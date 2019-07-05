Army wants industry input for development of 2 surveillance aircraft

The Army wants industry input on how to build two new surveillance aircraft prototypes under its electronic intelligence reconnaissance program. …

The Army wants industry input on how to build two new surveillance aircraft prototypes under its electronic intelligence reconnaissance program.

Army officials issued a special notice Wednesday detailing the service’s intent to use an Other Transaction Authority to build up to two new Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance Surveillance Systems-Electronic Intelligence (EMARSS-E) planes and said they would issue a request for white papers from industry to assess the feasibility of building the aircraft.

The EMARSS program provides the Army with a series of modified fixed-wing aircraft that can deliver surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and are classified by signals intelligence (EMARSS-S), geospatial intelligence (EMARSS-G), multi-intelligence (EMARSS-M) and Vehicle and Dismount Exploitation Radar (EMARSS-V) operations. Each variant includes high-definition, full-motion video.

The Army has deployed up to 10 such aircraft since 2016, with contractors like The Boeing Co.…