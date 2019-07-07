AP Top Political News at 10:39 p.m. EDT

Admiral to lead Navy instead will retire; bad judgment cited
Justice Department shaking up legal team on census case
AP Interview: Kamala Harris on race and electability in 2020
Hickenlooper: Vast majority of campaign’s problem ‘was me’
Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging
DHS official defends conditions at Border Patrol stations
Congress has ambitious agenda tackling health care costs
A matter of faith: Democrats embrace religion in campaign
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on vets, economy and history
Mystery of NSA leak lingers as stolen document case winds up
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.