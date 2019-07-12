Arlington appoints interim director of economic development

Arlington County has announced as interim director of its economic development department. Alex Iams, who has served as Arlington Economic Development assistant director since 2014, comes into the role as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) begins setting up its 25,000-employee, 4 million-square-foot second headquarters in the county. The two AED leaders who largely negotiated the HQ2 deal on the county's behalf have announced their exits, leaving the post open. A county release makes no mention of a search for a permanent director, despite the interim tag. “As a key member of Arlington’s economic development team, Alex brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this critical role,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz in a statement. “Alex has a deep understanding of and strong relationships with Arlington’s business and civic communities, which will help ensure continued economic success in Arlington’s future.” Per the county, Iams aided efforts to bring Nestle USA to Rosslyn,…

