BC-150-actives-e

|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|6914
|19.18
|19.08
|19.15—.30
|AKSteel
|6790
|2.27
|2.23
|2.26—.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|38813
|34.36
|34.07
|34.23—.07
|AbbVie 4.28
|11936
|73.00
|72.28
|72.44—.56
|Alibaba
|32907
|170.28
|168.82
|169.41—3.89
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10427
|10.05
|10.01
|10.05—.01
|Altria 3.20
|10297
|49.52
|48.91
|49.39+.61
|Ambev .05e
|28107
|5.01
|4.93
|4.93—.04
|Anadarko 1.20
|6444
|71.04
|70.77
|70.97—.08
|Annaly 1e
|14488
|9.24
|9.17
|9.19+.01
|Apache 1
|8519
|27.04
|26.57
|26.57—.61
|AuroraCn
|14119
|7.54
|7.45
|7.48—.06
|BRFSA
|6822
|8.96
|8.85
|8.87—.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|17138
|10.29
|10.22
|10.23—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|15114
|4.64
|4.62
|4.63—.06
|BkofAm .60
|45825
|29.14
|28.94
|29.13—.14
|BkNYMel 1.12
|6863
|44.01
|43.44
|43.47—1.06
|BarrickGld
|13540
|15.87
|15.71
|15.82+.02
|BauschHl
|8579
|25.31
|24.92
|25.22—.07
|Boeing 8.22
|6175
|352.96
|350.22
|351.18—4.68
|BrMySq 1.64
|13849
|45.80
|45.30
|45.53—.36
|CVSHealth 2
|8673
|55.45
|54.98
|55.02—.55
|CannTrHln
|53590
|4.24
|3.86
|4.08—.86
|CanopyGrn
|5838
|39.98
|39.57
|39.69—.47
|CardnlHlth 1.92f
|9310
|47.76
|46.30
|47.04—1.19
|Cemigpf .08e
|5697
|3.97
|3.90
|3.94+.06
|CntryLink 1
|6363
|11.84
|11.71
|11.75—.03
|Chegg
|7346
|43.07
|40.54
|43.03+2.48
|ChesEng
|44371
|1.84
|1.81
|1.83—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|13402
|14.70
|14.33
|14.66+.35
|CgpVelICrd
|29261
|6.62
|6.45
|6.47—.16
|Citigroup 1.80
|12553
|71.05
|70.64
|71.03—.37
|Clouderan
|5738
|5.25
|5.12
|5.13—.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|7817
|52.33
|51.92
|51.99—.12
|DeltaAir 1.40
|11372
|59.39
|58.84
|59.23+.53
|DenburyR
|12096
|1.22
|1.19
|1.20—.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|48530
|7.62
|7.46
|7.49—.54
|DevonE .32
|6199
|28.41
|27.65
|28.37+.47
|DxGBullrs
|9321
|27.00
|26.35
|26.65
|DirSPBears
|7841
|17.79
|17.70
|17.77+.32
|DirDGlBrrs
|10174
|11.48
|11.21
|11.36—.00
|DxSPOGBls
|9836
|6.42
|6.18
|6.39—.03
|EOGRescs 1.15f
|5679
|89.26
|87.25
|89.15+.58
|EldrGldgrs
|5730
|6.43
|6.26
|6.29+.03
|EnCanag .07
|56855
|5.04
|4.91
|5.03+.09
|EnLinkLLC 1.09e
|6129
|10.55
|10.45
|10.49—.05
|ErosIntl
|7999
|1.85
|1.75
|1.80+.02
|Exelon 1.45
|6887
|49.26
|48.85
|48.91—.29
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|5649
|76.27
|75.92
|76.20+.07
|FordM .60a
|21240
|10.25
|10.19
|10.22+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|10316
|11.40
|11.19
|11.34+.05
|GameStop 1.52
|6012
|5.51
|5.42
|5.48—.05
|GenElec .04
|76534
|10.43
|10.20
|10.22—.29
|GoldFLtd .01e
|6643
|5.26
|5.22
|5.25+.07
|HalconRsn
|24166
|.23
|.19
|.22+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|6318
|23.12
|22.83
|23.09+.06
|HarmonyG .05
|18992
|2.29
|2.25
|2.28+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|7807
|1.72
|1.65
|1.65—.07
|Huyan
|6358
|25.52
|25.01
|25.23—.76
|ICICIBk .16e
|7896
|12.34
|12.26
|12.32—.24
|iPtShFutn
|32878
|24.41
|24.12
|24.28+.70
|iShGold
|30551
|13.43
|13.40
|13.41+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|24491
|45.59
|45.30
|45.39+.15
|iShHK .61e
|7788
|26.16
|26.12
|26.15—.23
|iShSKor .65e
|7060
|56.77
|56.63
|56.73—1.07
|iShSilver
|15233
|14.13
|14.10
|14.13+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|21303
|42.34
|42.21
|42.32—.31
|iShEMkts .59e
|38954
|42.69
|42.56
|42.67—.27
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|7028
|124.05
|123.88
|123.94+.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|11119
|133.22
|132.99
|133.09+.66
|iSEafe 1.66e
|21198
|65.82
|65.75
|65.80—.37
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|16212
|86.95
|86.85
|86.86—.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|12546
|156.22
|155.65
|156.12—.56
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|5718
|61.61
|61.53
|61.58—.34
|Infosyss
|32430
|10.61
|10.55
|10.59—.10
|iSTaiwnrs
|8010
|35.01
|34.93
|35.00+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|16773
|51.26
|51.13
|51.24—.28
|ItauUnHs
|12290
|9.76
|9.69
|9.71—.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|7569
|113.08
|112.50
|112.95—.54
|JnprNtwk .76
|7744
|26.58
|26.08
|26.42—.94
|Keycorp .56
|8271
|17.95
|17.77
|17.95—.06
|KindMorg 1f
|8630
|21.15
|21.04
|21.15+.04
|Kinrossg
|10098
|3.86
|3.81
|3.82—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|10961
|21.97
|21.72
|21.79+.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|8163
|2.86
|2.84
|2.86—.03
|Macys 1.51
|10210
|21.74
|21.42
|21.63—.07
|Merck 2.20
|9845
|85.50
|84.80
|85.05—.55
|MorgStan 1.20
|8736
|43.85
|43.59
|43.69—.52
|Nabors .24
|7047
|2.69
|2.60
|2.67+.02
|NikeB s .88
|6196
|87.16
|85.97
|87.04+.22
|NoahHldgs
|6621
|37.71
|34.50
|36.25—8.49
|NobleEngy .48f
|8716
|21.76
|21.43
|21.63—.30
|NokiaCp .19e
|8741
|5.03
|5.01
|5.02—.04
|NStREurn .60
|12226
|16.94
|16.89
|16.93+.03
|OasisPet
|12845
|5.24
|5.00
|5.21+.02
|Oracle .96
|16790
|59.42
|59.01
|59.30+.02
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|5611
|21.71
|21.14
|21.49—.30
|Penney
|7964
|1.18
|1.13
|1.16
|Petrobras
|19092
|15.91
|15.71
|15.81+.13
|Pfizer 1.44
|21994
|43.87
|43.40
|43.52—.41
|PionEnSvc
|17368
|.26
|.24
|.24—.01
|PrUCruders
|7429
|19.37
|19.04
|19.31+.30
|ProctGam 2.87
|5995
|113.82
|113.30
|113.75+.60
|PrUShSPrs
|7740
|30.06
|29.95
|30.04+.37
|Qudiann
|5815
|8.14
|7.93
|8.10+.05
|RangeRs .08
|5674
|6.32
|6.19
|6.28—.01
|RiteAidrs
|6532
|9.53
|9.03
|9.29+.18
|SpdrGold
|6869
|132.34
|132.12
|132.20+.06
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|52251
|297.03
|296.45
|296.59—1.87
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|13946
|26.48
|26.14
|26.43—.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|5918
|39.64
|39.28
|39.61+.04
|Schwab .68f
|6113
|40.58
|40.27
|40.46—.41
|SlackTcn
|6399
|35.36
|35.06
|35.25—.27
|SnapIncAn
|32685
|15.36
|15.05
|15.10—.13
|SwstnEngy
|10397
|2.96
|2.90
|2.95—.01
|Sprint
|18416
|7.10
|6.93
|6.95—.09
|Squaren
|8118
|74.00
|73.41
|73.48—.83
|SPMatls .98e
|5649
|58.73
|58.54
|58.59—.33
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6053
|93.42
|92.98
|93.18—.57
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9989
|59.55
|59.36
|59.46+.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|6023
|63.17
|62.81
|63.14+.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|32775
|28.07
|27.95
|28.05—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|6127
|77.07
|76.89
|77.04—.47
|SPTech .78e
|10901
|79.34
|78.97
|79.01—.94
|SpdrRESel
|6113
|37.82
|37.65
|37.66—.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11510
|60.96
|60.68
|60.70+.02
|TALEducs
|18949
|37.57
|35.54
|37.01—1.24
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11880
|39.69
|39.30
|39.42—.51
|TevaPhrm .73e
|21972
|9.47
|9.30
|9.37—.11
|Transocn
|14568
|6.26
|6.08
|6.22+.06
|TurqHillRs
|6698
|1.22
|1.18
|1.19—.04
|Twilion
|6691
|143.42
|138.10
|143.02+2.75
|10724
|36.46
|35.87
|36.01—.24
|UberTchn
|8381
|43.85
|43.31
|43.36—.17
|USOilFd
|30937
|12.07
|11.97
|12.06+.11
|USSteel .20
|6567
|14.66
|14.50
|14.55—.21
|ValeSA .29e
|13463
|13.34
|13.21
|13.29+.17
|VanEGold .06e
|36873
|25.52
|25.31
|25.41+.02
|VnEkRus .01e
|8977
|23.95
|23.84
|23.92+.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|9604
|110.16
|109.22
|109.66—1.07
|VanEJrGld
|8108
|34.82
|34.47
|34.59—.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11747
|42.66
|42.54
|42.64—.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8016
|41.73
|41.64
|41.71—.25
|Vereit .55
|7578
|9.19
|9.11
|9.11—.05
|VerizonCm 2.41
|15916
|58.30
|57.82
|58.20—.12
|Visa s 1
|5600
|176.39
|175.40
|175.57—1.09
|WellsFargo 1.80
|13162
|47.85
|47.31
|47.82+.05
|WheatPrg .28e
|6018
|23.78
|23.22
|23.33—.13
|WhitngPetrs
|5617
|16.93
|16.55
|16.82—.19
|Yamanag .02
|14432
|2.54
|2.50
|2.53—.01
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.