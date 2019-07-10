Appeals court rules for Trump in emoluments case

A federal appeals court threw out a case Wednesday claiming President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by maintaining a…

A federal appeals court threw out a case Wednesday claiming President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by maintaining a business interest in The Trump International Hotel in D.C.

The attorneys general for Maryland and the District originally filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, arguing Trump violated the Constitution’s foreign and domestic emoluments clauses, aimed at halting corruption, by receiving payments by diplomats patronizing the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

The suit also alleged the hotel, which is in the Old Post Office Building leased from the General Service Administration, received a benefit from the GSA by allowing Trump to hold ownership after he was inaugurated despite the lease agreement stating “no… elected official of the Government of the United States… shall be admitted to any share or part of this Lease, or to any benefit that may arise therefrom.”

The GSA deemed the hotel was in full…