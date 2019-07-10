Avison Young taps leading JLL researcher for global post

Avison Young has recruited commercial real estate researcher John Sikaitis to oversee its global innovation practice after 15 years at…

Avison Young has recruited commercial real estate researcher John Sikaitis to oversee its global innovation practice after 15 years at JLL (NYSE: JLL), a prominent pick-up for the Toronto-based firm as technology continues to play a larger role in the industry.

While he will continue to be based in D.C. as a principal and chief innovation officer at Avison Young, Sikaitis will interact with teams and offices across the globe. The newly created chief innovation officer position is part of a larger effort by the commercial real estate services firm to seek out and embrace “best-in class innovation and disruption to the commercial real estate industry,” Avison Young Chair and CEO Mark Rose said.

Sikaitis will report to Martin Dockrill, a principal and chief operating officer of global operations. Joining him in the move from JLL are Nick Guglietta, named global practice lead of product development, and Carl Caputo, named global practice lead of data science. Their recruitment comes just…