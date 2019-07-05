BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|30318
|34.09
|33.94
|34.06+.08
|AbbVie 4.28
|10265
|74.79
|73.95
|74.15—.81
|Alibaba
|22021
|173.82
|173.08
|173.23—1.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9624
|10.02
|9.97
|10.01+.03
|Ambev .05e
|29652
|4.92
|4.87
|4.90+.08
|Anadarko 1.20
|15153
|71.11
|70.95
|71.03+.03
|AnglogldA
|7304
|17.09
|16.84
|16.85—.95
|Annaly 1e
|9796
|9.13
|9.07
|9.10—.02
|AnteroRes 1
|12932
|5.65
|5.44
|5.63+.18
|Apache 1
|8302
|27.46
|27.06
|27.29+.01
|AuroraCn
|11566
|7.64
|7.53
|7.56—.12
|Avon
|9838
|3.91
|3.82
|3.89—.02
|BPPLC 2.44
|12762
|41.01
|40.80
|40.97—.39
|BRFSA
|11470
|8.83
|8.70
|8.73+.17
|BcBilVArg .27e
|9079
|5.74
|5.71
|5.72+.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|16693
|10.15
|10.05
|10.08+.24
|BcoSantSA .21e
|27789
|4.74
|4.71
|4.72+.07
|BkofAm .60
|109751
|29.57
|29.29
|29.40+.35
|BkNYMel 1.12
|10176
|45.12
|44.53
|44.55—.09
|BarrickGld
|42201
|15.55
|15.22
|15.23—.65
|Boeing 8.22
|8856
|355.26
|351.43
|354.71+.24
|BrMySq 1.64
|6911
|46.67
|46.42
|46.54—.02
|CVSHealth 2
|8698
|56.11
|55.11
|55.94+.74
|CanopyGrn
|9373
|40.65
|39.83
|39.91—1.15
|ChesEng
|107158
|1.86
|1.81
|1.83—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|28070
|14.42
|13.92
|14.37+.68
|CgpVelICrd
|33517
|6.82
|6.58
|6.59—.38
|Citigroup 1.80
|17132
|71.80
|70.98
|71.40+.55
|ClevCliffs .24f
|14738
|10.74
|10.56
|10.68—.34
|CocaCola 1.60
|7960
|51.95
|51.48
|51.56—.54
|Coeur
|9553
|4.14
|4.06
|4.07—.18
|ColgPalm 1.72
|9855
|73.66
|72.34
|72.38—1.62
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|7650
|12.41
|12.30
|12.37+.27
|DeanFoods .12m
|10077
|1.17
|1.04
|1.08+.01
|DeltaAir 1.40
|8587
|59.39
|58.88
|58.95—.20
|DenburyR
|16108
|1.25
|1.20
|1.23+.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|29007
|8.28
|8.14
|8.23+.42
|DxGBullrs
|30922
|25.30
|24.32
|24.41—3.02
|DxGlMBrrs
|9545
|28.48
|27.54
|28.27+2.60
|DirSPBears
|11896
|17.74
|17.59
|17.74+.37
|DirDGlBrrs
|29796
|12.28
|11.88
|12.25+1.20
|DxBrzBulls
|9748
|35.30
|34.71
|34.89+1.65
|DxSPOGBls
|15894
|6.47
|6.14
|6.42+.23
|DrxSPBulls
|7312
|53.61
|53.12
|53.15—1.08
|Disney 1.76
|x9285
|141.73
|140.70
|141.11—.99
|EOGRescs 1.15f
|12053
|89.00
|87.20
|88.78+1.58
|EldrGldgrs
|6915
|6.13
|5.98
|6.01—.23
|EnCanag .07
|34116
|4.94
|4.84
|4.92
|ErosIntl
|8828
|1.72
|1.64
|1.70+.07
|FMajSilvg
|9762
|7.66
|7.52
|7.53—.35
|FordM .60a
|32442
|10.23
|10.09
|10.22+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|24066
|11.10
|10.92
|11.02—.30
|GenElec .04
|40212
|10.55
|10.45
|10.48—.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|9914
|38.42
|37.74
|38.38+.22
|Gerdau .02e
|21086
|3.96
|3.88
|3.90+.14
|GoldFLtd .01e
|11288
|5.02
|4.92
|4.93—.25
|Hallibrtn .72
|13274
|23.09
|22.62
|23.06+.22
|HarmonyG .05
|13159
|2.16
|2.11
|2.12—.13
|HeclaM .01e
|8620
|1.70
|1.63
|1.68—.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8315
|3.29
|3.20
|3.25—.18
|ICICIBk .16e
|7991
|12.64
|12.55
|12.56—.04
|iPtShFutn
|35174
|24.27
|24.00
|24.26+.75
|iShGold
|49324
|13.34
|13.27
|13.30—.26
|iShBrazil .67e
|41908
|44.83
|44.56
|44.62+.74
|iShSKor .65e
|15392
|58.12
|57.82
|57.83—.35
|iShSilver
|43330
|14.10
|13.99
|14.03—.29
|iShChinaLC .87e
|30000
|42.76
|42.61
|42.64—.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|157803
|42.95
|42.76
|42.78—.45
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|7875
|124.15
|123.52
|123.52—1.41
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|20446
|132.55
|132.05
|132.05—2.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|19215
|66.13
|65.98
|65.98—.70
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|18204
|87.09
|86.97
|86.97—.37
|iShR2K 1.77e
|14426
|155.95
|155.30
|155.60—.66
|iShREst 2.76e
|15461
|89.50
|88.51
|88.62—1.55
|Infosyss
|14564
|10.60
|10.54
|10.58—.17
|iSTaiwnrs
|8606
|35.04
|34.88
|34.89—.36
|iShCorEM .95e
|21573
|51.59
|51.37
|51.40—.47
|ItauUnHs
|13092
|9.62
|9.55
|9.57+.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|16188
|114.27
|113.26
|113.42+.60
|Kellogg 2.24
|7389
|57.40
|55.84
|55.91—.76
|Keycorp .56
|11505
|18.23
|17.92
|18.14+.35
|KindMorg 1f
|7452
|21.06
|20.92
|20.96—.12
|Kinrossg
|30274
|3.80
|3.71
|3.72—.17
|LendingClb
|32439
|3.07
|3.01
|3.07+.02
|Linde 3.50f
|10004
|201.16
|200.10
|200.49—3.12
|Macys 1.51
|11676
|21.81
|21.22
|21.79+.52
|MarathnO .20
|8208
|13.78
|13.58
|13.75+.09
|McEwenM .01
|10350
|1.79
|1.72
|1.73—.12
|Merck 2.20
|8461
|86.73
|86.17
|86.45—.45
|MorgStan 1.20
|9891
|44.82
|44.38
|44.62+.63
|Nabors .24
|14174
|2.73
|2.63
|2.71+.04
|NewmtM .56
|11665
|37.94
|37.36
|37.40—1.36
|NikeB s .88
|26251
|86.69
|85.63
|86.25+.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|21262
|5.09
|5.05
|5.06—.06
|NStREurn .60
|54890
|16.86
|16.78
|16.80+.35
|OasisPet
|10775
|5.16
|5.01
|5.16+.09
|Oracle .96
|17243
|58.74
|58.34
|58.64—.22
|Petrobras
|14417
|15.67
|15.55
|15.64+.31
|Pfizer 1.44
|11436
|44.35
|44.13
|44.19—.22
|PionEnSvc
|13139
|.24
|.21
|.22—.01
|PrUCruders
|7227
|19.08
|18.69
|19.07+.61
|ProctGam 2.87
|23141
|113.45
|112.23
|112.37—1.71
|PrUShSPrs
|8042
|30.02
|29.82
|30.00+.41
|ProUShL20
|7617
|29.16
|28.95
|29.16+.90
|Qudiann
|9875
|7.97
|7.74
|7.83+.09
|RangeRs .08
|9239
|6.27
|6.11
|6.25+.15
|RegionsFn .56
|16162
|15.45
|15.20
|15.39+.32
|RioTinto 2.27e
|8882
|60.08
|59.69
|59.74—3.57
|SpdrGold
|24857
|131.46
|130.81
|131.09—2.54
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|77013
|297.63
|296.66
|296.70—2.10
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|11945
|54.38
|53.84
|54.27+.82
|SpdrRetls .49e
|10775
|42.86
|42.29
|42.78+.32
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|21580
|26.54
|26.10
|26.49+.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|8241
|39.60
|39.11
|39.54+.05
|Schwab .68f
|10337
|41.48
|40.75
|41.43+.98
|SibanyeG .14r
|9206
|4.39
|4.29
|4.31—.32
|SnapIncAn
|47307
|15.03
|14.55
|14.93+.17
|SwstnEngy
|15141
|2.95
|2.86
|2.94+.09
|Sprint
|20980
|7.14
|6.95
|7.06+.08
|Squaren
|8216
|73.97
|73.20
|73.31—.95
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|25189
|59.44
|58.91
|58.95—.71
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11788
|63.03
|62.70
|62.98—.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|55736
|28.27
|28.12
|28.15+.07
|SPTech .78e
|7850
|79.63
|79.23
|79.26—.84
|SpdrRESel
|15153
|37.68
|37.13
|37.19—.73
|SPUtil 1.55e
|34254
|60.33
|59.75
|59.80—.91
|TevaPhrm .73e
|41871
|10.03
|9.66
|9.94+.34
|Transocn
|17580
|6.17
|5.99
|6.15+.09
|Twilion
|7068
|138.43
|134.75
|135.17—4.05
|12851
|36.03
|35.60
|35.68—.34
|UberTchn
|9498
|44.55
|43.82
|43.82—.41
|UndrArms
|7330
|25.99
|25.69
|25.87—.07
|USNGasrs
|11511
|20.62
|20.49
|20.60+1.02
|USOilFd
|43661
|11.99
|11.85
|11.98+.21
|USSteel .20
|22390
|14.71
|14.40
|14.60+.01
|UtdTech 2.94
|14830
|132.75
|131.29
|131.59—1.41
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|7708
|22.63
|22.13
|22.29—.45
|ValeSA .29e
|68655
|13.11
|12.94
|12.96—.41
|VanEGold .06e
|69953
|24.99
|24.68
|24.70—.95
|VnEkRus .01e
|7265
|23.92
|23.80
|23.85—.11
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9488
|14.61
|14.34
|14.58+.10
|VanEJrGld
|19521
|34.05
|33.62
|33.73—1.19
|VangREIT 3.08e
|9831
|89.31
|88.22
|88.36—1.59
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12924
|42.82
|42.64
|42.66—.47
|Vereit .55
|7410
|9.13
|8.96
|8.100—.17
|VerizonCm 2.41
|7489
|58.08
|57.77
|57.99—.15
|Visa s 1
|22600
|175.86
|174.51
|174.63—2.24
|WPXEngy
|10039
|10.85
|10.71
|10.79+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80
|12727
|48.19
|47.83
|48.16+.50
|Yamanag .02
|31867
|2.48
|2.42
|2.42—.15
|—————————
