Apple, Inc. (AAPL) Stock Jumps 4% on Earnings

Apple, Inc. (ticker: AAPL) reported fiscal third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating on both revenue and earnings per share. AAPL stock rose 4% in after-hours trading.

Apple posted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18, higher than the $2.10 per share analysts expected. Revenue clocked in at $53.8 billion, up 0.9% year-over-year.

Looking deeper into the numbers, Apple reported third-quarter iPhone revenue of $25.99 billion, down 13.4% from a year ago. Analysts had anticipated $26.31 billion in iPhone sales. Services segment revenue was $11.46 billion in the quarter, up 12.5% year-over-year and below analyst expectations of $11.61 billion.

Apple’s overall revenue growth was a positive sign for investors after the smartphone maker had reported two consecutive quarters of revenue declines. The 13.4% decline in iPhone revenue was also an improvement over the 17.3% decline Apple reported in the second quarter.

Apple also reported $9.15 billion in Greater China revenue. Despite concerns over trade war tensions between the U.S. and China, Apple’s sales in this key region were down just 4.5%.

Apple’s wearables, home and accessories revenue was $5.525 billion, up 48% from a year ago.

Although AAPL scored an EPS beat, Apple’s net income dropped 12.8% to $10.044 billion in the quarter as rising costs pushed the company’s gross margin down to 20.22% compared to 20.42% a year ago.

“This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from services, accelerating growth from wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” Apple CEO Tim Cook says in a statement.

Cook said Apple committed $21 billion to capital returns in the quarter, including $17 billion in share buybacks and $3.6 billion in dividend payments.

Looking ahead, Apple guided for fourth-quarter revenue of between $61 billion and $64 billion, gross margin between 37.5% and 38.5% and operating expenses of between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion. Revenue guidance came in slightly ahead of consensus analyst estimates of $60.98 billion.

Heading into the earnings report, shares of the smartphone and computer giant were up big in 2019, rising more than 33%.

This quarter’s earnings report was being closely watched because it was seen as a harbinger of the Apple’s staying power in China during trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. Analysts were also looking for signs that iPhone replacement cycles were growing or contracting.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says he remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for Apple stock.

“Overall, we believe Apple has an attractive risk/reward into this next iPhone product cycle with 5G just around the corner as another clear growth catalyst along with services as the one-two punch for Cook & Co,” Ives says.

Wedbush has an “outperform” rating and $235 price target for AAPL stock.

