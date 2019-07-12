BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|8930
|2.10
|2.06
|2.07+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|23232
|33.55
|33.39
|33.45—.01
|AbbVie 4.28
|x19937
|70.30
|68.54
|68.80—1.37
|Alibaba
|36050
|169.10
|167.65
|168.34+1.79
|Allergan 2.96
|6324
|166.28
|164.29
|164.36—1.62
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11547
|10.17
|10.12
|10.15+.01
|Altria 3.20
|12768
|50.17
|49.76
|49.79+.53
|Ambev .05e
|25545
|4.91
|4.88
|4.90—.05
|AMovilL .17e
|6602
|14.76
|14.68
|14.69
|AEagleOut .55
|6298
|16.71
|16.41
|16.67+.04
|Anadarko 1.20
|41350
|73.02
|71.69
|72.96+.98
|Annaly 1e
|5945
|9.26
|9.22
|9.23—.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|12388
|12.05
|11.80
|11.82—.22
|Aphrian
|7943
|6.54
|6.32
|6.35—.21
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|6639
|16.70
|16.48
|16.60+.32
|AstraZens 1.37e
|6642
|40.37
|39.96
|39.99—.46
|AuroraCn
|55953
|7.18
|6.86
|6.88—.30
|BPPLC 2.44
|8679
|41.32
|41.10
|41.24—.05
|BRFSA
|6221
|9.20
|8.98
|8.99—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|9182
|10.32
|10.21
|10.21—.04
|BkofAm .60
|39573
|29.52
|29.36
|29.49+.13
|BarrickGld
|13855
|16.54
|16.37
|16.45+.06
|BostonSci
|6456
|43.21
|42.93
|42.94—.27
|BrMySq 1.64
|19865
|44.65
|43.87
|43.97—.56
|BrkfInfras 2.01
|17494
|42.92
|42.39
|42.87—1.08
|CVSHealth 2
|14910
|58.23
|57.55
|58.16+.19
|CallGolf .04
|6463
|18.34
|18.03
|18.34+.33
|CannTrHln
|23872
|2.88
|2.70
|2.79—.32
|CanopyGrn
|29066
|36.50
|35.09
|35.27—1.82
|Caterpillar 3.44
|6375
|136.35
|134.60
|135.94+1.98
|Cemex .29t
|71046
|4.10
|4.04
|4.07+.02
|CntryLink 1
|8181
|12.12
|11.97
|12.08+.01
|ChesEng
|36336
|1.93
|1.89
|1.92+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|11989
|16.45
|16.02
|16.43—.02
|CgpVelICrd
|34627
|5.82
|5.66
|5.67
|Citigroup 1.80
|17671
|72.00
|71.58
|71.75+.14
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|6669
|35.72
|35.22
|35.53—.04
|Clouderan
|5896
|5.24
|5.15
|5.21+.03
|CocaCola 1.60
|6553
|52.29
|52.00
|52.03—.01
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|12214
|60.99
|60.02
|60.90+.74
|DenburyR
|11228
|1.30
|1.26
|1.29+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|8698
|7.60
|7.55
|7.58+.10
|DxGBullrs
|9701
|28.78
|28.19
|28.48+.26
|DirSPBears
|7890
|17.26
|17.19
|17.23—.07
|DirDGlBrrs
|7418
|10.66
|10.45
|10.57—.07
|DxSPOGBls
|9889
|6.51
|6.30
|6.43+.04
|Disney 1.76
|11273
|145.24
|144.00
|145.20+1.64
|EliLilly 2.58
|14002
|109.47
|105.15
|106.59—3.23
|EnCanag .07
|17250
|5.11
|5.05
|5.07—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|18143
|14.97
|14.65
|14.89+.14
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|7134
|77.87
|77.61
|77.86+.29
|FedExCp 2.60
|5948
|167.84
|164.31
|166.76+4.16
|FordM .60a
|76422
|10.41
|10.24
|10.39+.20
|FrptMcM .20
|x8904
|11.16
|11.01
|11.13+.08
|GenElec .04
|66468
|10.22
|10.14
|10.20+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|7654
|39.06
|38.52
|38.97+.54
|Gerdau .02e
|11438
|3.96
|3.92
|3.93—.01
|HPInc .64
|7857
|21.17
|20.97
|21.10+.25
|Hallibrtn .72
|8648
|24.04
|23.85
|23.95+.10
|Hanesbdss .60
|6137
|16.35
|16.06
|16.29+.21
|HarmonyG .05
|10605
|2.38
|2.35
|2.36+.04
|HPEntn .45e
|8761
|14.85
|14.64
|14.80+.20
|HillenInc .84
|6261
|35.09
|33.75
|34.52—4.36
|HomeDp 5.44
|6253
|217.15
|214.61
|216.71+2.67
|iPtShFutn
|29136
|23.12
|22.95
|23.10—.07
|iShGold
|24824
|13.50
|13.47
|13.47+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|14950
|46.90
|46.63
|46.66+.09
|iShSilver
|14974
|14.19
|14.16
|14.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|9233
|42.22
|42.14
|42.14+.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|21743
|42.89
|42.82
|42.82—.01
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|8096
|123.01
|122.87
|122.93—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|8566
|130.10
|129.79
|129.95—.12
|iSEafe 1.66e
|13605
|65.71
|65.66
|65.68—.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17043
|86.83
|86.73
|86.79—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|16578
|155.45
|154.88
|155.06+.15
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|8239
|63.42
|63.24
|63.24—.04
|Infosyss
|114287
|11.56
|11.27
|11.44+.72
|InnovIndn 2.40f
|7884
|127.75
|123.56
|124.47—13.15
|Invesco 1.24f
|8047
|20.22
|19.90
|20.19+.39
|IronMtn 2.44
|7040
|29.98
|29.61
|29.78+.11
|iShCorEM .95e
|7382
|51.53
|51.45
|51.46+.02
|ItauUnHs
|14270
|9.93
|9.83
|9.85—.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|14217
|114.57
|113.93
|114.19+.09
|JohnJn 3.80f
|7202
|140.12
|138.51
|138.89—1.22
|JohnContln 1.04
|7728
|41.52
|41.19
|41.25—.09
|Kinrossg
|8613
|4.06
|4.02
|4.05+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|6718
|21.98
|21.71
|21.90+.14
|LBrands 1.20
|8896
|26.02
|25.33
|25.97+.50
|LeviStrn
|6840
|20.40
|19.70
|19.87—.38
|MGM Rsts .48
|7612
|28.91
|28.68
|28.73—.06
|Macys 1.51
|15090
|21.97
|21.45
|21.95+.55
|MarathnO .20
|7824
|13.80
|13.61
|13.76+.11
|Merck 2.20
|24812
|80.90
|79.12
|79.56—1.44
|Milacronn
|34952
|16.97
|16.52
|16.81+3.28
|MorgStan 1.20
|13030
|44.74
|44.38
|44.59+.41
|Nabors .24
|9828
|2.73
|2.64
|2.68+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|23944
|5.10
|5.08
|5.09+.03
|Novartis 2.75e
|6827
|89.69
|88.65
|88.88—1.46
|OasisPet
|6180
|5.26
|5.17
|5.24+.01
|OcciPet 3.16f
|20166
|51.55
|50.40
|51.38+.94
|Oracle .96
|11398
|60.09
|59.55
|59.58—.41
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|11707
|20.31
|19.63
|19.64—.81
|PetrbrsA
|11973
|15.24
|15.15
|15.24+.12
|Petrobras
|19448
|16.80
|16.66
|16.79+.10
|Pfizer 1.44
|46769
|42.99
|42.08
|42.26—.73
|PionEnSvc
|8657
|.28
|.27
|.27—.01
|ProctGam 2.98
|9666
|115.21
|114.07
|114.65+.27
|Qudiann
|11359
|8.80
|8.51
|8.60—.15
|RangeRs .08
|7226
|6.27
|6.05
|6.22+.11
|RegionsFn .56
|10586
|15.29
|15.08
|15.10—.13
|RiteAidrs
|7366
|9.40
|9.06
|9.09+.05
|SpdrGold
|6061
|133.04
|132.77
|132.84+.14
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|47876
|300.00
|299.62
|299.76+.45
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15491
|26.64
|26.35
|26.53+.03
|Schlmbrg 2
|7448
|41.40
|41.09
|41.15+.18
|Schwab .68f
|10133
|40.33
|39.94
|40.03—.43
|SlackTcn
|31499
|34.99
|34.16
|34.28—.72
|SnapIncAn
|117807
|16.24
|15.65
|15.75+.18
|SwstnEngy
|26697
|2.73
|2.63
|2.68—.03
|Sprint
|10900
|7.01
|6.92
|6.99+.08
|Squaren
|31046
|82.00
|79.73
|81.56+2.12
|SPMatls .98e
|6117
|58.22
|57.93
|58.12+.32
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10782
|93.19
|92.35
|92.56—.92
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|18981
|59.92
|59.64
|59.79+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11494
|64.54
|64.21
|64.46+.29
|SPDRFncl .46e
|23526
|28.24
|28.14
|28.14+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|33466
|77.84
|77.30
|77.77+.73
|SPTech .78e
|8446
|81.04
|80.76
|80.94+.39
|SpdrRESel
|7677
|37.84
|37.66
|37.73—.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15054
|61.06
|60.54
|60.56—.45
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8070
|41.21
|41.07
|41.15+.25
|TakedaPhn
|6415
|17.98
|17.81
|17.81—.17
|Target 2.64f
|9979
|88.24
|86.73
|88.10+1.63
|TevaPhrm .73e
|16475
|9.14
|8.91
|9.09+.12
|3DSys
|6438
|9.02
|8.36
|8.59—.46
|TowerIntl .52
|14340
|30.99
|30.71
|30.81+12.54
|Transocn
|11696
|6.42
|6.26
|6.39+.12
|9302
|37.65
|37.34
|37.39+.18
|UberTchn
|9392
|44.22
|43.66
|43.83—.16
|USOilFd
|23610
|12.55
|12.44
|12.54—.01
|USSteel .20
|18003
|14.14
|13.84
|14.02+.23
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|9516
|265.47
|261.63
|264.82+3.66
|ValeSA .29e
|27743
|13.100
|13.90
|13.93+.09
|VanEGold .06e
|24444
|26.10
|25.92
|26.01+.07
|VangEmg 1.10e
|6236
|42.79
|42.72
|42.73—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|8157
|57.23
|56.85
|57.06+.14
|Visa s 1
|9361
|181.35
|179.61
|179.89—.85
|WalMart 2.12f
|8145
|114.58
|113.62
|114.49+.57
|WellsFargo 1.80
|17177
|47.15
|46.92
|47.03—.11
|Yamanag .02
|17007
|2.60
|2.56
|2.58+.02
|—————————
