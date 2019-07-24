Are Credit Card Rewards Worth It?

Credit card rewards can be an easy way to get more value out of every purchase you make, but only…

Credit card rewards can be an easy way to get more value out of every purchase you make, but only if the rewards exceed the costs. The money and time your rewards card requires to maintain may be more trouble than the card is worth. Here’s a look at how to weigh the costs of a rewards card.

Weighing Rewards Against Fees

Credit card issuers use hefty sign-up bonuses, ongoing spending rewards and bonus categories to entice you to apply for and use their cards.

“Customers are in this great position where they can choose from some very attractive offers and highly competitive offers across different issuers because we are all competing for their business,” says Mike Kinane, head of U.S. bank cards at TD Bank. Indeed, it’s easy to find cards that offer at least 2% cash back on all purchases.

At the same time, credit cards can be dangerous if not used responsibly.

According to U.S. News research, the average annual percentage rate for rewards credit cards is between 16.89% and 24.25%, slightly higher than the averages for credit cards generally. So even if you’re earning 2% cash back on everything you spend, it may not cancel out the interest you would have to pay if you carry a balance.

So, if you know you can’t keep your spending under control when using a credit card, earning credit card rewards shouldn’t be a priority.

Janet Alvarez, executive editor at Wise Bread, says, “If you’re on a really tight budget, the last thing you need is anything at all that is incenting you to spend even a dollar more than you need to.”

Higher APRs aren’t the only costs to consider. While some of the more popular rewards credit cards come with lucrative rewards structures or cardholder perks, many also come with annual fees.

The average annual fee for rewards cards that charge them is nearly $126, according to U.S. News data. That number increases to more than $139 for travel rewards credit cards. If you’re considering a card that charges an annual fee, do the math to make sure you’d be getting enough value to justify it.

Maximizing Points

Even if you know you can manage the costs associated with rewards credit cards, maximizing your rewards can take time.

For example, your card might change the spending categories you earn bonuses in quarterly or limit the bonus points you can earn in a given category. So, you might earn 5% cash back on bonus categories but only on the first $1,500 in quarterly purchases.

Earning the highest rates possible on any purchase could require you to juggle several cards that offer bonus category earning rates.

“It’s difficult to manage several different cards if you’re looking at it solely from the focus of maximizing rewards,” Kinane says. Indeed, not only do you need to remember what card to use for what purchase, you need to juggle multiple credit card statements and credit card balances.

“It’s doable, but it takes a level of sophistication and focus that the typical consumer doesn’t want to invest time in,” he says.

Redeeming Your Rewards

After you earn your credit card points, you have to manage your rewards balances. Some rewards programs have points that expire if your account is dormant or a set time passes.

“We see a fairly large percentage of younger credit card users let the rewards expire and realize zero value out of them,” says Kinane.

When you’re ready to redeem your credit card rewards, your options vary depending on your card. Some cards make this easy and offer cash back, which can be redeemed for a statement credit, direct deposit to your bank account or check. Other cards offer a handful of redemption options that may have a range of values.

Figuring out how to get the most from your rewards can take some serious planning but can be worthwhile.

A Great Solution for Many Households

Even if you don’t want to deal with the hassle of earning sign-up bonuses or juggling multiple cards, using a single rewards credit card can be worth it. The trick is finding one card that provides the most value for you.

For some people, it’s as simple as picking a 2% cash back credit card with no annual fee and redeeming your cash back a few times a year. If you spend $20,000 each year, that’s $400 cash back.

For others, finding a card that offers bonus categories that align with where they spend most may provide a better value. The key is finding a single card that allows you to earn, manage and redeem your points easily so you minimize the time you spend thinking about your rewards.

Remember to Look Out for Your Best Interests

Issuers use credit card rewards as a way to improve their bottom line overall. This is even true when issuers give away hundreds of dollars in rewards to get you to sign up for a credit card.

“They’re not just going to give away money for free,” says Alvarez. “They’re banking that if they give you a little bit up front, that you’ll end up paying more over the life of the card.”

It may not be this month or next month, but eventually, issuers are expecting you to make their investment worthwhile.

Are Credit Card Rewards Worth It? originally appeared on usnews.com