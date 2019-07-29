Are You Too Old for Medical School?

Prospective students who are trying to determine if they are too old for medical school occasionally ask, “What are my…

Prospective students who are trying to determine if they are too old for medical school occasionally ask, “What are my chances of getting in?” While there is no definitive answer, for those who meet the general application requirements, here are a few factors to consider.

Financial Implications of Attending Medical School

There are financial sacrifices involved in going to medical school as an older student. You will be giving up your current salary and possibly funds toward retirement. If your parents or spouse can support you, you’ll have an easier time, but that’s not always possible. As medical school tuition continues to climb, the debt at the end of the four years will on average be much higher than it is today.

One of my dear friends went to medical school after some years of working as a high school teacher. She wanted to stay in New York City near her family. Her living expenses were significant, her tuition was high, and the loans to accomplish her dream were many.

Now she looks at the state of her financial affairs and tells me she will never be able to pay off her student loans by the time she retires, which will affect her ability to travel after a lifetime of working. Would her happiness factor be different had she remained a teacher, made less money and was not on call on nights or weekends? Who is to say? But it is clear that going to medical school cost her a great deal, in many ways.

Three siblings I know decided to go into medicine as second careers. The first became a physician, the second a nurse practitioner and the third a physician assistant. Each made different decisions about where to live and how many years to spend studying before earning a salary again. They made decisions about budgeting and how many loans to take out while in school.

The physician decided to apply to the National Health Service Corps and work with the underserved after residency to help with loan repayment. The other two started working after fewer years of school. All are married and trying to balance the needs of their family with their student loans, some larger than others.

In the end, I cannot tell you which of the siblings is happiest, but I can tell you that the longer you stay in school, the more money you will owe to a funding agency.

Impact of Medical School on Relationships and Marriage

When considering if you are too old for medical school, be sure to also think about how your personal relationships may be affected. I know several people who went to medical school after they were married. Some of these marriages lasted; others did not. In the ones that did not, there seemed to be a lack of understanding as to the time demands of being a medical student.

Medical students have a shortage of free time, and they often may have to pass on attending family and social events. There are many lonely spouses of medical trainees. Partner resentment is common and may grow when those few free hours get absorbed by your need to study for exams, which can also lead to guilt on your part. If you have children, you may feel even guiltier that you are spending so much time with your books and not your children.

Money can also be a contentious issue. Arguments over expenses when only one — or perhaps neither — is working is not unusual. Funding child care needs and college tuition for older children present insurmountable hurdles for some couples.

Geography is yet another issue. Relationships have fallen apart because a partner couldn’t find a job where the student was accepted for medical school or residency. Sometimes couples are able to navigate these issues early only to have emotional wounds erupt again during residency training.

A partner who more accurately anticipates the necessary sacrifices, shares the dream with their spouse and perceives medical school as a joint decision will have a better shot at a lasting marriage than one who is uninformed or misinformed.

If you are single when you apply to medical school, you’ll have different considerations. Avoid jumping into a committed relationship too quickly and consider finding a partner who has interests to keep him or her busy when you are in class or at the hospital. And remember that the time issue will only get worse during residency, when you will be spending 80 hours a week at the hospital.

The Older Student Experience in Medical School

There are clear benefits to being an older student in medical school. For example, older students bring life experiences and maturity to the classroom. Younger students, however, often have fewer responsibilities to juggle and can better tolerate sleep deprivation.

Being an older student can prove frustrating at times. Some older students feel they can’t relate to someone who is 22 and fresh out of college, and they can feel resentful when younger students seem less serious about joint projects.

Likewise, younger students can feel frustrated when older students do not catch on quickly to more recent technology or knowledge. Nonetheless, all students must work together as a team just as they will when they are physicians working in a hospital.

Ideal Characteristics for Medical School Applicants Over 30

You can still be an ideal candidate if you’re going to medical school when you’re over the age of 30 if you’ve done the following:

— Taken the required science courses within the last three years.

— Planned ahead for a disruption in your financial status.

— Earned a solid MCAT score.

— Continued to volunteer despite your additional responsibilities.

— Shadowed a variety of physicians.

— Stayed young both mentally and physically so that you can tolerate an 80-hour work week.

Optimally, you have a supportive family who can pitch in if you need help. Plus, you should not be responsible for caring for ill or aging family members during your training, as this kind of responsibility can become overwhelming for older students. Although a family crisis could happen to students of any age, caregiving expectations are greater for older students.

When it comes to older applicants, admissions committees prefer those who have thought about a medical career for a long time but put it off for personal or financial reasons over those who suddenly consider changing careers. That longtime commitment and sacrifice to apply to medical school generally means the person will not give up when the going gets tough.

Medicine is a noble career, but pursuing it takes more sacrifice from some than others. If you are over 30, take a hard look at the personal and financial costs of applying to and enrolling in medical school as well as pursuing a career in medicine. In most cases, the costs will be higher for you than for younger students. If you believe you have examined all the challenges and know you have the fortitude to push through, go for it. There’s tremendous personal satisfaction in helping others each and every day.

