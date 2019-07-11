Are Summer Colds Worse Than Winter Ones?

IT'S GLORIOUS SUMMER -- but that insidious bug responsible for your runny nose and wheezing cough isn't showing any sign of going on vacation. According to doctors, summer colds can yield many questions from patients: If I have an ordinary cold, why do I feel worse when it's warm out? Is there any truth to the advice that I should "sweat out" a summer cold? Or pop a zinc-infused lozenge if I want to get well in a hurry? Should I skip a friend's barbecue if I've come down with a case of the sniffles? Here's what you need to know about summer colds along with how they are -- and aren't -- different from their cold-weather counterparts. Are Summer Colds Really Worse Than Winter Ones, or Is It All in My Head?Short answer? "Yes and no," says Dr. Zainab Saadi, an internal medicine physician with AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles. "No, the colds are not different, as they are all common colds. The phrase 'common cold' refers to an upper respiratory infection that is predominantly focused around the nose -- runny nose and congestion and as a result of that, sore throat, cough and maybe sneezing. There can be other symptoms as well, such as headache or mild fever, though they are not as common or are less predominant symptoms." [Read: How to Tell if It's Burnout or the Common Cold.]The winter does tend to see more people contracting viral infections. However, the specific infectious agents…

IT’S GLORIOUS SUMMER — but that insidious bug responsible for your runny nose and wheezing cough isn’t showing any sign of going on vacation.

According to doctors, summer colds can yield many questions from patients: If I have an ordinary cold, why do I feel worse when it’s warm out? Is there any truth to the advice that I should “sweat out” a summer cold? Or pop a zinc-infused lozenge if I want to get well in a hurry? Should I skip a friend’s barbecue if I’ve come down with a case of the sniffles?

Here’s what you need to know about summer colds along with how they are — and aren’t — different from their cold-weather counterparts.

Are Summer Colds Really Worse Than Winter Ones, or Is It All in My Head?

Short answer? “Yes and no,” says Dr. Zainab Saadi, an internal medicine physician with AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles. “No, the colds are not different, as they are all common colds. The phrase ‘common cold’ refers to an upper respiratory infection that is predominantly focused around the nose — runny nose and congestion and as a result of that, sore throat, cough and maybe sneezing. There can be other symptoms as well, such as headache or mild fever, though they are not as common or are less predominant symptoms.”

The winter does tend to see more people contracting viral infections. However, the specific infectious agents that are predominant can change from winter to summer, says Dr. Cameron R. Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University Hospital. “We lump a whole series of viruses under the one umbrella of ‘common cold,'” Wolfe says. “But in fact, there are many different viruses that cause colds. And each virus has a different seasonality.”

In the winter the most common virus is the coronavirus. “There are over 200 viruses that can cause the common cold, and we know each transitions differently resulting in different seasonal patterns,” Saadi says. “For instance, rhinovirus, which causes about 30 to 50% of colds, is mostly rampant during the fall and spring, whereas coronavirus is most active in the winter, and enterovirus in the summer.” Rhinoviruses and coronaviruses tend to cause upper respiratory symptoms.

Summer’s enteroviruses seem to pack an extra punch. Along with the usual coughing, congestion and fever that all these viruses can cause, enteroviruses are also associated with a host of other nasty symptoms, including diarrhea, sore throat, rashes and body aches, to name a few. “With some of the summer illnesses, there’s a little more potential for overall feelings of malaise, says Dr. Joy C. Drass, a pediatrician at Geisinger in Danville, Pennsylvania. Wolfe adds that enteroviruses can last longer than other viruses — meaning it might take you a little longer than normal to feel 100% again if you’re infected.

“There’s a reason we call winter cold-and-flu season,” says Drass. Some of that has to do with being indoors more in contained spaces. “It’s cold, everyone is indoors. Kids are in school, so there’s a little more potential for that stuff to be contagious.”

Saadi agrees that timing makes a difference. “September to March or April tend to be the classic common cold window, and research shows that’s not because of the cold temperatures themselves, although that may play a role. The winter peak of colds is thought to be a result of the increased amount of time people spend indoors. More indoor time means more time together with others, and so a bigger opportunity for coughs, sneezes, contaminated hands and objects to spread the illness.”

Dr. Bonnie Simmons, chair of urgent care for ProHEALTH Care in New York, says that although many people might believe that colds can’t happen in summer, “when you think about it you can get quite sick in the summer. And in some ways, she adds, the risk might actually be higher: “You’re sweating, you’re in close quarters when riding the subway. Those are all the ways we get sick, and people tend to run around more in the summer and get exhausted.”

However, there’s also a mental component to summer colds, Drass says. “None of us wants or expects to be sick in the summer, so there’s always a bit of psychology in that these colds tend to come at a more inconvenient time.” Because of that, they may feel worse, even if they aren’t actually a more severe form of infection.

Is There a Way to Shorten a Summer Cold?

“Summer colds, like winter colds, last about three to five days, though they can take up to several weeks to gradually resolve,” Saadi says. During this time, “taking care of yourself is the best way of helping your body heal and kick the infection as fast as possible.”

Taking care of yourself means “drinking more fluids,” as this “makes it easier for the body to filter out germs,” Saadi says. Similarly, “humidified air can help loosen mucous and make it easier to clear.”

You may also want to make some dietary swaps to help yourself heal. “Soups and nutritious foods can help fortify the body’s ability to fight off infections, so those are all recommended,” Saadi says. “On the flipside of the coin, if you don’t take care of your body, by, for example, smoking or not eating well, you can have a longer or more aggressive illness.”

The Mayo Clinic reports that current research offers conflicting evidence as to whether or not loading up on vitamin C can help you avoid getting sick, but that “taking vitamin C before the onset of cold symptoms may shorten the duration of symptoms. Vitamin C may provide benefit for people at high risk of colds due to frequent exposure — for example, children who attend group child care during the winter.”

Similarly, studies about the benefits of echinacea have also produced mixed results with regard to whether it can help you avoid or shorten a cold. “Echinacea seems to be most effective if you take it when you notice cold symptoms and continue it for seven to 10 days,” the Mayo Clinic reports. Antibiotics are a no-no for viral infections because viruses behave differently from bacteria, which are the infectious agents that antibiotics are designed to fight. Antibiotics should be reserved only for bacterial infections.

In recent years, Wolfe says, zinc has been touted as an effective cold treatment. However, zinc probably isn’t as effective for enteroviruses as it is for rhinoviruses — meaning if you have a summer cold, those zinc-infused lozenges, syrups or nasal sprays probably won’t make a difference.

Even though you may have gotten advice to “sweat out” a cold through vigorous exercise, there’s no scientific evidence to support that this works. In fact, vigorous exercise might cause more harm than good if you’re still weak from an infection.

“There’s another myth that getting some sun is good for a cold,” Simmons says. “It’s not.” Just like you wouldn’t spend long periods of time outside in the winter if you had a cold, the same holds true in the summer. “The sun is not good, going to the beach is not good, because the sun beating down on your head, the high temps and the humidity are probably the worst things for illness in the summer.” That’s because they can quickly dehydrate you. Therefore, she recommends skipping the beach if you’re not feeling well and staying “inside in cooler temperatures away from the humidity and the hot sun.”

At the end of the day, experts say all you can do is let a summer cold run its course. Get plenty of rest. ” Hydration, hydration, hydration,” Simmons says, adding that “you’re not drinking enough unless your urine output is increased.”

You can also use over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), Drass says. “I think the family of anti-inflammatory pain relievers in the NSAID family (ibuprofen) is slightly more effective than Tylenol in improving overall symptoms, especially in the pediatric population,” she says, noting that you should never give a child under the age of six aspirin because of the possibility of dangerous side effects.

Cough drops, nasal sprays and cough syrups can also help alleviate your symptoms, but Simmons cautions against using decongestants in the summer “because they tend to dehydrate you.” But other usual winter-cold remedies, such as hot water with lemon and honey, can be soothing and hydrating, Simmons says.

How Can I Avoid Getting Sick?

No matter the time of year, frequent hand-washing is “universal and important year-round, particularly if you’re in close quarters,” Simmons says. The enterovirus is transmitted through both coughing and sneezing and the fecal-to-oral route, meaning you can get it by touching an infected surface or door handle. You might also want to wear a paper mask, especially if you’re in close quarters, to prevent breathing in germs that could make you sick.

Saadi notes that “the most powerful way of getting a ‘cold’ infection is by tiny droplets (of bodily fluids) traveling via the air, such as from a cough or sneeze, or via contact, such as from an ill person’s hands or items they touched. We get sick when those infectious droplets travel, by air or hand contact, to our mucous membranes, such as the eyes or mouth. The cold virus can stay potent on a surface for two to three hours, waiting for you to pick it up and then touch your eyes or mouth to start the illness.” This means that to combat the spread of cold-causing viruses, it’s best to keep surfaces clean with soap. “If soap and water is not easily available, it’s OK to use a disinfectant such as a hand sanitizer,” Saadi says.

She also recommends getting a flu vaccine, which isn’t just for preventing the flu. “Influenza virus causes about 5 to 10% of common colds in addition to the more aggressive flu infection. Research shows those who received the flu vaccine were half as likely to get the infection as those who did not.”

Intensive exercise when you have a cold isn’t the best idea. However, Saadi notes that “new research suggests moderate intensity exercise consistently throughout the year is associated with a decreased rate of common colds — yet another reason to start that good exercise habit.”

Sleep is another factor. When you’re tired, you’re more vulnerable to infections of all sorts. ” Good sleep has also been shown to decrease susceptibility to infection, which makes sense, and goes hand in hand with taking care of yourself,” Saadi says.

And it’s not just yourself you should think about when trying to avoid getting sick. If you’re ill, Simmons encourages staying home from work and social gatherings so you don’t infect others. “People come to work sick, with pink eye and colds and a cough. That’s a problem year-round,” so no matter when you might find yourself feeling under the weather, listen to your body and skip the barbecue or the office so as not to pass along the virus or bacteria you’re battling.

When Should I Seek Help?

Strep throat is just as prevalent in the summer as in the winter, according to Simmons. Strep can be a dangerous infection that requires medical treatment. “If it’s not the typical sore throat, it might be strep,” she says. “If you’re not coughing and have white patches on the tonsils, swollen glands and a fever, these are signs that you should go to an urgent care center to be tested for strep.” Your doctor may prescribe a course of antibiotics to clear up the infection.

If your cold lasts longer than two weeks, you should also seek medical attention, as there may be something more serious going on. Your primary care physician or other primary health care provider is well equipped to help you determine what’s causing you to feel bad and potentially find a way to get you back out enjoying the summer as quickly as possible.

Update 07/12/19: This story was originally published on an earlier date and has been updated with new information.