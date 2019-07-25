BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17974 2.59…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17974 2.59 2.50 2.53—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 73204 33.95 33.45 33.73+.49 AbbVie 4.28 11261 67.87 67.22 67.52+.06 Alibaba 35221 179.15 175.37 176.75—1.92 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10540 10.12 10.07 10.09—.03 Ambev .05e 108978 5.14 5.04 5.09+.36 ABInBev 3.19e 14810 101.85 100.65 101.74+6.18 Annaly 1e 17593 9.56 9.43 9.44—.11 AstraZens 1.37e 24089 43.44 42.75 43.21+2.86 AuroraCn 15653 6.60 6.47 6.59+.04 BcoBrads .06a 50749 9.95 9.68 9.74—.53 BcoSantSA .21e 14531 4.58 4.49 4.53—.04 BkofAm .60 89261 30.89 30.58 30.61—.06 BarrickGld 32383 17.39 16.98 17.08—.27 Boeing 8.22 24903 357.69 347.51 347.78—13.65 BostonSci 8967 43.00 42.21 42.69—.18 BrMySq 1.64 61931 44.76 42.82 44.48+1.25 CallonPet 13200 5.34 5.14 5.18—.06 CannTrHln 14312 2.00 1.87 1.98—.06 Cemex .29t 12582 3.68 3.62 3.63—.12 ChesEng 95072 1.78 1.75 1.76+.03 CgpVelLCrd 24465 13.32 13.12 13.19+.34 CgpVelICrd 43308 6.96 6.84 6.91—.19 Citigroup 2.04f 16541 73.08 72.71 72.78—.23 ClevCliffs .24f 9241 11.00 10.84 10.90—.03 Clouderan 9270 5.90 5.71 5.75—.13 CocaCola 1.60 16871 53.80 53.35 53.35—.43 Coeur 14238 4.84 4.66 4.71—.10 Coty .50 10141 11.17 10.95 11.08+.07 DeltaAir 1.61f 10381 62.85 61.93 62.75—.41 DenburyR 16439 1.14 1.09 1.09—.04 DeutschBk .12e 19295 7.98 7.78 7.86—.07 DBXHvChiA .29e 9142 28.29 28.14 28.20+.06 Diebold .40 12250 13.40 11.89 12.74+2.45 DrGMBllrs 9751 84.45 78.43 80.47—5.45 DxGBullrs 26266 35.00 32.92 33.56—2.05 DxGlMBrrs 11589 17.74 16.57 17.35+1.04 DirSPBears 11989 17.26 17.04 17.21+.23 DirDGlBrrs 24922 8.76 8.30 8.62+.48 DxSPOGBls 20865 5.62 5.24 5.31—.17 DrxSCBulls .41e 12558 63.94 62.73 63.18—.84 EnCanag .07 28122 4.72 4.54 4.56—.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 8719 15.02 14.91 14.97—.02 FidNatInfo 1.40 9624 131.72 127.74 131.52+1.40 FstDatan 14566 29.43 28.63 29.19+.79 FMajSilvg 16783 10.21 9.86 9.90—.36 FordM .60a 300052 9.78 9.59 9.66—.67 FortunaSlv 14104 4.24 3.96 3.97—.06 FrptMcM .20 36346 12.05 11.54 11.63—.32 GameStop 1.52 10353 4.28 4.09 4.27+.19 GenElec .04 95870 10.67 10.36 10.41—.27 GenMotors 1.52 12976 40.58 40.12 40.45—.43 Gerdau .02e 22044 3.64 3.55 3.56—.10 GoldFLtd .01e 9619 5.56 5.42 5.48—.09 Hallibrtn .72 20770 24.03 23.03 23.22—.57 HarmonyG .05 14907 2.55 2.47 2.51—.01 HeclaM .01e 15495 2.01 1.92 1.92—.09 ING .14e 9653 11.67 11.48 11.55+.03 iPtShFutn 51564 22.32 21.66 22.23+.69 iShGold 40235 13.62 13.54 13.56—.06 iShBrazil .67e 39900 45.73 44.83 45.02—.92 iShGerm .60e 12331 27.67 27.41 27.51—.35 iShHK .61e 15270 26.06 25.90 25.94—.29 iShSilver 46289 15.48 15.38 15.39—.13 iShChinaLC .87e 27946 42.49 42.16 42.24—.22 iSCorSP500 4.38e 16344 302.74 301.44 301.72—1.45 iShEMkts .59e 107526 42.92 42.58 42.65—.35 iShiBoxIG 3.87 17614 124.49 123.87 123.98—.59 iSh20yrT 3.05 22631 131.26 130.51 130.61—1.18 iSEafe 1.66e 42830 65.86 65.42 65.53—.51 iShiBxHYB 5.09 15309 87.15 86.91 86.93—.18 iShR2K 1.77e 34859 157.24 156.22 156.59—.67 iShREst 2.76e 13273 88.93 88.08 88.14—.76 iShCorEafe 1.56e 14351 61.69 61.28 61.38—.46 Infosyss 8837 11.53 11.48 11.51+.05 IntPap 2 12276 45.83 44.18 45.62+1.50 Invesco 1.24f 17046 20.33 19.12 19.25—.81 iShCorEM .95e 12797 51.47 51.09 51.16—.38 ItauUnHs 25880 9.75 9.46 9.51—.34 JPMorgCh 3.20 13524 117.24 116.63 116.64—.19 JohnJn 3.80 8511 130.70 129.67 130.26+.48 Keycorp .74f 9306 18.49 18.30 18.41—.03 Kinrossg 16064 4.27 4.20 4.21—.05 Kroger s .56f 27925 21.37 21.14 21.30+.06 LVSands 3.08 15971 63.95 61.69 62.35—2.58 MarathnO .20 9477 14.13 13.81 13.86—.11 Masco .48 13678 42.41 40.45 42.18+2.98 McEwenM .01 8989 1.96 1.88 1.92—.04 Merck 2.20 10535 82.16 81.05 82.09+.34 Nabors .24 23935 2.41 2.20 2.23—.14 NewmtM .56 25970 39.68 37.35 37.78—1.52 NobleCorp .08 9493 2.15 1.98 2.02—.08 NokiaCp .19e 180355 5.59 5.51 5.55+.37 Oracle .96 9258 58.42 58.08 58.32+.21 Penney 13063 .87 .84 .85+.01 Petrobras 19667 15.83 15.56 15.62—.24 Pfizer 1.44 13690 43.00 42.71 42.79—.10 ProctGam 2.98 9226 112.79 111.38 112.29—.31 ProShSPrs 13561 26.08 25.98 26.06+.12 PrUShSPrs 10929 29.48 29.23 29.44+.28 RegionsFn .62f 13608 16.06 15.89 15.97+.02 SpdrGold 25464 134.28 133.48 133.64—.73 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 12758 38.31 37.90 38.03—.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 85401 301.00 299.72 299.99—1.45 SpdrS&PRB .74e 12345 55.12 54.59 54.93+.12 SpdrOGEx .73e 22998 25.45 24.87 24.97—.28 STMicro .40 10179 19.41 18.99 19.09—.36 Salesforce 12790 161.13 158.74 160.68+.93 Schlmbrg 2 10660 40.59 39.62 39.90—.43 ServcNow 12690 288.50 279.69 280.69—16.52 SibanyeG .14r 9618 5.31 5.13 5.20—.09 SnapIncAn 207292 18.00 17.12 17.96+.35 SwstAirl .72f 16147 53.70 52.41 53.50—1.22 SwstnEngy 23321 2.41 2.37 2.39+.03 SpiritAir 23688 46.65 44.11 44.56—10.49 Sprint 41912 7.73 7.51 7.65—.01 SPMatls .98e 8596 59.22 58.38 58.61—.81 SPHlthC 1.01e 12693 92.00 91.64 91.92—.27 SPCnSt 1.28e 17131 59.72 59.36 59.56—.06 SPEngy 2.04e 9980 63.81 63.05 63.16—.33 SPDRFncl .46e 30404 28.61 28.46 28.47—.11 SPInds 1.12e 18310 78.91 78.33 78.53—.30 SPTech .78e 14302 82.57 81.98 82.14—.61 SpdrRESel 11111 37.13 36.77 36.79—.30 SPUtil 1.55e 24729 60.15 59.72 59.73—.18 TALEducs 49173 34.70 32.00 32.57—4.94 TaiwSemi .73e 10288 44.24 43.78 43.98—.56 Technip .13 10914 27.87 27.24 27.83+1.44 TevaPhrm .73e 24249 8.03 7.81 7.94—.06 3MCo 5.76 17753 187.72 183.00 184.92+5.50 Transocn 27748 6.09 5.84 5.87—.09 TurqHillRs 14535 .60 .57 .57—.02 Twitter 30337 39.23 38.31 38.46—.27 UPSB 3.84 11844 116.95 114.88 116.49+2.10 USOilFd 43833 11.73 11.67 11.70+.11 USSteel .20 12201 15.88 15.50 15.57—.26 ValeSA .29e 26469 13.34 13.16 13.24—.19 VanEGold .06e 77657 27.98 27.43 27.60—.55 VnEkRus .01e 13360 23.84 23.64 23.66+.09 VnEkSemi .58e 11710 122.70 121.52 122.02—1.29 VEckOilSvc .47e 12774 14.74 14.21 14.34—.32 VanEJrGld 19994 39.72 38.78 39.10—.83 VangREIT 3.08e 11524 88.44 87.58 87.63—.78 VangEmg 1.10e 14144 42.82 42.48 42.54—.29 VangFTSE 1.10e 8873 41.79 41.50 41.58—.29 VerizonCm 2.41 9023 56.34 55.94 56.00+.03 Visa s 1 8549 183.99 181.30 182.03—1.30 WashPrGp 1 22760 3.73 3.47 3.52+.06 WellsFargo 2.04f 28944 48.74 48.28 48.34—.12 Yamanag .02 38843 2.90 2.82 2.86—.04 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 