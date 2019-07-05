BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 30318…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 30318 34.09 33.94 34.06+.08 AbbVie 4.28 10265 74.79 73.95 74.15—.81 Alibaba 22021 173.82 173.08 173.23—1.44 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9624 10.02 9.97 10.01+.03 Ambev .05e 29652 4.92 4.87 4.90+.08 Anadarko 1.20 15153 71.11 70.95 71.03+.03 AnglogldA 7304 17.09 16.84 16.85—.95 Annaly 1e 9796 9.13 9.07 9.10—.02 AnteroRes 1 12932 5.65 5.44 5.63+.18 Apache 1 8302 27.46 27.06 27.29+.01 AuroraCn 11566 7.64 7.53 7.56—.12 Avon 9838 3.91 3.82 3.89—.02 BPPLC 2.44 12762 41.01 40.80 40.97—.39 BRFSA 11470 8.83 8.70 8.73+.17 BcBilVArg .27e 9079 5.74 5.71 5.72+.10 BcoBrads .06a 16693 10.15 10.05 10.08+.24 BcoSantSA .21e 27789 4.74 4.71 4.72+.07 BkofAm .60 109751 29.57 29.29 29.40+.35 BkNYMel 1.12 10176 45.12 44.53 44.55—.09 BarrickGld 42201 15.55 15.22 15.23—.65 Boeing 8.22 8856 355.26 351.43 354.71+.24 BrMySq 1.64 6911 46.67 46.42 46.54—.02 CVSHealth 2 8698 56.11 55.11 55.94+.74 CanopyGrn 9373 40.65 39.83 39.91—1.15 ChesEng 107158 1.86 1.81 1.83—.02 CgpVelLCrd 28070 14.42 13.92 14.37+.68 CgpVelICrd 33517 6.82 6.58 6.59—.38 Citigroup 1.80 17132 71.80 70.98 71.40+.55 ClevCliffs .24f 14738 10.74 10.56 10.68—.34 CocaCola 1.60 7960 51.95 51.48 51.56—.54 Coeur 9553 4.14 4.06 4.07—.18 ColgPalm 1.72 9855 73.66 72.34 72.38—1.62 CredSuiss 1.22e 7650 12.41 12.30 12.37+.27 DeanFoods .12m 10077 1.17 1.04 1.08+.01 DeltaAir 1.40 8587 59.39 58.88 58.95—.20 DenburyR 16108 1.25 1.20 1.23+.03 DeutschBk .12e 29007 8.28 8.14 8.23+.42 DxGBullrs 30922 25.30 24.32 24.41—3.02 DxGlMBrrs 9545 28.48 27.54 28.27+2.60 DirSPBears 11896 17.74 17.59 17.74+.37 DirDGlBrrs 29796 12.28 11.88 12.25+1.20 DxBrzBulls 9748 35.30 34.71 34.89+1.65 DxSPOGBls 15894 6.47 6.14 6.42+.23 DrxSPBulls 7312 53.61 53.12 53.15—1.08 Disney 1.76 x9285 141.73 140.70 141.11—.99 EOGRescs 1.15f 12053 89.00 87.20 88.78+1.58 EldrGldgrs 6915 6.13 5.98 6.01—.23 EnCanag .07 34116 4.94 4.84 4.92 ErosIntl 8828 1.72 1.64 1.70+.07 FMajSilvg 9762 7.66 7.52 7.53—.35 FordM .60a 32442 10.23 10.09 10.22+.02 FrptMcM .20 24066 11.10 10.92 11.02—.30 GenElec .04 40212 10.55 10.45 10.48—.13 GenMotors 1.52 9914 38.42 37.74 38.38+.22 Gerdau .02e 21086 3.96 3.88 3.90+.14 GoldFLtd .01e 11288 5.02 4.92 4.93—.25 Hallibrtn .72 13274 23.09 22.62 23.06+.22 HarmonyG .05 13159 2.16 2.11 2.12—.13 HeclaM .01e 8620 1.70 1.63 1.68—.07 IAMGldg 1.52f 8315 3.29 3.20 3.25—.18 ICICIBk .16e 7991 12.64 12.55 12.56—.04 iPtShFutn 35174 24.27 24.00 24.26+.75 iShGold 49324 13.34 13.27 13.30—.26 iShBrazil .67e 41908 44.83 44.56 44.62+.74 iShSKor .65e 15392 58.12 57.82 57.83—.35 iShSilver 43330 14.10 13.99 14.03—.29 iShChinaLC .87e 30000 42.76 42.61 42.64—.49 iShEMkts .59e 157803 42.95 42.76 42.78—.45 iShiBoxIG 3.87 7875 124.15 123.52 123.52—1.41 iSh20yrT 3.05 20446 132.55 132.05 132.05—2.16 iSEafe 1.66e 19215 66.13 65.98 65.98—.70 iShiBxHYB 5.09 18204 87.09 86.97 86.97—.37 iShR2K 1.77e 14426 155.95 155.30 155.60—.66 iShREst 2.76e 15461 89.50 88.51 88.62—1.55 Infosyss 14564 10.60 10.54 10.58—.17 iSTaiwnrs 8606 35.04 34.88 34.89—.36 iShCorEM .95e 21573 51.59 51.37 51.40—.47 ItauUnHs 13092 9.62 9.55 9.57+.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 16188 114.27 113.26 113.42+.60 Kellogg 2.24 7389 57.40 55.84 55.91—.76 Keycorp .56 11505 18.23 17.92 18.14+.35 KindMorg 1f 7452 21.06 20.92 20.96—.12 Kinrossg 30274 3.80 3.71 3.72—.17 LendingClb 32439 3.07 3.01 3.07+.02 Linde 3.50f 10004 201.16 200.10 200.49—3.12 Macys 1.51 11676 21.81 21.22 21.79+.52 MarathnO .20 8208 13.78 13.58 13.75+.09 McEwenM .01 10350 1.79 1.72 1.73—.12 Merck 2.20 8461 86.73 86.17 86.45—.45 MorgStan 1.20 9891 44.82 44.38 44.62+.63 Nabors .24 14174 2.73 2.63 2.71+.04 NewmtM .56 11665 37.94 37.36 37.40—1.36 NikeB s .88 26251 86.69 85.63 86.25+.05 NokiaCp .19e 21262 5.09 5.05 5.06—.06 NStREurn .60 54890 16.86 16.78 16.80+.35 OasisPet 10775 5.16 5.01 5.16+.09 Oracle .96 17243 58.74 58.34 58.64—.22 Petrobras 14417 15.67 15.55 15.64+.31 Pfizer 1.44 11436 44.35 44.13 44.19—.22 PionEnSvc 13139 .24 .21 .22—.01 PrUCruders 7227 19.08 18.69 19.07+.61 ProctGam 2.87 23141 113.45 112.23 112.37—1.71 PrUShSPrs 8042 30.02 29.82 30.00+.41 ProUShL20 7617 29.16 28.95 29.16+.90 Qudiann 9875 7.97 7.74 7.83+.09 RangeRs .08 9239 6.27 6.11 6.25+.15 RegionsFn .56 16162 15.45 15.20 15.39+.32 RioTinto 2.27e 8882 60.08 59.69 59.74—3.57 SpdrGold 24857 131.46 130.81 131.09—2.54 S&P500ETF 4.13e 77013 297.63 296.66 296.70—2.10 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11945 54.38 53.84 54.27+.82 SpdrRetls .49e 10775 42.86 42.29 42.78+.32 SpdrOGEx .73e 21580 26.54 26.10 26.49+.31 Schlmbrg 2 8241 39.60 39.11 39.54+.05 Schwab .68f 10337 41.48 40.75 41.43+.98 SibanyeG .14r 9206 4.39 4.29 4.31—.32 SnapIncAn 47307 15.03 14.55 14.93+.17 SwstnEngy 15141 2.95 2.86 2.94+.09 Sprint 20980 7.14 6.95 7.06+.08 Squaren 8216 73.97 73.20 73.31—.95 SPCnSt 1.28e 25189 59.44 58.91 58.95—.71 SPEngy 2.04e 11788 63.03 62.70 62.98—.02 SPDRFncl .46e 55736 28.27 28.12 28.15+.07 SPTech .78e 7850 79.63 79.23 79.26—.84 SpdrRESel 15153 37.68 37.13 37.19—.73 SPUtil 1.55e 34254 60.33 59.75 59.80—.91 TevaPhrm .73e 41871 10.03 9.66 9.94+.34 Transocn 17580 6.17 5.99 6.15+.09 Twilion 7068 138.43 134.75 135.17—4.05 Twitter 12851 36.03 35.60 35.68—.34 UberTchn 9498 44.55 43.82 43.82—.41 UndrArms 7330 25.99 25.69 25.87—.07 USNGasrs 11511 20.62 20.49 20.60+1.02 USOilFd 43661 11.99 11.85 11.98+.21 USSteel .20 22390 14.71 14.40 14.60+.01 UtdTech 2.94 14830 132.75 131.29 131.59—1.41 VICIPrn 1.0e 7708 22.63 22.13 22.29—.45 ValeSA .29e 68655 13.11 12.94 12.96—.41 VanEGold .06e 69953 24.99 24.68 24.70—.95 VnEkRus .01e 7265 23.92 23.80 23.85—.11 VEckOilSvc .47e 9488 14.61 14.34 14.58+.10 VanEJrGld 19521 34.05 33.62 33.73—1.19 VangREIT 3.08e 9831 89.31 88.22 88.36—1.59 VangEmg 1.10e 12924 42.82 42.64 42.66—.47 Vereit .55 7410 9.13 8.96 8.100—.17 VerizonCm 2.41 7489 58.08 57.77 57.99—.15 Visa s 1 22600 175.86 174.51 174.63—2.24 WPXEngy 10039 10.85 10.71 10.79+.01 WellsFargo 1.80 12727 48.19 47.83 48.16+.50 Yamanag .02 31867 2.48 2.42 2.42—.15 ————————— 