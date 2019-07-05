Home » Latest News » Army wants industry input…

Army wants industry input for development of 2 surveillance aircraft

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 5, 2019, 1:02 PM

The Army wants industry input on how to build two new surveillance aircraft prototypes under its electronic intelligence reconnaissance program. 

Army officials issued a special notice Wednesday detailing the service’s intent to use an Other Transaction Authority to build up to two new Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance Surveillance Systems-Electronic Intelligence (EMARSS-E) planes and said they would issue a request for white papers from industry to assess the feasibility of building the aircraft. 

The EMARSS program provides the Army with a series of modified fixed-wing aircraft that can deliver surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and are classified by signals intelligence (EMARSS-S), geospatial intelligence (EMARSS-G), multi-intelligence (EMARSS-M) and Vehicle and Dismount Exploitation Radar (EMARSS-V) operations. Each variant includes high-definition, full-motion video.

The Army has deployed up to 10 such aircraft since 2016, with contractors like The Boeing Co.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
business
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up