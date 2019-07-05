Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Biden, Harris join Warren to promise teacher as ed secretary

US to pursue citizenship question on census but path unclear

Kamala Harris reports raising $12M in 2nd quarter

Immigrants fired from Trump clubs seek White House meeting

Biden says having a female vice president would be ‘great’

Rich father-in-law has helped, complicated O’Rourke’s career

Warren pitches executive orders on race and gender pay gap

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s tangle on American history

Williamson warns US elections could become more like Iran’s

Trump calls America’s story ‘the greatest political journey’

