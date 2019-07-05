AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Biden, Harris join Warren to promise teacher as ed secretary US to pursue citizenship question on census but path unclear…

Biden, Harris join Warren to promise teacher as ed secretary US to pursue citizenship question on census but path unclear Kamala Harris reports raising $12M in 2nd quarter Immigrants fired from Trump clubs seek White House meeting Biden says having a female vice president would be ‘great’ Rich father-in-law has helped, complicated O’Rourke’s career Warren pitches executive orders on race and gender pay gap AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s tangle on American history Williamson warns US elections could become more like Iran’s Trump calls America’s story ‘the greatest political journey’ Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.