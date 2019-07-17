AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

Trump slams congresswomen; crowd roars, ‘Send her back!’
AP FACT CHECK: Trump goes after Omar at rally
L. Bruce Laingen, top US diplomat held in Iran, dies at 96
Asylum ban may further strain immigrant detention facilities
House holds 2 Trump officials in contempt in census dispute
House blocks maverick Democrat’s Trump impeachment effort
Trump voters cringe and shrug at tweets while Democrats rage
AP FACT CHECK: Savings from Sanders’ Medicare plan dubious
Top senator calls for FBI to review popular photo app
House Democratss, GOP unite to repeal Obama health care tax
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.