BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8930 2.10…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8930 2.10 2.06 2.07+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 23232 33.55 33.39 33.45—.01 AbbVie 4.28 x19937 70.30 68.54 68.80—1.37 Alibaba 36050 169.10 167.65 168.34+1.79 Allergan 2.96 6324 166.28 164.29 164.36—1.62 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11547 10.17 10.12 10.15+.01 Altria 3.20 12768 50.17 49.76 49.79+.53 Ambev .05e 25545 4.91 4.88 4.90—.05 AMovilL .17e 6602 14.76 14.68 14.69 AEagleOut .55 6298 16.71 16.41 16.67+.04 Anadarko 1.20 41350 73.02 71.69 72.96+.98 Annaly 1e 5945 9.26 9.22 9.23—.02 AnteroMid .45e 12388 12.05 11.80 11.82—.22 Aphrian 7943 6.54 6.32 6.35—.21 ArcelorMrs .10p 6639 16.70 16.48 16.60+.32 AstraZens 1.37e 6642 40.37 39.96 39.99—.46 AuroraCn 55953 7.18 6.86 6.88—.30 BPPLC 2.44 8679 41.32 41.10 41.24—.05 BRFSA 6221 9.20 8.98 8.99—.01 BcoBrads .06a 9182 10.32 10.21 10.21—.04 BkofAm .60 39573 29.52 29.36 29.49+.13 BarrickGld 13855 16.54 16.37 16.45+.06 BostonSci 6456 43.21 42.93 42.94—.27 BrMySq 1.64 19865 44.65 43.87 43.97—.56 BrkfInfras 2.01 17494 42.92 42.39 42.87—1.08 CVSHealth 2 14910 58.23 57.55 58.16+.19 CallGolf .04 6463 18.34 18.03 18.34+.33 CannTrHln 23872 2.88 2.70 2.79—.32 CanopyGrn 29066 36.50 35.09 35.27—1.82 Caterpillar 3.44 6375 136.35 134.60 135.94+1.98 Cemex .29t 71046 4.10 4.04 4.07+.02 CntryLink 1 8181 12.12 11.97 12.08+.01 ChesEng 36336 1.93 1.89 1.92+.02 CgpVelLCrd 11989 16.45 16.02 16.43—.02 CgpVelICrd 34627 5.82 5.66 5.67 Citigroup 1.80 17671 72.00 71.58 71.75+.14 CitizFincl 1.78f 6669 35.72 35.22 35.53—.04 Clouderan 5896 5.24 5.15 5.21+.03 CocaCola 1.60 6553 52.29 52.00 52.03—.01 DeltaAir 1.61f 12214 60.99 60.02 60.90+.74 DenburyR 11228 1.30 1.26 1.29+.02 DeutschBk .12e 8698 7.60 7.55 7.58+.10 DxGBullrs 9701 28.78 28.19 28.48+.26 DirSPBears 7890 17.26 17.19 17.23—.07 DirDGlBrrs 7418 10.66 10.45 10.57—.07 DxSPOGBls 9889 6.51 6.30 6.43+.04 Disney 1.76 11273 145.24 144.00 145.20+1.64 EliLilly 2.58 14002 109.47 105.15 106.59—3.23 EnCanag .07 17250 5.11 5.05 5.07—.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 18143 14.97 14.65 14.89+.14 ExxonMbl 3.48f 7134 77.87 77.61 77.86+.29 FedExCp 2.60 5948 167.84 164.31 166.76+4.16 FordM .60a 76422 10.41 10.24 10.39+.20 FrptMcM .20 x8904 11.16 11.01 11.13+.08 GenElec .04 66468 10.22 10.14 10.20+.09 GenMotors 1.52 7654 39.06 38.52 38.97+.54 Gerdau .02e 11438 3.96 3.92 3.93—.01 HPInc .64 7857 21.17 20.97 21.10+.25 Hallibrtn .72 8648 24.04 23.85 23.95+.10 Hanesbdss .60 6137 16.35 16.06 16.29+.21 HarmonyG .05 10605 2.38 2.35 2.36+.04 HPEntn .45e 8761 14.85 14.64 14.80+.20 HillenInc .84 6261 35.09 33.75 34.52—4.36 HomeDp 5.44 6253 217.15 214.61 216.71+2.67 iPtShFutn 29136 23.12 22.95 23.10—.07 iShGold 24824 13.50 13.47 13.47+.01 iShBrazil .67e 14950 46.90 46.63 46.66+.09 iShSilver 14974 14.19 14.16 14.17 iShChinaLC .87e 9233 42.22 42.14 42.14+.17 iShEMkts .59e 21743 42.89 42.82 42.82—.01 iShiBoxIG 3.87 8096 123.01 122.87 122.93—.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 8566 130.10 129.79 129.95—.12 iSEafe 1.66e 13605 65.71 65.66 65.68—.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17043 86.83 86.73 86.79—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 16578 155.45 154.88 155.06+.15 iSUSAMinV .87e 8239 63.42 63.24 63.24—.04 Infosyss 114287 11.56 11.27 11.44+.72 InnovIndn 2.40f 7884 127.75 123.56 124.47—13.15 Invesco 1.24f 8047 20.22 19.90 20.19+.39 IronMtn 2.44 7040 29.98 29.61 29.78+.11 iShCorEM .95e 7382 51.53 51.45 51.46+.02 ItauUnHs 14270 9.93 9.83 9.85—.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 14217 114.57 113.93 114.19+.09 JohnJn 3.80f 7202 140.12 138.51 138.89—1.22 JohnContln 1.04 7728 41.52 41.19 41.25—.09 Kinrossg 8613 4.06 4.02 4.05+.03 Kroger s .56f 6718 21.98 21.71 21.90+.14 LBrands 1.20 8896 26.02 25.33 25.97+.50 LeviStrn 6840 20.40 19.70 19.87—.38 MGM Rsts .48 7612 28.91 28.68 28.73—.06 Macys 1.51 15090 21.97 21.45 21.95+.55 MarathnO .20 7824 13.80 13.61 13.76+.11 Merck 2.20 24812 80.90 79.12 79.56—1.44 Milacronn 34952 16.97 16.52 16.81+3.28 MorgStan 1.20 13030 44.74 44.38 44.59+.41 Nabors .24 9828 2.73 2.64 2.68+.02 NokiaCp .19e 23944 5.10 5.08 5.09+.03 Novartis 2.75e 6827 89.69 88.65 88.88—1.46 OasisPet 6180 5.26 5.17 5.24+.01 OcciPet 3.16f 20166 51.55 50.40 51.38+.94 Oracle .96 11398 60.09 59.55 59.58—.41 PG&ECp 2.12f 11707 20.31 19.63 19.64—.81 PetrbrsA 11973 15.24 15.15 15.24+.12 Petrobras 19448 16.80 16.66 16.79+.10 Pfizer 1.44 46769 42.99 42.08 42.26—.73 PionEnSvc 8657 .28 .27 .27—.01 ProctGam 2.98 9666 115.21 114.07 114.65+.27 Qudiann 11359 8.80 8.51 8.60—.15 RangeRs .08 7226 6.27 6.05 6.22+.11 RegionsFn .56 10586 15.29 15.08 15.10—.13 RiteAidrs 7366 9.40 9.06 9.09+.05 SpdrGold 6061 133.04 132.77 132.84+.14 S&P500ETF 4.13e 47876 300.00 299.62 299.76+.45 SpdrOGEx .73e 15491 26.64 26.35 26.53+.03 Schlmbrg 2 7448 41.40 41.09 41.15+.18 Schwab .68f 10133 40.33 39.94 40.03—.43 SlackTcn 31499 34.99 34.16 34.28—.72 SnapIncAn 117807 16.24 15.65 15.75+.18 SwstnEngy 26697 2.73 2.63 2.68—.03 Sprint 10900 7.01 6.92 6.99+.08 Squaren 31046 82.00 79.73 81.56+2.12 SPMatls .98e 6117 58.22 57.93 58.12+.32 SPHlthC 1.01e 10782 93.19 92.35 92.56—.92 SPCnSt 1.28e 18981 59.92 59.64 59.79+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 11494 64.54 64.21 64.46+.29 SPDRFncl .46e 23526 28.24 28.14 28.14+.01 SPInds 1.12e 33466 77.84 77.30 77.77+.73 SPTech .78e 8446 81.04 80.76 80.94+.39 SpdrRESel 7677 37.84 37.66 37.73—.04 SPUtil 1.55e 15054 61.06 60.54 60.56—.45 TaiwSemi .73e 8070 41.21 41.07 41.15+.25 TakedaPhn 6415 17.98 17.81 17.81—.17 Target 2.64f 9979 88.24 86.73 88.10+1.63 TevaPhrm .73e 16475 9.14 8.91 9.09+.12 3DSys 6438 9.02 8.36 8.59—.46 TowerIntl .52 14340 30.99 30.71 30.81+12.54 Transocn 11696 6.42 6.26 6.39+.12 Twitter 9302 37.65 37.34 37.39+.18 UberTchn 9392 44.22 43.66 43.83—.16 USOilFd 23610 12.55 12.44 12.54—.01 USSteel .20 18003 14.14 13.84 14.02+.23 UtdhlthGp 4.32f 9516 265.47 261.63 264.82+3.66 ValeSA .29e 27743 13.100 13.90 13.93+.09 VanEGold .06e 24444 26.10 25.92 26.01+.07 VangEmg 1.10e 6236 42.79 42.72 42.73—.01 VerizonCm 2.41 8157 57.23 56.85 57.06+.14 Visa s 1 9361 181.35 179.61 179.89—.85 WalMart 2.12f 8145 114.58 113.62 114.49+.57 WellsFargo 1.80 17177 47.15 46.92 47.03—.11 Yamanag .02 17007 2.60 2.56 2.58+.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.