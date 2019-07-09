BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|12142
|2.18
|2.08
|2.09—.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|x43959
|33.63
|33.44
|33.47—.28
|AbbVie 4.28
|12867
|71.62
|70.89
|71.62+.40
|AlcoaCp
|8130
|21.77
|21.27
|21.30—1.00
|Alibaba
|33606
|168.06
|166.50
|168.03—.43
|Allergan 2.96
|7533
|166.58
|164.90
|166.55+1.60
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|8333
|10.00
|9.95
|9.96—.06
|Ambev .05e
|18472
|4.98
|4.90
|4.97+.03
|Anadarko 1.20
|7249
|71.13
|70.90
|70.96+.05
|AnglogldA
|6172
|17.87
|17.64
|17.70—.60
|Annaly 1e
|9068
|9.19
|9.15
|9.19+.02
|AnteroRes 1
|6811
|5.38
|5.20
|5.29—.01
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|9632
|16.45
|16.22
|16.23—.77
|AuroraCn
|16011
|7.39
|7.30
|7.32—.12
|BJsWholen
|6016
|25.84
|24.93
|25.25—.66
|BPPLC 2.44
|7896
|40.92
|40.77
|40.90—.18
|BcBilVArg .27e
|5992
|5.56
|5.52
|5.55—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|17533
|10.30
|10.01
|10.27+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10459
|4.62
|4.59
|4.62—.01
|BkofAm .60
|46488
|29.33
|28.94
|29.32+.12
|Barclay .15e
|9485
|7.80
|7.74
|7.79—.01
|BarrickGld
|17808
|15.92
|15.69
|15.87+.01
|BlackBerry
|7534
|7.23
|7.09
|7.22+.09
|BrMySq 1.64
|11037
|46.06
|45.70
|45.98+.21
|CallonPet
|9411
|6.37
|6.26
|6.36—.05
|CannTrHln
|26886
|3.68
|3.50
|3.52—.31
|CanopyGrn
|12401
|39.16
|38.16
|38.41—1.07
|ChesEng
|107171
|1.81
|1.76
|1.80—.01
|Chewyn
|6652
|34.35
|33.01
|33.95—.45
|CgpVelLCrd
|10987
|14.43
|14.16
|14.24+.02
|CgpVelICrd
|17073
|6.71
|6.59
|6.67
|Citigroup 1.80
|12497
|71.03
|70.41
|71.03—.10
|ClevCliffs .24f
|11168
|10.50
|10.31
|10.31—.27
|CocaCola 1.60
|9057
|51.97
|51.66
|51.80—.20
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|6769
|60.00
|59.00
|59.47—.42
|Cortevan
|6537
|27.77
|27.17
|27.41—.36
|Coty .50
|6132
|11.47
|11.32
|11.45
|DaVitaInc
|17186
|52.85
|51.31
|51.43—4.08
|DeltaAir 1.40
|15382
|59.99
|59.38
|59.61+.24
|DenburyR
|15862
|1.20
|1.16
|1.18—.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|16418
|7.37
|7.31
|7.37—.18
|DxGBullrs
|9428
|26.42
|26.04
|26.21—.36
|DirSPBears
|8798
|17.97
|17.84
|17.85+.12
|DirDGlBrrs
|9391
|11.61
|11.43
|11.53+.13
|DxSPOGBls
|22914
|6.17
|5.89
|6.06—.12
|Disney 1.76
|6927
|141.04
|139.75
|140.56—.46
|DowIncn .70p
|6682
|48.43
|48.05
|48.16—.36
|EnCanag .07
|22184
|4.83
|4.70
|4.77—.08
|ErosIntl
|9511
|1.86
|1.70
|1.72—.10
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|10776
|76.47
|75.73
|76.11—.37
|FordM .60a
|28291
|10.19
|10.13
|10.14—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|39062
|11.03
|10.62
|10.62—.60
|GenElec .04
|78694
|10.25
|10.04
|10.22+.02
|Gerdau .02e
|10931
|3.96
|3.85
|3.91—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|11574
|5.23
|5.14
|5.17—.26
|HalconRsn
|7121
|.21
|.20
|.20—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|11234
|23.11
|22.75
|22.98—.27
|HarmonyG .05
|9760
|2.33
|2.28
|2.30—.08
|HPEntn .45e
|7877
|14.94
|14.68
|14.70—.34
|iPtShFutn
|35200
|24.96
|24.55
|24.63+.40
|iShGold
|22759
|13.35
|13.31
|13.32
|iShBrazil .67e
|40440
|45.81
|45.26
|45.78+.21
|iShSKor .65e
|7576
|56.41
|56.27
|56.40—.29
|iShSilver
|11422
|14.11
|14.05
|14.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|16051
|41.97
|41.84
|41.94—.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|36738
|42.49
|42.32
|42.48—.19
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|12847
|123.62
|123.37
|123.38—.28
|iShNMuBd 2.59
|6787
|113.10
|113.04
|113.08+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|6697
|132.71
|132.22
|132.27—.34
|iSEafe 1.66e
|22920
|65.44
|65.30
|65.43—.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|19018
|86.79
|86.71
|86.74—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|12001
|155.05
|154.53
|154.75—.44
|Infosyss
|34593
|10.55
|10.47
|10.50—.06
|iShJapanrs
|8840
|54.65
|54.58
|54.65—.48
|iShCorEM .95e
|6257
|51.04
|50.85
|51.04—.20
|ItauUnHs
|13087
|9.80
|9.57
|9.79+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|8552
|113.03
|112.15
|113.01+.14
|KKR 1.31e
|6047
|25.54
|25.14
|25.49+.09
|Keycorp .56
|6549
|17.91
|17.65
|17.90+.09
|Kinrossg
|10768
|3.85
|3.80
|3.82—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|6631
|21.83
|21.67
|21.75—.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|11471
|2.87
|2.84
|2.87+.01
|LyonBasA 4.20f
|19359
|88.38
|87.10
|87.12—.25
|MGM Rsts .48
|6961
|29.20
|28.70
|29.00+.10
|Macys 1.51
|24642
|21.96
|21.46
|21.69+.02
|MarathnO .20
|14781
|13.53
|13.20
|13.28—.25
|Medtrnic 2.16f
|7350
|98.95
|98.24
|98.90+.88
|Merck 2.20
|9202
|84.94
|84.09
|84.87+.83
|MobileTele .53e
|7791
|8.63
|8.46
|8.58+.09
|MorgStan 1.20
|6970
|43.41
|43.02
|43.41—.09
|Mosaic .20f
|9253
|23.71
|23.24
|23.29—.76
|Nabors .24
|16500
|2.56
|2.43
|2.55+.04
|NeoPhoton
|9107
|4.75
|4.49
|4.62+.34
|NwMtnFin 1.36
|26887
|13.68
|13.58
|13.66—.33
|NikeB s .88
|7201
|88.41
|87.96
|88.40—.08
|NoahHldgs
|6784
|35.40
|33.56
|34.54—1.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|13322
|5.02
|5.00
|5.02—.02
|OasisPet
|6303
|5.22
|5.10
|5.22+.02
|OcciPet 3.12
|6548
|49.35
|48.70
|48.88—.42
|Oracle .96
|15788
|59.35
|59.10
|59.23—.30
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|12747
|23.09
|21.61
|22.62+.89
|Petrobras
|19719
|16.05
|15.78
|16.01+.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|15732
|43.71
|43.31
|43.66+.36
|PionEnSvc
|7189
|.26
|.24
|.25—.01
|PUltSP500s
|6101
|55.84
|55.44
|55.81—.42
|ProctGam 2.87
|6177
|113.91
|113.03
|113.09—.96
|PrUShSPrs
|7377
|30.26
|30.12
|30.13+.14
|Qudiann
|11669
|8.69
|8.33
|8.69+.36
|RangeRs .08
|8411
|6.14
|5.98
|6.11—.02
|RegionsFn .56
|11147
|15.20
|14.97
|15.19+.06
|SpdrGold
|6244
|131.55
|131.21
|131.30+.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|56136
|296.90
|295.48
|296.14—.68
|SpdrRetls .49e
|9105
|42.96
|42.70
|42.85—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|24932
|26.11
|25.73
|25.98—.21
|Schlmbrg 2
|8934
|39.94
|39.55
|39.93+.04
|Schwab .68f
|8707
|40.05
|39.61
|39.95—.04
|SlackTcn
|11376
|35.27
|34.46
|35.03+.03
|SnapIncAn
|72913
|15.57
|14.94
|14.96—.18
|SocCapHn
|92415
|10.97
|10.61
|10.61+.18
|SwstnEngy
|26902
|2.83
|2.77
|2.82—.01
|Squaren
|42751
|76.98
|73.96
|76.83+3.40
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14120
|93.24
|92.70
|93.06+.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13397
|59.46
|59.14
|59.16—.32
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11866
|63.09
|62.66
|62.89—.29
|SPDRFncl .46e
|26324
|27.98
|27.81
|27.98—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|9153
|76.53
|76.28
|76.46—.41
|SPTech .78e
|9055
|79.19
|78.81
|79.15—.19
|SpdrRESel
|6899
|37.95
|37.74
|37.74—.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|7316
|60.84
|60.39
|60.44—.33
|SumitMitsu
|7245
|7.04
|7.00
|7.04—.04
|SupEnrgy .32
|7866
|1.22
|1.16
|1.19—.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11206
|39.88
|39.42
|39.87+.55
|TevaPhrm .73e
|26943
|9.22
|8.91
|9.20+.03
|3MCo 5.76
|7445
|167.45
|164.77
|164.86—4.33
|Transocn
|19691
|6.17
|6.04
|6.11—.07
|TurqHillRs
|5947
|1.17
|1.14
|1.17+.01
|13133
|36.90
|36.29
|36.80+.35
|UberTchn
|8855
|43.44
|42.98
|43.43+.48
|USOilFd
|15640
|11.99
|11.92
|11.94+.01
|USSteel .20
|16729
|13.56
|13.31
|13.32—.27
|ValeSA .29e
|21412
|13.32
|13.03
|13.26—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|29306
|25.34
|25.21
|25.27—.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7625
|14.58
|14.39
|14.53—.12
|VanEJrGld
|9911
|34.46
|34.19
|34.29—.01
|VangEmg 1.10e
|6189
|42.51
|42.32
|42.51—.15
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7509
|41.45
|41.35
|41.45—.27
|VerizonCm 2.41
|19912
|56.99
|56.61
|56.74—1.15
|WPXEngy
|7523
|10.73
|10.50
|10.63—.16
|WellsFargo 1.80
|11958
|47.69
|47.21
|47.69+.16
|Yamanag .02
|11527
|2.54
|2.51
|2.52—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.