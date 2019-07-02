BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11760 2.37 2.28 2.29—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 32454 33.59 33.37 33.54+.11 AbbVie 4.28 10548 73.33 72.32 72.93—.47 Acuity…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11760 2.37 2.28 2.29—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 32454 33.59 33.37 33.54+.11 AbbVie 4.28 10548 73.33 72.32 72.93—.47 Acuity .52 6860 128.50 120.76 122.27—18.75 Alibaba 23520 175.31 174.25 174.76—.30 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10450 9.89 9.83 9.84—.03 Ambev .05e 19537 4.66 4.60 4.61—.02 Annaly 1e 11518 9.14 9.08 9.09—.01 AnteroRes 1 10921 5.44 5.30 5.38—.02 AuroraCn 16665 7.84 7.64 7.68—.15 BPPLC 2.44 9456 42.59 42.29 42.30+.22 BRFSA 8297 8.21 8.11 8.14—.17 BcoBrads .06a 7703 9.70 9.56 9.59—.15 BkofAm .60 52575 29.43 29.25 29.33—.10 BkNYMel 1.12 6520 44.74 44.31 44.36—.11 BarrickGld 27717 15.27 15.09 15.20+.21 BlackBerry 9157 7.48 7.37 7.45—.04 Boeing 8.22 8031 356.78 352.69 353.13—3.33 BrMySq 1.64 11707 46.64 46.28 46.53+.35 BritATobs 2.70e 7871 36.54 36.31 36.34+.81 CabotO&G .36f 8506 23.37 23.08 23.23+.22 CallonPet 6601 6.67 6.39 6.40—.27 CntryLink 1 8359 11.79 11.65 11.67—.04 Chemoursn 1 6667 22.47 20.96 21.14—1.40 ChesEng 69020 1.95 1.88 1.89—.08 CgpVelLCrd 18362 15.38 14.77 14.83—.80 CgpVelICrd 37136 6.57 6.32 6.53+.31 Citigroup 1.80 12682 70.98 70.30 70.78+.04 ClevCliffs .24f 7219 10.86 10.71 10.81—.03 CocaCola 1.60 7619 51.83 51.55 51.69+.09 Coeur 6258 4.14 4.06 4.13+.09 Cortevan 8911 29.60 28.53 28.53—1.15 Coty .50 19709 11.44 11.10 11.31—.29 DeltaAir 1.40 17823 59.22 58.32 58.65+.86 DenburyR 16827 1.29 1.23 1.24—.05 DBXHvChiA .29e 12890 28.90 28.77 28.78—.23 DxGBullrs 18009 25.63 25.12 25.39+1.02 DirDGlBrrs 13866 12.20 11.93 12.07—.54 DxSPOGBls 25222 6.97 6.51 6.54—.48 Disney 1.76 6819 141.88 141.27 141.31—.35 EldrGldgrs 9035 6.10 5.86 6.05+.26 EnCanag .07 25395 5.16 5.03 5.07—.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 6634 14.15 14.05 14.14+.04 ErosIntl 80723 1.88 1.60 1.64+.14 ExxonMbl 3.48f 19458 76.27 75.41 75.70—.86 FSKKR .76 10899 6.12 6.00 6.11+.11 FordM .60a 17804 10.20 10.11 10.15—.01 FrptMcM .20 22731 11.38 11.13 11.27—.18 GenElec .04 31038 10.67 10.57 10.67+.04 GenesWyo 8175 109.40 108.81 109.29+.44 Gerdau .02e 19284 3.84 3.74 3.76—.12 GoldFLtd .01e 9284 5.24 5.15 5.16+.09 GreenbCos 1f 16275 27.94 26.75 27.25—3.60 HCPInc 1.48 13516 32.15 31.70 32.15+.58 HPInc .64 6276 21.14 20.99 20.100+.01 Hallibrtn .72 16760 22.84 22.38 22.50—.45 HarmonyG .05 8918 2.19 2.14 2.17+.05 HeclaM .01e 9407 1.71 1.66 1.66—.02 Huyan 6592 26.38 25.65 26.12+.49 iPtShFutn 26256 24.60 24.35 24.41—.15 iShGold 18643 13.35 13.31 13.33+.08 iShBrazil .67e 18171 43.82 43.27 43.40—.48 iShSilver 17050 14.18 14.12 14.16—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 99569 43.33 43.22 43.30—.11 iShEMkts .59e 146188 43.40 43.21 43.28—.15 iShiBoxIG 3.87 6775 124.39 124.20 124.33+.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 9720 132.63 132.49 132.61+.37 iSEafe 1.66e 13202 66.20 66.15 66.15+.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 22122 86.94 86.84 86.92+.10 iShR2K 1.77e 19359 156.12 155.34 155.51—.59 iShREst 2.76e 8344 88.60 87.76 88.60+.99 Infosyss 8045 10.79 10.72 10.76+.06 iShCorEM .95e 14694 52.07 51.88 51.95—.17 ItauUnHs 7883 9.36 9.22 9.24—.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 11389 114.20 113.35 113.90+.22 KARAuct 1.40 10176 24.68 24.11 24.47—.74 Keycorp .56 11124 17.90 17.72 17.82—.02 KindMorg 1f 8472 20.98 20.87 20.94+.06 Kinrossg 20183 3.76 3.70 3.73+.08 Kroger s .56f 8240 21.61 21.40 21.50—.10 MGM Rsts .48 6199 28.99 28.68 28.89+.20 Macys 1.51 8210 21.37 21.03 21.22—.17 MarathnO .20 6795 14.25 13.98 13.98—.27 MarathPts 2.12 7833 54.98 54.00 54.40—.72 MedProp 1 7813 17.86 17.56 17.86+.40 Merck 2.20 12994 84.93 84.10 84.79+.04 MobileTele .53e 6780 9.16 8.91 8.96—.24 MorgStan 1.20 6438 43.76 43.46 43.68—.27 Nabors .24 26751 3.04 2.81 2.83—.22 NikeB s .88 6616 85.47 84.82 84.90—.51 NokiaCp .19e 32190 5.05 5.03 5.04+.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 6986 31.20 30.69 30.99—.50 OasisPet 10835 5.60 5.35 5.36—.26 OcciPet 3.12 7491 49.77 49.10 49.25—.53 Oracle .96 17764 58.25 57.77 58.18+.17 PackAmer 3.16 8003 99.70 97.80 98.25+.60 Petrobras 14879 15.47 15.25 15.27—.22 Pfizer 1.44 18142 44.06 43.66 44.03+.26 PionEnSvc 9064 .27 .25 .26—.01 PrUCruders 7937 19.87 19.37 19.41—.65 Qudiann 8579 7.71 7.45 7.59+.08 RangeRs .08 8686 6.75 6.51 6.52—.24 RegionsFn .56 40801 15.22 15.05 15.15+.08 RobtHalf 1.24 6973 58.90 57.36 58.29+1.26 RoyDShllB 3.76 7447 66.68 66.20 66.20+.40 RoyDShllA 3.76 6188 66.01 65.55 65.56+.36 SMEnergy .10 9425 12.76 12.09 12.16—.19 SpdrGold 10278 131.61 131.26 131.43+.81 S&P500ETF 4.13e 58220 295.69 295.13 295.27—.39 SpdrOGEx .73e 34658 27.20 26.56 26.59—.61 Schlmbrg 2 6879 39.44 38.85 38.94—.38 SlackTcn 6751 36.34 35.76 36.03—.52 SnapIncAn 24283 14.48 14.01 14.11—.25 SwstnEngy 23110 3.06 2.95 2.98—.08 SpiritRlrs 2.50 6376 44.25 43.82 43.88+1.53 Sprint 90333 7.11 6.56 6.84+.26 Squaren 7092 73.45 72.65 73.20 SPMatls .98e 7607 58.95 58.51 58.53—.42 SPHlthC 1.01e 6545 93.20 92.65 92.96—.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 9968 58.58 58.40 58.53+.11 SPEngy 2.04e 9601 63.71 62.94 62.96—.81 SPDRFncl .46e 37540 27.97 27.85 27.92—.01 SPInds 1.12e 7713 77.63 77.31 77.35—.14 SpdrRESel 12020 37.14 36.77 37.13+.43 SPUtil 1.55e 17432 59.97 59.69 59.84+.36 TeckResg .19e 10211 23.08 22.43 22.56—.46 TevaPhrm .73e 19988 9.48 9.25 9.38+.06 Transocn 15622 6.42 6.28 6.32—.13 TurqHillRs 6925 1.25 1.22 1.22—.03 Twitter 17356 36.60 35.97 36.19+.11 UberTchn 21118 44.62 43.75 44.14—.13 USOilFd 43477 12.21 12.06 12.07—.22 USSteel .20 10347 15.09 14.81 14.98—.27 VICIPrn 1.0e 7021 22.55 22.26 22.49+.20 ValeSA .29e 44044 13.88 13.71 13.77—.16 ValeroE 3.60 9841 83.75 81.14 81.16—3.09 VanEGold .06e 42290 25.05 24.87 24.96+.38 VnEkRus .01e 7604 23.84 23.76 23.80—.08 VnEkSemi .58e 8546 112.99 112.24 112.35—.94 VEckOilSvc .47e 14541 14.85 14.55 14.59—.33 VanEJrGld 15075 34.18 33.77 34.07+.84 VangTSM 2.17e 6209 151.20 150.86 150.94—.21 VangREIT 3.08e 7290 88.33 87.44 88.31+.95 VangEmg 1.10e 28028 43.16 43.02 43.08—.07 VangFTSE 1.10e 10456 41.99 41.94 41.95+.05 VerizonCm 2.41 16390 57.45 56.81 57.41+.75 Visa s 1 6802 174.30 173.30 173.38—.56 VoyaFnpfB 8820 25.36 25.28 25.31+.03 WellsFargo 1.80 10511 47.80 47.45 47.67—.02 Yamanag .02 17795 2.46 2.44 2.45+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.