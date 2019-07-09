BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12142 2.18…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12142 2.18 2.08 2.09—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 x43959 33.63 33.44 33.47—.28 AbbVie 4.28 12867 71.62 70.89 71.62+.40 AlcoaCp 8130 21.77 21.27 21.30—1.00 Alibaba 33606 168.06 166.50 168.03—.43 Allergan 2.96 7533 166.58 164.90 166.55+1.60 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8333 10.00 9.95 9.96—.06 Ambev .05e 18472 4.98 4.90 4.97+.03 Anadarko 1.20 7249 71.13 70.90 70.96+.05 AnglogldA 6172 17.87 17.64 17.70—.60 Annaly 1e 9068 9.19 9.15 9.19+.02 AnteroRes 1 6811 5.38 5.20 5.29—.01 ArcelorMrs .10p 9632 16.45 16.22 16.23—.77 AuroraCn 16011 7.39 7.30 7.32—.12 BJsWholen 6016 25.84 24.93 25.25—.66 BPPLC 2.44 7896 40.92 40.77 40.90—.18 BcBilVArg .27e 5992 5.56 5.52 5.55—.01 BcoBrads .06a 17533 10.30 10.01 10.27+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 10459 4.62 4.59 4.62—.01 BkofAm .60 46488 29.33 28.94 29.32+.12 Barclay .15e 9485 7.80 7.74 7.79—.01 BarrickGld 17808 15.92 15.69 15.87+.01 BlackBerry 7534 7.23 7.09 7.22+.09 BrMySq 1.64 11037 46.06 45.70 45.98+.21 CallonPet 9411 6.37 6.26 6.36—.05 CannTrHln 26886 3.68 3.50 3.52—.31 CanopyGrn 12401 39.16 38.16 38.41—1.07 ChesEng 107171 1.81 1.76 1.80—.01 Chewyn 6652 34.35 33.01 33.95—.45 CgpVelLCrd 10987 14.43 14.16 14.24+.02 CgpVelICrd 17073 6.71 6.59 6.67 Citigroup 1.80 12497 71.03 70.41 71.03—.10 ClevCliffs .24f 11168 10.50 10.31 10.31—.27 CocaCola 1.60 9057 51.97 51.66 51.80—.20 ConocoPhil 1.22 6769 60.00 59.00 59.47—.42 Cortevan 6537 27.77 27.17 27.41—.36 Coty .50 6132 11.47 11.32 11.45 DaVitaInc 17186 52.85 51.31 51.43—4.08 DeltaAir 1.40 15382 59.99 59.38 59.61+.24 DenburyR 15862 1.20 1.16 1.18—.03 DeutschBk .12e 16418 7.37 7.31 7.37—.18 DxGBullrs 9428 26.42 26.04 26.21—.36 DirSPBears 8798 17.97 17.84 17.85+.12 DirDGlBrrs 9391 11.61 11.43 11.53+.13 DxSPOGBls 22914 6.17 5.89 6.06—.12 Disney 1.76 6927 141.04 139.75 140.56—.46 DowIncn .70p 6682 48.43 48.05 48.16—.36 EnCanag .07 22184 4.83 4.70 4.77—.08 ErosIntl 9511 1.86 1.70 1.72—.10 ExxonMbl 3.48f 10776 76.47 75.73 76.11—.37 FordM .60a 28291 10.19 10.13 10.14—.07 FrptMcM .20 39062 11.03 10.62 10.62—.60 GenElec .04 78694 10.25 10.04 10.22+.02 Gerdau .02e 10931 3.96 3.85 3.91—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 11574 5.23 5.14 5.17—.26 HalconRsn 7121 .21 .20 .20—.01 Hallibrtn .72 11234 23.11 22.75 22.98—.27 HarmonyG .05 9760 2.33 2.28 2.30—.08 HPEntn .45e 7877 14.94 14.68 14.70—.34 iPtShFutn 35200 24.96 24.55 24.63+.40 iShGold 22759 13.35 13.31 13.32 iShBrazil .67e 40440 45.81 45.26 45.78+.21 iShSKor .65e 7576 56.41 56.27 56.40—.29 iShSilver 11422 14.11 14.05 14.05 iShChinaLC .87e 16051 41.97 41.84 41.94—.37 iShEMkts .59e 36738 42.49 42.32 42.48—.19 iShiBoxIG 3.87 12847 123.62 123.37 123.38—.28 iShNMuBd 2.59 6787 113.10 113.04 113.08+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 6697 132.71 132.22 132.27—.34 iSEafe 1.66e 22920 65.44 65.30 65.43—.36 iShiBxHYB 5.09 19018 86.79 86.71 86.74—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 12001 155.05 154.53 154.75—.44 Infosyss 34593 10.55 10.47 10.50—.06 iShJapanrs 8840 54.65 54.58 54.65—.48 iShCorEM .95e 6257 51.04 50.85 51.04—.20 ItauUnHs 13087 9.80 9.57 9.79+.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 8552 113.03 112.15 113.01+.14 KKR 1.31e 6047 25.54 25.14 25.49+.09 Keycorp .56 6549 17.91 17.65 17.90+.09 Kinrossg 10768 3.85 3.80 3.82—.01 Kroger s .56f 6631 21.83 21.67 21.75—.05 LloydBkg .47a 11471 2.87 2.84 2.87+.01 LyonBasA 4.20f 19359 88.38 87.10 87.12—.25 MGM Rsts .48 6961 29.20 28.70 29.00+.10 Macys 1.51 24642 21.96 21.46 21.69+.02 MarathnO .20 14781 13.53 13.20 13.28—.25 Medtrnic 2.16f 7350 98.95 98.24 98.90+.88 Merck 2.20 9202 84.94 84.09 84.87+.83 MobileTele .53e 7791 8.63 8.46 8.58+.09 MorgStan 1.20 6970 43.41 43.02 43.41—.09 Mosaic .20f 9253 23.71 23.24 23.29—.76 Nabors .24 16500 2.56 2.43 2.55+.04 NeoPhoton 9107 4.75 4.49 4.62+.34 NwMtnFin 1.36 26887 13.68 13.58 13.66—.33 NikeB s .88 7201 88.41 87.96 88.40—.08 NoahHldgs 6784 35.40 33.56 34.54—1.06 NokiaCp .19e 13322 5.02 5.00 5.02—.02 OasisPet 6303 5.22 5.10 5.22+.02 OcciPet 3.12 6548 49.35 48.70 48.88—.42 Oracle .96 15788 59.35 59.10 59.23—.30 PG&ECp 2.12f 12747 23.09 21.61 22.62+.89 Petrobras 19719 16.05 15.78 16.01+.01 Pfizer 1.44 15732 43.71 43.31 43.66+.36 PionEnSvc 7189 .26 .24 .25—.01 PUltSP500s 6101 55.84 55.44 55.81—.42 ProctGam 2.87 6177 113.91 113.03 113.09—.96 PrUShSPrs 7377 30.26 30.12 30.13+.14 Qudiann 11669 8.69 8.33 8.69+.36 RangeRs .08 8411 6.14 5.98 6.11—.02 RegionsFn .56 11147 15.20 14.97 15.19+.06 SpdrGold 6244 131.55 131.21 131.30+.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 56136 296.90 295.48 296.14—.68 SpdrRetls .49e 9105 42.96 42.70 42.85—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 24932 26.11 25.73 25.98—.21 Schlmbrg 2 8934 39.94 39.55 39.93+.04 Schwab .68f 8707 40.05 39.61 39.95—.04 SlackTcn 11376 35.27 34.46 35.03+.03 SnapIncAn 72913 15.57 14.94 14.96—.18 SocCapHn 92415 10.97 10.61 10.61+.18 SwstnEngy 26902 2.83 2.77 2.82—.01 Squaren 42751 76.98 73.96 76.83+3.40 SPHlthC 1.01e 14120 93.24 92.70 93.06+.01 SPCnSt 1.28e 13397 59.46 59.14 59.16—.32 SPEngy 2.04e 11866 63.09 62.66 62.89—.29 SPDRFncl .46e 26324 27.98 27.81 27.98—.04 SPInds 1.12e 9153 76.53 76.28 76.46—.41 SPTech .78e 9055 79.19 78.81 79.15—.19 SpdrRESel 6899 37.95 37.74 37.74—.11 SPUtil 1.55e 7316 60.84 60.39 60.44—.33 SumitMitsu 7245 7.04 7.00 7.04—.04 SupEnrgy .32 7866 1.22 1.16 1.19—.03 TaiwSemi .73e 11206 39.88 39.42 39.87+.55 TevaPhrm .73e 26943 9.22 8.91 9.20+.03 3MCo 5.76 7445 167.45 164.77 164.86—4.33 Transocn 19691 6.17 6.04 6.11—.07 TurqHillRs 5947 1.17 1.14 1.17+.01 Twitter 13133 36.90 36.29 36.80+.35 UberTchn 8855 43.44 42.98 43.43+.48 USOilFd 15640 11.99 11.92 11.94+.01 USSteel .20 16729 13.56 13.31 13.32—.27 ValeSA .29e 21412 13.32 13.03 13.26—.04 VanEGold .06e 29306 25.34 25.21 25.27—.15 VEckOilSvc .47e 7625 14.58 14.39 14.53—.12 VanEJrGld 9911 34.46 34.19 34.29—.01 VangEmg 1.10e 6189 42.51 42.32 42.51—.15 VangFTSE 1.10e 7509 41.45 41.35 41.45—.27 VerizonCm 2.41 19912 56.99 56.61 56.74—1.15 WPXEngy 7523 10.73 10.50 10.63—.16 WellsFargo 1.80 11958 47.69 47.21 47.69+.16 Yamanag .02 11527 2.54 2.51 2.52—.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 