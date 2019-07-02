Aramark workers at Washington Convention Center threaten strike

The union that represents Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) employees at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center may strike as early as this week after a breakdown of negotiations with the Philadelphia-based food service company. Unite Here…

The union that represents Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) employees at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center may strike as early as this week after a breakdown of negotiations with the Philadelphia-based food service company.

Unite Here Local 23, which negotiates for about 300 food and beverage service workers employed at the convention center, voted June 24 to authorize a strike, though union officials have not actually called for the strike yet.

Members of the union did form a picket line in front of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sunday evening as 2,500 people attended the RAMMY Awards, the annual restaurant industry gala.

“[A strike] could happen any day now, but our goal is to get a contract,” said Allison Burket, lead organizer for Unite Here Local 23. “Frankly, we hope it doesn’t come to that.”

The Aramark employees have been working without a collective bargaining agreement since April 1, when Aramark took over the management of the food and beverage programs…