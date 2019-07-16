BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|9141
|2.24
|2.16
|2.24+.07
|AT&TInc 2.04
|17010
|33.72
|33.62
|33.72+.01
|AbbVie 4.28
|6922
|70.30
|69.72
|70.03—.24
|Alibaba
|40197
|175.24
|174.06
|174.86+1.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|8103
|10.12
|10.07
|10.07—.04
|Ambev .05e
|25462
|4.86
|4.81
|4.82—.01
|Annaly 1e
|7513
|9.29
|9.25
|9.28—.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|11449
|11.64
|11.48
|11.54
|AnteroRes 1
|6497
|5.18
|5.06
|5.10—.01
|Apache 1
|6503
|26.23
|25.93
|25.99—.36
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|6379
|17.20
|16.99
|17.18+.19
|AuroraCn
|21151
|7.08
|6.93
|6.99—.02
|BPPLC 2.44
|8148
|40.53
|40.45
|40.45—.24
|BcoBrads .06a
|8492
|10.07
|9.99
|9.99—.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|8284
|4.68
|4.66
|4.67+.03
|BkofAm .60
|107995
|29.20
|28.86
|29.01—.21
|BarrickGld
|16088
|16.40
|16.16
|16.27—.08
|BlueAprrs
|18485
|9.42
|8.19
|8.85+1.19
|BrMySq 1.64
|9653
|44.32
|44.08
|44.26+.07
|CVSHealth 2
|8396
|57.44
|56.87
|57.01—.43
|CallonPet
|46928
|5.69
|5.43
|5.69+.31
|CannTrHln
|20822
|3.20
|2.89
|2.94—.12
|CanopyGrn
|6702
|35.63
|34.80
|35.17
|CarMax
|10698
|86.91
|82.64
|84.71—4.08
|Caterpillar 3.44
|7675
|140.05
|138.16
|139.85+.21
|CntryLink 1
|11320
|12.27
|12.20
|12.24—.03
|ChesEng
|69225
|1.84
|1.80
|1.81—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|11654
|16.13
|15.74
|15.98+.45
|CgpVelICrd
|23051
|5.92
|5.76
|5.82—.18
|Citigroup 1.80
|25594
|72.00
|71.23
|71.52—.19
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|6241
|35.17
|34.72
|34.98—.11
|ClevCliffs .24f
|11464
|10.87
|10.58
|10.87+.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|10242
|52.47
|51.96
|52.09—.04
|Coeur
|7319
|4.59
|4.45
|4.56+.02
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|6682
|12.58
|12.52
|12.52+.25
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|14031
|62.70
|61.72
|62.47+.77
|DenburyR
|10824
|1.25
|1.22
|1.24+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|13133
|7.98
|7.94
|7.96+.19
|DxGBullrs
|13235
|29.26
|28.76
|28.95—.12
|DirDGlBrrs
|9605
|10.45
|10.27
|10.38+.06
|DxSPOGBls
|14304
|6.03
|5.83
|5.91—.05
|Dominos 2.60
|12975
|263.57
|253.60
|261.36—8.56
|EnCanag .07
|20213
|4.78
|4.71
|4.74—.02
|EndvSilvg
|6096
|1.92
|1.85
|1.91+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|10491
|14.96
|14.88
|14.95+.04
|ErosIntl
|7741
|1.61
|1.44
|1.49—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|6803
|77.07
|76.73
|76.76—.32
|Farfetchn
|6188
|20.87
|20.43
|20.83+.33
|FiatChrys
|10820
|13.61
|13.46
|13.61—.58
|FstHorizon .56
|13517
|15.75
|15.06
|15.51+.71
|FMajSilvg
|9283
|8.08
|7.90
|8.01+.10
|FstRepBk .76f
|8105
|95.58
|93.94
|94.82—3.84
|FordM .60a
|35490
|10.47
|10.29
|10.44+.02
|FortunaSlv
|8577
|2.95
|2.79
|2.91+.13
|FrnkLInvGr
|40010
|24.94
|24.92
|24.92—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|17816
|11.25
|11.11
|11.20+.06
|GSXTchn
|6237
|10.07
|9.58
|9.95+.37
|GenElec .04
|35229
|10.27
|10.21
|10.24—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|6991
|39.48
|38.65
|39.44+.08
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|6336
|41.49
|41.19
|41.26+.36
|GoldmanS 3.40f
|15329
|217.33
|212.55
|215.40+3.82
|HPInc .64
|7113
|21.54
|21.35
|21.53+.18
|Hallibrtn .72
|6241
|23.41
|23.23
|23.24—.22
|Hanesbdss .60
|6238
|16.97
|16.57
|16.85+.23
|HPEntn .45e
|6964
|14.98
|14.89
|14.93—.03
|iPtShFutn
|29928
|22.66
|22.38
|22.44—.27
|iShGold
|20630
|13.52
|13.48
|13.50—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|11749
|46.20
|45.90
|45.94+.05
|iShSilver
|103712
|14.67
|14.50
|14.60+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|8597
|42.40
|42.32
|42.38+.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|36164
|43.11
|43.04
|43.08+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|10873
|130.36
|130.12
|130.29—.68
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17144
|65.71
|65.64
|65.67—.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|14072
|155.52
|154.67
|155.42+.13
|iShREst 2.76e
|8251
|89.68
|89.25
|89.48—.30
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|10683
|61.52
|61.44
|61.49—.17
|Infosyss
|8699
|11.59
|11.52
|11.54+.04
|iShJapanrs
|7104
|54.81
|54.74
|54.75—.39
|iShCorEM .95e
|6624
|51.77
|51.70
|51.74+.05
|ItauUnHs
|11863
|9.68
|9.62
|9.64+.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|37613
|114.43
|112.92
|113.44—.46
|JohnJn 3.80f
|21158
|133.83
|131.75
|132.77—1.94
|Keycorp .56
|29761
|17.52
|17.19
|17.27—.32
|KindMorg 1f
|7132
|21.24
|21.06
|21.06—.18
|Kinrossg
|6591
|4.07
|4.02
|4.03
|KnSwftTrs .24
|8637
|36.46
|34.00
|36.08+2.33
|Macys 1.51
|7059
|22.20
|22.01
|22.14+.10
|MarathnO .20
|6343
|13.52
|13.38
|13.46—.02
|MedProp 1
|150190
|17.93
|17.50
|17.87—.42
|MorgStan 1.20
|13963
|45.06
|44.42
|44.76+.33
|Mosaic .20f
|11354
|23.66
|23.22
|23.63+.26
|Nabors .24
|23539
|2.44
|2.34
|2.38+.03
|NikeB s .88
|6327
|89.71
|89.26
|89.46—.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|21751
|5.16
|5.14
|5.14+.04
|NovoNord .96e
|7536
|48.11
|47.90
|47.91+.26
|OasisPet
|10139
|5.02
|4.85
|4.93
|OcciPet 3.16f
|6799
|51.35
|50.79
|51.05—.59
|OiSAC
|14505
|2.18
|2.09
|2.11
|Oracle .96
|x7711
|59.48
|59.08
|59.40+.11
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|9508
|18.13
|17.85
|17.96+.22
|Petrobras
|10130
|16.55
|16.37
|16.38—.11
|Pfizer 1.44
|17880
|42.79
|42.55
|42.65—.11
|PionEnSvc
|6795
|.25
|.23
|.24—.00
|ProctGam 2.98
|8729
|116.52
|115.59
|115.62+.14
|RangeRs .08
|15292
|5.97
|5.74
|5.75—.27
|RegionsFn .56
|14113
|15.01
|14.85
|14.97—.01
|SpdrGold
|7249
|133.30
|132.93
|133.01—.52
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|34578
|300.78
|300.40
|300.62—.13
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|14054
|52.99
|52.45
|52.71—.21
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|24157
|25.97
|25.70
|25.81—.15
|Salesforce
|8499
|161.61
|159.46
|161.40+1.75
|Schlmbrg 2
|7818
|40.43
|40.00
|40.30—.17
|Schwab .68f
|33516
|42.14
|40.90
|41.80+1.50
|SlackTcn
|7974
|34.95
|34.20
|34.72—.03
|SnapIncAn
|31089
|15.53
|15.19
|15.33—.17
|SwstnEngy
|10759
|2.64
|2.58
|2.60—.03
|Sprint
|9026
|7.15
|7.02
|7.04—.07
|Squaren
|13508
|81.80
|80.95
|81.24—.93
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7066
|92.70
|92.30
|92.42—.22
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11630
|60.23
|59.94
|59.95—.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|7226
|63.84
|63.54
|63.54—.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|81805
|28.26
|28.09
|28.18+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|6499
|78.56
|78.06
|78.51+.44
|SpdrRESel
|8951
|37.67
|37.49
|37.55—.12
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12692
|60.91
|60.64
|60.64—.21
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11282
|41.86
|41.57
|41.68—.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|18464
|8.59
|8.41
|8.42—.14
|Transocn
|26856
|6.37
|6.18
|6.18—.15
|TurqHillRs
|111184
|.74
|.60
|.61—.46
|20768
|38.79
|38.23
|38.40—.28
|UberTchn
|9790
|44.98
|44.37
|44.82+.29
|USOilFd
|19838
|12.47
|12.36
|12.43+.13
|USSteel .20
|25173
|15.01
|14.54
|14.97+.36
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|9962
|22.50
|22.28
|22.29—.20
|ValeSA .29e
|20250
|14.17
|14.04
|14.12+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|21283
|26.25
|26.09
|26.16—.02
|VnEkSemi .58e
|8832
|114.62
|113.52
|113.96—1.21
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|6743
|14.66
|14.51
|14.60—.04
|VanEJrGld
|11359
|36.14
|35.77
|36.06+.01
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7536
|89.27
|88.81
|89.09—.30
|VangEmg 1.10e
|6684
|43.01
|42.93
|42.99+.05
|Vereit .55
|8708
|9.15
|9.04
|9.06—.12
|VerizonCm 2.41
|9008
|57.73
|57.43
|57.59+.01
|Vipshop
|16559
|8.02
|7.79
|8.01+.20
|Visa s 1
|6369
|180.67
|179.85
|180.46—.11
|WPXEngy
|8361
|10.68
|10.53
|10.60—.07
|WellsFargo 1.80
|39879
|46.97
|46.18
|46.79+.08
|WhitngPetrs
|8973
|16.26
|15.81
|16.01—.19
|WmsCos 1.52f
|7569
|28.45
|28.22
|28.37—.43
|Yamanag .02
|14938
|2.67
|2.63
|2.64—.01
