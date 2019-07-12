At Trump’s request, Lockheed keeps Pennsylvania plant open

The Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, will remain open, preserving the 465 jobs that were in jeopardy, Lockheed Martin Corp. CEO Marillyn Hewson announced Wednesday night. “At the request of President Trump, I took another look at our decision and have decided to keep it open while we pursue additional work,” Hewson said in a statement tweeted out by Bethesda-based Lockheed. There are currently six helicopters under construction at the Coatesville location, according to reports. They are due to be completed this fall. President Trump, via tweet, asked the Lockheed CEO to save the plant last month. He tweeted his approval of Hewson's decision on Wednesday, calling Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) as "one of the USA's truly great companies." “Lockheed Martin’s commitment to keep operational the Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville provides short-term certainty for 465 workers, who were expected to either lose their jobs or be relocated later this year," said…

