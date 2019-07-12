Apollo 11 celebration to take over the National Mall. The Washington Monument will be the star.

The National Mall and the Washington Monument will get a moonshot makeover for a week in July in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. From July 16th to 18th, 9:30pm to 11:30pm, the Saturn V rocket will be projected to scale on the east side of the 555-foot-tall monument. The surrounding area will be fitted with projection screens, speakers and a recreation of the Kennedy Space Center’s countdown clock. On July 19th and 20th, a 17-minute show titled “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” will recreate Apollo 11’s launch and tell the story of the first Moon landing. The show is free to the public and will run three times each night: 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. Viewing areas will be set up in front of the Smithsonian Castle, between Ninth and 12th Streets. The program originated with the National Air and Space Museum and was made in partnership with the Department of the Interior and London-based visual arts firm 59 Productions. "It took 400,000 people from across…

The National Mall and the Washington Monument will get a moonshot makeover for a week in July in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

From July 16th to 18th, 9:30pm to 11:30pm, the Saturn V rocket will be projected to scale on the east side of the 555-foot-tall monument. The surrounding area will be fitted with projection screens, speakers and a recreation of the Kennedy Space Center’s countdown clock.

On July 19th and 20th, a 17-minute show titled “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” will recreate Apollo 11’s launch and tell the story of the first Moon landing. The show is free to the public and will run three times each night: 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. Viewing areas will be set up in front of the Smithsonian Castle, between Ninth and 12th Streets.

The program originated with the National Air and Space Museum and was made in partnership with the Department of the Interior and London-based visual arts firm 59 Productions.

“It took 400,000 people from across…