BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|17974
|2.59
|2.50
|2.53—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|73204
|33.95
|33.45
|33.73+.49
|AbbVie 4.28
|11261
|67.87
|67.22
|67.52+.06
|Alibaba
|35221
|179.15
|175.37
|176.75—1.92
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10540
|10.12
|10.07
|10.09—.03
|Ambev .05e
|108978
|5.14
|5.04
|5.09+.36
|ABInBev 3.19e
|14810
|101.85
|100.65
|101.74+6.18
|Annaly 1e
|17593
|9.56
|9.43
|9.44—.11
|AstraZens 1.37e
|24089
|43.44
|42.75
|43.21+2.86
|AuroraCn
|15653
|6.60
|6.47
|6.59+.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|50749
|9.95
|9.68
|9.74—.53
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14531
|4.58
|4.49
|4.53—.04
|BkofAm .60
|89261
|30.89
|30.58
|30.61—.06
|BarrickGld
|32383
|17.39
|16.98
|17.08—.27
|Boeing 8.22
|24903
|357.69
|347.51
|347.78—13.65
|BostonSci
|8967
|43.00
|42.21
|42.69—.18
|BrMySq 1.64
|61931
|44.76
|42.82
|44.48+1.25
|CallonPet
|13200
|5.34
|5.14
|5.18—.06
|CannTrHln
|14312
|2.00
|1.87
|1.98—.06
|Cemex .29t
|12582
|3.68
|3.62
|3.63—.12
|ChesEng
|95072
|1.78
|1.75
|1.76+.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|24465
|13.32
|13.12
|13.19+.34
|CgpVelICrd
|43308
|6.96
|6.84
|6.91—.19
|Citigroup 2.04f
|16541
|73.08
|72.71
|72.78—.23
|ClevCliffs .24f
|9241
|11.00
|10.84
|10.90—.03
|Clouderan
|9270
|5.90
|5.71
|5.75—.13
|CocaCola 1.60
|16871
|53.80
|53.35
|53.35—.43
|Coeur
|14238
|4.84
|4.66
|4.71—.10
|Coty .50
|10141
|11.17
|10.95
|11.08+.07
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|10381
|62.85
|61.93
|62.75—.41
|DenburyR
|16439
|1.14
|1.09
|1.09—.04
|DeutschBk .12e
|19295
|7.98
|7.78
|7.86—.07
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|9142
|28.29
|28.14
|28.20+.06
|Diebold .40
|12250
|13.40
|11.89
|12.74+2.45
|DrGMBllrs
|9751
|84.45
|78.43
|80.47—5.45
|DxGBullrs
|26266
|35.00
|32.92
|33.56—2.05
|DxGlMBrrs
|11589
|17.74
|16.57
|17.35+1.04
|DirSPBears
|11989
|17.26
|17.04
|17.21+.23
|DirDGlBrrs
|24922
|8.76
|8.30
|8.62+.48
|DxSPOGBls
|20865
|5.62
|5.24
|5.31—.17
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|12558
|63.94
|62.73
|63.18—.84
|EnCanag .07
|28122
|4.72
|4.54
|4.56—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|8719
|15.02
|14.91
|14.97—.02
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|9624
|131.72
|127.74
|131.52+1.40
|FstDatan
|14566
|29.43
|28.63
|29.19+.79
|FMajSilvg
|16783
|10.21
|9.86
|9.90—.36
|FordM .60a
|300052
|9.78
|9.59
|9.66—.67
|FortunaSlv
|14104
|4.24
|3.96
|3.97—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|36346
|12.05
|11.54
|11.63—.32
|GameStop 1.52
|10353
|4.28
|4.09
|4.27+.19
|GenElec .04
|95870
|10.67
|10.36
|10.41—.27
|GenMotors 1.52
|12976
|40.58
|40.12
|40.45—.43
|Gerdau .02e
|22044
|3.64
|3.55
|3.56—.10
|GoldFLtd .01e
|9619
|5.56
|5.42
|5.48—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|20770
|24.03
|23.03
|23.22—.57
|HarmonyG .05
|14907
|2.55
|2.47
|2.51—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|15495
|2.01
|1.92
|1.92—.09
|ING .14e
|9653
|11.67
|11.48
|11.55+.03
|iPtShFutn
|51564
|22.32
|21.66
|22.23+.69
|iShGold
|40235
|13.62
|13.54
|13.56—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|39900
|45.73
|44.83
|45.02—.92
|iShGerm .60e
|12331
|27.67
|27.41
|27.51—.35
|iShHK .61e
|15270
|26.06
|25.90
|25.94—.29
|iShSilver
|46289
|15.48
|15.38
|15.39—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|27946
|42.49
|42.16
|42.24—.22
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|16344
|302.74
|301.44
|301.72—1.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|107526
|42.92
|42.58
|42.65—.35
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|17614
|124.49
|123.87
|123.98—.59
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|22631
|131.26
|130.51
|130.61—1.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|42830
|65.86
|65.42
|65.53—.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|15309
|87.15
|86.91
|86.93—.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|34859
|157.24
|156.22
|156.59—.67
|iShREst 2.76e
|13273
|88.93
|88.08
|88.14—.76
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|14351
|61.69
|61.28
|61.38—.46
|Infosyss
|8837
|11.53
|11.48
|11.51+.05
|IntPap 2
|12276
|45.83
|44.18
|45.62+1.50
|Invesco 1.24f
|17046
|20.33
|19.12
|19.25—.81
|iShCorEM .95e
|12797
|51.47
|51.09
|51.16—.38
|ItauUnHs
|25880
|9.75
|9.46
|9.51—.34
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|13524
|117.24
|116.63
|116.64—.19
|JohnJn 3.80
|8511
|130.70
|129.67
|130.26+.48
|Keycorp .74f
|9306
|18.49
|18.30
|18.41—.03
|Kinrossg
|16064
|4.27
|4.20
|4.21—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|27925
|21.37
|21.14
|21.30+.06
|LVSands 3.08
|15971
|63.95
|61.69
|62.35—2.58
|MarathnO .20
|9477
|14.13
|13.81
|13.86—.11
|Masco .48
|13678
|42.41
|40.45
|42.18+2.98
|McEwenM .01
|8989
|1.96
|1.88
|1.92—.04
|Merck 2.20
|10535
|82.16
|81.05
|82.09+.34
|Nabors .24
|23935
|2.41
|2.20
|2.23—.14
|NewmtM .56
|25970
|39.68
|37.35
|37.78—1.52
|NobleCorp .08
|9493
|2.15
|1.98
|2.02—.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|180355
|5.59
|5.51
|5.55+.37
|Oracle .96
|9258
|58.42
|58.08
|58.32+.21
|Penney
|13063
|.87
|.84
|.85+.01
|Petrobras
|19667
|15.83
|15.56
|15.62—.24
|Pfizer 1.44
|13690
|43.00
|42.71
|42.79—.10
|ProctGam 2.98
|9226
|112.79
|111.38
|112.29—.31
|ProShSPrs
|13561
|26.08
|25.98
|26.06+.12
|PrUShSPrs
|10929
|29.48
|29.23
|29.44+.28
|RegionsFn .62f
|13608
|16.06
|15.89
|15.97+.02
|SpdrGold
|25464
|134.28
|133.48
|133.64—.73
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|12758
|38.31
|37.90
|38.03—.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|85401
|301.00
|299.72
|299.99—1.45
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|12345
|55.12
|54.59
|54.93+.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|22998
|25.45
|24.87
|24.97—.28
|STMicro .40
|10179
|19.41
|18.99
|19.09—.36
|Salesforce
|12790
|161.13
|158.74
|160.68+.93
|Schlmbrg 2
|10660
|40.59
|39.62
|39.90—.43
|ServcNow
|12690
|288.50
|279.69
|280.69—16.52
|SibanyeG .14r
|9618
|5.31
|5.13
|5.20—.09
|SnapIncAn
|207292
|18.00
|17.12
|17.96+.35
|SwstAirl .72f
|16147
|53.70
|52.41
|53.50—1.22
|SwstnEngy
|23321
|2.41
|2.37
|2.39+.03
|SpiritAir
|23688
|46.65
|44.11
|44.56—10.49
|Sprint
|41912
|7.73
|7.51
|7.65—.01
|SPMatls .98e
|8596
|59.22
|58.38
|58.61—.81
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12693
|92.00
|91.64
|91.92—.27
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|17131
|59.72
|59.36
|59.56—.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9980
|63.81
|63.05
|63.16—.33
|SPDRFncl .46e
|30404
|28.61
|28.46
|28.47—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|18310
|78.91
|78.33
|78.53—.30
|SPTech .78e
|14302
|82.57
|81.98
|82.14—.61
|SpdrRESel
|11111
|37.13
|36.77
|36.79—.30
|SPUtil 1.55e
|24729
|60.15
|59.72
|59.73—.18
|TALEducs
|49173
|34.70
|32.00
|32.57—4.94
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10288
|44.24
|43.78
|43.98—.56
|Technip .13
|10914
|27.87
|27.24
|27.83+1.44
|TevaPhrm .73e
|24249
|8.03
|7.81
|7.94—.06
|3MCo 5.76
|17753
|187.72
|183.00
|184.92+5.50
|Transocn
|27748
|6.09
|5.84
|5.87—.09
|TurqHillRs
|14535
|.60
|.57
|.57—.02
|30337
|39.23
|38.31
|38.46—.27
|UPSB 3.84
|11844
|116.95
|114.88
|116.49+2.10
|USOilFd
|43833
|11.73
|11.67
|11.70+.11
|USSteel .20
|12201
|15.88
|15.50
|15.57—.26
|ValeSA .29e
|26469
|13.34
|13.16
|13.24—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|77657
|27.98
|27.43
|27.60—.55
|VnEkRus .01e
|13360
|23.84
|23.64
|23.66+.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|11710
|122.70
|121.52
|122.02—1.29
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|12774
|14.74
|14.21
|14.34—.32
|VanEJrGld
|19994
|39.72
|38.78
|39.10—.83
|VangREIT 3.08e
|11524
|88.44
|87.58
|87.63—.78
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14144
|42.82
|42.48
|42.54—.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8873
|41.79
|41.50
|41.58—.29
|VerizonCm 2.41
|9023
|56.34
|55.94
|56.00+.03
|Visa s 1
|8549
|183.99
|181.30
|182.03—1.30
|WashPrGp 1
|22760
|3.73
|3.47
|3.52+.06
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|28944
|48.74
|48.28
|48.34—.12
|Yamanag .02
|38843
|2.90
|2.82
|2.86—.04
|—————————
