.13—.09 PionEnSvc 8170 .24 .22 .23 PUltSP500s 5994 56.58 56.35 56.51+.42 ProctGam 2.87 8004 112.46 111.84 112.39+.91 PrUShSPrs 11017 29.94 29.86 29.89—.16 Qudiann 10000 8.03 7.67 7.94+.20 RangeRs .08 8800 6.25 6.07 6.13—.05 RedHat 6629 187.74 187.48 187.52—.67 RegionsFn .56 9110 14.96 14.86 14.94+.08 RoyDShllB 3.76 5989 65.51 65.33 65.42—.11 SpdrGold 10560 133.61 133.23 133.46+.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 46598 297.44 297.02 297.30+.87 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8498 53.21 52.94 53.10+.12 SpdrOGEx .73e 20184 26.38 26.04 26.28+.04 STMicro .40 6231 18.07 17.98 18.03+.01 Schlmbrg 2 7315 39.25 38.90 38.97—.21 SibanyeG .14r 7993 4.67 4.59 4.62+.07 SlackTcn 6574 36.46 35.93 36.02—.53 SnapIncAn 29648 14.48 14.08 14.40+.30 SwstnEngy 16744 2.91 2.85 2.91+.03 Sprint 7094 6.95 6.87 6.89+.01 Squaren 5991 74.18 73.59 73.78—.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 9326 94.16 93.80 94.04+.44 SPCnSt 1.28e 16056 59.22 58.96 59.19+.26 SPEngy 2.04e 9608 62.90 62.59 62.70—.05 SPDRFncl .46e 33160 27.98 27.87 27.91+.05 SPInds 1.12e 12766 77.64 77.37 77.44+.05 SPTech .78e 6726 79.73 79.53 79.60+.11 SpdrRESel 6484 37.84 37.45 37.78+.40 SPUtil 1.55e 8525 60.76 60.42 60.67+.38 TaiwSemi .73e 6999 40.37 40.01 40.09—.71 TevaPhrm .73e 27534 9.69 9.50 9.63+.20 Transocn 14398 6.18 6.05 6.14+.01 TurqHillRs 11220 1.28 1.23 1.26+.03 Twitter 8905 36.39 36.11 36.21—.01 USANAs 7380 64.99 61.26 64.19—12.53 UberTchn 8113 44.21 43.79 43.99—.01 USOilFd 27303 11.86 11.78 11.83+.13 USSteel .20 9159 14.86 14.65 14.71+.03 UtdhlthGp 4.32f 6583 247.50 244.04 247.49+3.52 ValeSA .29e 34056 13.40 13.23 13.37+.08 VanEGold .06e 48075 25.70 25.36 25.47—.08 VnEkRus .01e 6290 23.87 23.81 23.84+.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 6040 14.53 14.32 14.40—.04 VanEJrGld 13628 35.06 34.64 34.84—.08 VangTSM 2.17e 6019 152.00 151.75 151.93+.43 VangREIT 3.08e 7477 89.86 88.95 89.71+.83 VangEmg 1.10e 16015 43.01 42.91 42.98—.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 11414 42.22 42.14 42.21+.18 VerizonCm 2.41 8980 58.25 57.98 58.00—.13 Vipshop 9204 8.82 8.65 8.73—.09 Visa s 1 7790 176.40 175.72 176.05+.77 WellsFargo 1.80 16110 47.39 46.98 47.28+.05 WhitngPetrs 7126 17.77 17.08 17.71+.33 Yamanag .02 22317 2.59 2.53 2.54—.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.