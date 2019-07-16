BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9141 2.24…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9141 2.24 2.16 2.24+.07 AT&TInc 2.04 17010 33.72 33.62 33.72+.01 AbbVie 4.28 6922 70.30 69.72 70.03—.24 Alibaba 40197 175.24 174.06 174.86+1.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8103 10.12 10.07 10.07—.04 Ambev .05e 25462 4.86 4.81 4.82—.01 Annaly 1e 7513 9.29 9.25 9.28—.01 AnteroMid .45e 11449 11.64 11.48 11.54 AnteroRes 1 6497 5.18 5.06 5.10—.01 Apache 1 6503 26.23 25.93 25.99—.36 ArcelorMrs .10p 6379 17.20 16.99 17.18+.19 AuroraCn 21151 7.08 6.93 6.99—.02 BPPLC 2.44 8148 40.53 40.45 40.45—.24 BcoBrads .06a 8492 10.07 9.99 9.99—.04 BcoSantSA .21e 8284 4.68 4.66 4.67+.03 BkofAm .60 107995 29.20 28.86 29.01—.21 BarrickGld 16088 16.40 16.16 16.27—.08 BlueAprrs 18485 9.42 8.19 8.85+1.19 BrMySq 1.64 9653 44.32 44.08 44.26+.07 CVSHealth 2 8396 57.44 56.87 57.01—.43 CallonPet 46928 5.69 5.43 5.69+.31 CannTrHln 20822 3.20 2.89 2.94—.12 CanopyGrn 6702 35.63 34.80 35.17 CarMax 10698 86.91 82.64 84.71—4.08 Caterpillar 3.44 7675 140.05 138.16 139.85+.21 CntryLink 1 11320 12.27 12.20 12.24—.03 ChesEng 69225 1.84 1.80 1.81—.02 CgpVelLCrd 11654 16.13 15.74 15.98+.45 CgpVelICrd 23051 5.92 5.76 5.82—.18 Citigroup 1.80 25594 72.00 71.23 71.52—.19 CitizFincl 1.78f 6241 35.17 34.72 34.98—.11 ClevCliffs .24f 11464 10.87 10.58 10.87+.22 CocaCola 1.60 10242 52.47 51.96 52.09—.04 Coeur 7319 4.59 4.45 4.56+.02 CredSuiss 1.22e 6682 12.58 12.52 12.52+.25 DeltaAir 1.61f 14031 62.70 61.72 62.47+.77 DenburyR 10824 1.25 1.22 1.24+.02 DeutschBk .12e 13133 7.98 7.94 7.96+.19 DxGBullrs 13235 29.26 28.76 28.95—.12 DirDGlBrrs 9605 10.45 10.27 10.38+.06 DxSPOGBls 14304 6.03 5.83 5.91—.05 Dominos 2.60 12975 263.57 253.60 261.36—8.56 EnCanag .07 20213 4.78 4.71 4.74—.02 EndvSilvg 6096 1.92 1.85 1.91+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10491 14.96 14.88 14.95+.04 ErosIntl 7741 1.61 1.44 1.49—.12 ExxonMbl 3.48f 6803 77.07 76.73 76.76—.32 Farfetchn 6188 20.87 20.43 20.83+.33 FiatChrys 10820 13.61 13.46 13.61—.58 FstHorizon .56 13517 15.75 15.06 15.51+.71 FMajSilvg 9283 8.08 7.90 8.01+.10 FstRepBk .76f 8105 95.58 93.94 94.82—3.84 FordM .60a 35490 10.47 10.29 10.44+.02 FortunaSlv 8577 2.95 2.79 2.91+.13 FrnkLInvGr 40010 24.94 24.92 24.92—.04 FrptMcM .20 17816 11.25 11.11 11.20+.06 GSXTchn 6237 10.07 9.58 9.95+.37 GenElec .04 35229 10.27 10.21 10.24—.04 GenMotors 1.52 6991 39.48 38.65 39.44+.08 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 6336 41.49 41.19 41.26+.36 GoldmanS 3.40f 15329 217.33 212.55 215.40+3.82 HPInc .64 7113 21.54 21.35 21.53+.18 Hallibrtn .72 6241 23.41 23.23 23.24—.22 Hanesbdss .60 6238 16.97 16.57 16.85+.23 HPEntn .45e 6964 14.98 14.89 14.93—.03 iPtShFutn 29928 22.66 22.38 22.44—.27 iShGold 20630 13.52 13.48 13.50—.04 iShBrazil .67e 11749 46.20 45.90 45.94+.05 iShSilver 103712 14.67 14.50 14.60+.18 iShChinaLC .87e 8597 42.40 42.32 42.38+.13 iShEMkts .59e 36164 43.11 43.04 43.08+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 10873 130.36 130.12 130.29—.68 iSEafe 1.66e 17144 65.71 65.64 65.67—.19 iShR2K 1.77e 14072 155.52 154.67 155.42+.13 iShREst 2.76e 8251 89.68 89.25 89.48—.30 iShCorEafe 1.56e 10683 61.52 61.44 61.49—.17 Infosyss 8699 11.59 11.52 11.54+.04 iShJapanrs 7104 54.81 54.74 54.75—.39 iShCorEM .95e 6624 51.77 51.70 51.74+.05 ItauUnHs 11863 9.68 9.62 9.64+.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 37613 114.43 112.92 113.44—.46 JohnJn 3.80f 21158 133.83 131.75 132.77—1.94 Keycorp .56 29761 17.52 17.19 17.27—.32 KindMorg 1f 7132 21.24 21.06 21.06—.18 Kinrossg 6591 4.07 4.02 4.03 KnSwftTrs .24 8637 36.46 34.00 36.08+2.33 Macys 1.51 7059 22.20 22.01 22.14+.10 MarathnO .20 6343 13.52 13.38 13.46—.02 MedProp 1 150190 17.93 17.50 17.87—.42 MorgStan 1.20 13963 45.06 44.42 44.76+.33 Mosaic .20f 11354 23.66 23.22 23.63+.26 Nabors .24 23539 2.44 2.34 2.38+.03 NikeB s .88 6327 89.71 89.26 89.46—.02 NokiaCp .19e 21751 5.16 5.14 5.14+.04 NovoNord .96e 7536 48.11 47.90 47.91+.26 OasisPet 10139 5.02 4.85 4.93 OcciPet 3.16f 6799 51.35 50.79 51.05—.59 OiSAC 14505 2.18 2.09 2.11 Oracle .96 x7711 59.48 59.08 59.40+.11 PG&ECp 2.12f 9508 18.13 17.85 17.96+.22 Petrobras 10130 16.55 16.37 16.38—.11 Pfizer 1.44 17880 42.79 42.55 42.65—.11 PionEnSvc 6795 .25 .23 .24—.00 ProctGam 2.98 8729 116.52 115.59 115.62+.14 RangeRs .08 15292 5.97 5.74 5.75—.27 RegionsFn .56 14113 15.01 14.85 14.97—.01 SpdrGold 7249 133.30 132.93 133.01—.52 S&P500ETF 4.13e 34578 300.78 300.40 300.62—.13 SpdrS&PRB .74e 14054 52.99 52.45 52.71—.21 SpdrOGEx .73e 24157 25.97 25.70 25.81—.15 Salesforce 8499 161.61 159.46 161.40+1.75 Schlmbrg 2 7818 40.43 40.00 40.30—.17 Schwab .68f 33516 42.14 40.90 41.80+1.50 SlackTcn 7974 34.95 34.20 34.72—.03 SnapIncAn 31089 15.53 15.19 15.33—.17 SwstnEngy 10759 2.64 2.58 2.60—.03 Sprint 9026 7.15 7.02 7.04—.07 Squaren 13508 81.80 80.95 81.24—.93 SPHlthC 1.01e 7066 92.70 92.30 92.42—.22 SPCnSt 1.28e 11630 60.23 59.94 59.95—.02 SPEngy 2.04e 7226 63.84 63.54 63.54—.32 SPDRFncl .46e 81805 28.26 28.09 28.18+.02 SPInds 1.12e 6499 78.56 78.06 78.51+.44 SpdrRESel 8951 37.67 37.49 37.55—.12 SPUtil 1.55e 12692 60.91 60.64 60.64—.21 TaiwSemi .73e 11282 41.86 41.57 41.68—.14 TevaPhrm .73e 18464 8.59 8.41 8.42—.14 Transocn 26856 6.37 6.18 6.18—.15 TurqHillRs 111184 .74 .60 .61—.46 Twitter 20768 38.79 38.23 38.40—.28 UberTchn 9790 44.98 44.37 44.82+.29 USOilFd 19838 12.47 12.36 12.43+.13 USSteel .20 25173 15.01 14.54 14.97+.36 VICIPrn 1.0e 9962 22.50 22.28 22.29—.20 ValeSA .29e 20250 14.17 14.04 14.12+.12 VanEGold .06e 21283 26.25 26.09 26.16—.02 VnEkSemi .58e 8832 114.62 113.52 113.96—1.21 VEckOilSvc .47e 6743 14.66 14.51 14.60—.04 VanEJrGld 11359 36.14 35.77 36.06+.01 VangREIT 3.08e 7536 89.27 88.81 89.09—.30 VangEmg 1.10e 6684 43.01 42.93 42.99+.05 Vereit .55 8708 9.15 9.04 9.06—.12 VerizonCm 2.41 9008 57.73 57.43 57.59+.01 Vipshop 16559 8.02 7.79 8.01+.20 Visa s 1 6369 180.67 179.85 180.46—.11 WPXEngy 8361 10.68 10.53 10.60—.07 WellsFargo 1.80 39879 46.97 46.18 46.79+.08 WhitngPetrs 8973 16.26 15.81 16.01—.19 WmsCos 1.52f 7569 28.45 28.22 28.37—.43 Yamanag .02 14938 2.67 2.63 2.64—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The 