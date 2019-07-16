Arne Sorenson says Marriott will fight D.C. resort fees lawsuit

Marriott International Inc. CEO Arne Sorenson is promising to fight the lawsuit from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleging the Bethesda hotel giant is using deceptive pricing tactics with its resort fees at some of its hotels around the world. “We’ve been talking to the attorneys general for many states for a number of years,” Sorenson said in a video with LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief David Roth published over the weekend. “D.C. withdrew, at sort of the last minute, and decided to make a bigger test case out of it. We’ll obviously fight it and we think it’s wrong.” Sorenson said he understands that consumers might not necessarily love the fees, but he believes “most customers” know what the fees entail and that Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) has tried to be clear about disclosing what the resort fees are for. “What we’ve tried to do is to be very clear about our disclosure. It’s one of the frustrating things about this lawsuit from the moment it started,” Sorenson…

