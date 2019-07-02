BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11760 2.37 2.28 2.29—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 32454 33.59 33.37 33.54+.11 AbbVie 4.28 10548 73.33 72.32 72.93—.47 Acuity…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11760
|2.37
|2.28
|2.29—.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|32454
|33.59
|33.37
|33.54+.11
|AbbVie 4.28
|10548
|73.33
|72.32
|72.93—.47
|Acuity .52
|6860
|128.50
|120.76
|122.27—18.75
|Alibaba
|23520
|175.31
|174.25
|174.76—.30
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10450
|9.89
|9.83
|9.84—.03
|Ambev .05e
|19537
|4.66
|4.60
|4.61—.02
|Annaly 1e
|11518
|9.14
|9.08
|9.09—.01
|AnteroRes 1
|10921
|5.44
|5.30
|5.38—.02
|AuroraCn
|16665
|7.84
|7.64
|7.68—.15
|BPPLC 2.44
|9456
|42.59
|42.29
|42.30+.22
|BRFSA
|8297
|8.21
|8.11
|8.14—.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|7703
|9.70
|9.56
|9.59—.15
|BkofAm .60
|52575
|29.43
|29.25
|29.33—.10
|BkNYMel 1.12
|6520
|44.74
|44.31
|44.36—.11
|BarrickGld
|27717
|15.27
|15.09
|15.20+.21
|BlackBerry
|9157
|7.48
|7.37
|7.45—.04
|Boeing 8.22
|8031
|356.78
|352.69
|353.13—3.33
|BrMySq 1.64
|11707
|46.64
|46.28
|46.53+.35
|BritATobs 2.70e
|7871
|36.54
|36.31
|36.34+.81
|CabotO&G .36f
|8506
|23.37
|23.08
|23.23+.22
|CallonPet
|6601
|6.67
|6.39
|6.40—.27
|CntryLink 1
|8359
|11.79
|11.65
|11.67—.04
|Chemoursn 1
|6667
|22.47
|20.96
|21.14—1.40
|ChesEng
|69020
|1.95
|1.88
|1.89—.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|18362
|15.38
|14.77
|14.83—.80
|CgpVelICrd
|37136
|6.57
|6.32
|6.53+.31
|Citigroup 1.80
|12682
|70.98
|70.30
|70.78+.04
|ClevCliffs .24f
|7219
|10.86
|10.71
|10.81—.03
|CocaCola 1.60
|7619
|51.83
|51.55
|51.69+.09
|Coeur
|6258
|4.14
|4.06
|4.13+.09
|Cortevan
|8911
|29.60
|28.53
|28.53—1.15
|Coty .50
|19709
|11.44
|11.10
|11.31—.29
|DeltaAir 1.40
|17823
|59.22
|58.32
|58.65+.86
|DenburyR
|16827
|1.29
|1.23
|1.24—.05
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|12890
|28.90
|28.77
|28.78—.23
|DxGBullrs
|18009
|25.63
|25.12
|25.39+1.02
|DirDGlBrrs
|13866
|12.20
|11.93
|12.07—.54
|DxSPOGBls
|25222
|6.97
|6.51
|6.54—.48
|Disney 1.76
|6819
|141.88
|141.27
|141.31—.35
|EldrGldgrs
|9035
|6.10
|5.86
|6.05+.26
|EnCanag .07
|25395
|5.16
|5.03
|5.07—.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|6634
|14.15
|14.05
|14.14+.04
|ErosIntl
|80723
|1.88
|1.60
|1.64+.14
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|19458
|76.27
|75.41
|75.70—.86
|FSKKR .76
|10899
|6.12
|6.00
|6.11+.11
|FordM .60a
|17804
|10.20
|10.11
|10.15—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|22731
|11.38
|11.13
|11.27—.18
|GenElec .04
|31038
|10.67
|10.57
|10.67+.04
|GenesWyo
|8175
|109.40
|108.81
|109.29+.44
|Gerdau .02e
|19284
|3.84
|3.74
|3.76—.12
|GoldFLtd .01e
|9284
|5.24
|5.15
|5.16+.09
|GreenbCos 1f
|16275
|27.94
|26.75
|27.25—3.60
|HCPInc 1.48
|13516
|32.15
|31.70
|32.15+.58
|HPInc .64
|6276
|21.14
|20.99
|20.100+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|16760
|22.84
|22.38
|22.50—.45
|HarmonyG .05
|8918
|2.19
|2.14
|2.17+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|9407
|1.71
|1.66
|1.66—.02
|Huyan
|6592
|26.38
|25.65
|26.12+.49
|iPtShFutn
|26256
|24.60
|24.35
|24.41—.15
|iShGold
|18643
|13.35
|13.31
|13.33+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|18171
|43.82
|43.27
|43.40—.48
|iShSilver
|17050
|14.18
|14.12
|14.16—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|99569
|43.33
|43.22
|43.30—.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|146188
|43.40
|43.21
|43.28—.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|6775
|124.39
|124.20
|124.33+.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|9720
|132.63
|132.49
|132.61+.37
|iSEafe 1.66e
|13202
|66.20
|66.15
|66.15+.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|22122
|86.94
|86.84
|86.92+.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19359
|156.12
|155.34
|155.51—.59
|iShREst 2.76e
|8344
|88.60
|87.76
|88.60+.99
|Infosyss
|8045
|10.79
|10.72
|10.76+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|14694
|52.07
|51.88
|51.95—.17
|ItauUnHs
|7883
|9.36
|9.22
|9.24—.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|11389
|114.20
|113.35
|113.90+.22
|KARAuct 1.40
|10176
|24.68
|24.11
|24.47—.74
|Keycorp .56
|11124
|17.90
|17.72
|17.82—.02
|KindMorg 1f
|8472
|20.98
|20.87
|20.94+.06
|Kinrossg
|20183
|3.76
|3.70
|3.73+.08
|Kroger s .56f
|8240
|21.61
|21.40
|21.50—.10
|MGM Rsts .48
|6199
|28.99
|28.68
|28.89+.20
|Macys 1.51
|8210
|21.37
|21.03
|21.22—.17
|MarathnO .20
|6795
|14.25
|13.98
|13.98—.27
|MarathPts 2.12
|7833
|54.98
|54.00
|54.40—.72
|MedProp 1
|7813
|17.86
|17.56
|17.86+.40
|Merck 2.20
|12994
|84.93
|84.10
|84.79+.04
|MobileTele .53e
|6780
|9.16
|8.91
|8.96—.24
|MorgStan 1.20
|6438
|43.76
|43.46
|43.68—.27
|Nabors .24
|26751
|3.04
|2.81
|2.83—.22
|NikeB s .88
|6616
|85.47
|84.82
|84.90—.51
|NokiaCp .19e
|32190
|5.05
|5.03
|5.04+.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|6986
|31.20
|30.69
|30.99—.50
|OasisPet
|10835
|5.60
|5.35
|5.36—.26
|OcciPet 3.12
|7491
|49.77
|49.10
|49.25—.53
|Oracle .96
|17764
|58.25
|57.77
|58.18+.17
|PackAmer 3.16
|8003
|99.70
|97.80
|98.25+.60
|Petrobras
|14879
|15.47
|15.25
|15.27—.22
|Pfizer 1.44
|18142
|44.06
|43.66
|44.03+.26
|PionEnSvc
|9064
|.27
|.25
|.26—.01
|PrUCruders
|7937
|19.87
|19.37
|19.41—.65
|Qudiann
|8579
|7.71
|7.45
|7.59+.08
|RangeRs .08
|8686
|6.75
|6.51
|6.52—.24
|RegionsFn .56
|40801
|15.22
|15.05
|15.15+.08
|RobtHalf 1.24
|6973
|58.90
|57.36
|58.29+1.26
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|7447
|66.68
|66.20
|66.20+.40
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|6188
|66.01
|65.55
|65.56+.36
|SMEnergy .10
|9425
|12.76
|12.09
|12.16—.19
|SpdrGold
|10278
|131.61
|131.26
|131.43+.81
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|58220
|295.69
|295.13
|295.27—.39
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|34658
|27.20
|26.56
|26.59—.61
|Schlmbrg 2
|6879
|39.44
|38.85
|38.94—.38
|SlackTcn
|6751
|36.34
|35.76
|36.03—.52
|SnapIncAn
|24283
|14.48
|14.01
|14.11—.25
|SwstnEngy
|23110
|3.06
|2.95
|2.98—.08
|SpiritRlrs 2.50
|6376
|44.25
|43.82
|43.88+1.53
|Sprint
|90333
|7.11
|6.56
|6.84+.26
|Squaren
|7092
|73.45
|72.65
|73.20
|SPMatls .98e
|7607
|58.95
|58.51
|58.53—.42
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6545
|93.20
|92.65
|92.96—.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9968
|58.58
|58.40
|58.53+.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9601
|63.71
|62.94
|62.96—.81
|SPDRFncl .46e
|37540
|27.97
|27.85
|27.92—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|7713
|77.63
|77.31
|77.35—.14
|SpdrRESel
|12020
|37.14
|36.77
|37.13+.43
|SPUtil 1.55e
|17432
|59.97
|59.69
|59.84+.36
|TeckResg .19e
|10211
|23.08
|22.43
|22.56—.46
|TevaPhrm .73e
|19988
|9.48
|9.25
|9.38+.06
|Transocn
|15622
|6.42
|6.28
|6.32—.13
|TurqHillRs
|6925
|1.25
|1.22
|1.22—.03
|Twitter
|17356
|36.60
|35.97
|36.19+.11
|UberTchn
|21118
|44.62
|43.75
|44.14—.13
|USOilFd
|43477
|12.21
|12.06
|12.07—.22
|USSteel .20
|10347
|15.09
|14.81
|14.98—.27
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|7021
|22.55
|22.26
|22.49+.20
|ValeSA .29e
|44044
|13.88
|13.71
|13.77—.16
|ValeroE 3.60
|9841
|83.75
|81.14
|81.16—3.09
|VanEGold .06e
|42290
|25.05
|24.87
|24.96+.38
|VnEkRus .01e
|7604
|23.84
|23.76
|23.80—.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|8546
|112.99
|112.24
|112.35—.94
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|14541
|14.85
|14.55
|14.59—.33
|VanEJrGld
|15075
|34.18
|33.77
|34.07+.84
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|6209
|151.20
|150.86
|150.94—.21
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7290
|88.33
|87.44
|88.31+.95
|VangEmg 1.10e
|28028
|43.16
|43.02
|43.08—.07
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10456
|41.99
|41.94
|41.95+.05
|VerizonCm 2.41
|16390
|57.45
|56.81
|57.41+.75
|Visa s 1
|6802
|174.30
|173.30
|173.38—.56
|VoyaFnpfB
|8820
|25.36
|25.28
|25.31+.03
|WellsFargo 1.80
|10511
|47.80
|47.45
|47.67—.02
|Yamanag .02
|17795
|2.46
|2.44
|2.45+.03
|—————————
